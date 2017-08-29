Small Cap Value Report (Tue 29 Aug 2017) -

Tuesday, Aug 29 2017 by
5 comments
8

Good afternoon, it's Paul here.

I'm terribly sorry, but we've had a break down of communications. I thought Graham was writing today's report, and he thought I was. We're very sorry about that. Not to worry, I'll put something together this evening. The stocks which have caught my eye for newsflow today are: ITQ, FDL, IGE, IGR, and RGD. More later today.

Regards, Paul.

InterQuest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist technology recruitment company. The Company offers permanent and contract recruitment in various markets, such as digital, information security, analytics, telecommunications and change management. Its segments are Niche, which includes recruitment practices focused on analytics, business intelligence, cyber security, Internet of things, telecommunications and risk; ECOM Recruitment Limited, which is a recruiter in the digital market space; Enterprise, which includes Recruitment Process Outsourcing services together with legacy client relationships with customers in the financial services and retail sectors; Public sector; Business Change, which is a candidate centric spot business focused on change management and providing the Company with an alternative route to market, and Other. The Company's subsidiaries include InterQuest Group (UK) Limited, Contract Connections Limited, Contract Connections B.V. and InterQuest Asia Pte. more »

LSE Price
41.5p
Change
-11.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
18.2
P/E (fwd)
5.3
Yield (fwd)
3.3
StockRank
Interquest (LON:ITQ LON:ITQ)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



5 Comments on this Article show/hide all

clarea 4:56pm 1 of 5
4

Have the day off Paul you both more than deserve it
daveinthelakes 5:07pm 2 of 5
2

The FT100 (and FT250) constituents are reviewed via their market caps based on today's closing prices. The adjustments take effect in a couple of weeks.
Unsurprisingly Provident Financial is out of the FT100 but Royal Mail should also be ejected (any stock below 110th automatically goes and Royal Mail is113th) leaving two places. NMC Health (LON:NMC) the middle east healthcare group will go in but the second place was a close run thing as based on Friday's caps there was little difference between DS Smith (LON:SMDS) and Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) but the former dropped 3% today so Berkeley should get promoted.

The significance of this is that the full replication tracker funds and  ETF's have to buy the stock. All other things being equal Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) should go up a fair bit over the next couple of weeks.

The above has not yet been confirmed by the LSE so please DYOR.
matylda 5:16pm 3 of 5

In reply to clarea, post #1

Yeah - Agreed - Have the day off guys you do deserve it - Come back tomorrow refreshed!
dahokolomoki 27 mins ago 4 of 5

On Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE), looks like I sold out way too early at 6p. Congrats to those that kept holding and had faith.

Definitely lots of momentum on the share, both in staff morale and also investors.

A key risk for me though is lumpy orders - and whether the rapid growth in the order book can be repeated again next year. For a company that is making mature technology (xray machines) I don't think a forward PE of over 20 is justified.
james1n 3 mins ago 5 of 5

On Interquest (LON:ITQ), a bizarre statement within the RNS today:

"Accordingly, the Company expects that Net Fee Income will be materially affected and EBITA for the year to 31 December 2017, before taking into account approximately £0.5m of costs incurred in the failed defence of the bid by Chisbridge Limited, will be approximately £3.1m."

The bid was unsuccessful, attracting less than the 75% votes required. I would therefore infer that the defence was successful. It seems an interesting take on events by those who were trying to take the company private...
