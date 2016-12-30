Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Mar 2017) - BEG

Good morning!
Market & strategy update
The market's love affair with growth stocks continues unabated. Value investing hasn't worked very well at all for me, in the last 3 or 4 years. So I adapted my approach in 2015, and further again in 2016, to focus more on growth companies. Not speculative or blue sky rubbish, but proper growth companies - i.e. things that are already profitable (or close to it), and expanding fast, organically.
Specifically, I'm now focused quite tightly on these particular niches;
- High quality roll-outs at reasonable prices (e.g. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) , Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) - which I think are the best ones on the UK market currently, all 3 of which I hold personally)
- Internet-based businesses which are genuine disrupters of existing sectors, and have exponential organic growth potential (examples include Purplebricks (LON:PURP) , Gear4Music (G4M), MySale (LON:MYSL) , possibly Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) might partially fall into this category, even little BOTB too - all of which I hold).
- Anything else which is demonstrating strong organic growth, and crucially is beating broker forecasts. I've set up a terrific Stockopedia screen to identify companies which are receiving broker forecast upgrades, and it's working very well. This is a really good way of identifying companies which are most likely to beat expectations at results time - i.e. ones which have already been guiding analysts upwards before results.
It's worked tremendously well, as you can see from my fantasy portfolio. which has risen over 137% since a recent low, in July 2016. Not bad in 8 months. I was discussing this the other day, with my stockbroker, and it's easy to get carried away in a roaring bull market like this. You can end up getting over-confident, and thinking that you're a genius, when actually practically everything is rising, and you just happen to be getting carried along in a big bull market.
Also, I'm haunted by what happened to me in 2007-9 - when a combination of hubris, plus gearing up on illiquid stocks, meant that my portfolio at the time completely collapsed. It's the gearing & illiquidity combined which is the killer when markets do turn bearish.…
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
How's the autobiography coming on Paul?
Hi Paul, if you can cover the XLM annual results out today that would be very much appreciated.
Regards
Is this now the "Small Cap Growth Report" then? Can't fault your logic though, do what works.
Paul, interested to know if you have a view on Redstone Connect (REDS) following todays bullish trading announcement. For openness I have bought a few this morning.
Best Wishes
Also be interested to hear your thoughts on Headlam (HEAD) - good figures posted this morning in my opinion.
An ahead-of-expectations update from REDS if anyone is interested...
The Board is delighted with the performance of the Group in the year with trading being materially ahead of market expectations:
* Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be approximately £2 million
* Reported Profit before tax** is expected to be approximately £1.5 million
*Achieved on revenues of approximately £41.5 million, demonstrating the successful implementation of the strategy to focus on higher quality, higher margin business
*Good margin improvement across the business with strong performance being seen across all three business streams
*Positive cash at year-end of £3.2 million
Yes I liked what REDS said this morning. Strange Jan year end I believe which is why the results will be April 25th. But the company has given a fairly detailed overview and the shares have responded well.