Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Mar 2017) - BEG, REDS, CAMB, XLM, LAKE
Good morning!
Today I intend reviewing the following;
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - trading update
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) - trading update
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) - trading update
XLMedia (LON:XLM) - results
Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) - trading update & moving to AIM
The above is likely to take me most of the afternoon, so please refresh this page later for the full report.
Market & strategy update
The market's love affair with growth stocks continues unabated. Value investing hasn't worked very well at all for me, in the last 3 or 4 years. So I adapted my approach in 2015, and further again in 2016, to focus more on growth companies. Not speculative or blue sky rubbish, but proper growth companies - i.e. things that are already profitable (or close to it), and expanding fast, organically.
Specifically, I'm now focused quite tightly on these particular niches;
- High quality roll-outs at reasonable prices (e.g. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) , Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) - which I think are the best ones on the UK market currently, all 3 of which I hold personally)
- Internet-based businesses which are genuine disrupters of existing sectors, and have exponential organic growth potential (examples include Purplebricks (LON:PURP) , Gear4Music (G4M), MySale (LON:MYSL) , possibly Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) might partially fall into this category, even little BOTB too - all of which I hold).
- Anything else which is demonstrating strong organic growth, and crucially is beating broker forecasts. I've set up a terrific Stockopedia screen to identify companies which are receiving broker forecast upgrades, and it's working very well. This is a really good way of identifying companies which are most likely to beat expectations at results time - i.e. ones which have already been guiding analysts upwards before results.
It's worked tremendously well, as you can see from my fantasy portfolio. which has risen over 137% since a recent low, in July 2016. Not bad in 8 months. I was discussing this the other day,…
Paul,
Any chance of looking at HEAD ? , figures looked good
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) holder as well so pleased with the results which as Paul mentioned were sign-posted in January. Very compelling offering and presence with big clients like GSK and UBM. The acquisition of ConnectIB was a great fit although I found some of their Apps a bit but lacking on professionalism. This space is so hot at the moment that I can't help thinking this is a story stock in the making, albeit one with great offerings and a growing market presence.
FWIW, today's volume is about 5 times the normal daily volume so looks like a bit of accumulation in progress. TR1s to follow then
Hi Paul
Thanks for taking the time to write a preamble today, I find them very interesting indeed. The commentary you gave after Brexit for example was especially helpful.
Regarding Roll-outs, back in March 2016 you wrote about Tasty (LON:TAST) and at the time you were tempted but felt the price was a bit rich. I know their Wildwood format is a bit bland and the roll-out is not yet self funding but I wondered what your thoughts on them are now the price has come down over 50% since the peak in August? I have been tempted to pick up a few as although I think Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) are better businesses (I hold both), I do think there might be some value on offer here.......
What worries me now about Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) is the outlook statement:
"Strong order book underpinning medium term growth expectations"
The specific use of the words medium-term leaves me thinking that their pipeline for this financial year might be a little sparse/lumpy. I can easily see the scenario at HY that growth slows / goes into reverse, as alot of REDS revenues are still project-based rather than recurring.
I am now sitting on the sidelines for this one.
Flicking through XLMedia (LON:XLM) results, surprised to see that revenues have been flat for 18 months. Good cashflow though.
In reply to boris18, post #9
If I search on Google, say for "Franco Manca Guildford", then the results box that includes the address, map, website link, etc. also has a convenient bar chart showing how busy the venue is throughout the day - presumably based on tracking phones. It's meant to help you plan your visit but strikes me also as useful investor information. You can select which day to show from a drop down menu.
I would say the Guildford chart backs up your impression - they seem particularly quiet at lunchtimes. As a cross check, the Wagamama Guildford chart is a lot busier.
Out of curiosity I also checked my nearest Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars in Reading and they are pretty quiet during the week too. It shows how dependent these places are on the Friday night and Saturday sessions.
Re: Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) this company was formally known as Coms which had a rather chequered history. £1.5m pre tax profit does look good it's far more than they have achieved in the past. They have promised in the past, as you can see the shares shot up to 11p and then fell back pretty quickly. If I buy I will be have a stop loss.
An investor friend and I are visiting the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) by Clapham Junction station tonight. Can anyone recommend any particular drinks or food worth trying?! I'm deliberately visiting on a Tuesday to see what it's like on a quieter night at one of their longer running establishments.
I sold Caretech Holdings (LON:CTH) first thing this morning taking a decent profit. They put out an RNS with a copy of an AGM statement that basically said they were performing strongly, executing well, and in line to deliver management expectations, but also referred to Living Wage pressures and negotiations with local authorities.
At first I thought "That's OK, no need to do anything". Then I thought "Why did they need to say this?" and decided to treat it if not as a pre-profit warning, then at least as an indication that further upside is limited.
I'd be interested to know if other holders agree or not.
In reply to herbie47, post #22
Hi Herbie47 - Re. Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS)
I remember Coms headed by some chap called David Breith and lots of Boardroom shenanigans. I think I lost some money at that time with the chaos he created. If he is still connected with Redstoneconnect, count me out.
In reply to Ramridge, post #25
for a bizarre comedy-moment I read David Brent ... then I would be out as well
In reply to dscollard, post #26
He too was a comedian but of a more lethal kind!
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
References to negotiations with local authorities is nothing out of the ordinary. Spot the difference in the last 3 years' AGM statements:
2017: "As is usual at this time of year there are a number of ongoing fee discussions with local authorities, again including the Living Wage increases from 1 April 2017. Whilst it is early in this process, initial indications are that the current fee environment is consistent with our expectations, which anticipate a positive change compared with 2016."
2016: "As is usual at this time of year there are a number of ongoing fee discussions with local authorities, this time including the Living Wage which starts from 1 April 2016. Whilst it is early in this process, initial indications are that the current fee environment is consistent with our expectations, which anticipate a positive change compared with 2015."
2015: "As is usual at this time of year there are a number of ongoing fee discussions with local authorities. Whilst it is early in this process, initial indications are that the current fee environment is consistent with our expectations which anticipate a small but positive change compared with 2014."
Keep going further back and it's still just a cut and paste job each year.
I was actually toying with the idea of buying into Caretech Holdings (LON:CTH) on the basis that funding shortages in this sector are now making the news, the government has already allowed local councils to bump up council taxes to fund this area and there is speculation of further government announcements in tomorrow's budget, all of which should be good news for CTH.
In reply to Ramridge, post #25
Breith has moved on from Coms/Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) - he now seems to have some connection with Hey Menu and in £TOOP
In reply to Ramridge, post #25
Hi Ram, I believe David Breith left in 2015 so that should not be an issue. He is now part of Toople (LON:TOOP) which had an IPO last year, shares are not doing well.
In reply to paraic84, post #23
Paraic84, I'd recommend in a general sense eating/drinking as much as you both can possibly consume, and preferably the highest-cost items... and then maybe we can look forward to a positive RBG trading statement in the near future :-)
You maybe interested in Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) this had some connection in the past to Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS), directors have been buying heavily recently and shares are up 10% today.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
If you look at the AGM statements for this year and that of 12 months ago, you will note that this para is exactly the same word for word - only the dates change. In that time, the SP has riswen from 236 to 377, even after today's small fall, perhaps rweflwective of a bit of profit taking. If we see anything like the rise in SP - hopefully from more acquisitions in this fragmented market - duribng the next 12 months, I will be a happy man / holder. Perhaps there will be others like you with a similar frame of mind, and they may present me witth a useful buying in point toadd to my holdings. On the other hand, I have not always been the best at choosing a selling point, so you may be right after all!
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
Reading in again, I see that Bestace beat me to it in sending a reply to you!
At the risk of going on...and on..., this is something I posted on a bulletin board this morning. I hope that it adds something to the debate.
'Not very different from last year's statement, and see what has happened to the SP in that time. Although this is a very fragmented market, Caretech Holdings (LON:CTH) stand head and shoulders above the rest. They are the true professionals. If anyone can think of another in this very specialised field, then please let me know!
Unlike the general care of the elderly, the local authorities have little alternative but to provide for the type of client CTH specialise in and manage so well. They - the clients represent a much smaller element of their responsibilities than the behemoth of care for the elderly - that they must be delighted that here is a highly professional organisation to frankly take the worry away. Do they worry about bad PR from a company like Caretech Holdings (LON:CTH). I think not (though I am touching wood, after listening yesterday to a covert recording of some care workers' behaviour towards elderly people living in their own homes). Therefore, they cough up, and gratefully.
As for the fragmented market, clearly from their acquisition programme over the last year and their continuing development of existing premises to cater for higher value client opportunities, there is a lot further to go. The constraints are that they grow effectively, absorbing and integrating the ones they take over. Also, they have the cost constraints of the capital required. Last year, they had pulled the rabbit from the hat with the ground rent scheme. These don’t come round too often. I believe that they will come to the market again and ask for more cash and that they will get what they need. This may cause a ST hiatus in the SP, although their reputation and results are second to none so they should not need to have a significantly discounted placing or rights issue. They should be able to grow and grow and in my view they are one of the long term bets for my steady portfolio element.
They could support a bigger dividend in my view - more than 3x covered. They have a PE of around 10, a PEG which hovers around 1, but with acquisitions could go below 1; they have a Stockopedia stock rating of 98 (out of 100!); of the 3 brokers rating them, 2 regard them as a strong buy and 1 as a buy.
All in all, they are a company that does the small things very well lots of times, thus making for a substantial company with lots of add on opportunities. They demonstrate that it is not unfair to make a reasonable profit from healthcare, especially when they are creating safe and reasonable opportunities for life enhancement for the less fortunate in our society, in no way the fault of their own. The local authorities who employ and reward them seem to have come to the same conclusion.
Perhaps the Stockopedia rating would be nearer 100 I believe if Caretech Holdings (LON:CTH) had not shown such SP growth in the last 12 months. In my view, they have come out of the shadows and investors are finally recognising that they operate as true professionals in a potentially difficult market but one where there huge growth opportunities.
'
In reply to ridavies, post #34
Thanks to you and to Bestace for the thorough replies.
I only bought in at the start of the year based largely on the Stockopedia NAPs rating and made a 20% gain. My usual style is a bit more considered and longer term which clearly helps with knowing if and when to sell.
I'm thinking I should buy back in - I'm just slightly concerned that they qualify for a short selling screen for a low Altman Z1 score which seems at odds with the very high StockRank so I'll look a bit more closely this time.