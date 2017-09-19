Small Cap Value Report (Tue 19 Sep 2017) - PRV, EYE, FCCN, ESCH, CCT, SDY, BGO
Good morning, it's Paul here!
There are loads of results & trading updates today, so I'll wade through as many as I can manage.
End of the momentum trade?
It's intriguing how so many share price charts look remarkably similar at the moment. When we're doing well on the markets, it's tempting to think that this is due to one's own genius! However, then you realise that many similar type of shares are all going up. In the last couple of years, the action has mainly been in growth/momentum shares. So anything that's showing decent growth, has been re-rated upwards. Then other people just started buying those shares because they had gone up a lot, for the momentum trade.
I think the momentum trade has possibly come to an end now. We're seeing lots of momentum shares falling sharply at the moment, as people bank profits. Also I think it's dawning on some people that a lot of shares have risen far too much, and are now over-priced.
Significant price corrections have happened recently on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (in which I hold a long position), Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) , Porvair (LON:PRV) , Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) , Tristel (LON:TSTL) , and loads more shares that are popular with private investors. So I've been looking at these recent big fallers, hunting for bargains. However, even after a sharp sell-off, I'm really not finding any value.
Take Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) for example. As you can see from the chart below, it's fallen a lot recently. However, Stockopedia shows the forward PER as being 30.7 - nowhere near value territory. The company is growing, but at a fairly pedestrian rate, so I certainly wouldn't pay anything near a PER of 30 for it. So what on earth were people thinking, when they chased the share up to 400p in May 2017? Maybe they thought that growth would be faster than existing broker forecasts?
My feeling is that, with valuations…
Reference Paul's general sentiment of heat coming out of the Market, having reviewed all my holdings, including some funds, with the exception of a small handful, all seem to have followed a recent trend down over the past month or are stuttering, all displaying a general value peak around two to four weeks ago - my [predominantly AIM] portfolio is down about 3% from ten days ago. Hmmmm, is this a blip or the generally indicative of a gentle bear run (with half an eye on the FTSE100 too)? Is it time to turn to cash.....
The frustration I have with French Connection is the clear path to profitability is being totally ignored by Stephen Marks and is inexcusable. For me, the retailer should have done a WH Smith, where it focuses on their profitable travel stores while closing down their high street stores.
So, reduce bricks and mortar to key cities in the UK, and invest in licensing and wholesaling divisions which will result in £10m-£15m PBT.
Re Character (LON:CCT) I'm rather glad they told us about this at 4.45pm, giving the markets time to think it over and put it in perspective rather than panicking at 7am. Through their troubles management have shown themselves to be quite open. It might not be that bad, and a spread bet back up might ease the pressure for me... do another Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)...
Paul,
I'm a big fan of your blog here, and 99.99% of the time, the quality of analysis is excellent. Sadly, with your CCT analysis today, I think you are either being emotional, or looking to snap up shares on the cheap! (And I admit I'm a bit biased as I hold CCT, but read below).
In 2016, there were only 2 major customers (10%+ of revs), totalling together about £26.5m. Those customers were located in the UK and the Far East. I think it's fair to guess the UK customer could be Toys r Us, so let's pretend they are, conservatively. But that's irrelevant, as their European, Aussie and Asian operations are NOT included in the bankruptcy. Why? Because as you know, US bankruptcy half the time is a voluntary move to just restructure 'Long-term' creditors and debts. It's not to shut down operations, as they explicitly note. It's to provide heavyweight wording towards restructuring long-term bondholders and creditors.
So first off, I'm not at all convinced this has a major impact on CCT at all. So why did they mention it? Because quite frankly it could have an impact down the line, and they'd be stupid not to mention it. Similarly though, there is no way in hell they have the remotest idea what it actually means for them, given it hasn't even been a day since the Toys r Us announcement, and they were probably drafting the RNS at midday!
Anyway, so we know that US Toys R Us is not 10%+ of revenues. I've done some numbers and reckon it could be, at maximum, 6-7% of revenues. So conservatively, that's £8.5m of revs, and big-box has lower margins, but let's just say that's an £8.5m revenue base that could be impacted. Now, as we know, this is NOT Toys R Us shutting down its stores, so that revenue base is not going to vanish. Anyway, that's a revenue line, but chuck on 30% gross margins and be super bearish in saying they lose half that custom, that's a £1-1.5m ongoing gross profit hit.
Marginal is the right word. What, as you think, is more meaningful, is if there is a bad debt hit. Even assuming Toys R Us (N America) holds 1 full turn of inventory, then that's £8.5m impacted. That seems illogical to me given that Christmas shipping will not have started yet, and suppliers have been tightening for a while.
To put that together, that's possibly £8.5m (desperately desparately unlikely) of a write-down, and £1.5m (worst case) of gross profit lost going forward. I.e. £10m on a market cap of £107m, or very worst case as I see it of 9%.
My more sensible numbers drag towards maybe 4% of headwind for 2018. In reality though, I'm not even convinced this will end up being a headwind. If Toys R Us are doing what I think they are doing, then not sure why short-lead suppliers would be even remotely affected. As before, only the US ops - e.g. the Asian Toys R Us is completely distinct as a legal and financial entity.
To predict as much as a £21m hit to the share price tomorrow is ridiculous IMO, as is even a sustained 10% hit. They've just confirmed they'll hit north of 50p of EPS for the last financial year, so it's on a PE of sub-10, and has cash on the balance sheet of about 17% of the market cap by my reckoning, so close to 8-8.5x ex cash.
If this sort of, minor, event is not priced in (i.e. this drops 10%+ and stays there), then I'd be astonished. Toys R Us may be a big customer, but the likely impact is small. Character are just being cautious here.
SWL I run a Kirkpatrick Bargain model using my own scripts and it picked this up August last year and sold it at the end of July for a nice profit. UnfortunatelyI didn't buy it.
In reply to Dan7710, post #22
Unusually we'll only have to wait 12 hrs of so to see whether Paul is correct, fwiw I'm convinced you'll see a fairly big markdown (10% plus) on the open ,as to whether that's a buying opportunity only time will tell, I'm not tempted as BoD/mgt appear to be hugely overpaid, & I say this as an ex holder who didn't do my homework
Thank you Paul for an excellent view of the current market together with the intriguing approach to buying small caps using Spreader, well worth studying. I have been taking profit at opportune moments but sooner or later they have to reinvested, where and when is the issue. I love the lunchtime missive and would be bereft without it - a bit sad perhaps.
I've been a holder of Swallowfield (LON:SWL) for a while. The story is that they were a contract manufacturer of cosmetics and have moved into marketing their own brands of cosmetics with considerable success, as well as growing their manufacturing business. Higher sales & higher margins have come about and I think will continue. Following their recent report, I now expect further significant progress.
I don't see the ToysRus Character (LON:CCT) news as all that bad, certainly it doesn't justify a large fall in the share price. The future still looks bright for CCT and I believe it is significantly undervalued regardless. If there is a large fall I will be greedy.
Swallowfield is a well managed company however it does have quite a wide spread and if buying one has to aim to hold John Lee style through volatile share movements.The nice dividend helps
Swallowfield (LON:SWL) I too hold and agree with Metatron on the rather wide & off putting spread.
It would be interesting to hear Paul how far inside the spread you can get should you decide to buy
Good evening Paul. Very interesting your analysis of what is possibly the end of the momentum trade. You have put into words what has been on my mind for a while. It would certainly explain why my portfolio has been seemingly struggling for the past month or so. It is all to easy in good times to take our eyes off the ball, to get complacent and think that any retrace in our share holdings share price is only temporary and is bound to recover and push higher. We need to remain vigilant.
I have a copy of Jim Slaters' book "The Zulu Principle", which although a little dated these days since it was written pre internet, raises many very relevant issues. Access to information these days is far superior; we can find things about almost any company at any time and not have to rely on press releases, copies of financial journals and/or have to phone up and question our broker - how did we manage pre internet?. It really has to be much easier to make better decisions these days. In the book JS mentions a number of factors he used to look at before contemplating investing in any company. The list is too long to go into here, but I would recommend the book as a good read.
Using just 2 of the above factors, a low PEG factor (preferably under 1.0), and a reasonable PE of around 20 or less (before looking at other factors), I recently did a fairly extensive trawl of companies within the FTSE AIM All Share Index to see which would qualify for deeper research. It could equally be used for other indicies. I found very few companies meeting that criteria and had to widen it a little. In the past I would come up with a list of maybe 10 or even 20 companies to whittle down by looking further into the companies financial situation, RNS, Director dealings, latest trading update - was the outlook positive, are profits and earnings per share increasing?. Are there macro economic factors to take into account? (ie likely interest rates?), looking at the share price graph - does it look healthy?.
The conclusion I came to was that many companies are over priced, that there is limited upwards movement in the share prices. Yet, because things have been so rosey for so long there is a real danger that we can think that is the norm., that the situation will continue. Not so. Reading bulletin boards there is too much over optimism, "we all know which direction this share is going to go in!", etc. Really?!. It can be very difficult to let go of a company which has seen us do very well with, to call it a day and say "thank you Mr. Banker....deal!", and move on.
If we are not careful we can end up watching what is in effect a pan of milk on the stove, watching in excitement as the milk rises up and up, before boiling over leaving us with nothing more than a burnt pan, a nasty smell and a dirty stove. All too easy to watch ones profits disappear. I recently lost 20% of my profit in one company by being too greedy - a company which suddenly became far more popular on the bulletin boards with posters, having been quiet for a long time - usually a sign to contemplate ones position in my opinion.
You are absolutely right Paul, with valuations already stretched there is no room for disappointment. And strong news flow is needed to push the share price higher and can't be reliant on news already out in the open. Is there any surprise that a number of the recent high flyers are being increasingly shorted?.
Thank you to you and Graham for your hard work. Regards
CM
Paul,
Thanks for another fine report.
One point that interested me about the spread betting. I see your point about not gearing. However, if that means depositing the money with the spread betting company, I'm guessing there is no protection against the spread betting company going bust, so did you check their accounts as well before placing the money there ?
In reply to danyou, post #5
Hi danyou,
I looked at today's results from Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) but in the end decided that i didn't have anything to say about it, so moved on. KWS has done so many acquisitions, and is so highly valued, that it goes in my "too difficult" tray.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to homosap, post #16
Hi homosap,
Sorry, I didn't get round to looking at Anpario - there were so many companies reporting today, I was rather overwhelmed!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Dan7710, post #22
Dan7710,
I did NOT appreciate this comment from you;
"I'm a big fan of your blog here, and 99.99% of the time, the quality of analysis is excellent. Sadly, with your CCT analysis today, I think you are either being emotional, or looking to snap up shares on the cheap! (And I admit I'm a bit biased as I hold CCT, but read below)."
CCT is an illiquid stock, and some people will panic sell in the morning, so I completely stand by my view that a 10-20% drop in share price in the morning is highly likely.
I also hold a long position in this share, and have no intention of selling. If it drops disproportionately, I'll buy some more.
My golden rule with profit warnings is to differentiate between;
1) Structural problems
2) Temporary, fixable problems.
If the profit warning is no.1, then I would sell immediately, and not look back.
If the profit warning is no.2, then I'll try to wait until it stops falling, then buy some more.
I think CCT falls into category 2. I say that because Toys R Us is not going to cease trading, it will carry on, restructure its debt, and after some temporary problems, everything will get back to normal.
Also, if Toys R Us is not able to stock product for Xmas, then other retailers will be more than happy to grab the business. People are not going to buy fewer toys just because one particular retailer has gone bust.
CCT has a strong balance sheet, so should be able to cope with any bad debt from Toys R Us.
So long term, it should be fine.
Short term, the price is likely to plunge in the morning. That's fine, it could be a buying opportunity, who knows?
Paul.
In reply to a1canary, post #12
Thanks for the information a1canary. I have done a bit more research and it appears that there are larger competitors, such as US-based Boku, which have excellent access access to capital and are expanding at least as fast as Bango but it is difficult to compare them to Bango as they are either private companies or, like Zong, are part of much larger companies so they do not provide separate financial figures. I do not know enough about the sector to have an opinion on the relative strengths of Bango's service offering or whether the sector as a whole will end up being dominated by relatively few players so at this stage I think I lack the confidence to invest.
In reply to jonesj, post #31
Hi jonesj,
"One point that interested me about the spread betting. I see your point about not gearing. However, if that means depositing the money with the spread betting company, I'm guessing there is no protection against the spread betting company going bust, so did you check their accounts as well before placing the money there ? "
That's a very important point you raise. Yes, I always check the accounts of spread betting companies, before putting any money with them. IG and Spreadex have very sound finances.
Also I looked at how they coped in the 2008 crisis. Robustness of IT systems is also critical - if their systems go haywire, and let through loads of uneconomic bets, then the business could go bust quite quickly. Although I'm sure they all have kill switches, to stop trades being placed, if systems go wrong.
A mate of mine put all his eggs in one basket, and then the company went bust (part of Man, I think?). He then had a terrible wait, to see if he'd lost most of his money, or not. He got most of it back, but a long time later.
For that reason, I think it's always best to spread money around several banks, brokers, spread bet companies, etc, so that if anything unthinkable happens at one, then it won't cripple me.
It's best for most people to steer clear of spread bets, etc. There are so many horror stories (including my own from 2008), that I think it's only for very level-headed people. You have to resist the urge to do wild, leveraged punts. So anyone with even a vague gambling urge, should definitely avoid spread betting, as it's too dangerous unless you have total self-control, and an analytical, disciplined mind.
If in any doubt, then steer clear, is my view.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #34
Another CCT holder here and I have no complaints about Paul's comments.
It was an after-hours RNS with some negative-sounding news in it, whatever the facts may eventually prove to be. In my experience those are rarely taken well by the market, which more often reacts first and thinks later.
I hope Paul is wrong, but I more expect him to be right. Either way I can completely follow his logic.
We'll see soon enough anyway. If the price is down in the morning, I don't think it will be because of Paul's views though.
In reply to DAB26, post #37
Hi DAB26,
Thanks. My family hold over £50k of £CCT
The price is going to drop in the morning, potentially quite a bit, due to illiquidity. Such is life. I'm not vexed about it at all, because it's probably a category 2 profit warning - i.e. fixable, short term problems.
Actually, I should probably reverse my system, so that category 1 would be fixable problems.
What really pissed me off, is someone coming on here, and suggesting that I'm being either emotional or mischevious. Keep that crap on advfn please, it's not welcome here. I always give an honest appraisal of the facts, irrespective of whether I hold the share or not. Sometimes wrong, but usually right. There might be a buying opportunity with CCT tomorrow? However we don't know what the bad debt might be from Toys R Us insolvency. So incomplete info right now.
Paul.