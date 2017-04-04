Small Cap Value Report (Tue 4 Apr 2017) - FUL, KWS

Good morning! It's Paul here.
I've just about recovered from a fantastic weekend - in particular, participating in the UK Investor Show. I (perhaps foolishly!) agreed to be interviewed by Tom Winnifrith, in a "live bearcast". We didn't get off to a good start, as I had a brainstorm, and turned up at the wrong venue - a North London conference centre. Only to realise, with complete horror, that there was a room full of people, and a very angry Tom Winnifrith, waiting for me at the QE Centre, a couple of miles south of my actual location!
Anyway, I hopped on the tube, and arrived in time to be torn to shreds by Tom. Although I did manage to get some quite good points in, during the brief gaps when Tom paused his monologues to draw breath! Anyway, it was all a bit of fun, and I popped over (well, spent the next 2 hours in) the Westminster Arms, and had all sorts of interesting conversations with various readers of my articles here.
Then it was back over to the QE2 Centre, to do a main stage stint. If you had told me, when I was in the depths of despair, from 2008-2012, that in 2017 I would be on the main stage, interviewing Nigel Wray, I would have laughed at the implausibility of such a suggestion. Yet that's what happened, and the initial stage fright immediately dissipated, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable half hour.
The trick is to prepare really thoroughly in the days beforehand, and practice exactly what you want to say, and how to say it. Also, I telephoned both Nigel Wray & Paul Mumford, and ran through all the questions with them, so had a good idea what they wanted to say.
So I think I've finally cracked how to do public speaking, which for most people (certainly including me) is something which seems very daunting. However, the only way to overcome those worries, is to tackle it head on, by getting up & doing it. That involves accepting that at first, you'll be pretty rubbish at it, but that hopefully each subsequent time is an improvement.
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)
Share price: 19p
No. shares: 571.4m
Market cap: £108.6m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for the year…
Disclaimer:
24 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Would you be able to have a look at Nanoco Paul if nothing else it will remind you why you made the right decision to avoid blue sky for the last few years, I think the penny has finally dropped with me after investing in this one.
Cheers Andy
Paul would it be possible to comment on Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) results today? Another one - there have been a few recently -
where good sounding results are nevertheless followed by SP going down instead. Perhaps net debt on this one?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #2
Hi Paul You mentioned a while back that the accounts for Utilitywise were suspect and today this appears to be confirmed with a drop in share price and restatement and adjustment to the accounts. Your current view would be appreciated.
Thanks
Ken
Hi,
OK - I'll take a look at the figures for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) and see if I see anything funny. will report back shortly.
Also, yes I'll look at Utilitywise (LON:UTW) and Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC)
I've got to take the dogs to the doggie grooming parlour at 12:30, as we're having problems with their hygiene in the house (I won't go into the details), so they need their fur clippered off. Will do a bit more on today's report now, then another chunk probably mid-afternoon, in between dropping off & collecting the dogs.
Oh, the glamorous life of a homeworking writer/investor!!! LOL
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Brackendale, post #6
Hi Brackendale - I too am puzzled by the market reaction to Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) . The numbers look OK and seem to beat broker forecasts.
The two negatives which might have a bearing on this could be: 1. the company is going deeper into negative tangible book value territory (lots of acquisitions in the past) , and 2. huge adjustments to the p/l account. For example statutory net profit £1.1m but adjusted np = £18.9m, largely due to share-based payments.
Hi Paul,
I think you came over well in your interview with Tom Winifrith, which I suspect is no mean feat, particularly when the volume on your microphone was much lower than his and so easily allowing him to drown you out. Does he do this on purpose.
Gordon
I looked for a reminder of Tom Winifrith's history and came across this 'interesting' item
http://financialtrolls.blogspot.co.uk/p/tom-winnifrith.html
Hi Paul It hasn't been updated yet and I am sure won't be until they announce the results but Allenbys (the house broker) publishes broker notes for Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) on their website. Keep up the great work. Cheers Greg
Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) - is a marvellous company. Fantastic growth and more importantly, it appears to have built itself a solid moat and is working in a growing industry. It has good relationships with almost all of the major games developers.
Disclosure - I hold
I was half expecting you would arrive at Tom Winnifriths interview just before noon shouting "April Fool!" but it turned out you had fooled yourself!
You managed an impressive recovery in the circumstances even if it was all as scripted as a wrestling match.
I thougt you came over really well as the interviewer on the main stage - another string to your bow if you want to keep that up.
I notice TW shares the same interviewing technique as Nigel Farage. He tends to ask the questions that confirm his view of the world. Mind you even Farage, as much as he likes the sound of his own voice, does occasionally allow the other person to speak!
Went to Franco Manca on Saturday night: olives, 2 pizzas, bottle of ale and glass of wine, all in for £25. Free tap water so no need to squirm when asked by disdainful waiting staff if you want Perrier sparkling or still.. A cheap and cheerful profitable and unique rollout like no other I've been to. A success in the making.
Paul - good to meet you on Saturday. I particularly enjoyed winning a bottle of Distil PLC rum at UK Investor show! :)
paul any chance you can do a remix for us on 'who let the dogs out' woof woof wooof
Paul
On Keywords (KWS) I'd be especially interested in your views on the believability of its EPS growth given:
* the large number of acquisitions
* the adjustments made to their preferred profit metrics.
Also, on the plus side, statutory EPS is also growing fast and cashflow looks decent (your opinion please). On the negative side there must be an increased risk that some of the acquisitions fail to mesh or that the group becomes unmanageable with acquisitions taking place at such a fast pace.
Thanks as always. Sorry I couldn't get to the show this weekend Would have been good to see you and thank you in person.
Paul,
Not sure if you will be commenting on the results and Q1 trading update from Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) today but looked very good to me and worthy of a top up first thing this morning. Is Malcolm Diamond building another Trifast (LON:TRI) ? I guess only time will tell but the omens currently look very good on that front. Looks too cheap to me!
All the best, Si
I'd also be interested in Topps Tiles (TPT) if you get the time. Thanks
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
Ill be interested to see your thought on Ultilitywise and if they changed the accounting methods with the new FD.
Hi Paul
Adept Telecom (LON:ADT) ( a long term and quite profitable hold for me) put out a decent trading statement today. Would be interested in your view.
Thanks
Crystal Tipps
Paul,
You will have missed TW's blind tasting of tonic waters on the stage at the Investor Show in the morning.
Twelve volunteers from the audience were invited on stage without being told the reason. Each was given a glass of tonic water A to drink and then each was given a glass of tonic water B. They were then asked to put their hands up to say if they preferred A or B.
Ten preferred A, one preferred B, and one didn't have a preference.
You can guess where this is going. Tonic water A was Fevertree, and B was Schweppes.
So ten out of twelve investors prefer the taste of £FEVR tonic
In reply to JohnEustace, post #23
Interesting, but of course that doesn't mean 10 out of 12 people are prepared to pay a big price premium for the tonic they preferred.