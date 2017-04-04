Small Cap Value Report (Tue 4 Apr 2017) - FUL, KWS, UTW, NFC
Good morning! It's Paul here.
I've just about recovered from a fantastic weekend - in particular, participating in the UK Investor Show. I (perhaps foolishly!) agreed to be interviewed by Tom Winnifrith, in a "live bearcast". We didn't get off to a good start, as I had a brainstorm, and turned up at the wrong venue - a North London conference centre. Only to realise, with complete horror, that there was a room full of people, and a very angry Tom Winnifrith, waiting for me at the QE Centre, a couple of miles south of my actual location!
Anyway, I hopped on the tube, and arrived in time to be torn to shreds by Tom. Although I did manage to get some quite good points in, during the brief gaps when Tom paused his monologues to draw breath! Anyway, it was all a bit of fun, and I popped over (well, spent the next 2 hours in) the Westminster Arms, and had all sorts of interesting conversations with various readers of my articles here.
Then it was back over to the QE2 Centre, to do a main stage stint. If you had told me, when I was in the depths of despair, from 2008-2012, that in 2017 I would be on the main stage, interviewing Nigel Wray, I would have laughed at the implausibility of such a suggestion. Yet that's what happened, and the initial stage fright immediately dissipated, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable half hour.
The trick is to prepare really thoroughly in the days beforehand, and practice exactly what you want to say, and how to say it. Also, I telephoned both Nigel Wray & Paul Mumford, and ran through all the questions with them, so had a good idea what they wanted to say.
So I think I've finally cracked how to do public speaking, which for most people (certainly including me) is something which seems very daunting. However, the only way to overcome those worries, is to tackle it head on, by getting up & doing it. That involves accepting that at first, you'll be pretty rubbish at it, but that hopefully each subsequent time is an improvement.
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)
Share price: 19p
No. shares: 571.4m
Market cap: £108.6m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for the year…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
The Fulham Shore PLC is engaged in the management and operation of The Real Greek restaurants and the management and operation of Franco Manca restaurants. The Company operates through two divisions: The Real Greek and Franco Manca. The Company is involved in the growth of PizzaExpress, Pizza Marzano, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, The Bombay Bicycle Club, The Real Greek, vMEATliquor, Rocca di Papa, Bukowski, and Franco Manca. The Company seeks to assemble a group of distinct growth restaurant businesses operating in the United Kingdom. The Company seeks to target businesses in the restaurant and food service sectors. Its initial geographical focus will be central London and its inner suburban districts. The Company operates in the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries include FM98 LTD Limited, 10DAS Limited, Kefi Limited, The Real Greek Food Company Limited, Franco Manca Holdings Limited, Franco Manca 2 UK Limited and FM6 Limited. more »
Keywords Studios Plc supplies localization and localization testing services. The Company's segments include Localization Services, which relate to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts across multiple game platforms and genres; Localization Testing, which involves in testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games; Audio/Voiceover Services, which relate to the audio production process for computer games and includes script translation, actor selection and talent management through pre-production, recording and post-production; Functional Testing, which relates to quality assurance services provided to game producers to ensure games functions as required; Art Creation Services, which relate to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, and Customer Support, which relates to the live operations support services, such as community management, player support and associated services. more »
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc is engaged in the communications business. The Company consists of approximately 20 subsidiary agencies, spanning digital content, marketing, public relation (PR), consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs and policy communications. Of the Company’s businesses, five are independent communications brands, with three specializing in the technology sector (Bite, Text 100 and The OutCast Agency) and two in the consumer space (Lexis and M Booth). The Company’s three agencies focuses on digital (Beyond, bDA and Connections Media), a business to business (B2B) marketing agency (Twogether), a programmatic advertising technology business (Encore), a market research company (Morar), a digital content marketing agency (Story), a policy communications firm (Vrge), a creative agency (ODD London), a B2B technical marketing communications agency (Publitek) and an investor relations consultancy (The Blueshirt Group). more »
45 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul thanks for the update on Fulham Shore (LON:FUL). It's long been one of my favourite growth shares but I'm biased towards it being Italian myself! Everyone I know seems to prefer Franco Manca to Pizza Express (Tastier dough, cheaper etc)
Were the UK Investor Show segments filmed? I wish I could have been there.
In reply to bestace, post #25
I've been a Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) holder for a while now and that's a very helpful summary of their flurry of acquisitions.
Many of the acquisitions are best described as "acquihires" in my view - buying in the expertise and contacts and combining them to build a business that can offer a complete service to the games studios, short of actually coding the games for the time being at least.
For that reason my focus is on the end goal - will they build that coherent business that can take a large chunk of a huge opportunity. So far it seems they may well be able to do that, provided they can keep integrating the parts successfully.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #23
John
I realise it was just a bit of fun, but really the order of the test needs reversing to check, because we all subconsciously know A is better than B, not to mention the possibility of presentation order bias. So, good for a bit of fun but don't base your investment choices on it.
Paul, I know you don't have time today but would you please consider finding the time at some point to explain why EBITDA is more important than profits with rollouts? Certainly, I can't see why you would want to ignore maintenance capex in considering the real profitability of each store. This issue has been sort of discussed in the comments wrt to Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and it would be really nice if you could enlighten us on exactly how and why you do your sums. Thanks in advance.
General question.
Where a Company reports EBITDA up against the prior year, but Net Profit down against the prior year, would we consider the 'potential' position is that the Company has increased adjustments to allow a flattering headline comparison by increasing its adjustments?
I appreciate ideally EBITDA and Net Profit should both be flattering comparatively, but with the trend to reporting EBITDA improvements it is perhaps one of the temptations?
In reply to Frankyboy, post #11
Hi Frankyboy.
There's been all sorts of stuff about Tom's history on the internet for years, which he's answered lots of times before. So if people want to rummage around on that subject, they can do that elsewhere.
Can we please keep ad hominem attacks & links to them off Stockopedia, it's just not the sort of thing that Ed & Dave want here.
Thanks,
Paul,
Hi Paul,
My sincere apologies and I didn't mean to embarrass anyone.... it was as I said.... I've known his name for years but couldn't remember anything about him so simply put it into Google. I have no means of knowing whether this stuff is true or not as with possibly a lot of stuff on the net these days. Maybe it's all fake these days, for all I know.
I do know for a fact though after 23yrs in the game that a lot of share talk has to be taken with a large pinch of salt!! :)
Frank
In reply to simoan, post #19
The end of year report looked good, then the 1st qtr update. Has anyone else got it out so soon? Cracking numbers and have averaged up this afternoon.
We filmed the Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) analyst presentation this morning, and the full edit will be available tomorrow here on Stockopedia, under Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) "discuss", with a link to the video on PIWorld.co.uk.
It was all very positive.
Tamzin
Further to my last post (29), just to clarify that I can see why cashflow is important, but you seem to have used cashflow and ebitda interchangeably in your article. But surely cashflow will allow for capex of both new stores and maintenance capex whereas ebitda will ignore both. To me you have to take account of the capex somewhere. Maintenance capex (or the depreciation arising from it which over the long run on average should presumably be the same) are real ongoing costs and reduce cashflow so surely you can't just look at ebitda, which ignores it. The set-up capex of new stores could arguably be ignored (especially if it just comes out of cashflow from existing stores) and could be thought of as one-off which could be adjusted out, but maintenance capex or its depreciation is by definition ongoing so affects the long term cash generation of the business. Sorry if I am being long-winded, and no doubt confusing or missing something, but would really appreciate a clarification. Thanks.
In reply to dgold, post #35
Hi dgold
I am with you. Firstly when it comes to EBITDA I am always reminded of the Charlie Munger aphorism "I think that, every time you see the word EBITDA, you should substitute the word ‘bullshit’ earnings.” (https://www.forbes.com/sites/brentbeshore/2014/11/13/ebitda-is-bs-earnings/#5d5eca7a6070).
I had a look at Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) last published accounts and could not make out what they were allowing for in net profit and could not figure it out.
For me I am generally interested in what Buffett calls owner earnings so profit + DEPN - less capex. I think it is reasonable if a company is in a roll out faze to add capitalise the opening cost of a shop or bar and then depreciate that over the life of the bar/shop. But in this instance the only profit figure I would be interested in would be the profit less this depreciation of opening costs.
To be honest in my ignorance I don't really know what maintenance capex is but is am not sure that it needs to be distinguished from CAPEX. After 10 years (say) the shop/bar needs to be refurbished and the cost of doing this will covered by the DEPN reserve.
So for me a roll outs try profitability in its early stages (any stage) is after deducting depn of the opening costs.
But maybe I am wrong?
Hi Paul,
Have you any comment on the end of year results and trading update issued by Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)
Cheers
Simon
In reply to John Eustace, post 23.
"You will have missed TW's blind tasting of tonic waters on the stage at the Investor Show in the morning "
Twelve volunteers from the audience...."
That should ring warning bells for anyone, let alone serious investors. IMO of course.
A couple of other bull points on Fulham Shore (LON:FUL):
- Its Franco Manca restaurants have small floor space, often using a previously unattractive venue so maybe property costs are lower? In London their branches are often completely full with people queuing down the street to get in (which is usually regarded by punters as a positive sign about the food quality). I suppose this could be a negative in that it might mean individual sites are not as profitable as the sites of chains with larger floor space maybe? But I think part of the problem with Tasty (LON:TAST) is their restaurants that I pass are larger and often have a number of empty tables even during peak times.
- Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) 's restaurants have pared down interiors which means capex must surely be lower than most restaurants I would have thought?
I have bought some Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) today as I am happy they have increased their bank facilities rather than dilute shareholders with another share offering. I have also seen an estimate of 0.9p EPS for y/e 2018 which makes it look reasonable value especially when I personally think it could easily grow into 250-300 restaurants in the UK alone. Its cheap and quick offering and the smaller floor space of its restaurants would work much better in out of city locations than other restaurant roll-outs I think.
Hi Paul, your tale of stage fright brought back memories and if I may I'd like to share with readers some training I had back when I worked for an American company. They were very big on develeloping all aspects of one's potential and presentation skills was an area where I was wanting.
As you said, solid prior preparation is essential so you know your stuff but also essential is that you don't dwell on any negative feelings while you prepare. It's so easy to visualise yourself making a mess and forgetting your talk that it becomes self fulfilling, so you have to use the same visualisation process but in a positive way. Imagine the look on the faces of your audience as you lmpress them and imagine the applause as you finish a faultless performance. If you repeat this process, you can convince yourself that you've done whatever makes you nervous many times before. Remember the difference between fear and excitement is what you choose to call it. I used this technique when sailing on a tall-ship and found a fear of heights had gripped me. By convincing myself that I had climbed aloft many times I was able to overcome my fear. Wish I'd done that training when I was young.
In reply to purpleski, post #36
purpleski,
Phil at Sharescope shares your views about Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) in particular:
http://sharescope.us11.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=ecc374bffc2d8dd2c75f5005b&id=d79839407a&e=23419ac258
and EBITDA for restaurants and bars in general:
http://sharescope.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ecc374bffc2d8dd2c75f5005b&id=c05712cbc1&e=23419ac258
Regards,
Seadoc
Fascinating to read the " depths of despair " paragraph.
I went through the same emotions over the same period ,probably for similar reasons. I lost my sad job on the day Merrill Lynch went down.
I pulled out of it when I made myself look at the remnants of my portfolio ...." Aberdeen New Thai"....Ashtead ...Berkeley ......and Staffline....all courtesy of FT .....Persuaded myself I am good and to get back into swimming with the sharks., I now have money to spend on myself.......first time in my life.
I am back surfing down the crest of the wave.......trying to avoid being dumped........great fun.
1 UKInvestor
Hi Paul. I was there for both your sessions & think you did fine, particularly after eventually arriving for the first one. Admittedly you took a bit of a pasting in the first 20 minutes whilst still travelling to the interview.
2 Franca Manca
It must be well over a year ago that I first spotted people queuing outside a pizza shop on Tottenham Court Road. Not checking out the ownership was a failing, since this is one of the few examples of a roll out that is quoted !
Outfits such as Wasabi are privately owned, so no chance to participate there.
3 Tasty
The CEO made a token purchase today, 50,000 shares, which is about a 1.2% increase in his holding.
In reply to purpleski, post #36
Purpleski, thanks for commenting. In the Forbes piece that you link to the author explains the difference between maintenance capex and growth capex i.e. growth capex is what you need to pay to expand the business, I think that could be something like the cost of buying a new shop and the major costs of fitting it out for the first time. Maintenance capex is what you need to pay every so often to keep things going. So it could be a partial refurb every few years which you would depreciate over its expected lifetime. I would argue (and I think this is Paul's main point wrt rollouts) that to understand the long term cash generation potential we can ignore the growth capex as it has already been paid (hopefully out of prior cashflow without incurring debt) and the depreciation arising from it can also be ignored. But I would still say that we shouldn't ignore all the small refurbs which will have to be done continually from time to time. So if on average every 5 years the company needs to spend £50k on renewing something or another in a shop we should deduct £10k from the yearly ebitda to get an idea of the real long term cash generation potential (of course there are other problems with ebitda eg why ignore interest costs but let's ignore that for now - I am just talking about the capex side of things). The initial cost of buying the shop as well as any major one-off costs to initially set up the shop in its needed form can be ignored as they are growth capex and have already been spent and should not need to be spent again.
With Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) although it is hard to glean the information from the accounts, Paul referred to the company's presentations, at https://www.revolutionbarsgroup.com/investor-relations/results-centre/ In the one for 2016 (page 8) they break down capex and show free cash flow after deducting just "Maintenance capital expenditure" and list separately the "Development capital expenditure" which is for opening up the new bars (actually they don't buy the properties but they still have a lot of one-off major set-up costs to fit out the bars). The first figure is I think the relevant one, so I actually agree with Paul on this i.e. that Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) has a lot of potential. I am just disputing the equivalence Paul seems to make between ebitda and cash flow, as you certainly have to deduct the maintenance capex even if you don't deduct the growth capex.
In reply to dgold, post #29
Hi dgold,
What retailers & leisure operators do, is look for new sites where they can achieve a rapid payback. So anything that should deliver a 2-3 year payback on the capex, is an excellent additional site.
You really don't have much (if any) maintenance capex in the first 2-3 years, because everything is new. So the new site has paid for itself within 2-3 years, then afterwards it's basically free - all the additional cashflows from that site can then be recycled into funding further new openings. It becomes a virtuous circle.
Maintenance capex is needed on older sites (ones that have been open say over 3 years), but it's not a big deal. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) for example say it's about 4% of turnover, which is about £5m p.a., so maybe £80k per site? Those are big sites too. So for restaurants, of the like Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) operate, the maintenance capex really wouldn't be much at all - at a guess I'd say probably no more than £20k p.a.
I think if you're looking at a large, and quite old estate, of the kind that say £EI has, then maintenance capex, and a run-down (in part) estate where pubs haven't been revamped for 20 years, in some cases, becomes much more of an issue.
It's not an issue with roll outs like Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) where the sites are "well invested" - i.e. modern, and in a good condition already.
Regards, Paul.