Small Cap Value Report (Tue 25 Jul 2017) - RBG, FEVR

Good morning, ladies & gentlemen! It's Paul here.
I appended some brief additional comments to Graham's report yesterday, on 4 more companies, to kill some time at Glasgow airport. The full article is here.
I had a wonderful weekend in Glasgow. Despite its reputation, I found it a smashing, and very friendly city. The occasion was an Aussie friend, who has lived & worked in London for about 10 years, applying for permanent leave to remain. I was happy to offer moral, and financial, support for a deserving friend. The only place with any Home Office appointment vacancies was Glasgow, so off we went.
Sorry if this is controversial, but the hoops that my Aussie friend was required to jump through seem ridiculous. This included numerous abortive attempts to pass a citizenship test that most of us would find difficult to pass (he's now something of an expert on Henry VIII and Mary Queen of Scots). Why are we putting such obstacles in the way of people who are a natural fit here? Whereas any old random can just wander in from Eastern Europe and seamlessly set up home here. How does that make sense? It clearly doesn't make sense.
Admittedly, my Aussie friend's ancestors must have done something untoward in the 17th or 18th century, to have ended up in a large and sunny penal colony. However, just as I don't feel any guilt for the Boer War, or any other human rights transgressions of the British Empire, his only crime now is singing to Kylie too loudly & out of tune, every weekend between the hours of 10pm and 3am. It used to alarm me, but now I find it amusing, and it gives me licence to sing to Chaka Khan in a similarly tuneless style. There are few things more effective at relieving stress, than howling to your favourite 1980/90s female vocalist, of a Friday night.
Anyway, I upgraded our group to business class, to celebrate the granting of UK permanent leave to remain to a very deserving antipodean case. A familiar refrain from the BA stewardess occurred, just as we passed over Birmingham, "I'm sorry, we've run out, you've drunk all of it!" Well, you've got to get your money's worth. Also, I was celebrating having accumulated enough tier points to move up from bronze to silver. So you have been alerted - a…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company's bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening. Revolucion de Cuba bars are characterized by their 1940s Cuban-inspired style, with dark woods, traditional bar counters, antique tiles, vintage furniture, Havana-style ceiling fans, and original Cuban artwork and photographs. Its bars are located in various places, such as Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich in South East; Bath, Plymouth and Southampton in South West; Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Loughborough and Milton Keynes in Midlands; Cardiff and Swansea in Wales; Blackpool, Chester and Huddersfield in North West; Sheffield, Sunderland and York in North East, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. more »
Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company's premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola. The Company caters to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as supermarkets. The Company sells its products to a range of markets, such as the United Kingdom, Europe and North America. more »
46 Comments on this Article show/hide all
So, where's the BWNG money going Sir :)
Congrats on new highs for BMUS by the way!
Excellent analysis of Fevr Paul ;D One of those updates that truly speaks for itself.
In reply to Gromley, post #23
Gromley,
Regarding the capitalisation - I am certain on this point that they were not recognising profit early by capitalising things that should have been expensed as otherwise there would be a P&L impact in the year.
All they are doing is reclassifying what was a depreciation charge as an OPEX charge.
It may have a minor impact on tax around capital allowances on short life assets but I suspect this is immaterial in the overall scheme of things.
The supplier discount one has resulted in an overstatement of profit hence the need to potentiall y either restate prior year or exceptional charge current year.
Apologies if I broke posting guidelines (reported for spamming), but Paul has reported on RTC in the past so I thought it relevant. Please can someone tell me what rules I broke?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #25
That's a good point, and I see from page 37 of the last annual report that EBITDA is indeed one of two measures used to calculate director bonuses (the other being profit before tax). On the flip side though, the annual report also says "This bonus will also be... subject to recovery provisions for three years from date of payment", so maybe something will come of that.
In reply to Fishcake, post #30
Not sure there are specific rules - But, you could consider posting in the most recent relevant RTC discussion http://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/rtc-LON:RTC/discussion/
Every man and his dog posting what to them is "exciting" news may not be so exciting to others where the share is not currently in focus - Like posting RTC news in here today, for example.
Just an idea!
In reply to matylda, post #27
Hi matylda,
Oh thanks, very kind, but I think everyone is reaching new highs!
I'm going to recycle the money into IQE next week - am really excited about that one. Even though I have no expertise AT ALL about it!
Cheese, Paul.
In reply to Jamaker, post #28
jamaker - are you being sarcastic?! LOL ;-)
I just tell it like it is, supercallafragalistic, expecalladocious! Humm diddle doodly dy! etc :-)
In reply to Fishcake, post #26
O well, you obviously upset someone, that's why there are 4 thumbs down. Never mind. Live & learn, live & learn LOL! ;-D
In reply to Paul Scott, post #33
Thanks Paul for all you do.
Yes, new highs here too - Small paper losses on Spread bet index shorts currently being easily offset by main portfolio gains.
FEVR - a true British successs story - huge credit must go to the management for spotting the opportunity, and implementing it so very well
In reply to the0ni0nking, post #29
I take your point about the in year, but if you recognise spend as opex rather than depreciation you are quite clearly changing (ie delaying) the point in time at which you recognise the cost.
Your point then heightens my speculation that this may be related to the delay in new bars reaching "full" profitability. If so, then the P&L impact was already in the previous guidance (the May trading statement) and there is no restatement for the full year numbers as they haven't yet been stated in the first place.
If I'm right though they should probably need to restate the H1 numbers. So I do accept that is speculation.
There's also the question of how "short life" these assets are and over what period they were being depreciated.
Interested to know what Glasgow's reputation is, Paul, and how it is any worse, as you imply, to other cities in Britain ? Think you are in a time warp Paul, and you just trot out a statement, whilst knowing little of its veracity or of modern conditions. As you can guess, I am a happy resident for the last 40 years, having moved from Edinburgh. Michael Gourlay
Added twice on IQE today.....not staying at this level long. Sold a few UKOG (dirty word on share prophets lol) for 600% profit in July. Stock gone mad and may continue bombing up.
Closed RBG short for break even and went long. You win Paul.
Caterpillar is a UK bell weather .....smashed profit expectations. US companies are making shed loads of cash....low unemployment, low wages.
In reply to matylda, post #27
Thanks! It's ridiculously easy to make money at the moment. The tricky bit is hanging on to it.
In reply to Mikkiggy1, post #39
Mik,
Lighten up! I was only joking ;-)
Cheese, Paul.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), I think the stock is cheap and bought (some more) today on the trading update. However, I think the company should announce its numbers far more simply. For example, in today's statement, please give us the LfL change in the new financial year, rather than "the last six weeks" - which is an arbitrary and poorly defined period (some of the last financial year and some of the new one) and gives the impression that they are cherry picking. (I appreciate they are trying to emphasise there has been a bounce back following the terrorist attacks.). Given, the accounting restatements that are being made, I believe that management should be as straight bat as possible in presenting any numbers.
In reply to the0ni0nking, post #29
Oh I see what you mean now having re-looked : the £1m balances out within 2016 FY.
In that case I'm thoroughly puzzled, unless maybe it passed through entirely in the year.
I still wonder whether it might have something to do with spreading out some roll-out costs on a project basis and wrongly treating that then as depreciation in the accounts.
But if the £1m was all isolated in 2016 it seems very odd, total depreciation that year was only £6m in total the same as 2015 and I can't see why it would have dropped.
Victoria plc, ticker VCP (i hold a long position), is a carpet manufacturer that is executing a very sucessful growth via aquisition strategy (on top of organic growth) has release its full year results which are ahead of expectations.
The shares took a bit of a tumble just after the hung election and hasnt gained back the highs it had reached of 565p. The company is said to be growing revenue and profit before looking for an american company to aquire it. With the USA/UK free trade negotiations under way this could make an aquasition much for favourable for a US company, thus increasing price. Also the company is looking to expand geographically past the current UK, EU and AUS markets it is involved in which offers huge growth potential.
With the share price still at a reasonable level for this high growth company it might be worth having a read and buying if it seems like a good investment to you. Just thought i would flag it for people who havent seen it.
In reply to Fishcake, post #30
I've got no idea why you got grief for that post, RTC is a small cap that Paul has covered before, it's price has been moved today by news flow, seems ideal to comment here if it has been overlooked. Personally, I say thanks for posting (I hold RTC).