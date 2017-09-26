Small Cap Value Report Tue 26 Sep 2017) - TAP, MYSL

Good morning! Paul's in Croatia, although that doesn't mean we won't be hearing from him at all. I'll be holding the fort until he gets back.
Taptica International (LON:TAP)
- Share price: 346.5p (pre-open)
- No. of shares: 61.7 million
- Market cap: £214 million
This is an Israeli mobile (and now video) advertising firm, generating most of its revenues in the US. I've covered it a couple of times in recent months, as it announced some acquisitions expanding its international reach, and moving into video. Now we have the H1 results to June.
From the financial highlights:
- Revenues increased by 27% to $65.6 million (H1 2016: $51.8 million)
- Gross profit increased by 45% to $25.8 million (H1 2016: $17.8 million), with improvement in gross margin to 39.4% (H1 2016: 34.4%)
- Net cash inflow from operating activities of $13.7 million (H1 2016: $4.5 million)
Also worth mentioning the outlook for the rest of the year: strong growth is anticipated which will be in line with market expectations
Digging a little deeper, the growth is said to have been driven particularly by Asia-Pacific. Taptica has offices in China, South Korea and Japan. It also opened an office in the UK during H1, while the $50 million acquisition it made last month is US-based. So it certainly has no lack of ambition!
As noted in the highlights, gross margin improved 5%. It seems to be getting better at what it does:
Cost of sales, which consists primarily of traffic acquisition costs that are directly attributable to revenue generated by the Company and based on the revenue share arrangements with audience and content partners, decreased as a proportion of revenue compared with the prior year due to increased technology efficiency gains resulting from improved use of the big data collected thereby significantly improving the gross margins.
That is the sort of thing that can become a competitive advantage, I think - when a company has so much data and becomes experienced at analysing it, new entrants face the double problem of not having the data and also not having the analysis techniques. See Google!
Taking a quick look at the statements, I see that the net cash inflow from operating activities is flattered by a $5.4 million favourable movement in working capital ($7.5 million receivables increase minus $2.1 million payables decrease).…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Hi Graham. Just wondered if you could take a look at Close Brothers (LON:CBG) today? Results announcement looked pretty positive to me but the share price seems to have taken a hammering in early trading. Would welcome your thoughts.
Daniel
Graham – Worth adding another snippet about TAP sales retention, which for mobile apps is impressive. The future is already here….
….mobile app customer revenue retention rate for H1 2017 over H1 2016 was 118% - with total revenue increasing by 27% to $65 million.
To gain a greater understanding of the business its probably worth listening to their conference call at 10am today.
....Hagai Tal, CEO, and Yaniv Carmi, CFO, will be hosting a conference call to investors and analysts at 10.00 BST today: UK Freephone: 0808 109 0700
Morning Graham. Got in on Taptica International (LON:TAP) this morning, was watching already, thanks for your early thoughts, when they're most valuable. Can I request Altitude (LON:ALT) - it's making money but not much detail on how it's making money and whether it'll burn through to another placing as it expands.
Many thanks for the review of Taptica International (LON:TAP), Graham! I was particularly pleased to read the comments regarding the business not being impacted by the ad-blockers set to come with iOS11. In fact, Taptica state that they will benefit from this, which is great.
Taptica International (LON:TAP)
There is an investor call at 10:00am-
"Hagai Tal, CEO, and Yaniv Carmi, CFO, will be hosting a conference call to investors and analysts at 10.00 BST today: UK Freephone: 0808 109 0700; Israel toll free: 1 809 216213; US toll free: 1 866 966 5335; standard international: +44 20 3003 2666."
This is also a route to further growth-
"Noting the press comment surrounding an open letter to Apple regarding browser changes due to be implemented with the introduction of iOS 11 to limit cross-website tracking, the Company welcomes the "Intelligent Tracking Prevention" feature and believes that this represents an opportunity for Taptica. For the past few years, Taptica has focused on mobile and in-app integration, which are not impacted by browser tracking restrictions. As a result of the upcoming browser changes, the Company anticipates greater demand for its services from advertisers that will shift their campaigns to in-app marketing, where Taptica has a strong market position."
I have bought more TAP five times over the last six months. My only concern is whether worldwide Government action on data collection will be detrimental. Can't get to the bottom of this point and no doubt it will be raised in the investor call!
Hi Graham
Any chance of a look at Card Factory at some point - big drop this morning on interim results.
Thanks, Andy.
Card Factory (LON:CARD) issued their prelims today
Sales growth slowed considerably on the previous year, falling to 0.6% from 3% overall and to 0.4% from 2.8% in existing stores. This, the retailer says, was due to lower levels of footfall in the retail market. Otherwise commentary is very upbeat. Share price down 10%. May be worth further investigation (not for me as I don't much like high street investing)
One for Graham?
Hey, thanks for the suggestions, lots more news stories today but I will prioritise the ones with the most requests!
Cheers
Graham
Hi Graham can I add a vote for Card Factory too which has been on my watchlist for a while. Also, if possible could you cover S&U (SUS) which I hold. Fairly upbeat results from them today although I'd be interested in your view on the significant increase in gearing for this business model.
Hi Graham (and Paul),
Appreciate all you do - really helpful and interesting!
Is it possible to give a view on Mortgage Advice Bureau please? (MAB1) Interims are out today.
Thank you
Max
In reply to Carcosa, post #7
Can't see a report of sales falling relatively. If anything seems to be a headline of revenue growth. However, a bit of a modest profit warning due to min wage, currency movements etc.
Gross Margins appear to have slipped. They also haven't raised prices in order to remain competitive. A slightly disappointing start by the new CEO. But fundamentals remain strong it seems.