Small Cap Value Report (Tue 19 Sep 2017) - PRV, EYE, FCCN, SDY, KWS,

Good morning, it's Paul here!
There are loads of results & trading updates today, so I'll wade through as many as I can manage.
End of the momentum trade?
It's intriguing how so many share price charts look remarkably similar at the moment. When we're doing well on the markets, it's tempting to think that this is due to one's own genius! However, then you realise that many similar type of shares are all going up. In the last couple of years, the action has mainly been in growth/momentum shares. So anything that's showing decent growth, has been re-rated upwards. Then other people just started buying those shares because they had gone up a lot, for the momentum trade.
I think the momentum trade has possibly come to an end now. We're seeing lots of momentum shares falling sharply at the moment, as people bank profits. Also I think it's dawning on some people that a lot of shares have risen far too much, and are now over-priced.
Significant price corrections have happened recently on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (in which I hold a long position), Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) , Porvair (LON:PRV) , Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) , Tristel (LON:TSTL) , and loads more shares that are popular with private investors. So I've been looking at these recent big fallers, hunting for bargains. However, even after a sharp sell-off, I'm really not finding any value.
Take Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) for example. As you can see from the chart below, it's fallen a lot recently. However, Stockopedia shows the forward PER as being 30.7 - nowhere near value territory. The company is growing, but at a fairly pedestrian rate, so I certainly wouldn't pay anything near a PER of 30 for it. So what on earth were people thinking, when they chased the share up to 400p in May 2017? Maybe they thought that growth would be faster than existing broker forecasts?
My feeling is that, with valuations…
My morning smallcap notes:
Speedy Hire (LON:SDY),NAHL (LON:NAH),Porvair (LON:PRV),Versarien (LON:VRS),French Connection (LON:FCCN)
◄Speedy Hire (SDY)► Adj pretax exp to be slightly above mgmt expectations.
◄NAHL Group (NAH)► H1 rev £24.9m (£25.8m). EPS 9.0p (3.2p). Div 5.3p per share (6.35p). H2 'has continued in line with our expectations.' FY F/C are for a 6% EPS fall to 23.7p, 14% div fall to 16.2p. F/Cs are from March & April though.
◄Porvair (PRV)► 9 month pretax ahead of management's expectations.
◄Versarien (VRS)► has won an order for ongoing supply of nanomaterials, including graphene, to the Centre for Process Innovation. Versarien will be supplying up to 1.2kg of graphene. No value given.
◄French Connection (FCCN)► H1 EPS -5.9p (-8.2p). Outlook 'confident'. 2 NEDs out, 2 heavyweight NEDs in. Good luck trying to advise Stephen Marks.
Does anyone know why there's supposed to be a statement from Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) ? Or where it is?
I always thought it looked odd being scheduled a week after the half year update but both stockopedia and LSE both say there should be an announcement today.
Any clues?
Paul lovely analysis of the current market conditions trend before starting the reports, more of this when applicable. thanks
Looking forward to hearing about Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) (small position), reaction desn't seem to live up to the good results. Maybe it was all in already. I do wonder where this end of momentum leaves Paul's large £G4M position, which still seems to be creeping up slowly atm. Versarien (LON:VRS) seems a better-quality spec graphene play.
Paul,
I know are you reviewing Keywords Studios ($KWS) later. It seems to be a classic example of a really good quality growth share whose SP has run away a bit too much. It is just as you have described in your introduction regarding momentum shares. Nothing wrong with today's results, but market clearly expecting a lot more....That said, as a long term B+H, it still is very appealing.
In reply to vik2001, post #3
I totally agree. As an amateur investor, with limited time for following stocks and shares, Paul's overview of what's happening in the wider market is invaluable.
Any chance on Bango (LON:BGO) please Paul? I know you don't like it and claim it a 'Jam Tomorrow' stock, but they seems to be delivering and due to enter into profitability at the years end with huge growth potential. The price is up 8%+ on the day.
In reply to doug2500, post #2
it was a couple of days ago ! interims i think.
[edit - ah, youre after an update AFTER the interims - next one usually a pre close update december 15th]
FCCN - turning the corner, or not? But then, does it really matter when you're CEO and Chairman and you already have plenty banked from past glories?
Disclosure: the only lifestyle business I will invest in is my own...
@Thunderball - I'm a long term Bango (LON:BGO) holder who had filed them under "yet another tech disappointment" but they have really come out of hibernation this year. I totally understand why people lost patience with them as their path to profitability has seemed interminable plus they have infuriated small investors with their policy of never revealing the commercial value of their partnerships with carriers and retailers. So while they have spent the last 5 years creating large numbers of promising sounding partnerships, we never knew if they were worth a bean. What we did know is that they were going to need massive - and that means many millions at least - of people buying stuff using DCB on their phones. So most people said, "pah, I'm tired of waiting for these and I'm not convinced we're all going to be paying for stuff on our phone bills" and the share price tanked as you will know! But they have proved many many people wrong by targeting the middle east and asia where they are much much more receptive to DCB. Suddenly you can be looking at big populous countries and the potential is suddenly enormous. Hence the share price and investors has had a big change of heart!
We still need this to translate to BGO's bottom line and as with so many tech stocks their price does not stand up to the usual metrics and ratios for measuring value. But for me, if you can hold for another year or two, it's pretty clear that these are only on one trajectory. I'm in profit myself now and could sell - i think they are likely to come off in the short term with some profit taking and after latest interims have digested - but medium/long term the picture is rosy. They are also imo, very ripe for being swallowed up by VISA, Worldpay, or even Google... any big player involved in or wanting to get involved in the payment sector while BGO is still only valued at under £200m. Chicken feed against most Tech merger deals we see!
In reply to a1canary, post #10
Thanks for the info on Bango a1canary as I have been monitoring this company for a while. I have difficulty assessing Bango's competitive position so would be grateful for any help. Direct Carrier Billing is nothing new and has been well established in Asia and some other countries for many years and, according to my internet research, revenues passing through this mode of payment amounted to about $18 billion in 2016. The proportion of this business currently going throuygh Bango's systems is tiny. There is clearly huge expansion potential and its financial figures are moving in the right direction, but I am concerned that its competitors must already be well established and with much larger businesses than Bango so I wonder how easy further expansion will be?