Small Cap Value Report (Tue 2 May 2017 - Part 2 - PLA, PVG, DGB
Good afternoon! It's Paul here.
Graham's already written an article today, which is here, in which he covers;
Just Eat (LON:JE.) - Q1 trading update - not a small cap, but it's one I've covered before, as it's a very interesting internet disrupter/platform type growth stock - which is a very topical (and lucrative) investment area. We stray outside our brief occasionally, when interesting, topical mid or larger caps are reporting.
PPHE Hotel (LON:PPH) - trading update from this hotels group. I know quite a few readers hold this stock, and the shares have done very well over the last 3-4 years.
In this article, I will be reporting on 3 RNSs which caught my eye today, as follows;
Plastics Capital (LON:PLA) - trading update
Premier Veterinary (LON:PVG) - trading update & disposal
Digital Barriers (LON:DGB) - trading update & framework contract
Plastics Capital (LON:PLA)
Share price: 121p (down 2.0% today)
No. shares: 35.8m
Market cap: £43.3m
Trading update - for the year ended 31 Mar 2017.
This is a small group of niche plastics products manufacturing companies.
Overall, trading is slightly below expectations, which is what the phrase below means;
...expects trading for the financial year ended 31 March 2017 to be broadly in line with market expectations.
Forex - some interesting comments here on the impact of big currency moves post Brexit vote, and the impact of hedging;
The impact of currency movements, particularly post-Brexit, have been substantial with differing impacts across the Group.
For the time being, our export based business have become significantly more competitive.
However, in aggregate over the financial year, the impact of currency has been broadly neutral because of the forward contacts we have in place as part of our hedging policy.
The effect our hedging policy is to delay the impact of currency movements on profits by approximately two years.
It's worth thinking more widely about this point. Many companies hedge their currency exposure, thereby fixing future profits on particular contracts. However, as stated above, this will only delay the impact of big currency movements. Therefore, companies which should benefit from the weaker pound…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Plastics Capital plc is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture of plastic products focused on products for various markets exporting to over 80 countries across the world. Its segments include Industrial, which consists of hydraulic hose consumables, packaging consumables and plastic rotating parts, and Films, which includes high strength film packaging. Its operations are based on the six operating businesses: BNL (UK) Limited, which makes plastics rotating parts; Palagan Limited, which makes high strength film packaging; C&T Matrix Limited, which makes the packaging consumable of creasing matrix; Bell Plastics Limited, which makes hydraulic hose consumables; Beijing Higher Shengli Printing Science and Technology Co Ltd, which also makes creasing matrix, and Flexipol Packaging Limited, which makes high strength film packaging and bags. It has over five factories in the United Kingdom, approximately two in China and over one in Thailand more »
Premier Veterinary Group plc, formerly Ark Therapeutics Group plc, operates various veterinary practices and provides non-medical services to other veterinary practices. The Company operates through segments, including Vets Business, Buying Group, Pet Care Plan and Pet Care Plan overseas. The Vets Business segment is engaged in day to day running of veterinary practices. The Buying Group includes the management fees that are earned when a member practices purchases goods, and becomes entitled to negotiated rebates and discounts. Its Pet Care Plan is the fees received for the collection and management of direct debits on behalf of veterinary practices external to the company. The Company's Pet Care Plan is divided into the United Kingdom and overseas. The Company, through its subsidiary, Premier Vet Alliance Limited (PVA), is a provider of services to veterinary practices, including the administration of a preventative healthcare program for pets branded Pet Care Plan. more »