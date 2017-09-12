Small Cap Value Report (Tue 12 Sep 2017) - TAST, VANL, MIDW, GOAL, XLM, SEE, PEN, CALL
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Market musings
Confidence seems to be returning to the US markets, after a wobble last week before hurricane Irma. I do wonder if anything can stop this bull market? A commentator wryly remarked yesterday that because everyone is expecting a pullback, he thinks it's unlikely to happen. So an expensive market just keeps getting more expensive.
Historically, when markets reach the euphoria stage (which is where we are now, in my view), then it always ends in tears. Absolutely always. It's just that we don't know when. Meanwhile the good times can keep rolling. This does feel similar to 1999 though, in terms of market sentiment, in my view - i.e. getting very toppy, especially for technology & other growth stocks.
The complicating factor now is ultra-low interest rates. In the past, a decent, growing company, on a PER of 20 would have seemed quite expensive. However, now that interest rates are close to zero, then a (growing) earnings yield of 5% (the reciprocal of a PER of 20) actually looks quite good. Mind you, that assumes earnings keep growing forever, which of course they won't. As we're seeing in the hospitality sector, once demand drops, then the operational gearing kicks in, and massacres earnings (more of that below, re Tasty (LON:TAST) results today).
On the bull side of things, I am mindful that once-in-a-lifetime (or maybe one off, irrespective of timescale) changes are occurring to whole sectors, due to internet disruption. So you could argue that companies like Amazon , Google , and others, are becoming so dominant that nothing seems likely to stop them, other than Government intervention to break them up. Trump has already made complaints about Amazon destroying competitor businesses which previously paid taxes. Since Amazon barely even tries to make much profit, it pays little corporation tax. Hence Government tax incomes are hit by the company's relentless march to global domination. Surely, sooner or later, these dominant (arguably monopolistic) US large companies are likely to face forced break-up? Maybe that could be the trigger to eventually end this long bull market? I don't know, but it's all fascinating.
I was looking at the valuation of Shopify Inc ( $SHOP ) yesterday. It's on a forward PER of 837.8. That might seem like insanity, but when you look at the growth &…
Yes I would agree with Paul that the likes of Amazon and Alphabet/Google are likely to be broken up because some of their practices are anti-competitve, although they have both a driven down many prices for consumers. I hold Alphabet but am considering selling not so much because of the EU fines, but because I think additional more financially significant measures may be taken against the company by the EU. The other criticism I would make of Amazon, eBay, PayPal and many gambling companies is that basing their operations offshore makes it extremely difficult for UK consumers to pursue legal disputes against them which is unfair. There should be legislation to make them sueable (by consumers) in areas where they have major operations. I also would agree with Paul about Shopify. The reason why I purchased shares in this company about a year ago was because I read a number of trade web sites and it was so obviously the best company operating within its space that you could understand why it was growing so quickly - unfortunately I invested less than £1000. Talking about highly rated companies with rapidly growing profits and almost unlimited growth prospects, I think Alpha FX looks very interesting.
Hi Paul
I hope your mum is ok.
I'd appreciate your view on Midwich (LON:MIDW) results. It's a specialist audio visual and document solutions distributor to the trade market. Graham looked at it in July. It seems to be under most people's radar as nobody has mentioned it today.
In reply to Mark Carter, post #15
With most US Equity markets at all time highs, it's natural to see that there are more new 52week highs than 52week lows.
But looking at the more economically sensitive stuff, the picture is a bit more concerning.
Within the S&P-500, Banks are lagging the broader index which is of interest:
Value stocks have lagged growth stocks all year:
And within US small caps (Russell-2000), 48% of stocks are below their 200 day moving average ie almost half of stocks are in a long term down trend.
So looking at the internals (breadth, participation, leadership & volume) can sometimes reveal a different slant to that reveal by the broad indicies alone.
"end up spending far more than we intended whilst abroad, due to weak sterling. Therefore, once people come back from their holidays, they're skint. So trips to the pub, and meals out, are the obvious candidates for belt-tightening."....
Absolutely bang on. I was shocked to find how much we'd spent during 2 weeks in Corsica this summer. Had a wonderful time with the family that you can't put a price on, but there's subsequently been a total ban on meals out/takeaways imposed. They've become "special occasions" which is what they always used to be.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #22
That's an interesting point. If the majority of shares are below the 200dMA, I reckon that that would be a bearish indicator. So it looks as though the US market is at least struggling.
Note, though, that Stockopedia reports that for UK companies, there are far more shares above the 200dMA than below. Also note that on the Starcapital site, America is listed as the most expensive market, with a CAPE of 28. That looks like danger territory.
The CAPE of the UK market is 15.4, which is well within safe valuations. They do report that the PE of the UK market is 31, though, so arguably their statistics are a bit suspect.
Paul, results for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) out today - it seems on a low valuation - not sure if this is justified. Would be interested in hearing your view. Could it perhaps be a takeover candidate? Thanks.
I would second that request for a look at Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO). The numbers seem good, but the price has gone down slightly. I hold a bit of that but a lot more STM (LON:STM), whose results today I'm pretty happy with.
In reply to Mark Carter, post #24
Mark, the Stockopedia Home page reveals the following today:
Given that Equity markets are near all time highs, it's a bit of a concern that 49%(*) of stocks in the Stockopedia Universe are already in a long term downtrend i.e. below their 200d m.a. This is the narrowness that Neil Woodford was referring to.
As for valuation, I'd certainly agree that valuation is a key determinant of long-run returns. However, surely it's risk appetite that is the key driver of short-run returns. And given the participation stats above I'd question whether risk-appetite has already begun to roll over?
(*) 49% = (19571/(19571+20757))
I've only ever briefly looked at STM (LON:STM) but faced the same issue Paul did. The QROPS sector feels a bit wild west. I don't know what proportion of STM referrals come from DeVere, but I felt uneasy with the relationship between DeVere Group and STM. A bit of internet searching on "qrops site:deveregroup.reviews" (read Author's review not just the company's response. Note the complaints appear to originate from pissedconsumer.com) and "nigel green site:bloomberg.com" (article from May 2017) might prove informative.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #27
Hi Howard
That's an interesting use of the technicals graphic, I've not looked at it like that before.
If you restrict the view to UK only its a little different for the 200d MA
UK Technicals
(793) Decliners Advancers (631)
(41) New LowsNew Highs (525)
(1060) Below 200d MA Above 200d MA (1678) applying you algorithm (1060/(1060+1678)) = 38% on downward trend. Much lower than your 49% for what I assume is the All regions (US & Europe)
European focus (includes UK)
Technicals
(2643) Decliners Advancers (2745)
(94) New LowsNew Highs (1777)
(4114) Below 200d MA Above 200d MA (6239) applying you algorithm (4114/(4114+6239)) = 39% on downward trend. Again, lower than your 49%.
US focus only
United States Technicals
(3374) Decliners Advancers (4468)
(20) New LowsNew Highs (1546)
(5736) Below 200d MA Above 200d MA (5194) applying you algorithm (5736/(5736+5194)) = 52% on downward trend. Notably higher than your 49%.
This suggests to me on this specific test.
Take care going into US stocks as even if you pick individual stocks which are reasonably priced, they may get hit if the US market retreats from its highs.
On the other hand, at this macro, single test level, UK and Europe (including UK) look less risky.
That's useful food for thought for me.
So Howard, many thanks for giving me a new way to look at more macro signals.
Regards
Howard
In reply to Howard Marx, post #27
It's difficult to say without seeing some context as to how that metric changes over time. In the US, there is the MMTH index which charts the number of S&P500 stocks above/below their 200dma. Currently this is how it looks over the last 12 months (source):
Unfortunately I'm not aware of an equivalent chart for London-listed stocks, although presumably that is something Stockopedia could create.
Re: SHOPIFY, the reason why the PE ratio is so high is it's only just starting to make a profit, I think the forecast is around $2m at the next results. I don't have Stockopedia USA so I can't see the figures.
I used to hold SHOP but not at the moment.
In reply to bestace, post #30
This is a graph of the % above the 200-MA for stocks with a MCAP>£100M in the UK. It seems to swing about a lot more than you might think. I went back to October-2012 to give an idea of the range of movement involved.
If Jeremy Corbyn is ever elected & goes down the road of 1970s style taxes, then the QROPs market could take off. I for one would not want to stay around here to be fleeced.
In reply to Nick Ray, post #32
It's probably somewhat OT for this blog, but there is some fascinating stuff here on the general market. In part helping to square the circle for me a little; I'm very much in "value hunting" mode right now and from observing some of the stocks on my watch-list it feels very much like we are 2-3 months into a bear market and yet the indexes keep on rising
Some of the detail here, perhaps gives me comfort that I am not going totally mad then!
@Nick Ray - are you able to produce a similar graph for stocks above £100m? I'm just not convinced that the schism is market cap based - I think it is more likely sectors or as someone hinted at earlier "growth" vs "value".
It just strikes me that there could be much more "bull-froth" holding up the market than is apparent.
In reply to TerryQ, post #6
Hi TerryQ,
SafeCharge's numbers were mixed today. The company has grown transaction volumes considerably, up 30% . That's good as SafeCharge earns its money as it charges a fee per transaction, the fee level depends however on the whether they are just connecting the client to the banks, known as "connect" or routing the money back to the client, known as "collect". The value of transactions grew by 7%. However revenues grew less fast at only 2% as SafeCharge made the decision in Q3 last year to reduce higher risk, but higher margin, activities such as "online dating" (read into that what you will). It has replaced these transaction volumes with lower risk but lower margin volumes eg online dating may have been prepared to pay SafeCharge 4% of the value of the transaction processed, whereas a high volume unattended vending machine operator like Nayax may only pay 1%. This explains why revenues have grown less fast than transaction volumes and also why gross margins have fallen from 60.5% to 57.3%. If the business turned off ( ie higher risk) is added back then the Group says that revenues grew by 11%. There is some merit to this, but financial markets arent stupid and the business would attract a lower multiple if the revenue streams are perceived to have a large exposure to less palatable business lines. Profits were negatively impacted by above changes.
For me I have topped up my position in a small way today. I think the business will see much better topline growth in 2017 and bottom line growth. It has $113m of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. This equates to 56p / share. So knocking this off the business leaves an enterprise value of 200p / share or 14x PE this year. Given my expectation of growth next year I think the multiple falls further. You are also being paid a dividend of over 5.5% (goes ex dividend 5.8p on 28th Sept) so being paid to wait. The risk to the dividend is more that the company uses the cash on the balance sheet to do M&A and cuts the dividend. I am not sure this is a huge risk as I see no evidence of an M&A team at SafeCharge. All in all with PaySafe and WorldPay in the process of being taken over I think it wont be long before a PE firm or industry competitor comes looking to buy SafeCharge. It has a robust and scalable transaction platform able to handle many times its current volumes, some interesting but definitely early stage technology aimed at marketplaces and is starting to grow in places like SE Asia.
Not my largest position but reasonable risk / reward from here.
In reply to purpleski, post #19
Hi Michael,
Like you, I tend towards being a long-term investor, not a trader. I like buying good companies and holding for the long-term wherever possible. However, I have had the experience of holding a large long only share portfolio through the dotcom crash and the GFC and I can tell you it is not a comfortable position to be in. Unfortunately, I believe you will find the reality quite different when you are watching your portfolio deflate by 30% or more - been there, got the T-shirt! - and no matter how much you tell yourself you're doing the right thing, it will cause you anguish.
Of course, whether you feel relaxed and can just sit back and ride it out also depends on your time of life. I was 10 years younger at the time of the GFC and could be slightly more relaxed that I held good companies and they would pull through at that point in my life. However, now I would have to take a quite different approach as I am at a stage in my life (similar age to you!) when I am looking to use my investments to fund early retirement and I cannot afford to see my capital decrease by 20% or more, so I would have to take steps to mitigate this. Perhaps you have a range of investments of which your share portfolio is a small part, in which case holding through a bear market may work for you. However, Buffets two rules of investing should be borne in mind IMHO: 1. Don't Lose Money 2. Don't forget Rule 1 :)
On another note, I always find it hard to sell shares in fundamentally good companies but today was compelled to heavily top slice my Zytronic (LON:ZYT) holding. Honestly, it's a great little company and was due a re-rating but things are getting a bit crazy when it is on a PER of 20. I read somewhere that someone had tipped it on a blog which has given some good strength to sell into. Thanks!
All the best, Si
Hi Si
Thank you and very interesting. I am aware that the proof of the pudding will be in the eating and I must find time to make sure that I am comfortable with all my holdings.
I am a great follow of Buffet but like much of what he says he has to be interpreted. Does he mean:
- don't invest recklessly?
- if i am up 450% in 22 months on Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) and then after the bear comes to town I am up 200% have I lost money
- if my portfolio drops x% over say a year and the recovers 1.5x over the next two years have I lost money
For me his phrase is about not suffering permanent loss of capital over the long term (by investing in textile mills for example).
Anyway it will be interesting to see how I react when the correction/crash etc comes.
BTW are going to keep the Zytronic (LON:ZYT) proceeds in cash and wait for the correction?
Thanks.
Good night.
Michael
In reply to Gromley, post #34
That is the graph for stocks over £100M. I don't have any data for stocks with smaller MCAPs.
Paul, thanks for covering Midwich (LON:MIDW). The poor cashflow you've highlighted is another negative for me. It was on my watchlist after meeting my technical criteria when it broke out to an all time high in July. I decided against an initial buy then after reading a few Glassdoor reviews criticizing the management.