Small Cap Value Report (Tue 11 Apr 2017) - NXT, VCP, RFX, SEPU, PAM, TST, XPP, CALL
Good morning! It's Paul here.
Both Graham and I will be working today. Graham will be emailing me his sections, which I'll include in this single report, marked clearly as being written by him.
Retail sales volumes
Over the weekend, I was looking at some data, showing that the latest retail sales volumes have apparently fallen about 2%. This seems to have cast a cloud over consumer spending related shares.
However, the way I see things, consumers only have a certain amount of money to spend. Therefore, when inflation starts rising, as it is now (due to the fall in sterling), then one would expect consumers to continue spending roughly the same amount. However, that amount will actually buy a smaller quantity of more expensive items.
From the retailer's point of view, this shouldn't really matter very much. In such a situation, LFL sales would simply be flat. Fewer items are being sold, but the prices have gone up, so the retailer ends up achieving the same overall sales figure. Moreover, with lower volumes of goods being sold (at higher prices), the retailer will actually achieve some cost savings - e.g. fewer plastic bags being used, savings on staff rotas, warehouse costs, etc.
Next (LON:NXT)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Next puts out the most detailed forward guidance in the sector, and its guidance for 2017 is extraordinarily pessimistic. Its central guidance for LFL sales is minus 7%. Now bear in mind this is after the company will have raised selling prices by 4-5%, then this means that Next is forecasting a massive drop in sales volumes of something like 12%. That doesn't seem very likely to me.
At just over £40 per share, Next seems a remarkable value opportunity to me. The Directory business is now more profitable than the stores, so it's effectively a growing, internet-based business. Yet strangely, the market is ignoring this, and treating the entire business as if it's a declining, old economy business.
Including pre-announced special divis (covered by cashflow generation), the dividend yield is now approximately 7-8%. The forward PER is about 10, but that's based on really pessimistic forecasts. The company has a history of starting the year with very gloomy forecasts, and then pleasantly surprising later in the year.
It will be fascinating to see how this year pans out. To me though, the current…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Victoria PLC is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. The Company's principal activities are the manufacture, distribution and sale of floorcoverings. Its segments include UK and Australia. It manufactures wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, underlay and flooring accessories. In addition, it markets and distributes a range of luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and hardwood flooring products produced by third-party manufacturers. Its product offering in the United Kingdom ranges from both crafted, woven Wilton carpets to Tufted carpets in a myriad of fashion colors and styles. Its stock range offerings cover saxonies, tonals, velvets, twists and natural loop pile styles for residential use. The Company supplies its products to the mid to high end residential market and contract sector both in the United Kingdom and overseas. Its subsidiary, Munster Carpets Limited, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of floorcoverings for the contract market. more »
Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments. The Pawnbroking segment is a form of asset backed lending where an item of value is given to the pawnbroker in exchange for a cash loan. Through its precious metals buying and selling service, Ramsdens offers to buy unwanted jewelry, gold and other precious metals from customers for cash. The Company is engaged in refurbishing items bought from customers and retailing them through its store network. The Company also provides ancillary services, including franchise fees, western union, sale and buy back of electronics, and credit broking. It has a portfolio of over 130 stores. more »
Sepura plc is a provider of communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development and supply of digital radios, infrastructure and applications for Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) users, providing specialist solutions for the public safety, transportation, oil and gas, mining, utilities, industrial and other commercial sectors. It offers terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), digital mobile radio (DMR), Project 25 (P25) and long-term evolution (LTE) system solutions. Under TETRA, it offers systems infrastructure, applications, hand-portable radios, covert radios, fleet management, modem and accessories, among others. Its suite of control room applications includes dispatchers, automatic person location (APL) and in-building tracking. Its DMR radio systems include DMR Tier II, which links approximately 30 repeaters; DMR Tier III, which links over 1,000 sites, and Dispatcher applications, which provide call logging and call management. more »
36 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Paul,
Concerning your comments on bid and offer spreads in the market. I agree with you that market makers often do their best to trick punters,an example today was in QTX the bid and offer spread on level 2 was showing as 362 bid and 367 offered ,the bid size was 2500. I rang my broker and asked what the RSP was and he told me that there were 2500 offered at 362. (and in fact my guess was that the real offer was at 360 which is where it is offered now). I would say that the initial market price was false and designed to encourage punters (investors if you prefer) to overpay.
Cheers Graham.
Hi Graham or Paul,
As a matter of interest only I would be curious to know who charges the higher interest on poor punters Next on it's store card or Ramsdens on it's loans ?
Cheers again Graham.
I guess with Next the question is whether their offering is quite as popular as it was. A lot of younger people go to Zara which is very successful and there are, of course, businesses like Boohoo which Paul often mentions. At one time Jaeger was very popular but their ladies fashions got left behind. I understand that Next sells many brands so may carry on being successful although my wife who is 68 but likes very "with it" or unusual clothes never shops with them. At the cheaper end there are places like Primark and overall I suspect a lot more competition than there was at one time particularly on the internet.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
Despite JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) doing extremely well, I do worry about its business model.
How sustainable is the demand for fashion sportswear? It's not really aspirational is it, to go around in a tracksuit & trainers, looking like a chav?! So sustainability of demand is one thing.
The other thing is sustainability of high margins from supply arrangements. As far as I'm aware, JD is mainly selling third party branded products. The problem with that, is you don't control the supply chain. There could come a point where, having maximised sales through JD, the brands then decide to squeeze on margins - i.e. take more of the profit for themselves. And/or sell direct to customers via the internet, and take all the profit for themselves. That's a potentially precarious situation to be in.
Personally I prefer anything fashion retail related to be own brands (e.g. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) ). That results in the highest possible margins, but most importantly no dependence on third party brands, who can cease supply arrangements on a whim.
So, amazing though it has been, I'm a bit wary of JD now.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to mikelevie, post #1
Agreed on JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) being a Minervini stock. From what I can see, it also meets his Trend Template criteria (Above 50/150/200 day moving averages etc).
Anybody else here attending Minervini's webinar on the 18th?
In reply to FREng, post #14
Hi FREng
I'd have thought cloud & blue sky were mutually exclusive, but it could still be a high flyer.
Any thoughts on Defenx (DFX) which reported excellent results today, confirming a growth trend and adding to this with the announcement of an acquisition?
All good, but can anyone explain the extraordinary accounts receivable which at €5.5mm are a large part of the €7.0mm sales figure.
Paul, you perked my curiosity when you stated that the quoted prices are often not the actual prices. I experience this myself, I often find with small caps I can buy and sell within the spread.
Am I right in saying that the stated Bid and Offer are the best Bid and Offer from at least one Market Maker? (i.e. other hidden (DMA?) orders are excluded) In that case I wonder why they don't take into account hidden orders when determining the best Bid and Offer. The current system seems disingenuous and cockeyed to me.
In reply to Graham Fraser, post #17
Hi GrahamFraser,
Absolutely. I can also give another example today of the Market Maker quoted prices, and actual prices, being wildly misleading.
Altitude (LON:ALT) shares have been sliding, so I was considering a top-up (only a small, speculative position).
The quoted Bid-Offer price was 50p/56p. Anyway, I asked my broker for the real prices, and he said that Winterfloods were actually bidding 54.5p for 100k shares! Yet that bid was completely invisible to private investors.
Anyway, on that basis, I took out the MM who was on the Offer at 56p, and he then came back with a refreshed price at 59p, having been caught napping!
This is another example of where the published prices are totally misleading!
I think we ought to campaign to have more transparent pricing, as the published quotes are simply not the truthful, real prices, quite often in MM prices. We need to get the LSE to ensure that the RSP prices are published too, so that market participants can see what the genuine prices are. That would actually help improve market liquidity too.
Maybe it's something ShareSoc could look into?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to ricky65, post #21
Hi Ricky, can you post a link to the Minervini webinar you mention? Very interested to join that.
Many thanks,
Mike.
In reply to gsbmba99, post #16
As an addendum, it looks like Electra have sold out their remaining holding at 125p. The admission doc says that Electra would hold 8,523,109 shares on Admission and that precise number of shares traded at 125p at 16:49. So, they sold half their holding at 132p in the IPO and the remainder at 125p. Queripel still hold 33% and are subject to orderly market arrangements for a further 6 months.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Hi Paul,
I guess most of us on here are more likely to be found shopping in Next than JD Sports. But to what extent, if any, should that impact our investment decisions? I wish I had overcome my prejudice and bought into JD sooner. When the charts looks like JD's and Next do, is it really better to buy Next?
I hope both are good investments - there's certainly a case for both but my money is staying with JD until I see signs of the sustained recovery in Next. Perhaps it's just a matter of timing as I'm never happy trying to call the bottom.
RE Touchstar (LON:TST)
"On a recent flight, I noticed that BA are using a new, and very clunky system, based on an iPad, which seems extremely slow, and ended up with them only serving a few passengers, and then abandoning cabin service, as it was taking too long. So I hope very much this wasn't TouchStar's system, but I don't know."
I've also seen the problems with that system and have a nasty feeling it could be Touchstar. The whole thing has been very poorly received by crew and passengers. If you look at the Touchstar website, BA are listed as a customer, and there are many pictures of BA planes and crew on the relevant page.
http://www.onboard-retail.com/
In reply to mikelevie, post #26
Hi Mike,
I found a link here for the Minervini webinar and have registered. It's at 16.30 Eastern US time on the 18th.
https://stocktwits.com/markminervini
There is a very good, albeit slightly outdated, guide to quote driven or market maker stocks and RSPs from pg 34 of The UK Trader's Bible: The Complete Guide to Trading the UK Stock Market
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=c69WVkH6oHwC&pg=PA34&source=gbs_toc_r&cad=3#v=onepage&q&f=false
As Dominic Connolly puts it "The majority of trades are struck within the market spread on the screen; screen prices should only be regarded as indicative. I call them tourist rates."
In reply to Paul Scott, post #25
Hi Paul,
I completely agree,there should be much more transparency. I am sure market makers make the majority of their profit from individuals who pay or sell at manipulated prices. The institutions have their own dealers who can demand to be told the real price. I can think of many examples. Though you are right occasionally it is possible to benefit.
You must be lucky with your broker mine says that because of SFA rules he is not allowed to give me any advice and that includes telling me whether he thinks the market maker is telling porky pies or not.
I think it is something that should be looked into, it must be possible to enforce transparency.
Regards, Graham.
In reply to FREng, post #14
I think it makes it an absolute nonsense stock. Unless they have a robot to deliver the food, they still need staff in the aisle. So it's just as easy to verbally order & pay the staff with cash or card.
Having the staff use touch screens will just slow the whole operation down. If slow service is the result, then it's another reason to avoid BA.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Hi Paul,
Though I understand your concerns over the business model, I think this company still has further to go. As many have already pointed out, this a classic Minnervini stock, with it's share price trading well above its 50, 150 and 200 day moving averages. This company also seems to consistently beat market expectations.
Though Brexit uncertainty and inflation is a concern for the company, I would point out that the company has grown revenues in Europe by 67.6% and The Rest of the World by 203.7% in this financial year. Add to that their latest acquisition of Go Outdoors business and strong net cash position of 213.6m, leaves the company well placed for future growth. IMO this a company that is a hugely attractive investment, that is a market leader in it's sector.
Regards,
Roque22x
Hi paul, great article, really enjoy reading your articles. Just to be difficult i would disagree with this point you made.
"From the retailer's point of view, this shouldn't really matter very much. In such a situation, LFL sales would simply be flat. Fewer items are being sold, but the prices have gone up, so the retailer ends up achieving the same overall sales figure. Moreover, with lower volumes of goods being sold (at higher prices), the retailer will actually achieve some cost savings - e.g. fewer plastic bags being used, savings on staff rotas, warehouse costs, etc."
For retailers that sell bare neccessities i would agree but for other retailers i would argue lfl sales will decrease. Although consumers will still spend a similar amount, the ratios of where that money is spent will change and so the absolute values spent by consumers on certain products will change. All consumers need to purchase food, petrol, pay for rent etc... the bare neccessities so these will come out of their product first, they cant choose to spend less on these. If inflation is driving these up then consumers WILL have less to spend on things like eating out, clothes and other consumer products a lot of retailers provide. Hense LFL sale would logically decrease. I agree costs for retailers may decrease though as a result, cushioning this.
Let me know your thoughts
Reuben
In reply to CliveBorg, post #15
I wish you the best of luck, but I do feel trying to call the bottom is a risky game. In my experience the stocks that have performed better, have been ones with relative strength and trending. My best performing stock has been Trifast, which netted an 84% gain, that had been trending upwards after several good trading updates and a positive outlook. Somero plc is another company with bright trading prospects and positive momentum for example. Though understand the appeal in Next, especially with its attractive dividend yield and cash flows, I would not buy the share at the moment because the company share price is in a negative trend downwards. The outlook is not great either for the retail sector with inflationary growth expected to outpace consumer wage growth. I think this is pretty much reflected in the Next plc outlook for sales going forward.
Though I can completely understand the appeal in buying Next at it's attractive valuation, for me it is the case of how much could the share price drop under negative momentum? With future trading prospects looking bleaker at the moment, I can't see any significant reversal any time soon. In which case, the risk is that you buy into a falling knife. However all IMO and over the long run you could profit. For me it's just a case of I think there are better shares out there with better prospects for the future at the moment.
Regards,
Roque22x