Small Cap Value Report (Tue 25 Apr 2017) - BLTG, CPR

Good morning! It's Paul here, I'll be doing today's report.
For those who couldn't attend the UK Investor Show this year, the video of my session has now been published. I was asked to interview Nigel Wray & Paul Mumford, which was a real honour, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. As you can see, the format didn't work perfectly this time, so we'll tweak it for next year. Although lots of interesting points were covered, so it was well worth doing.
Back to today's RNSs, there's lots for me to cover, so this article will be gradually updated throughout the rest of the day.
Let's start with a profit warning.
Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG)
Share price: 158p (down 26.9% today)
No. shares: 58.2m
Market cap: £92.0m
Q3 Trading Update, Cash Flow Review and Funding - an ominous-sounding title for an RNS.
This is a very unusual announcement. The first paragraph, surprisingly, says that everything is looking fine as regards the P&L;
Blancco announces that trading for the third quarter to 31 March 2017 ("Q3 2017") has been strong.
Group sales in the period were up 48% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, comprising 36% growth in erasure and 189% pro forma growth in diagnostics.
In the first nine months of the year, Group sales increased 34% year-on-year in constant currencies, with erasure growth now at 26% and pro forma diagnostics growth at 137%.
The outlook for full year 2017 sales and adjusted operating profit remains in line with market expectations.
So why has the share price tanked then? It seems to be down to a shortfall in cashflow, as explained in paragraph 2;
Since the interim results on 14 March 2017, the Company has undertaken a review of its cash flow forecasts.
The Company has identified that costs associated with past acquisition activity, including earn-outs and advisors' fees, the later arrival of a large government contract and the slipping of larger contract deals to later in this current quarter will all build pressure on the forecasted cash available to the Company during Q4.
This strikes me as all rather amateurish. It's the job of the CFO to ensure that cashflow is planned on a prudent basis, allowing for contract slippages, and definitely allowing for the worst case scenario on things like earn-outs.
What is the company doing to remedy the situation? This next…
9 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hmm well this one didn't really smell right at all. As well as the weak balance sheet and dubious accounting adjustments, the previous CFO resigned very abruptly for no reason on results day in March after only having been in post 6 months (causing a big decline in share price). It was discussed at length in this thread: http://www.stockopedia.com/content/blancco-quotdoes-my-but-look-big-in-thisquot-175374/
BLTG is a company I hold and believe the business is very promising. I think you are being a bit hard on the senior management siince the CEO and CFO were both appointed in March from outside the company.
This was a warning sign (that I didn't heed!) and I imagine the change was exactly because of Board finding that the previous management had a problem. Additionally, the new lot will probably want to kitchen sink everything to ensure no problems on their watch - so watch out for one more none too pleasant RNS.
In reply to Aislabie, post #2
Actually the CEO has been in situ since January 2015 and on the board since October 2015, according to their website.
I agree with Paul that the reasons they are giving for the cash shortfall should have been straightforward enough to forecast, which now brings their credibility into question when they say operating profit is 'in line'.
They were using something like £9.2m of their £11.5m facility at the half year point, so already pushing up against available headroom. Just based on that I think a sensible FD would have been on the phone to the bank at that time to pave the way for an increased facility just as a precaution.
On the flip side, if you believe their updated forecasts that net debt will now be around £5.5m at the year end point, that's a deterioration of only £0.9m compared to their previous indications so really shouldn't be terminal given the size of the company.
Re Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG), thanks again Paul for a very thorough review of the Balance Sheet in particular. You have improved my understanding of that most valuable of documents no end, though it hasnt always led me to better stock picking. Your point about the Stock Ramking is also well taken.
I had a few thoughts this morning which I would like to share with you and the others on this board. There are a few other points which I have picked up which seem contradictory, and which I would like your comments on. I hope you can lpick them out!
At the Interims, 14th March, there were also management changes. The Chair is standing down. The FD goes straight away. The share price falls 45.5 to 262.5. Perhaps the message was there at the time. A temporary FD appointed for a 6 month period; a new Chair coming in with substantial financial experience.
Today’s announcement – 25th April – sees the effect of a full review of the finances, and indicates that the financial control was slack – between the Chair and the FD. Big question is where does this place the CEO, Pat Clawson? Piggy in the middle, and surely the guy with chief responsibility.
One additional question I would be interested in is the split of the extra £4m needed, between that which has gone – the pay-outs and fees, and the late coming in – which have both been promised by the end of the year.
The year end figures of revenue and adjusted operating profit - are still as promised – i.e. according to market expectations, but have been affected by ‘the later arrival of a large government contract and the slipping of larger contract deals to later in this current quarter.’
It is also interesting to note that there have been two comments from the same broker, Cantor Fitzgerald, not a house broker, - during the last 2 months which have stayed with the same 270p target price, but the more recent one on 6th April was a buy recommendation from hold. The former in mid March had been a downgrade from buy to hold. What made them change their minds only
The final twist is that Philip Rogerson, a very experienced executive, and Chair of two large companies, became a non-exec in the March re-shuffle. As recently as mid March, he added to his shareholding, which he woiuld have bene unlikely to have done if he had known today’s news. Philip Rogerson , Non Executive Director, bought 10,000 shares in the company on the 15th March 2017 at a price of 253.21p. The Director now holds 17,500 shares.
So the conclusions we might reach are mixed. This hole in the finances has come along or been identified very recently, and is not a good indication of the management financial controls. On the other hand, the management team has been strengthened – Chair, non-Exec, new FD (albeit temporary) and perhaps the dirty linen is all out on the table.
On the plus side, the new Chair and the new Non-Exec are steady hands. The growth in Q3 has been good. The company is still forecasting revenues and adjusted operating profits for the year ending June – not a long time away – to be in line with market expectations (presumably before the large SP fall this morning!). The forecast debt at the year end is only modestly higher at £5.5m than previously stated - £5m. So they need £4m to tide them over a short term cash flow issue.
What does the market expect? An increased bank loan would be the most likely? A placing at a heavy discount? Couldn’t be heavier than the SP fall today. Further management changes? The CEO to fall on his sword?
In trading, there seems to have been about 500,000 shares dumped in 2 tranches (maybe an institution losing patience? The Hargreave Hale effect, which Paul has alluded to in the past?), but other are seeing it as a buying opportunity with a series of purchases of 25k tranches, or even bigger – a 125k trade coming through. The tide has turned a bit, and the SP should recover. It will be even better when the £4m gap has been filled and announced, and hopefully no further bad news RNS.
HI Paul
If you're looking for companies to review, Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) put out their interim results today. Would be interested in your view as to how the company is progressing
Cheers
I will second the Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) request. Looks inline but shares are down about 5%.
hi paul. will you be reporting on redstoneconnect. final results posted today
Hi,
Yes, I will be reporting on Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) and Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) after lunch today.
Also, time permitting I might take a look at Connect (LON:CNCT)
Regards, Paul.
In reply to herbie47, post #6
On Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), I thought the narrative was a bit dishonest in omitting to mention that reported operating profit actually fell, from £2.2m to £1.6m due to the share option costs.
If you only read the narrative you would think everything was going perfectly fine with profits increasing.
Share options are fine to the extent that they are required to incentivise the workforce, but when the £0.8m charge for share options amounts to nearly one third of the profits before the share option costs, it has the appearance of a company being run for its staff ahead of its shareholders.
That runs counter to the impression I have previously had of this company, but perhaps explains the fall in share price this morning.