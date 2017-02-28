Small Cap Value Report (Tue 28 Feb 2017 - Part 1) - RBG, BOO,
Brand new Stockopedia charts
The technical guys at Stockopedia HQ have been busy working on completely new charting software, for a long time now. Well, today is launch day! I had a preview last night, and it's a massive improvement on the existing charts on this site.
Ed is doing the launch in a webinar at 1pm today. The webinar sign up link is here. There are already a large number of people signed up, so there's clearly lots of interest in the new charts.
Whatever you think of charting, it does measure investor sentiment. So combining some analysis of the chart, with strong fundamental analysis, makes a lot of sense to me. I've certainly been more willing to run my winners, and tolerate more stretched valuations (in certain circumstances) recently, after reading the excellent Mark Minervini book on super-performance stocks - don't be put off by the spivvy-sounding title to the book, as it's an excellent read, highly recommended. He relies on some simple charting techniques to time his buy & sell points.
There are a lot of interesting trading updates & results out today in our small caps universe. Therefore both Graham & I will be writing reports today. I know it's a pain when we deliver 2 separate reports, but the logistics of it currently necessitate that, otherwise chaos will ensue if we try to merge lots of sections into one report.
This is our plan of action today:
I intend reporting on
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - in line interim results & outlook
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - due to popular demand, I'm continuing to report on this, even though it's now a mid-cap. Yet another positive trading update, and completion of Nasty Gal acquisition.
Graham intends reporting on;
Waterman (LON:WTM) - interim results
Redde (LON:REDD) - interim results
Avanti Communications (LON:AVN) - interim results
Swallowfield (LON:SWL) - interim results
Then, if there's time, we'll try to more briefly mention:
Johnson Service (LON:JSG) - interim results
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) - interim results + acquisition
In reply to bestace, post #18
Yes useful info from the article you flagged: "The Coffer Peach Business Tracker shows that, while monthly total sales for the 33-strong cohort of the UK’s largest bar and restaurant companies grew by an average 4.09% year-on-year, like-for-likes increased by just 0.59%. This fits in with industry comments of a ‘flat and fierce’ on-trade market in which incumbents are at times bewildered by relentless innovation and new entrants."
Perhaps a bigger worry would be if Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) reduced its high margins to boost sales.
It is noteworthy that a number of the newer outlets have been negotiated with leases up to two years rent free.
This will clearly be flattering profits and margins in my view and may well be partly responsible for the steady reduction in like for like sales perhaps?
In reply to Julianh, post #19
I didn't buy Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) until I went to one a couple of months back, it convinced me to buy as I thought the food and cocktails were really good.
Just had a quick glance on Tripadvisor, I think you're spot on with your assessment of a lot of the reviews. How they've not even attempted to make themselves sound different in any way, shape, or form - it's just so painfully obvious and embarrassing that the same person has posted the same thing a few times over.
In reply to denisthamenis, post #22
Landlord incentives are applied over the term of the lease I believe, the only wrinkle will be fitout contributions that may be taken day 1 but that wasn't apparent immediately when i looked at the AR.
Back to basics
L4L growth is still growth and adding profitable branches at the same or similar margins is what it's all about imo
Re: RBG
Having worked in this sector I think a conservative expansion plan is far preferable, opening a certain number at all costs can quickly lead to dud sites. My concern is that with 69 sites already, where are they going to continue to find high quality locations? This type of bar tends to trade brilliantly in Central London and other major metropolitan centres but when they try to expand beyond these areas they are looking at businesses that only hit profitability on perhaps two possibly three sessions a week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday pm, all the other sessions have to be deeply discounted and heavily marketed to get footfall in the door.
Looking at the list of venues they are already locating in places like Macclesfield, Stafford and Wigan. Where next for profitable branches? It would not surprise me to find that many of the more far flung sites are fairly marginal protected by the hugely profitable metropolitan ones.
In reply to alpha2, post #26
There is an element of faith required that the directors can execute on their strategy, but from what they've told us they appear to be very aware of the risks of opening sites in unsuitable locations:
Thus far they have been able to execute on their strategy, so for now I'm prepared to give them the benefit of any doubt on this point.
In reply to bestace, post #27
Thanks Bestace, a good counter to my pessimistic outlook.
In reply to bestace, post #27
Thanks Bestace, very useful, I too read the presentation and was struck by the "no tail" comment , I'll continue to sit on the sidelines as my view is if current LfL declines continue they'll go negative within 12 mths, whilst their cost go inexorably up!
Hope I'm wrong and that you make out like bandits!
Cheers
In reply to tabhair, post #16
Standard accounting practice is to include results only from the date of acquisition, 3 January in this case. PLT would have prepared a set of accounts as at that date to work out the split.
In reply to alpha2, post #26
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), I think there are probably still quite a few locations where these would do well. Chelmsford would be one if there can find a suitable venue, think the nearest is Southend which is some distance away then away from London next nearest is Ipswich or Cambridge. There are only 5 in London but yes you have a point the that most of prime locations have already been filled. In London I would consider Docklands, West End, North then maybe Croydon, Romford, Greenwich, Watford, they have 2 in Clapham for some reason.
One concern for prime locations will be the new business rates, some of these are going up 2-3 times. My concern is a recession, so a conservative roll-out I think is wise.
In reply to ithomson1, post #23
Re:RBG
Visiting the bars sounds like a great way to check out the quality of the business. Has anyone else tried the food or the drinks? If enough people like them I'd be happy to buy in. I don't drink so I would not trust my own opinion on this.
@tabhair, AFAIK Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) stated that PYT revenues would be consolidated going forward from 3 Jan 2017. So H2 figures should only include 2 months of PYT.
For those interested, Greggs (LON:GRG) reported results today. The audio of the analyst presentation (sans Q&A) and the presentation itself are available at https://corporate.greggs.co.uk/results-centre. Roger Whiteside does an excellent job explaining how the business is being reshaped.
It looks like net store count is now finally starting to accelerate. Net store count has been -21, +48, +66 in 2014-16, most of which was franchised (ie company operated net store count barely moved for 3 years). Company expectation for 2017 is now +100 stores of which +60 company owned (110 openings and 50 closures) and +40 franchised (on a base of about 1,760 total). The franchised locations are operated by partners like Applegreen in locations the company could not otherwise access (motorway services). Increasing store count should make sales growth slightly less reliant on LFL growth.
A few other notables from the presentation:
- The healthy Balanced Choice range now >£100m (about 11% of revenue)
- Latte is 3rd best selling item behind sausage roll and something secret
- Breakfast meal deal (savoury and hot drink) held at £2 for 7th consecutive year
- Expecting 6-7% food input inflation for 2017 (it represents 27% of cost base) and 3.1% increase in people costs (representing 41% of cost base). £1.5m additional expense on introduction of apprenticeship levy. Shop occupancy costs still stable and business rates marginally beneficial
- 92% of locations now in one of three food on the go formats. Continued investment in reshaping store estate away from shopping related footfall to exclusively travel/leisure/workplace (only 30% of store estate). Continue to invest in resiting early food on the go formats to the larger (with seating) most recent format.
In reply to rhomboid1, post #15
Tabhair - I have done no number crunching but one possible explanation could be that PLT have achieved (say) 100% growth bringing the group % growth rate up accordingly.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), one of the macro trend that I think will provide a good tailwind is rising young professional disposable income.
These are rising as (1) employment rate rises. We're now in record employment. Alot has been written about 20-30 year old struggling to find jobs since the financial crisis. Well, now more of them are in jobs, and with disposable income, and like a good night out after work or on the weekend. (2) with house prices so high, these same young people are giving up or postponing owning property and so not staying at home saving every penny.
This macro trend, I believe, will drive increased demand at places like Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) over the coming years.
You have to now ask how good the news has to be from boohoo.com to have a positive impact on the price? Every one of the last few RNSs has been a step forward - i.e. PLT and NG aquisitions - or an improvement on the expected results, but the positive impact on the SP has been negligible. I am starting to think that every bit of good news is now priced in, and that all the risk is on the downside.
B2V
I love the idea of getting together at a RBG venue for some *market research* with like-minded holders..
I notice that Keith Ashworth-Lord writes in the latest fact-sheet that he has added Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) to the UK buffettology fund: http://www.castlefield.com/media/1780/cfp-sdl-buffettology-february-2017.pdf He's not infailible, but it's certainly one of the top performing UK equity funds over the last 5 years, and he doesn't often add new holdings.
(I hold both UK buffettology and £RBG)
In reply to denisthamenis, post #22
Rent free leases would only flatten cash flow in P&L accounting rules require them to be released during the life of the lease.