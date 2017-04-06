Small Cap Value Report (Thu 6 Apr 2017) - FREE, MTC, MYSL
Good morning! It's Paul here.
First day of the new tax year. I've already seen some Tweets from sensible private investors that I follow, saying that they're about to deploy their freshly invested cash in ISAs and SIPPs. So perhaps that might provide some support for small caps? (the amounts are probably too small to make any difference to larger caps).
I'm hearing that AIM IHT fund managers are seeing good cash inflows from clients too. So that's also a positive for decent AIM shares, because they'll generally keep buying more of their existing holdings in the market.
Today I shall definitely be reporting on: FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) , Mothercare (LON:MTC) and MySale (LON:MYSL) .
Time-permitting, I also hope to cover some or all of these: Epwin (LON:EPWN) , Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) , Findel (LON:FDL)
FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE)
Share price: 121.5p (up 4.3% today, at 09:26)
No. shares: 40.7m
Market cap: £49.5m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for the year ended 31 Mar 2017
This is a recent float, with the shares listing on AIM in Nov 2016.
The company provides cloud-based bookkeeping software, specifically designed for micro businesses. It's important to grasp that this software is very user-friendly, and easy for non-accountants to use. Hence it's ideal for the smallest businesses - often one person bands, like consultants, or self-employed tradespeople.
The closest competitor is probably QuickBooks, which is advertising a similar product on TV at the moment.
Other cloud-based software products like Xero, are not really direct competitors, as they are much more feature-rich, and less user-friendly (I use both Xero & FreeAgent personally, for small businesses that I'm involved with).
As part of researching the share, I took a free trial of FreeAgent. After playing with it for an hour or two, I liked it so much that I transferred my limited company accounts onto it permanently. It drastically simplified my tax year-end. So I'm a very happy, paying subscriber. It's a terrific product, which is remarkably easy to set up and use.
I've also asked several firms of accountants what they think of…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
FreeAgent Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounting software solutions and mobile applications designed specifically for the United Kingdom micro-businesses. It is engaged in the development and provision of the FreeAgent SaaS solution. With its software, its offering streamlines financial management, bringing together invoice and expense management to value-added tax (VAT) and payroll. It even enables users to automatically generate and submit their self-assessment tax return filings to Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Its SaaS solution comprises various features, such as core invoice generation and bank reconciliation functions. Its SaaS solution is also integrated with other suppliers and an application programming interface and associated developer portal to enable third-party developers to exchange data between the Company and their own products. It offers its services through its product platform. more »
Mothercare plc is a retailer for parents and young children. The principal activity of the Company is to operate as a specialist omni-channel retailer, franchisor and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands. The Company's operating segments include the UK business and the International business. The UK business segment includes the United Kingdom store and wholesale operations, catalogue and Web sales. The International business segment includes the Company's franchise and wholesale revenues outside the United Kingdom. Its clothing and footwear product includes ranges for babies, children and maternity wear; home and travel includes pushchairs, car seats, furniture, bedding, feeding and bathing equipment, and toys are mainly for babies. It operates in the United Kingdom through its stores and direct business, and across the world in over 60 countries through its international network. more »
MySale Group plc is engaged in operating online shopping outlets for consumer goods, such as women, men and children's fashion clothing, accessories, beauty and homeware items. The Company's segments include Australia and New Zealand, South-East Asia and Rest of the world. It operates with flash sales Websites in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), South-East Asia (SEA) and the United Kingdom. Its Websites host time limited flash sales in each of its territories. These flash sales are focused on fashion, apparel, health, beauty and homeware categories and are undertaken on a consignment inventory basis. Its retail Websites also focuses on these product categories using drop-shipped inventory. Its flash sales brands include OzSale and BuyInvite in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, and MySale in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. more »
27 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to JohnEustace, post #6
Hi John, I think you mean Applied Materials, yes it's on my watchlist just have not pushed the buy button yet.
Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) suggestion as a hedge, not a whole fund strategy. Pays a dividend. Been up to 21p this year -now down to 15pish. Just a thought.
In reply to herbie47, post #8
Hi Herbie,
Yes, you are right. I got mixed up with Advanced Energy (AEIS) which I also hold but with less conviction.
One favorite of mine is Begbies Traynor (BEG) which administers insolvencies and more recently property auctions. That makes it counter cyclical to some extent, and also IHT relief is an attraction.
As for gold I have fun money in Humming Bird (HUM), but much more in European Metal Holdings (EMH) which is an Australian outfit quoted also on AIM having (reputedly) large lithium and tin resources in the Czech Republic not far from German car plants. Hope no widows or orphans reading this.
I used to be excited by MySale (LON:MYSL) but I sold out last week as I think there's limited upside on the share price for a number of factors including:
- Too much competition with MySale (LON:MYSL) at risk of being the loser. I see Brand Alley being well marketed. I do not see Cocosa (£MYSL) being well marketed. BrandAlley UK has 250k likes on Facebook; Cocosa UK has 130k likes - albeit I recognise MySale (LON:MYSL) is still fairly new in the UK although BrandAlley isn't that well established either. I asked the 20somethings in my office what they use and they mentioned other discount sale websites and had never heard of Cocosa. Surely this will suppress margins as clothing brands will just go to the website with most reach and/or that offers them the best deal? Especially if consumers use multiple sites not just stick to one. I don't know how well funded the other competitors are but BrandAlley has a large French parent company that looked well funded. BrandAlley operates throughout Europe already so MySale (LON:MYSL) is losing out there although ahead in Aus/NZ
- But slowing growth in Aus/NZ which might turn negative if these other competitors expand down under.
- A failed attempt to produce its own clothing brand
- Margins aren't improving as quickly as previously indicated
- Broker targets have been downgraded. Before recent downgrades the house broker expected 1.9p EPS in 2019 which makes it look more expensive than a lot of other higher margin growth shares I would argue.
On the plus side it's Cocosa website has had increasingly better stock and brands over the last few months so its offer to customers in the UK is definitely improving. It also has a lot of cash to potentially make good acquisitions.
I'm keeping a relatively open mind but just nervous that the low margins and strong competition mean there's limited upside on the current SP. Unlike Purplebricks (LON:PURP) Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) and BrandAlley etc I don't see it executing on its marketing very well but maybe I am looking in the wrong places.
Anyone considering buying this share should sign up to cocosa.co.uk - it's v easy to research!
Paul,
Agreed with on Mothercare and especially regarding online sales. This abuse has got to stop, which is why I don't pay attention to online sales growth, but look at overall growth. At the same time paying close attention to margins improvement.
But I give Mothercare some credit for sticking around. Thought the business would have packed up shop by now.
Be careful with FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE).
Most of the users will be one-man band contractors. The only reason they want a Ltd company is because it means they can pay less tax by paying themselves a low salary and making up the rest in divis.
There will be no point in doing this soon. When the IR35 changes, that have just come in to force for public sector workers, come into the private sector too then this will drive people away from Ltd companies and into umbrella companies.
It's a great product and I use it myself but the pool of potential customers is about to be drastically reduced.
Paul, you mention that you do not have access to company estimates. I remember that you were trying Research Tree, have you discontinued, if so perhaps you would be able to share your experience.
Thanks
In reply to paraic84, post #12
Hi paraic84,
Cocosa is so small, that it's almost insignificant to MySale. So that should be seen as a startup almost. But it's growing fast in % terms, albeit from a low starting point.
The main business is in Aus/NZ.
I don't see MYSL as madly exciting, but you need to factor in that management is very ambitious, and experienced. Plus they have Philip Green & Mike Ashley as major shareholders, who are also now supplying Arcadia Group & Sports Direct stock for expansion.
When I met management recently, they seemed pretty excited about future growth. It's not a business that's standing still by any means. So I'm hoping that we might see an acceleration of growth in the coming few years.
Broker note out today from Zeus (available on Research Tree) does a sector comparison, and reckons MYSL is worth about 184p if you compare it with a basket of peers on an EV/Sales basis.
Personally I see MYSL as a steady riser over next few years, with potential for big upside, if growth & margins really start moving up strongly, which they may, or may not.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #6
John,
I would agree that semi-conductors have a future. But IQE (LON:IQE) accounts give me a headache:
Year Profit Cash at yr End, all £'000
2015 20140 4644
2014 1996 5504
2013 6126 3258
2012 6631 2773
2011 3233
So from end 2011 profits of over £34m and cash up by £1.4m. Where go the cash? Certainly not dividends.
You clearly have a better understanding than I of finance. I have sold out.
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Philip Wigg, post #14
Hi Philip,
That's a good point re tax changes making a ltd company less appealing to operate through.
Although remember that limited liability is the other big benefit of operating through a company, as opposed to a sole trader, if there was some unforeseen catastrophe then the ltd company would usually ring-fence any potentially disastrous liabilities.
I'll ask my tax adviser about the issue of rule changes.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. Ah, I've just realised - FreeAgent isn't just for limited company accounts, it's also for sole traders! In fact, you can do your personal taxa return on it. Therefore the tax changes you allude to shouldn't make any difference - micro businesses will still need to use a program like FreeAgent, irrespective of whether they're trading through a ltd company, or as a sole trader. So panic over, I think!
In reply to xxx, post #15
Hi xxx,
Re broker estimates - I can usually get hold of them, but it's a bit of a ball ache. When I'm writing the first few sections of these reports, sometimes I've already been emailed the latest broker notes, and sometimes haven't. When there's very little broker coverage, it can sometimes be just down to waiting for one broker.
I find Research Tree very useful, and continue to subscribe, and will do for the foreseeable future. (I'm a paid up member, and didn't try to blag a free login or anything - am happy to support what is a terrific service).
Obviously, RT doesn't cover all brokers, but there's enough good stuff on there to make it worthwhile, in my view. So say today for example, I put the MYSL ticker into RT, and up popped a Zeus update re the acquisition announced today, which was useful.
I just wish all companies would clearly state in their updates what the broker consensus is, and then whether they reckon they'll be ahead, in line, or below. It's not rocket science, why do they have to make it all so complicated for us?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to simoan, post #4
Much as I admire Buffett’s quotability, it should be borne in mind that he is talking as a long term buy and hold owner of a portfolio of businesses whose success is directly correlated with the health of the global economy over the long term.
People buy gold as a hedge. If like Buffett you’re happy to hold through the down cycle in anticipation of recovery on the other side, then using gold as a hedge makes no sense.
Absent any Armageddon scenario, he is almost certainly correct in the longer term, but for anyone with an investing horizon shorter than 'forever', which includes anyone who is looking at the markets today and thinking they are more tempted to sell than to buy (I don't think you are alone in that regard), I would suggest that the Buffett view is not necessarily the best way to frame the question as to whether gold is an attractive investment right now.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #18
It's still a problem.
Operating as a sole trader isn't an option for contractors (end clients want to deal with a limited company, not an individual).
If they don't have their own Ltd. company, contractors instead operate through umbrella companies such as Parasol. See http://www.parasolgroup.co.uk/umbrella/ They do all the tax and N.I. so you don't need to do your own accounts.
If they abandon operating through their own limited companies - and many will - then they won't need FreeAgent.
In reply to Philip Wigg, post #21
The extra kicker is the changes to the VAT flat rate scheme which makes contracting through your own Ltd. company even more pointless - http://www.contractoruk.com/vat/it_contractors_flat_rate_vat_guide_april_2017.html
I agree re gold/silver investment but truly wouldn't touch anything that uses rand as a currency. Zuma has all the hallmarks of a Mugabe and things could get a lot worse before they get better. His latest idea of getting his ex wife to stand in order to get around his own exemption of two terms is typical of uneducated leaders who have embezzled so randomly and freely that they just cannot afford to lose power. Also the reason I have never backed Norcros which as Paul has stated several times appears undervalued.
I think gold is a pretty good hedge at the moment, I can see things getting worse in the next 2-3 years, how long has the bull market lasted? when was the last recession? Elections in Europe, Brexit, Trump, North Korea, Syria, the world is getting a more volatile place. Yes it's a short term investment, it's not long term.
In reply to Camtab, post #23
Camtab,
"Zuma has all the hallmarks of a Mugabe and things could get a lot worse before they get better."
Voted up for that but:
"Also the reason I have never backed Norcros which as Paul has stated several times appears undervalued."
Mrs Zuma does not like her new bathrooms?
Seadoc, holding a few Norcros (LON:NXR)
Seadoc, re: IQE (LON:IQE) in 2016 there was a significant increase in capex which was focused on ramping up production capacity. My hunch is that is connected to the new smartphone releases this year but the company are constrained by NDAs so for now, it is all speculation. This said, the trading volumes are very large at the moment and almost certainly a result of increased institutional activity. IQE (LON:IQE) is probably my riskiest holding at the moment but things could get very interesting in H2.
In reply to crazycoops, post #26
crazycoops,
"in 2016 there was a significant increase in capex ...."
Cash flows from investing activities: 2015 2014
Capitalised development expenditure (4,979) (4,957)
Investment in other intangible fixed assets (1,198) (1,291)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,825) (3,178)
Net cash used in investing activities (10,002) (9,426)
I assume you mean that in May 17 we will learn that the cash flows from investing in Capex will show an increase in 2016 compared to the figures above?
".....which was focused on ramping up production capacity."
But they already have surplus capacity, and a bit, at the moment. Yes could be a change of plant rather than more of the same but I have a horrible feeling that the "spend" will be related to donations to the new centre at Cardiff University.
"...is probably my riskiest holding at the moment but things could get very interesting in H2."
Voted you up for that! Just my view,
Seadoc