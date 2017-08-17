Small Cap Value Report (Tue 5 Sep 2017) - IQE, G4M, EGS
Good afternoon. Apologies for me running late today - I've been preoccupied with some very volatile share price movements, on newsflow from 2 of my largest positions - IQE & G4M.
Anyway, the decks are clear now, so I'll spend the rest of the afternoon & early evening writing up on newsflow from: IQE, G4M, EGS, Spectra (reader request), and anything else I have time for.
IQE (LON:IQE)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
This one is now well above our usual market cap limit here of c.£400m, being now valued at a whisker over £1bn, taking into account today's price rise. It's such an interesting company that permit me the indulgence of commenting briefly.
I read today's interim results first thing, and was left feeling rather underwhelmed. Adjusted profit before tax for the 6m to 30 Jun 2017 actually fell 5% to £9.6m. That's hardly compatible with a £1bn market cap.
So early doors, the share price plunged from 138p to about 120p. As it's my largest, leveraged position, I was forced to sell some, as a couple of my smaller spread bet accounts had gone onto margin calls.
However, at that point I collected my thoughts, and recalled why I had bought the share in the first place. Namely for the growth potential of multiple new product lines which are coming on stream over the next 2 years. The narrative contained enough red meat on that to satisfy me that holding, and riding out any further price falls, was the right thing to do. Then I did what I often do in situations like this - went back to bed! I'd made my decision, on a rational basis. So now the main risk would be allowing emotions to take hold, and panic selling if the price fell some more.
The good news is that when I awoke for the second time, the market panic had subsided, and IQE was now up 6p on the day. So what caused such huge volatility intra-day? I think it must have been a stampede for the exit, possibly driven by stop losses being triggered, from what seem lacklustre interim results.
However, most of the valuation of IQE is actually based on projected growth from numerous new product lines. IQE develops highly sophisticated, bespoke wafers for semiconductor…
Hi Paul
Fantastic reports on IQE and G4M. Thank you.
However, I really do wish you would stop running large leveraged positions. I don't know your win/loss ratio on these but if the sh1t really did hit the fan on an overly-large position, and one had not got guaranteed stops in place (maybe you do?) it can, as I know you know and have experienced, cause a fundamental downward shift in one's net worth. I really would not want that to happen to you.
Hopefully I am not speaking out of turn here.
Best wishes, Martin
Paul, must have been really gut-wrenching for you this am - probably right decision to go back to bed & let the noise settle. Looking good on IQE now, don't believe I have ever seen such a daily swing in sentiment.
If you have any spare time would appreciate if you could takea look at Stadium Group interims. Looks like last year's fall behind them now, in-line results, record order book, debt increased a bit but not excessive (imo). All looks fine to me.
Regards,
Dennis.
Hi Paul, great to hear your positive outlook on IQE (LON:IQE) and £G4M.
Regarding £G4M do you think management would consider expanding operations beyond the U.K. and Europe in the longer term? I'm thinking of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) successfully launching in the US as an example.
Cheers, James
Paul - to deny you access to the meeting is a disgrace. IQE (LON:IQE) has Mcap £946m. Taking the results announcements of two companies of similar Mcap:
McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Mcap £884m
Presentation for analysts and investors:
John White, Chairman, Clive Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Nick Maddock, Chief Financial Officer and Rowan Baker, Group Financial Controller, will host an analyst and investor meeting at 9.15am GMT today at Deutsche Bank, Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2DB. Refreshments will be served from 9.00am.
Webcast for analysts and investors:
A live webcast of the presentation is available via the following link: http://www.investis-live.com/mccarthy-and-stone-plc/5800a8282945a21c00127869/3wkmyg. An on-demand version of the webcast will be made available later today on the Group's corporate website: http://www.mccarthyandstonegroup.co.uk/investors.
Rank (LON:RNK) Mcap £881m
Analyst meeting and webcast details:
Thursday 17 August 2017
There will be an analyst meeting at 9.30am, admittance to which is by invitation only. There will also be a simultaneous webcast of the meeting.
For the live webcast, please register at www.rank.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the slide presentation will be made available on the website later. The webcast will be available for a period of six months.
In both cases small investors at least can listen in. I have often found out something not from the presentation itself but from the Q&A. If I were to be allowed to make just one listing rule it would be that all companies above a certain size would be required to webcast any presentations to analysts.
In reply to shanklin100, post #1
Hi shanklin100.
You commented;
However, I really do wish you would stop running large leveraged positions. I don't know your win/loss ratio on these but if the sh1t really did hit the fan on an overly-large position, and one had not got guaranteed stops in place (maybe you do?) it can, as I know you know and have experienced, cause a fundamental downward shift in one's net worth. I really would not want that to happen to you.
Don't worry, I've learned the hard way what not to do with gearing! My risk management is now immeasurably better than last time, when I messed things up in 2008. The big mistake I made back then was combining gearing with illiquidity, in particular with 1 gigantically over-sized position in an illiquid micro cap Indigovision (LON:IND) . That worked great on the way up, I made about £5m on it. But I lost the lot, and more, because I couldn't sell out on the way down.
So, armed with that experience, I now keep a daily updated spreadsheet with every position, in every account, consolidated. I generally don't let my total market positions go much over 2.6 times my equity (it's currently at 2.1 times my equity). Plus most importantly of all, it's diversified into about 50 positions. Of my top 7 long positions, only 1 has a market cap below £100m, and 4 have market caps over £1bn. These are sufficiently liquid, that I could kill my gearing entirely, by pressing a few buttons, in just a few minutes. In fact, I did that recently, when I got cold feet over the market generally.
Also, with each position, I calculate my maximum loss of 30-50%, and whether I could cope with that. The answer is yes. So although IQE's plunge this morning was painful in the short term, it didn't put my family's by far the biggest spread bet account (at Spreadex) on margin call, or anywhere near it.
So rest assured, I've learned from my mistakes of the past, and am paying close attention to risk management at all times.
You can see the gains achieved on BMUS without using any gearing. So the gains in my family's geared accounts have been absolutely spectacular in the last couple of years. The trick now will be not to screw it all up again, like I did in 2008. So risk management is everything really, and I'm very much on the case!
Best wishes, and thanks for your concern.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to jimbobjames2002, post #3
Hi jimbobjames2002,
Regarding £G4M do you think management would consider expanding operations beyond the U.K. and Europe in the longer term? I'm thinking of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) successfully launching in the US as an example.
Absolutely yes. Global expansion for G4M is what I mentioned in the main article, sorry if it wasn't clear enough.
At the last meeting I had with G4M, which was after the last full year results, I think, a lot of the excitement was about how the company was now expanding its horizons from just Europe & UK, to the whole world. So it's developing websites for other countries too.
This is the main reason why I have remained bullish on G4M, despite its share price multi-bagging. Their addressable market globally is about $20bn, whereas it was only about $4bn in Europe. So with revenues rising to maybe £100m next year, G4M is really on scratching the surface of what it could achieve in future, longer term.
I can quite imagine G4M being perhaps a £1bn revenues business, making maybe 5-10% net profit margin, with a 10 year view. So I see this as a very long-term hold. I reckon management are up to the job too, which is the most important point. Look how they're achieving excellent growth in Europe, on the doorstep of the market leader, Thomann.de . So G4M is clearly doing something right!
Is there any immediate upside on G4M shares? I have no idea. But there are institutions very interested in buying, and that probably means the downside is protected. Look how it flat-lined at 700p recently. That was because instis were hoovering up all the small sells.
Regards, Paul.