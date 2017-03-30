Small Cap Value Report (Thu 30 Mar 2017) - TRAK, TET, AO.
Good morning! It's Paul here.
Both Graham and myself are busy preparing for various talks we're doing at the UK Investor Show this Saturday. I'm nervous, but excited, about the main stage slot I'm doing - I'll be interviewing Nigel Wray and veteran fund manager Paul Mumford.
Also, I (perhaps foolishly!) agreed to myself being interviewed by Tom Winnifrith. So I feel a bit like a lamb to the slaughter!
I think he wants to beat me up about Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) - although of course my bullish view on that stock in early to mid 2016 turned neutral/bearish once the company began issuing more negative updates in later 2016. I think it's probably over the worst now, and personally I went back into TRAK recently, in the 65p placing. The company has had a few mishaps, but it's got good & growing recurring revenues. So once the delays & problems associated with new product launches have been resolved, it might conceivably get back on track, who knows?
So I need to spend this afternoon, and most of tomorrow, getting up to speed with the facts, which I can hurl back at Mr Winnifrith. I'm trying to visualise myself as Margaret Thatcher, at the dispatch box. With Tom W being Neil Kinnock, or even better, Michael Foot, floundering in my wake, sinking under the weight of facts & figures being thrown at them!
Treatt (LON:TET)
Share price: 369p (up 3.4% today, at 10:48)
No. shares: 51.8m
Market cap: £191.1m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for H1, the 6 months ending tomorrow, 31 Mar 2017.
You might recall that this food & drink ingredients company issued a very strong update on 23 Feb 2017, which I reported on here. That report is worth revisiting, as I also included a couple of useful links to audio/video content which readers had found & passed on to me. On the back of all that positive information, I added this company to my personal portfolio.
What's interesting, is that companies which release very positive trading updates often continue rising in price in the days/weeks/months after the initial surge in price. Mark Minervini mentions this in one of the many nuggets of gold in his book, How To Trade Like a Stock…
Morning Paul, I do hold Treatt (LON:TET), my concern is the debt is up £3.6m to £12m this is due to rising costs and forex. If revenue is up 25% but debt is up 42% then will profits be going up that much? Latest was 35% EPS increase.
Hi Paul
You should ask Tom W about KBT, which I notice he has gone quiet about.
Not that you can ever win an argument with someone who has his own website and insists on the final usually 'expletive deleted' word!.
Paul, now you really have put your foot in it, comparing Tom Winnifrith with Kinnock and Foot.
The air will be blue!
Good luck!
Paul, regarding showdown with Tom - just channel Donald Trump again and you'll be fine!
In reply to herbie47, post #1
Hi Herbie,
I'm not concerned about the increase in net debt at Treatt (LON:TET) .
As the company explains, this is a seasonal high, and H2 is cash generative. Also, as its sales are expanding strongly, this will inevitably lead to increased working capital. Remember that when companies expand, 2 debit items on the balance sheet rise (inventories & debtors), but only 1 credit item expands (trade creditors). So the combined impact is that expansion usually means an increase in overall working capital - which absorbs cash.
This would only be a concern if Treatt had a stretched balance sheet already, but it doesn't.
In terms of figures, Treatt's last balance sheet showed;
Current assets £54.0m (of which inventories is noticeably high, at £30m)
Current liabilities £16.4m
So the current ratio is excellent, at 3.29 (anything over about 1.5 can usually be seen as strong)
There are another £17m in long term liabilities, but £7.4m of this is a pension deficit - which is fine - pension deficits are preferable to bank debt, as it's much safer debt to have than a bank loan.
So overall, my reading of the situation is that the net debt position is absolutely fine.
I'm more concerned about how the major capex that's planned is going to be paid for, as mentioned in the main article above. I wouldn't want to see the company over-stretch itself with too much additional debt.
Overall though, none of this matters greatly. The company is on a roll, with profits zooming up, and a positive outlook, that's what drives the share price.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. I'd like to see the company become more efficient with its inventories. It seems to have high levels currently, which might be because it's operating from multiple sites? Perhaps the planned move to one consolidated site might enable it to reduce inventories meaningfully?
P.P.S. I've just spotted the Investec has said, in a note today;
We expect net debt to fall sharply by year end to c.£3-4m.
I have never visualised Tom Winnifrith as a Neil Kinnock or Michael Foot, Paul. Wishful thinking on your part, I think, but good luck anyhow. Let's be fair to both of you - you have very different styles and, of course, can never get everything 100% correct, but you are both very, very good at what you do.
Paul, re being worried about being interviews - you shouldn't be - its a probability game isn't it? No one gets all the calls right, so I don't see how anyone can give you grief for a wrong call.... the value to us (your readers) is, I think, not the decisions on stocks but the process of analysis. The decisions are down to us (as are our risk management strategies). That is what I value from this page - added to which the bonus of the identification of red flags (from yourself and from readers) which I might have missed.
In reply to Brackendale, post #7
Hi Brackendale,
That's 100% right. Many thanks.
Regards, Paul.
Paul , on the other hand , you were right about CARR who are down 17% today on the back of 'delayed contracts' no context on what that looks like in numbers. Unfortunately I was a holder here but sold first thing this morning.
Paul,
I know I have asked you to comment about FRAN (Franchise Brands plc) several times (alas it has not crossed your radar) but as you are interviewing Nigel Wray, and it is his baby, I would love to hear your thoughts!
Thanks
Paul, you might be interested in this chart, sourced from today's FT Alphaville "Markets Live".
It's the outlook for high street retail in one chart.
https://image.webservices.ft.com/v1/images/raw/%2F%2Fwww.ft.com%2F__origami%2Fservice%2Fimage%2Fv2%2Fimages%2Fraw%2Fhttp%253A%252F%252Fi.imgur.com%252FhFtgllO.png%3Fsource%3DAlphaville%26width%3D675%26fit%3Dscale-down?source=Alphaville
https://ftalphaville.ft.com/marketslive/2017-03-30...
There is little new in investing and I suspect Mark Minervini got his ideas about paying up front for high PE growth stocks from William O'Neil of, "How to Make Money in Stocks” fame. O’Neil’s book was based on his analysis of 500 of the biggest US stock market winners from 1953 to 1993.
With you entirely on likely Treatt (LON:TET) success, so it is now my 3rd biggest holding. Ian
Thanks Paul,
I was curious as to what share of the global market is provided by Treatt (LON:TET) - specifically is there any danger of reaching saturation? Not a risk I saw mentioned in AR 2016. As far as I can see from a few minutes research, not even a remote possibility. Global production of essential oils is of the order of 30m tonnes. Cheapest oil is orange at $1.50/Kg so say £30,000m against Treatt (LON:TET) with revenue of less than £100m. Second point is that sugar is a flavour enhancer, if the amount of sugar in carbonated drinks is reduced to combat obesity then flavour must be added and the clever chemists in Bury St Edmonds are working on this (burning the midnight oil - sorry) lots of detail in AR 2016. Also in AR 2016 comments about major possibilities in China. At £1.50/Kg the cost to the drinks industry of essential oils is minimal (a fraction of a penny a can) and I can see manufacturers of branded products choosing the best and the emphasis on quality will give Treatt (LON:TET) lasting pricing power.
I am with you on Treatt (LON:TET) as one for a 5, 10 or even 20yr view and it has grown, organically, to be my largest holding. A new single site will further enhance ROCE (already nearly 25%). I expect, hope for and will support a small cash call for the new shed, if done as subscription at say one for 20 might even be a possibility to take up a few spares.
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
Thanks Paul for the detailed explanation.
In reply to janebolacha, post #11
So a lot less shopping expected this year? Apart from Zara it makes grim reading for the high street. JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) not included?
AO World (LON:AO.) is the Ocado of white goods. Selling stuff at cost they are effectively just loss making delivery companies but somehow valued as profitable growth stocks. I just don't understand who buys these shares? I've had a large short position on Ocado for ages but it's just not paying off. Common sense says shorting AO World (LON:AO.) is a no brainer too but the price could be wrong for a very long time.
In reply to janebolacha, post #11
Hi Jane,
Interesting chart, thanks.
Does it have any proven predictive power, I wonder?
My feeling on Debenhams (LON:DEB) is that it has too many challenges, and is only eking out a modest profit margin now, so ditched my position in that one a little while ago.
As regards Next (LON:NXT) (which I hold), the margins are stupendous, so even with a forecast big fall in LFL sales, it still stacks up very nicely as a highly profitable business & cash cow. Also, as explained in its last statement, the lease terms are such that it can fairly easily downsize its retail estate in the coming years, if needs be.
I feel that a key feature which may help the better High Street retailers survive, and even prosper, is the likelihood that rents will need to come down very considerably. This takes a long time, as the only mechanism for rents to fall, is on lease expiry.
This also provides a wonderful opportunity for leisure operators like Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) (I hold long positions in both) to snap up town centre sites on (in some cases) ridiculously low rents. Next alluded to this in their last statement too - saying that rents on new sites are only 5% of sales (as against 7% of sales for the existing estate).
DEB has the problem of long leases, so I don't see them as a beneficiary of this trend, and with a weak balance sheet, am beginning to wonder if it might be a casualty over the next few years?
Fascinating times though, with the internet now genuinely turning multiple sectors upside down, and breaking existing business models which have lasted for generations until recently. Risk and opportunity, for investors!
Regards, Paul.
Paul
Are you still intending to have a look at CTO, as trailed a couple of days ago?
Thanks