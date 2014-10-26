Small Cap Value Report (Tue 21 Mar 2017) - IQE, FEVR, SCS, PTD, GOAL, JDG, ACSO, UBI, BILN
Good morning! It's Paul here. I'll be writing today's report.
Loads of results today, so I'll probably be doing shorter sections, so I can get through more companies.
Please note that I added several new sections to yesterday's report last night, on;
Finsbury Food (LON:FIF) - underwhelming results & prospects
Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) - very strong balance sheet & big increase in divis
Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI) - very brief comment, doesn't interest me, but market liked its results
Please click here to revisit yesterday's full report.
IQE (LON:IQE)
Share price: 47.0p (down 14.4% at 08:28)
No. shares: 675.7m
Market cap: £317.6m
Final results - for the year ended 31 Dec 2016.
The share price has been volatile so far this morning, on heavy volume, hence why I've added the time in the price snapshot above. It's a popular private investor stock, so perhaps some stop losses were triggered this morning, with a larger fall earlier?
The share price of this company has been roaring upwards, tripling in price since Jul 2016, so perhaps good news is now already priced in?
Results today look good to me;
Adjusted EPS of 3.0p puts this share on a PER of 15.7. This seems to be ahead of the broker consensus figure on Stockopedia, which is 2.91p.
It's interesting to note that the company includes deferred consideration within its leverage figure, which seems prudent. I think many investors focus too much on just bank debt, and hence give enterprise value calculations too much emphasis. At many companies, other creditors (especially trade creditors) are often greater than bank debt. Yet many investors ignore those creditors (which are easy to manipulate, to reduce reported net debt on balance sheet dates).
Outlook comments sound upbeat to me;
The Group's technology and market leadership, and its strong pipeline of high growth opportunities positions it well to continue its growth profile over the coming years.
The current financial year has started well and trading is in line with expectations.
The outlook for the full year remains very positive, with good upside potential.
The Board remains confident that the Group is on track to achieve expectations for the full year, and anticipates that…
Lion Tamer - yes, there is no lock in like the ARM business but there shouldn't be either*. People need to multi-source in order to guarantee deliveries for customers. For example, Apple are notoriously hard to win business with as you need to prove that you can deliver the quantities you are signing a contract for. You *need* to multi-source just to protect yourself.
However, IQE seem to have an advantage in the cREO tech they've licensed: http://www.iqep.com/markets/cmos/creo/. The big issue with manufacturing CS materials on Silicon, which is where the market is going for cost reasons, is that the mismatch in crystaline structure between Si and GaN, for example, causes a non-optimal interface. You want this interface to be as smooth and flat as possible in order to get the best performance. It remains to be seen how much of an advantage IQE have over their competitors, but they've been shouting about this for a long time.
In summary, my view is that IQE have an advantage but that they don't need to secure 100% of the market. There will be, and there needs to be, multiple successful companies delivering CS materials.
*As a side note, you weren't locked into a 'chip design' with ARM, you were locked into the ISA, of which there was a huge choice of competing semiconductor partners providing choice and variety to the market. This is a good thing and why Intel failed.
In reply to oldludlovian, post #14
Morning Paul
Very interesting point from you here:
"Also, I question the wisdom of selling the product in non-premium places, like Asda. If your huge margins depend on people perceiving that the product is special, then selling it in a downmarket environment is a well-established way to cheapen your own brand. So the dash for maximum growth could begin to sow seeds for erosion of the brand premium, and margins, longer term perhaps?"
I have started seeing FEVR products in all sorts of places but Asda doesn't sound very wise if you want to preserve the premium image.
For me, there is still huge growth potential overseas, especially in the US, and Schweppes have done a terrible job so far in responding to FEVR. Their premium branding of an identical product doesn't fool anyone. So despite the high multiple on which it trades, if it continues to grow at these rates then it will quickly eat up that premium.
In reply to unwise2, post #17
I would normally agree with you about focusing on cashflow over accounting earnings, but with a company like accesso Technology (LON:ACSO), focusing on the accounting policies for development spend is to an extent missing the point because it is the development spend that is a major contributor to the company's moat and source of future profits. There's also the fact that the accounting standards these days require development spend to be capitalised where there is a clear path to commercialisation so it's not like the company can choose to write it off.
The £11.6m capitalised this year was large compared to previous years as a result of "significant one-off investment in the development of accesso Prism". It's like the discussion with Focusrite (LON:TUNE) yesterday - if you believe (or trust in management) that this investment will more than pay for itself in the form of increased revenues and profits in future years, then to me it makes sense that the spend is capitalised.
Furthermore the company describes itself as being in an 'investment period' and acknowledges the reduced current profitability in the outlook statement: "The Board believes that the Group is currently within a stage of its development that should be considered an investment period as it invests heavily in product, people and infrastructure to support the global opportunities that present themselves. While this may restrict our operating margin growth in the short-term, it presents opportunities for accelerated margin improvement as we exit this investment period."
The balance sheet does indeed appear relatively weak given all the intangibles, but it's not as if the company is in financial distress. A positive retained earnings balance means they could even pay a dividend if they wanted to. Personally as a shareholder I'm happy not to receive a dividend for now because at this stage of its development I believe the company can generate a far better return on capital if it retains the funds for investment/expansion.
They could improve the balance sheet if they wanted to by raising more equity, but I think this is a problem of perception rather than reality, so I'm not sure what this would achieve other than paying for some investment banker bonuses.
In reply to unwise2, post #17
The other cautionary note with accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) is "Management is assessing the impact of IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and whether the application of IFRS 15, once effective, will have a material impact on the results of the company. Management is also currently assessing the impact of IFRS 16 on the Group's financial statements, but has not yet formed a conclusion.
Adoption of the other standards and interpretations referred to above is not expected to have a material impact on the results of the company. Application of these standards may result in some changes in presentation of information within the company's financial statements"
The bull case is that this is just a change to the way the accounts are presented but I suspect the share price may be harshly treated when the time comes. However this is in the medium term. For now all is rosy in the garden.
Carcosa
In reply to Paul Scott, post #12
Hi guys,
I think one factor that drove down IQE (LON:IQE) shares today, despite a solid set of results, was that EPS fell 6% on a reported basis but rose 15% on an adjusted basis.
Looking at the adjustments, the main driver to this was a £5m gain that was stripped out in 2015 relating to a disposal of a fixed asset. This compared to only a £2.3m gain being stripped out in 2016, and relating to a deferred consideration no longer needing to be paid.
Both adjustments seem reasonable to me but they had the effect of making the change in reported numbers y-o-y look worse than reality.
CFO rose in line with the adjusted numbers, but I take your point regarding the levels of CFI and therefore FCF.
Interesting to read Victoria Moore the Telegraph Wine Correspondent in Saturday's paper. She says she much prefers the taste of Schweppes tonic in her G&T and that she told Fevertree so to their face. She did say that she had been invited to taste a new range of products from Fevertree which are aimed at mixing with what was described as brown spirits rather than the white ones which often get tonic added. She was rather impressed by the things she tried and said they'd be great with rum/whisky. Perhaps Fevertree are opening a new line of product development?
I think the reason for the fall of IQE (LON:IQE) this morning was at the interims the EPS was up about 62% and also in December they stated that "it is on track to deliver FY 2016 revenue and adjusted1 operating profit ahead of expectations."
I think many investors were expecting far more than around 15%. The shares were also up from 20p to 54p in less than a year. So bound to be some profit taking.
I would like to comment on Paul's concerns about IQE's relatively high capex and lack of dividends by agreeing that these are negative points but that they are to be expected for a technology company tooling-up for further growth. For me the important point is that IQE generates signficant revenues and, over the past few years these have been growing. As far as I can tell, IQE operates in a sector with major growth opportunities and I can understand how the capex will enable the company to exploit these opportunities, so spending the cashflow at this stage of the company's development does seem rational to me. If IQE were a blue sky company I would not be an investor, but I think the company's progress so far is real.
On Fevertree, there seems to be agreement on the high standard of the company's marketing. I wonder if there is any chance that it is strong enough to lauch a "stand alone" (rather than mixer) premium cola to compete with Pepsi and Coke head on - I think this could certainly be a large market! Those interested in premium drinks might also want to look at Chapel Down which is developing its own premium beer/lager range, as well as wines, and if you want to see a really curious company, have a look at Reeds Inc in the US.
In reply to tournesol, post #26
Hi tournesol,
From today's FT
https://www.ft.com/content/fd6d2f70-0e30-11e7-a88c...
Fever-Tree, the maker of upmarket mixers for alcoholic drinks, is to shift its strategy away from the tonic water that helped it more than double its profits last year to focus instead on products for the much larger dark spirits category.
Tonics were the company’s best-selling and fastest-growing category last year in the UK, where Fever-Tree generates nearly half its revenues, spurred by the resurgent popularity of gin. But globally the market for gin is only a tenth of the size of that for dark spirits, which include whisky, bourbon, rum and cognac.
HTH and ATB
In reply to Carcosa, post #24
That looks to me like boiler plate wording they are required to include, rather than a coded warning of changes to come. Their revenue recognition policies don't look aggressive to me so I wouldn't expect any share price disruption if the impact is only additional disclosures.
ScS A few points to make on this
1. First Half/Second Half Split: As Paul says, all of the year's EBITDA is made in the second half. The Brokers Forecast is c £17m, yet only £0.1m of that was achieved in the first half. It took me a while to get my head around this, given that Boxing Day thru January is by far the biggest trading period of the year for furniture , and January is in the first half. This is followed in importance by Easter (second half), August Bank Holiday (First Half), the two May Bank Holidays (second half). The unusual skew between 1st/2nd Half relates to the fact that there is a 8-10 week lag in time between orders taken and the furniture made and delivered, so the "Sale" is recognised at that point. All the Sales from that crucial January period will appear in the second half, even though the Orders were taken in the first half. Rather than thinking that all the "task" lies ahead of ScS in making £17m for the full year with only £0.1m in the tank so far, it would be more accurate to reflect that with Orders known for the first 33 weeks, the Order->Sales lag means they really know the Sales for perhaps 42 weeks already. Easter and the May Bank holidays are still important in determining the outcome, though.
2. Last Year saw an exceptional Order LFL of +14% for the full year, with second half even stronger than the first. That "only" led to an EBITDA increase of £5m year on year...much less than I had initially expected from such a stellar LFL. A major reason that the Operational Gearing didnt come through to the degree I hoped was that Commission/Bonus increased by £7m. However, looking forward, If Second half Orders this year are more disappointing, then a good proportion of that Commission/Bonus should unwind...and this does provide a big cushion to the Profit if Sales are difficult.
3. Customer Deposits: The £22m Paul highlighted is unusual compared to its normal level, a real high point in the yearly cycle, because the peak December/January Orders are dispatched in the second half. A more typical level is c£10m which you see at year end. ScS do not have to "ringfence" this or hold it in any type of escrow separate from other cash.
4. The Cash position you now see at Year End and Half year ends is actually at a low point in the monthly cycle, immediately after the monthly Supplier Payment and Payrolls are run. This was explained as a quirk of the 53rd week last year, and the cash balance a week earlier was actually c£10m higher.
This the extremely low valuation is a function of many things - the business going bust in 2008 the profit warning in 2015 straight after IPO, the low profit margin, Sun Capital Owning a high proportion of the shares are all amongst them, together with the obvious Consumer Sentiment / economic risks post Brexit etc. A EV/EBITDA of only 2 suggests to me that a very difficult trading prognosis is already more than factored in. .
IQE has invested over the years large amounts in research/innovation/development, which is now beginning
to bear serious fruit. I see no need to pay dividends. At this stage Innovation and Growth are much more important than dividends, IMO. PE-ratio is by no means high for what has now become an established, proven, quality growth company. I reckon IQE's share price will rise this year by a further 40-50% from current 50p territory,. Cheers.
As Brighton Pier (LON:PIER) is not in the list of companies that Paul has planned to cover, here is a brief commentary for those who are interested.
This is a Luke Johnson company incorporating the old Eclectic Bars Group and the Brighton Pier bought in April 2016. This HY report is the first which has full comparatives for the Bars but only a half year for the Pier.
The company has been culling unprofitable bars over this period and investing in the Pier.
Comparatives are a little meaningless because of the inclusion of the Pier in April 2016. The report says that the financials are seasonally first half weighted roughly in the ratio 69:31.
Adjusted and diluted eps was 7.9p. Using the weighting above, I make full year expected eps to be approx 11.5p
EBITDA is reported to be 3.5m . Again using the above weighting, FY EBITDA is likely to be 5.1m
So that makes forecast PE = 9.6 and forecast EV/EBITDA = 8.6
The company has net debt of £6.7m . Debt/ forward EBITDA = 1.3 comfortably within acceptable range.
There was a question mark last year about potential repairs to the Pier. The RNS confirms that the dive survey and annual survey were both completed, resulting in no additional maintenance needs other than the budgeted requirements.
My take is that the downside is limited whilst the upside, in the hands of LJ, could be very interesting. I took a small holding this morning, basically backing the man.
All IMO and PDYOR. Regards, Ram
Could I bring myself to invest in a company that's developing things to mix with whisky? Probably not :-)
I browsed round a few furniture stores at the weekend, and must say the SCS outlet was by far the worst. It's no exaggeration to say everything looked like it belonged in an old grandma's house. It wasn't a nice place to be and upon reflection it felt like a business that would struggle to survive.
In my recent quest to understand the sudden 'spike' movements in share prices that last usually just a few minutes, (usually a plunge down but sometimes up, as here). I see IQE (LON:IQE) had one this afternoon. Any thoughts of what is going on? Is it purely trading led or manipulation by the MMs?
In reply to shine66, post #36
I think you will find these are simply trades recorded late, nothing else,
The computer systems simply take the trades in the order they are recorded,
irrespective of the times the trades were executed.
You'll see here, trades are often recorded late:
http://www.lse.co.uk/ShareTrades.asp?shareprice=IQE&share=iqe
On accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) I attended the Richmond Sharesoc meeting in Feb and noted the below on another thread in Stockopedia. Thought it would be useful to re-post here as its all growth areas that are not mentioned in the trading update but that the CEO discussed in some detail over dinner. I work in the travel & ecommerce industry and was impressed by his vision / understanding of how they could enable the opps below:
I attended the presentation and through questions afterwards picked up 2 key growth opps on top of their business as usual that could cause a major re-rating:
1. the same end to end services that they provide to attractions and theme parks are needed by the cruise industry and also hotels (esp leisure and resort hotels) e.g. Prism chip wristband for access, payment and on site ticketing etc .., It sounded like they were in a number of discussions already both direct and on a licensing basis. A deal with Carnival could be like Merlin Mach 2
2. Distribution - this is a key area of opportunity for them to help their theme and attraction clients to fill the parks, or fill their event venues which they are not doing today (focus is on monetising them when they are there). On top of this, its an area that they can expand into across travel and entertainment spend which is $$$$$.
Leisure - What was really interesting was that today accesso is becoming a distribution partner to the music industry competing with the AEG, Eventims and Livenations of this world e.g. an artist like Lady Gaga will work with Accesso to plan her tour in LATAM to venues that they manage with their technology. GaGa will then exclusively work with Accesso to sell her tickets typically via social media to her fans (using their passport ecommerce platform) as accesso will charge a much lower % fee to manage this distribution + technically it can provide a much more integrated experience to then monetise these customers when they go to the show. Gaga will always sell out her shows so the question is not how can you sell my tickets but how much does it cost and what extra $$$ in ancillaries can the partner bring to the table! Lots of potential here to expand through music, theatre and sport ... and many are hating Livenation with their high fees and Ticketmaster after their ticketing sites falling over so ripe for disruption!
On the travel side its clear that they are looking at some interesting partnerships to extend their technology so can see them powering a google, tripadvisor, expedia, airbnb style instant book capability for partners for this event and attraction content. Equally it sounded like Accesso saw distribution as a great opportunity to not capture its usual $ cents per transaction but multiple $$$$ where they look to bring in customers to these venues / attractions.
I'm bullish on them as a LTBH, believe the management have proven they can execute their plans / integrate acquisitions to build scale and love the recurring revenue model. Appreciate some of the detail noted above from other posters on the downside.
In reply to janebolacha, post #37
Thanks for your reply, Jane. What do you mean by 'recorded late'? A buy at 55p (ten per cent higher than the prevailing price before and after) wasn't actually made at or around 14.50 but a lot earlier than the other trades apparently preceding and following it? Sorry, I'm probably being a bit dim.
Hi Paul
Thx for the late shift, isn't IQE (LON:IQE) doing exactly what accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) are doing, spending heavily on Capex/R&D to capitalise on a market where they are dominant globally and shifting technology is creating even bigger opportunities?
I hold IQE but not Accesso