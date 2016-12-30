Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Mar 2017) - BEG

Market & strategy update

The market's love affair with growth stocks continues unabated. Value investing hasn't worked very well at all for me, in the last 3 or 4 years. So I adapted my approach in 2015, and further again in 2016, to focus more on growth companies. Not speculative or blue sky rubbish, but proper growth companies - i.e. things that are already profitable (or close to it), and expanding fast, organically.

Specifically, I'm now focused quite tightly on these particular niches;

  • High quality roll-outs at reasonable prices (e.g. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) , Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) - which I think are the best ones on the UK market currently, all 3 of which I hold personally)
  • Internet-based businesses which are genuine disrupters of existing sectors, and have exponential organic growth potential (examples include Purplebricks (LON:PURP) , Gear4Music (G4M), MySale (LON:MYSL) , possibly Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) might partially fall into this category, even little BOTB too - all of which I hold).
  • Anything else which is demonstrating strong organic growth, and crucially is beating broker forecasts. I've set up a terrific Stockopedia screen to identify companies which are receiving broker forecast upgrades, and it's working very well. This is a really good way of identifying companies which are most likely to beat expectations at results time - i.e. ones which have already been guiding analysts upwards before results.

It's worked tremendously well, as you can see from my fantasy portfolio. which has risen over 137% since a recent low, in July 2016. Not bad in 8 months. I was discussing this the other day, with my stockbroker, and it's easy to get carried away in a roaring bull market like this. You can end up getting over-confident, and thinking that you're a genius, when actually practically everything is rising, and you just happen to be getting carried along in a big bull market.

Also, I'm haunted by what happened to me in 2007-9 - when a combination of hubris, plus gearing up on illiquid stocks, meant that my portfolio at the time completely collapsed. It's the gearing & illiquidity combined which is the killer when markets do turn bearish.…

7 Comments on this Article show/hide all

tjl 48 mins ago 1 of 7
1

How's the autobiography coming on Paul?
dominic higgins 45 mins ago 2 of 7

Hi Paul, if you can cover the XLM annual results out today that would be very much appreciated.
Regards
whitmad 41 mins ago 3 of 7

Is this now the "Small Cap Growth Report" then? Can't fault your logic though, do what works.
| Link | Share
Camtab 29 mins ago 4 of 7

Paul, interested to know if you have a view on Redstone Connect (REDS) following todays bullish trading announcement. For openness I have bought a few this morning.
Best Wishes
JamesrWilson1989 25 mins ago 5 of 7
1

Also be interested to hear your thoughts on Headlam (HEAD) - good figures posted this morning in my opinion.

andrea34l 10 mins ago 6 of 7
1

An ahead-of-expectations update from REDS if anyone is interested...

The Board is delighted with the performance of the Group in the year with trading being materially ahead of market expectations:

* Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be approximately £2 million

* Reported Profit before tax** is expected to be approximately £1.5 million

*Achieved on revenues of approximately £41.5 million, demonstrating the successful implementation of the strategy to focus on higher quality, higher margin business

*Good margin improvement across the business with strong performance being seen across all three business streams

*Positive cash at year-end of £3.2 million
hayashi22 5 mins ago 7 of 7

Yes I liked what REDS said this morning. Strange Jan year end I believe which is why the results will be April 25th. But the company has given a fairly detailed overview and the shares have responded well.
