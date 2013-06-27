Small Cap Value Report (Wed 12 Jul 2017) - FUL, CALL, EVE
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
I'm running late again, sorry about that - I appreciate it must be annoying to find only a placeholder post, when you're expecting a full post. I'm on the case now properly, so will update this article this afternoon.
Falling knives
I see that the car crash at Carillion (LON:CLLN) shows no sign of abating. There's been an incredible destruction of shareholder value there, with the share price now down to only 70p (it was 300p in Sep 2016). Therefore it's come into my universe of small caps now.
I really don't know where to start, in terms of assessing Carillion. A quick look at its balance sheet shows that it's dominated by goodwill. Strip that out, and the NTAV is massively negative. So that rules it out for me (before or after the recent profit warning).
Falling knives generally can be a tempting, but easy way to incur losses. I've done a lot of these over the years, so have worked out which ones work, and which ones don't. Basically it's all down to the balance sheet. If a company reports bad news, but has a strong, cash-rich balance sheet, then over time it tends to recover. That stands to reason, because management are not distracted by a fundraising or disposals in order to stay solvent. Instead, they can just get on with fixing whatever issues have caused the profit warning to happen.
So for me, when assessing whether to buy a falling knife, the no.1 consideration is that it must have a strong and stable (!!) balance sheet, with no requirement for any fundraising. Carillion clearly fails that test.
The other key factor for me, is whether the problems which caused a share price to collapse are fixable. If it's just something that's a one-off, ring-fenced problem, then I would consider buying the shares after bad news. If it's a bigger, more serious problem, then I'd steer clear. That's a judgement call, so not something that could be computer modelled.
It would be interesting to revisit Stockopedia's awesome profit warning study, and introduce a balance sheet test. Would that improve the results, I wonder?
Contract companies
Carillion is yet another example of a company dealing with complex, large contracts, has gone disastrously wrong. This happens over & over again…
The Fulham Shore PLC is engaged in the management and operation of The Real Greek, Franco Manca and Bukowski restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Real Greek food centre serves dishes of Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. Franco Manca serves Neapolitan sourdough pizza, which is baked in a wood burning brick oven. Bukowski is a London-based, charcoal-grill restaurant and bar, serving breakfasts, burgers and grills. The Company operates 45 restaurants, comprising 32 Franco Manca, 12 The Real Greek, and one Bukowski Grill franchise in Soho. The Company’s subsidiaries include Kefi Limited, FM6 Limited and Souvlaki & Bar Limited. more »
Cloudcall Group plc, formerly Synety Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of cloud-based integrated telephony solutions. Synety is engaged in software and unified communications business. The Company provides a suite of cloud-based software and telephony products and services under the name CloudCall. The CloudCall suite of products allows companies to integrate their telephony systems into their existing customer relationship management (CRM) software, enabling calls to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the activity reports being generated. The Company offers financial, sale, recruitment and customer services. The Company's subsidiaries include Synety Ltd. and Synety, Inc. more »
eve Sleep PLC, formerly eve Sleep Limited, is an e-commerce company. The Company is focused on direct to consumer European sleep brand which designs and sells eve-branded mattresses and other sleep products. The Company has six products, including foam mattress, topper, pillow, sheets, protector and duvet. The Company’s foam mattress made are up of three layers: a base layer of high-density foam, which provides support and durability; a middle layer of open-celled foam, which encourages air flow; and a top layer of next-generation memory foam, which moulds around pressure points and then springs back once the pressure is released. The Company's protector product is made of 100% cotton and a Neotherm membrane. The Company’s sheets product offers unbeatable comfort and sublime softness. more »
27 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to paraic84, post #3
Hi paraic84, I read it as both. To me they were signalling that they would not be as adversely effected as the wider market (they emphasize that operators with expensive leases and large debts will be particularly effected), but that the growth story may be more limited going forward. So not a profit warning, just a managing of expectations for future growth. I sold out a few months ago as I was concerned that the growth of the company, while impressive, was not explosive enough to support its very high valuation. Its a shame as I love the concept and they make great pizzas... Very interested to hear what Paul has to say.
In reply to Julianh, post #7
But £G4S shares are up nearly 80% in the last year.
Costain (LON:COST) is another but that seems to be doing alright at the moment.
Mitie (LON:MTO) is another, has had a rather mixed year.
"It would be interesting to revisit Stockopedia's awesome profit warning study, and introduce a balance sheet test. Would that improve the results, I wonder?"
I would also be interested to see if strong balance sheets had any impact. Also were there any other commonalities to the minority of shares that bounced back quickly from a profit warning?
Unless I see any quantitative evidence to the contrary, my blanket ban on buying after a profit warning will remain in place.
I have a broad rule which says to avoid any company where the revenue stream is dependent on winning contracts. This rule of thumb came to me after costly experiences with the following companies: Carillion, Balfour Beatty, Firstgroup, Serco. These were all sold a few years ago now, but not before a significant loss was incurred.
Perhaps bizarrely, I enjoy reading through things like the significant accounting policies in the annual report to see how much leeway management have to make the numbers be what they want them to be. Another reason to hate construction is the percentage of completion accounting methodology. It seems to give rather a lot of leeway such that issues can be buried for multiple years before surfacing. Conversely, my reaction when first reading through Bioventix (LON:BVXP) and Arcontech (LON:ARC) annual reports was how clean everything was. Not far off cash accounting.
"There is therefore a high degree of judgement in: assessing the level of the cost contingencies to recognise; appropriately recognising variations and claims; and estimating the revenue recognised by the Group based on the projected final out-turn on contracts." That's from the 2016 Carillion (LON:CLLN) auditor's report by KPMG who judged that there had been no movement (relative to 2015) in the "Risk of Material Misstatement" related to "Recognition of contract revenue, margin, receivables and liabilities." (page 86(88)).
Note 1 to the financial statements - Significant Accounting Policies - also contains this: "IFRS 15, which is effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, prescribes the accounting treatment and disclosure requirements associated with revenue from contracts with customers.The Group is performing a detailed assessment of the impact of IFRS 15, with the assessment expected to be completed in the first half of 2017. The Group will be examining the potential impact on the timing of revenue recognition in relation to construction contracts. It is difficult at this stage to determine with any certainty the impact on revenue and profit from adopting this standard but further clarification will be provided in the second half of 2017 as it becomes available."
I wonder whether the Carillion (LON:CLLN) announcement was triggered by the in depth review they were doing to prepare for adoption of IFRS 15? If so, they certainly can't be the only ones going through such an exercise. There's a useful primer from EY on IFRS 15 with specific issues to think about by sector here (https://webforms.ey.com/Publication/vwLUAssets/IFRS_15_The_new_revenue_recognition_standard/$FILE/IFRS15_low.pdf)
In reply to gsbmba99, post #12
@gsbmba
That thought occurred to me also. Carillion (LON:CLLN) may be especially bad but it will be interesting to watch for any increase in short positions elsewhere in the construction sector. I imagine there are quite a few sharks sensing blood and looking for their next meals.
It will be a brave bidder that makes any move to take over Carillion.
are you not reporting on call- i thought iis one of your holdings paul?
In reply to paraic84, post #3
I've been sitting on the fence on Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) but decided to make an initial small buy this morning. I see them as a smart operator that is well positioned despite the many headwinds in the sector.
Their new Franco Mancas in Ealing and Reading seem both to be trading very well and generating strong word-of-mouth recommendations based on recent family visits.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) holders you may get Amazoned-
Just mentioned 9:45 eastern Time-
"Report: Amazon.com pushing Zillow in agent referral space
Jul. 12, 2017 9:45 AM ET|
In an otherwise sunny market so far following the release of some dovish remarks from Janet Yellen, Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is 0.7% lower as Inman reports that Amazon.com (AMZN +0.9%) is set to throw one of its many hats into the real-estate referral ring as well.
A placeholder "hire a Realtor" page suggests that the retailer will be adding real estate agents to a burgeoning professional services marketplace. "
@Paul - a good shout on shorting Dominos, a little while back they had lowered prices after Pizza Hut aggressively undercut it on bundle deals, which account for about four-fifths of its UK revenue.
they seem to have young uni students who know nothing about cooking a pizza properly. last time I ordered from them they pizza tasted wet. its put me of for ages.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #16
The Amazon entrance into Real Estate agent referral, would be a good thing for Purplebricks as they focus on the transactions and having another source of qualified traffic that they can lean into with their technology and marketing spend to optimise against (generally they do this better than competitors) opens up a greater customer acquisition opportunity. Note that Amazon tries lots of these initiatives to leverage their traffic but very few go into deeper plumbing like Purpebricks are doing!
Hi Paul,
Any chance you could do a short piece on basic balance sheet tests using Stocko highlighting how to check for to much goodwill etc for the 90% of us on here who aren't up to the speed of the pro traders. Great that the likes of you , Graham, Robbie Burns etc are about to make complex stuff reasonably simple.
Cheers
Tangible book value deducts goodwill http://www.stockopedia.com/ratios/price-to-tangible-book-value-746/ Negative values are usually 'bad'. Large differences between this and Price to book value http://www.stockopedia.com/ratios/price-to-book-value-696/ are usually down to goodwill.
TBV>0 and below X for value strategies are a useful screening criteria. X depends on how you much importance you place on this measure. 1-1.5 is fairly 'strict'.
In reply to Piecesof8, post #18
Agreed but as own label is now the leading brand for batteries and baby wipes sold on Amazon and as there is a bit more money in flogging houses I suspect they may end up becoming an estate agent!
Speaking of Purplebricks (LON:PURP) it's just announced a major recruitment drive in the UK to further build its market presence: https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/7/more-details-emerge-of-purplebricks-expansion-programme
Paul - thanks for pointing out the Allenby Capital research note on Fulham Shore (LON:FUL). Just to flag this is in fact available for free on their own website: http://www.allenbycapital.com/research/research-fulham_16_1316430210.pdf
With regards Fulham Shore, the Franco eatery at Broadgate Circle (I walk past 4 times a day) is never particularly busy and neither is the Comptoir Libanais. In the evenings, people are piled up in the Botonist (literally sometimes) and a couple of other places on the circle but these two never seem that busy.
There are a load of "Streetfood vans" that show up daily and there are often more people queuing at each van than in the restaurants in total.
Sample size of one and a fairly unique demographic in that part of London but I thought I would share. That site must be costing them a fortune.
No position in either company.
James
I was delighted with the Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) report today. Big picture growth remains on track. Critical mass is being achieved without too much sign of executional stress. IT Systems were invested in last year and Franca Mance Central tea; next year same for The real Greek. Real sense of Management being in control (of what they can control) and spending well even as they grow topline. Two more years at this level of growth and it will be a substantial group and central overheads will less of a drag and i think executional risk will start to drop as roll out become standardised as new stores are a smaller proportion of growth.
I also think they might BENEFIT from a bit of consumer recession!! The Chairman has previously specifically mentioned a pricing strategy focused on value eg that Franca Manca pizza are are their most expensive should be cheaper than Pizza Express's cheapest for example. Franca Manca is high class takeaway (vs Domino's) or novel destination (cheap date) for those trading down from serviced meal out towards pizza in front of TV. They look good and are that little bit different and word of mouth is generally very good. At the end of the day in a highly competitive but very large target market if you have the product and price right, you should do well in almost any market condition. Right now they must have people falling over themselves to offer good locations or deals (watch the links to retailers needing footfall and surplus space being used up).
The "only 7 pizzas and small locations" Paul mentions means simple, high volume ordering and low operational complexity. And where will the European staff go - Brexit will take forever (if it occurs !!) and jobs/wages are not great back in Italy and Poland right now. This tight menu and focus on consumer value also tells me there will be no Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) style cost over runs here.
Net, Management are expensive but experienced and doing their job. They will their big money if the shares grows steadily. I have a relatively large holding for me and am happy to think in 5 years, they will be worth much, much more. If they fall in the short run I may take a bigger pizza-d-action!
About Carillion , I invested solely for the chunky dividend just over a couple of months back after reading a tip from Motley Fool. The author highlighted the dividend and its huge order book! Clearly a trap waiting for private investors like me. I got out early this week with a manageable but still painful loss. Hard lesson.
Paul - interesting point on Domino's about new competition. I think about 80% of what Domino's sells is through discounts though so the headline pizza prices are misleading. Also Domino's have a higher end Italiano range. The main focus of Domino's is joined up delivery especially at peak times or after restaurants close. When Franco Manco is busy on a Friday night I doubt you could get orders for takeaway completed quickly. Domino's also aim to deliver a hot pizza while a Deliveroo person with Franco Manca is likely to struggle.
I agree that the backdrop has become more competitive but I wouldn't necessarily write-off Domino's yet. I think you do have a point on the taste front though. Domino's and the other fast food chains make the dough etc in large processing sites and then send it to the stores. This isn't exactly the same as making a pizza fresh in house.
With regard to Franco Manca it seems like a good brand and the pizzas look nice. So probably there is still a place for Domino's. If all the nasty takeaways that provide food for Just Eat (they don't look great most of them) can do well then there must be a market for Domino's!!!!! However, I have to admit I wouldn't eat a Domino's pizza myself.