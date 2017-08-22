Small Cap Value Report (Tue 22 Aug 2017) - PFG, SPHR, PHD
Good Evening, it's Paul here.
Sorry my report is late today.
Provident Financial (LON:PFG)
Share price: 589.5p (down 66.2% today)
No. shares: 148.2m
Market cap: £873.6m
Trading statement - this is such an interesting announcement that I feel obliged to mention it. This company is a UK sub-prime consumer lender. Its divisions include Vanquis Bank, the Consumer Credit Division (comprising Provident and Satsuma), and Moneybarn.
Looking back to its 2016 results, the group made an adjusted profit of £334.1m, and paid 134.6p in dividends to shareholders. The share price was riding high, at about 3000p in late 2016. Compare that with today, at just 589.5p - that's a share price fall of about 80% this year.
Its interesting how, when a share really collapses, there are often clear warning signs in previous announcements. That seems the case here. The most recent interim results were poor. They also contained worrying comments about several FCA reviews affecting the company. Also, disruption was reported from a change in the business model at the CCD - moving from self-employed, to employed operational staff. This was supposed to be a compelling change in business model.
Today's announcement has to be one of the worst profit warnings I've seen. The wheels seem to have completely come off at the CCD. This bit from today's announcement sounds awful;
The rate of progress being made is too weak and the business is now falling a long way short of achieving these objectives. Collections performance and sales are both showing substantial underperformance against the comparable period in 2016.
The routing and scheduling software deployed to direct the daily activities of CEMs has presented some early issues, primarily relating to the integrity of data, and the prescriptive nature of the new operating model has not allowed sufficient local autonomy to prioritise resource allocation during this period of recovery.
Things don't get a lot worse than that. It sounds as if the new business model has been an unmitigated disaster. Unsurprisingly, the CEO has now gone.
As a result of these problems, debtor collections have fallen a long way short;
Collections performance is currently running at 57% versus 90% in 2016 and sales at some £9m per week lower than the comparative weeks in 2016.
The extent of this underperformance and the elongated period of…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company's divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans. Vanquis Bank is engaged in the provision of credit cards. CCD is engaged in home credit business in the United Kingdom and Ireland. CCD includes Provident, which offers home credit loans; Satsuma, which is an online instalment loan product, and glo, which is a guarantor loans product. Moneybarn is engaged in the provision of vehicle finance. Its subsidiaries within CCD are Provident Financial Management Services Limited, Provident Personal Credit Limited and Greenwood Personal Credit Limited. Its Central segment includes its subsidiary, Central Provident Investments plc. more »
Sphere Medical Holding plc is engaged in the development of medical monitoring and diagnostic equipment. The Company operates through medical devices segment. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products within the medical device area. The Company's products include Proxima and Pelorus. Proxima is a patient-connected blood gas and electrolyte solution for managing patient pathways. Proxima is an in-line patient arterial blood analyzer, which supports measurements at critical times. Its products are used in intensive care (ICU) and operating room (OR) environments to provide physicians with data to help them make clinical decisions for their patients. Its products and systems help in a range of medical situations, including blood gas monitoring and analysis, propofol sedation and total intravenous anesthesia (TIVA). The Company has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. more »
PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions. It offers managed services, such as procurement-related managed services, such as Sourcing and Content Management; Finance-related managed services, such as Invoice Data Capture and Accelerated Payment Facility, and information technology (IT)-related managed services, such as Application Hosting & Management. Its Solutions for Finance and Procurement include cloud, hosted or on-premise software applications. PROACTIS Spend Analysis offers company-wide data on users' laptop, tablet or mobile. Its PROACTIS Invoice Data Capture turns paper, fax and Portable Document Format (PDF) invoices into system-ready electronic records. more »
13 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hello Paul,
I must have read thousands of words about Provident Financial (LON:PFG) today but, as is so often the case in situations like these, your analysis tops the lot. Take a bow.
Steve
(Disclosure: No position in this company)
Any thoughts on Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Paul or Graham if you had a spare moment? Sounds like a pretty positive half year update, though the SP barely budged... maybe it was priced in already?
Interesting post from Woodford on Provident Financial (LON:PFG)
https://woodfordfunds.com/words/blog/update-on-provident-financial/
No position in the company.
Paul,
Like you I dislike the nature of the business of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) and given the interest rates they charge I was highly amused to see the departing CEO's name is Crook! Made me laugh anyway. I think the most interesting angle here is the debt, not the equity. It's the kind of thing WShak would've been all over a few years ago but I don't think it's anywhere near distressed enough for him... yet :-)
All the best, Si
In reply to lemonjar, post #2
The reason the SP didn't budge was because I doubled up ;-) Yes I think overperformance was priced in to the extent that the SP peaked then fell before results. Forecast EPS seems to have not included the recent dilution either, though their additions will apparently be earnings enhancing in the next half, not sure by how much. I am also interested in hearing Graham & Paul's thoughts on Hostelworld (LON:HSW) which jumped 15%, I hold.
Interesting today Paul, thanks for the analysis.
There was a discussion on the site a while ago re Woodford and whether he was a genuine stock picker or simply a factor investor.
Given his recent disasters from stock picking, it seems his success was indeed down to factor exposure.
In reply to clouds, post #3
Hi clouds,
Thanks very much for providing that link to Woodford's blog - I've included the link in the main report above, with a hat tip to you! :-)
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul, may have missed any comments you've made... but would be interested to get your take on EMRs updates today. Thx, Josh
Hi Paul,
A real quality report on Provident Financial (LON:PFG). Regarding their following statement...
Collections performance and sales are both showing substantial underperformance against the comparable period in 2016.
Is this just unique problem for them, or could there be an underlying issue within the sector which is just starting to show signs of cracking?
Could others such as Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) and Morses Club (LON:MCL) be facing problems also?
Thanks
Sean
Hi Paul
Proactis is my biggest ltbh share so the update today was reassuring. Like you, I am nervous about the big acquisition, which raises the risk profile substantially.
I have put a little punt money into Sphere simply because I have had success with delisted shares in the past, and it is not often you get the opportunity to buy in at preferential rates, simply because everyone is heading in the opposite direction. Time will tell.
Jon
As with others, I owuld be interested in comments on Empresaria (LON:EMR) rather than Provident Financial (LON:PFG) and Sphere Medical Holding (LON:SPHR). After all, the first is well outside your size band, and the other is a micro loser. Apart from showing up Woodford, Im not sure why so much space on these. Empresaria (LON:EMR) is in your range I believe; the opening SP reflected what I thought were good results; it was higher than last evening's closing price; the initial buys were at an even higher price, then the SP nose dived. I cant see the reason why but with your insight on balance sheets and also perhaps some other broker comments, you may be able to make more sense of the strange SP goings-on. Rise in debt putting people off, combined with expanded cost base?
Thanks for your views.
In reply to ridavies, post #11
Hi ridavies,
Provident Financial (LON:PFG) & Sphere Medical Holding (LON:SPHR) were (by far) the two largest % fallers of the day.
Both are very interesting situations, where useful lessons can be learned. Hence why I wanted to comment on them.
I think that's far more interesting (for me to write about, and readers to read & comment on) than just churning through some OK interim results from a small staffing company like Empresaria (LON:EMR) . Sorry I didn't get round to EMR, but that's just the way it panned out today.
Regards, Paul.
The area that Provident operates in, in respect of its home credit division, is one that I am familiar with as a number of our clients operate in the same space.
There is no real mention of retention/staffing levels in the HCD in the update - the HCD is essentially a people business with the previously self employed agents building up strong relationships with their customers and thereby contributing to a strong propensity to repay. The new model (which makes previously self employed agents permanently employed) has resulted in a large number leaving to either Morse or Non Standard Finance.
As was alluded to on Twitter, it is a horrible example of someone in Finance coming up with a spreadsheet to cut costs but on one very narrow area (staff salary) at the expense of both new customer growth but also collections ability. Quite right the CEO walks for not realising this but I'd expect wider restructuring in due course - surely all confidence in the Finance function is shot as they will have been key in developing what everyone from the outside knew was a totally disasterous and flawed business model.
I have also heard tales of how this new system (which is experiencing teething problems) is sending agents on non-profitable collections activity i.e. travelling more miles from a car expense perspecitve than the actual money that is due from the customer. That simply wouldn't have happened previously.
Separately, Vanquis Bank's ROP is basically PPI on steroids for the sub-prime market. Quite right it is questioned. Significant compensation will follow IMO which will dent the profits of this division on a recurring basis and also incurring one off exceptional remedation costs. I also don't think the RNSs provide the level of clarity required around the current FCA enquiry - I suspect things will prove to be more challenging than they envisage with their "cash cow" coming under significant challenge over its ability to write new business.
Until the ability to turn around the HCD becomes clear, and the extent to which the FCA inquiry impinges Vanquis' ability to write new business is understood, the ongoing profitability of the business is in serious question and IMO is best avoided.