Small Cap Value Report (Tue 11 Jul 2017) - MKS, BEG, MCB, IKA, AMO, BGO
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
I see that Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) has dropped about 5% today, on a soft-ish Q1 update. This is my largest short position, so good news for me. Shorting things seems rather unsporting, or downright evil. However, it can be a great, albeit dangerous, way to hedge long positions. It seems to me that the retail sector is facing such serious headwinds, that it's only sensible to bet against some of the weaker retail giants.
Costs are rising, but it's very difficult to achieve LFL sales increases, and maintain margins. That tends to squeeze out wafer thin profits. So the retail sector remains a blindingly obvious shorting opportunity, in my view.
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG)
Share price: 49.7p (up 0.4% today)
No. shares: 127.7m
Market cap: £63.5m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Final results - for the year ended 30 Apr 2017.
Begbies is a firm of insolvency practitioners, which is a highly regulated profession, something like specialist lawyer/accountants. They manage insolvency procedures, such as company administrations & liquidations, according to a strict & complex set of laws.
Begbies core insolvency market has been subdued since the financial crisis, because near-zero interest rates have allowed many struggling companies to survive. Banks have been more tolerant of struggling companies than in previous recessions, as recoveries of debts have often been better by allowing companies time to restructure.
I interviewed the Exec Chairman here in Oct 2016.
In recent years, Begbies has kept careful control of its overheads, and bought in some growth, by making complementary acquisitions - e.g. property auctioneers.
As you can see from the financial highlights section, progress has been steady, rather than spectacular;
The PER is 15.1 on the actual adjusted EPS. That may seem a tad pricey, given the tepid earnings growth. However, I think this should be seen in context, as possibly low point in the cycle for earnings. The company says insolvencies are at the lowest point since 2004.
One broker note I've seen had 3.2p forecast EPS for 4/2017, so it looks like a slight beat.
Dividends - the 2.2p divi is maintained,…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations. The International segment consists of Marks & Spencer owned businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Europe and Asia, together with international franchise operations. The Company is engaged in delivering own brand food, clothing and home products in its stores and online both in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company sells womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home products, serving customers through approximately 300 full-line stores and Website, M&S.com. It has approximately 910 United Kingdom stores, including over 220 owned and approximately 350 franchise Simply Food stores. more »
Begbies Traynor Group plc is a business recovery and property services consultancy. The Company's segments include insolvency and restructuring, and property. It provides services from a network of the United Kingdom locations through two operating divisions: Begbies Traynor and Eddisons. Begbies Traynor is an independent business recovery practice that handles corporate appointments, serving the mid-market and smaller companies. It provides insolvency, restructuring and consultancy services to businesses, their professional advisors and financial institutions. Eddisons is a national firm of chartered surveyors, delivering transactional and advisory services to owners and occupiers of commercial property, investors and financial institutions. It provides professional services, such as business rescue options, advisory options, forensic accounting and investigations, corporate and commercial finance, personal insolvency solutions and services to banking, legal and accounting sectors. more »
McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe. The PCA segment comprises the Personal Care liquids, Skincare and Aerosols businesses of the Company's European operations, and also its activities in Asia. The Company's brands include Surcare, Clean and Fresh, McBride Direct, Limelite and Ovenpride. Its Surcare product range includes Surcare Sensitive Capsules, Surcare Sensitive Non-Bio Powder, Surcare Sensitive Non-Bio Powder and Surcare Sensitive Fabric Conditioner. The Company operates approximately 17 manufacturing sites in over 12 countries. more »
39 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Excellent, an opportunity for a moan disguised as a comment on retailing: Bricks and mortar stores can't even manage a decent online offering. I bought a bed from Dunelm a few weeks ago and (several paragraphs deleted due to length and excessive detail which makes me look mental)... but it was a disaster from start to finish and still no bed. But a box of rails that will be collected one day and an eventual refund, perhaps.
The future, seems remarkably similar to the past.
In reply to shine66, post #20
not a delivery issue then? I bought a nice Colnago bike from a great bike shop in Brighton .. Ubyk... but they were using TNT to deliver it . TNT were hit by malware on 26th June but hadn't recovered (as of 7th July) so they were using ..and I quote TNT, "pen and paper" to mange their logistics. They effectively had no clue were anything was in their supply chain . This wasn't the fault per se of the bike shop who sent me the bike, it was however their channel partner. Any supply chain is only as good as its weakest link...which brings me back to Amazon and their move to integrated logistics (Amazon logistics).
The future is remarkably similar to the past when you realise you have outsourced what is now one of the most mission critical functions in online - logistics. And so the wheel goes.
This was my thinly disguised moan at TNT and their audacious arrogance of charging £25 for "24 hour courier" to deliver an expensive item that showed up 4 days late delivered by a white van man. Where it was in those intervening 4 days is anyone's guess, the most clueless of its whereabouts being TNT themselves . Clearly they don't do BCP or resilience in TNT (now part of FedEx) and demonstrably run IT systems from before the ark.
Another Peter Lynch moment in defining barge-pole investment ideas.. though at one stage in my multiple calls to TNT it was becoming more David Lynch. I did get the £25 refunded though..on principle
In reply to nicobos, post #17
yes you can short retailers with IG - open a CFD account and search for 'general retailers'...
Paul /Other Posters
I am a concerned but long term optimistic holder and relatively recent buyer (!!!) of currently unfashionable Retail stocks that I see as still having long term potential and which IMHO are heading towards bargain/income territory under negative groupthink. I think better physical Retail will adapt and integrate with online not die out completely as seems to be expected today. Done well there is still consumer value in shops (experience, convenience - not everyone likes getting parcels and re-posting taking 1 in 4 garments, some people like the social ACT of shopping itself, etc etc)
I therefore hold and do not expect to sell for several years some retail giants (Next (LON:NXT) - long term internet beneficiary and with profit margins to survive as others fail on High St; Pets at Home (LON:PETS) - based on scale and sustainable niche focused on 'engaged’ pet keepers who'll continue to spend on Vets and grooming instore; DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) based on scale - x4 competitors with further armegeddon coming to the independent sector, Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - Distinctive and value orientated upcoming foodservice niche chain targetting big Pizza operators). I also hold, but am more concerned by, some others (Marston's (LON:MARS), Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE), Restaurant (LON:RTN), £RBG) where see the long term prospects as more clouded or risky or value is less obvious in current circumstances but might still surprise in the medium term from current levels. (May reflect I do not have skills or time to trade stocks in and buy back in 3 months, as arguably could be an option now.)
Anyway, always appreciate Paul’s initial ‘wider musings’ at the start of his column and wonder whether he could consider another Retailer orientated special sometime soon. For instance, I think NXT looks terrific value as an income play right now if you think as I do that its internet offer will stay strong (25% Op profit and scale already) and continue to grow steadily amongst the non-young who want longer lasting clothing items and its stores not become a complete brick overnight. I think its a steady dividend prospect for many years and by lasting will then come good again as long as its goods remain attractive. Some chains will die for sure - personally I think Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) is doomed.
However, one key to Retail’s future is clearly around the cost and ability of of store closures as markets move. Seems to me as if good stores will be OK but the number of stores will need to come down within most bran's estates. Whilst I have several cost estimates of store opening costs I am struggling to find out what costs would be for a controlled crash ie exit from stores if you know you will close in 2 years and can plan for it. Presumably you starve refurbishment, run a liquidation sale (that attracts regular customers and sale vultures, and ship remaining good stock to stock to remaining stores. Store profitability might even go UP in this scenario in the year prior to closing!!
But what happens at point of closure? How much does it cost to ‘empty a store’ – staff absolute redundancy should be modest if known in advance, stock losses should be minimal if the stock remains saleable – just like a giant online return!. But what about Legal and other costs – are these big? Is there a need to return store to “original” conditions as some rentals require ie even strip out expensive floors and fixtures. How much does this cost? (Based on this insight I might even take a flutter on (£GMD) – I think gaming as an esport is about to take off big time for digital generation, look at esports audience figures on cable).
What might a good rule of thumb be for a cash cost to close a typical high st 3000 sq ft store and 10000 sq ft out of town??
Will try to learn how to start my own discussion thread as Retail seems to stir comment - probably through the familiarity bias we are warned against!
In reply to dscollard, post #18
@dscollard,
You remind me why I avoid Wyevale outlets - it's the independents in my area who are doing the better job for sure.
I've just been in B&Q trying to buy some wood screws. Huge store - you might think they would have a good selection. In fact half of the display boxes were empty, and the remainder only randomly contained what the label said. So I'm back home having ordered from Amazon for Thursday delivery..
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
I would try Screwfix if you have one in your area, just click and collect, cheaper than B&Q but part of same group. I don't have a B&Q anymore it closed down last year. I get most of my DIY stuff from Screwfix. Can also order online.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #23
reckon there is a time to become contrarian but I hold the view that traditional retail has only just started its transformation. I used to work for Unilever and led a global digital transformation group back in the 2000's mainly focused on supply chain but also consumer insights and behaviour Retail now has barely embraced a fraction of the technologies that were available then. My insights come more grocery rather than high street but I still see huge areas for improvements.
That said I have no doubt that physical retail has a role to play., though I suspect it will be increasingly fragmented, specialised and experiential while conversely the more price sensitive is more centralised,automated and scaled ( lights-out warehouses , autonomous delivery)
Hence my views on the need for structural and organisational reinvention enabled by technology transformation
Wow, Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) is really an unloved share amongst the Stockopedia user base! Paul's started to write it up (in fact its the only thing on today's report so far at 10:58pm) and not a single comment so far on the share.
It is definitely a sleepy share that has gone nowhere in the past few years, but a great natural hedge if the economy starts to become wobbly, and the pain of Brexit starts to be crystalised in terms of companies going to administration this year. So very much a "contrarian" play, although the Stockopedia computers don't rate it as contrarian!
Another interesting play I would highlight is Park (LON:PKG). Again, not moving much over the past year or so. Boring share, issuing high street gift cards and the likes. But it sits on a huge cash pile earning 0% at the moment, which will start earning some £££ once interest rates start to rise....
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
Toolstation (owned by Travis Perkins - who also own Wickes) are normally significantly cheaper than Screwfix. In my experience, Screwfix carry a wider range but seem less reliable on having stuff in stock.
You can also order online from Toolstation - free postage for a £10 order......
In reply to truegent, post #22
Thanks Truegent - that's very helpful! Looks like I may have missed the retail short opportunity in the short term as the sector looks to be in a base at the moment. Would potentially make a good shorting opportunity on a bounce (a dead cat one !).
Is there an easy way to find UK sector etfs on IG or another website that lists U.K. sector etfs which are tradeable on IG?
I find it quite useful to monitor sectors to check their momentum before looking at their constituent parts. For example, a share which is highly rated but in a dog sector may not be worth buying into until the sector is back in vogue. Likewise, it may be worth looking into shares in sectors that are in a strong upturn (a rising tide lifts all boats ! And the sunseekers should benefit the most...).
Much appreciated !
N
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #23
It would be great to get Paul's opinion on this.
Next (LON:NXT) is particularly interesting to me as it's core strength was and is mail order but I don't know how costly it would be for it to reduce its retail business costs and in what time frame (eg how long its existing leases are). Their shares dipped below £36 today lower than its been for five years ( I bought back in at £37 but got cold feet yesterday when I realised the shorters now have just over 5%).
On another note, thanks to Graham, Paul and others here for their brilliant Game Digital (LON:GMD) analysis. Really insightful.
In reply to fwyburd, post #30
You're welcome! Cheers.
Marks and Spencer, Next etc will all struggle as their fashion is OOF (Out of Fashion). they have not kept up with the trends, only older people will shop their 40+
saying that I used to go to Marks to buy my boxers and work shirts, but you wont really see the younger generation shopping at these places much anymore.
In reply to vik2001, post #32
I realised just how OOF Next is when I came to sell some of my sons grown-out-of clothes on ebay. Nike, Addidas, etc, could often get over £10 for a single item or set. Next, no interest even in lots of 6 or 7 clean items at 99p.
In reply to ISAallowance, post #33
just goes to show how similar Debenhams, Marks and Spencer and Next are with their trends. They still in the 80s and havnt moved in line with trends and changes in their own world of fashion, and are paying for it now in some respects
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
JohnEustace. I use Screwfix. They have always delivered next morning. Good prices and astounding service, in my experience. I avoid Amazon because of their near monopoly and their tax avoidance.
Still looking forward to seeing the Begbies report.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #23
I think you are right that there is a place for physical retail space, but like others think M&S and Next ( by their own admission) have lost touch with their customer base. There are high street successes visible with Primark ( no online presence) and Supergroup examples. My perception is that like supermarkets, hotel rooms, and airlines, the shopper loves a no frills bargain and/ or shops for aspirational brands- they are not mutually exclusive - but there is no room for Malcolm in the middle - mediocre is dead!
As for pets at home they have a dreadful reputation for high speed grooming services - not somewhere I would dream of taking my pooch!
My apologies for the length of time it took me to finish today's report, but got there in the end!
I'm totally inefficient. Sometimes everything flows, other times it doesn't. Hopefully the good reports make up for the occasional crap/delayed one!
Regards, Paul.
Posting at 1:31am is beyond the call of duty Paul. Thanks for all your reports and dedication.