Small Cap Value Report (Wed 2 Aug 2017) - RBG, JPR, BHRD, ENTU, WGB
Good afternoon.
Yet again, I'm running late, but have the rest of the day free now, to catch up with what's going on in the small caps space. So please update this article later for more sections.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Have you sold your shares in the market (after the recent big rise), or are you holding out for the mooted 200p cash bid? Or possibly even a higher competing offer? I'm interested to hear what readers have done. I was tempted to bank some profit, but the share price settling around 175p was leaving far too much on the table for someone else. So I've not sold any to date. I think 190p+ might tempt me into banking some profit though.
The nice thing about RBG is that I think it's still good value at 200p. So it's an easy hold for me. If the bid does fall through (unlikely, in my view), then I reckon the share price would probably fall back to say 150p. The potential bid from Stonegate has flagged up that this share is undervalued. So even if the bid falls through, there's likely to be more stock market interest in the company, I reckon. Anyway, we'll see.
Note that the latest LFL sales (up 2.7% in the last 6 weeks) were improved. Plus the company recently confirmed results would be in line with market expectations. New sites are performing well. Also I recently saw a broker note which upped its forecasts. So it seems that the severe reaction to the profit warning in May 2017 was very much overdone. That created a fairly obvious buying opportunity.
Although I can also understand why many people feared that another profit warning might come. Bid interest on top of a recent positive trading update, makes me much more comfortable to hold this share. As with lots of undervalued stocks, it was a difficult hold at the time when the value was greatest, paradoxically.
Johnston Press (LON:JPR)
Share price: 10.9p (unchanged)
No. shares: 105.9m
Market cap: £11.5m
Interim results - for the 26 weeks to 1 Jul 2017.
This is such a fascinating special situation. It's still a substantial business - operating many local newspapers, plus the…
Disclaimer:
57 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to herbie47, post #36
Thanks. I also just spotted this: https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/8/purplebricks-share-price-dips-after-agency-slated-on-bbc-show
Do you understand the credit issue mentioned? I wasn't aware there was some kind of loan scheme. I thought people just paid with up front cash or can buyers take out a loan to cover the cost of using the company before a house sale?
In reply to paraic84, post #38
See their service agreement:
https://www.purplebricks.co.uk...
The "Provider" is defined in the preamble of that agreement as being Close Brothers.
In reply to bestace, post #39
Thank you! I never really looked at their deferred payment option before. It seems relatively clear on their website so based on current information I don't imagine Purplebricks have done anything wrong and they will probably take steps to make it even clearer. Will try and catch the programme tonight if I can. Thanks for the replies!
Interestingly the shares have already bounced up off their lows of 394p, closed at 432p.
In reply to paraic84, post #40
Yes it sounds like a case of customers signing on the dotted line or clicking 'I agree' without reading the terms and conditions.
How many of us can say we've never done that? although you would hope with something as major as selling your house you would take a bit more care.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) You & Yours R4 about 12.30 today. Fixed fee but you may choose to defer it for 10 months or sale of property, whichever comes first. At 10 months the "loan" which is not a loan but called a deferred liability, is sold on to a collection agency. It is being investigated as a form of miss-selling. I tried to find this in accounts. Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is the first company I have researched not to have the actual accounts on the investor page, just the presentations. I have downloaded the RNS for year to Apr 2017 published 29/6 and I am not much the wiser. I have no interest in Purplebricks (LON:PURP) nor am I planning to sell my house. The final results and AGM could be interesting and I have just seen sp down by 8% today.
Regards to any holders, Seadoc
PS to paraic: I got in from cutting hedge at 1630 and started to do my research, It seems others can research or type far faster than I
PPS More research:
https://www.allagents.co.uk/review/252437/
In reply to Steve Hill, post #31
Hi Steve,
No-one minds bearish posts, especially not me, but to be worth reading they have to ultimately call into question the valuation and you have not really done that because LFL sales is no way to value anything. One years crap LFL figures are next years easy comparative, that is all. Yes, the stock market being what it is gets it's knickers all in a twist in the short-term whether they're good or bad but it's no way to measure the intrinsic value of a share. I'd rather own a company that had no LFL growth at all but was throwing off buckets of cash and paying big dividends. After all what is it they say... "revenue is vanity, cashflow is sanity" :)
All the best, Si
Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS), I noticed there was a late RNS today, does not make good reading, shares are down 33%.
In reply to seadoc, post #43
Hi
Building on Seadoc's post about poor reviews for Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
On this site
https://www.allagents.co.uk/purplebricks/
Out of 90 reviews, 5 star = 11; 4 star = 0; 3 star = 2; 2 start = 1 & 1 star = 76.
That is 84.4% lowest rated reviews.
That shocked me.
I was in Purplebricks (LON:PURP), I loved their disruptive model. But as I looked closely at the model I began to question how could this really work successfully? No question, it sounds great on paper. No one enjoys paying estate agents fees.
But, how can the Purplebricks (LON:PURP) agents truly replace estate agent team's whose sole role is to understand their patch intimately. Who are judged hourly by their colleagues, in their small offices, as its a performance driven culture. And, who have to face clients who can walk in at any time.
The more I questioned myself the more sceptical I became. I exited with a small gain. The share price is clearly telling me my scepticism is unwarranted.
In principle I hope Purplebricks (LON:PURP) gets it right, the industry needs disruption. But, I fear the nuts and bolts of running such a model on the ground on a daily basis might prove a great challenge. The scan of reviews I encountered leads me to think service quality will become an achilles heel.
I think that if Purplebricks (LON:PURP) cannot deliver a quality service for what to most people is one of the three most stressful events in people's lives (death & marriage, the other two), then as a social narrative builds, their reputation could tumble rapidly and along with it the share price.
I think a Will Rogers quote summarises my concerns. 'It takes a lifetime to build a good reputation, but you can lose it in a minute.'
Being in the process of selling two properties at present, when I look at the percentage fees 1.25%, then at the numbers of hours the agents put into the sales process. I think their business model will withstand the pressure of Purplebricks (LON:PURP).
In the end it is not the volume of viewings that is the critical success factor. The critical success factor is the quality of the purchaser supported by a quality sales process. The estate agent's with their offices and teams can bring these two essential ingredients together, in my opinion, far more successfully than the current internet based model Purplebricks (LON:PURP) seems to be offering.
(PS I'm not an estate agent, nor am I normally bearish, nor am I adverse to investing in adventurous or even speculative stocks. But, Purplebricks (LON:PURP) pricks my concerns)
Regards
Howard
Re Johnston Press (LON:JPR) - bit of coverage today on pension fund & debt -
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/johnston-press-appeals-pension-trustees-163409185.html
In reply to simoan, post #44
Hi Simoan
Very true, but that wasn't the case with RBG & I hope you don't mind me expanding on the Bear case.
For the 5 years figures on Stockopedia it has grown revenues by an average of 3%, not great for a retail roll out !!
EPS has fallen by -1p in the last 5 years.
Its currently 13% below its IPO price
It had a profit warning that sent its price falling by 50%.
Its operating margin is 6%
What was it about RBG that made it look attractive ?
I just never understood the appeal, other than Paul thought it a great investment & he has a great track record & to be honest my respect for Paul's views did make me think I had missed something.
The only investors that it was a good investment for were those who broke all the conventional wisdom & bought after the profit warning.
What was the appeal ?
In reply to herbie47, post #45
Ouch.
16 May - Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) operational update in advance of AGM
"Our progress in securing contracts and underlying trading are in line with expectations for 2017." Expectations at the time seem to have been for about $22m of net income (4.89p x 350m shares x 1.3 $/£)
18 May
Gulf Capital sells 60 million shares at 63p
2 August
"Overall the Group is continuing to see good levels of tender activity and is progressing a number of opportunities, but is encountering some delays in contract awards and commencement dates."
"net debt anticipated to be US$ 360.0 million - 370.0 million at the end of 2017"
"Net income in 2017 is expected to be US$ 1.0 million - US$ 10.0 million."
"The Group is in constructive dialogue with its banking syndicate on appropriate covenant amendments following the deferment of potential contract awards and the Board remains confident of the banks' continued support."
Call me a cynic but that seems a rather enormous shift in expectations (-50% to -95% at the net income level) to be blaming on "some delays" in the 2.5 months since the operational update.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) I'm unsettled about where the SP landed. Quite a discount to offer price.
Also Stonegate strike me as an opportunistic distressed consolidator in the sector. Their high ROI target suggests they usually buy assets in bad shape and a high chance of failing. Is that RBG?
The cynic in me thinks they spotted an opportunity to look at the books of a competitor for free. Even if they walk away and wasted money on advisors, it would still have been money well spent to look under the hood of the (somewhat successful) Revolution concept.
In reply to Howard Adams, post #46
This has come up before, I think that site is biased, on Trustpilot they have over 23,000 reviews and they score 9.5/10: https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/purplebricks.com
I don't currently hold any shares in Purplebricks (LON:PURP).
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
I put a limit order at 190 which is similar to the target others have.
But now I think it through i'm not sure of my logic, if youre looking at 191 youre expecting the deal to go though and should be holding out for 200 or above, and if it does hit 191 it will be because people know its going through
if youre applying game theory, options would be sell it now before it drops or hold for the max,
if you want to sit on the fence then sell half youre holdings now and deal with the second half when dust settles
In reply to Howard Adams, post #46
I spent some time looking at estate agents generally. Building on your observations:
There is a reasonably large portion of the Purplebricks customer base who are unlikely to be happy. These are the people who pay the fee (as every customer does sooner or later) but who a) never achieve an agreed price or b) do not complete after an agreed price. The sum of a) and b) is quite large, perhaps as much as 30% or more (100%-61.5%=39.5% here https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/5/top-high-street-agents-significantly-out-perform-onliness-says-group), though the company disputes this.
Normally, you have to be invited to leave a review on Trustpilot by Purplebricks. They do this at the time you have agreed a sale and they, apparently, aren't shy in asking for 5 stars. Other customers (ie ones who didn't agree a sale price) can also leave reviews on Trustpilot. Purplebricks policy appears to be to dispute every negative review. A disputed review, I believe, is immediately suspended and the reviewer then has to provide proof to Trustpilot that they were actually a customer. If this can be proven, the review gets reinstated. Some negative reviewers complained that Purplebricks challenged their reviews even though Purplebricks knew they were customers. The "policy" strikes me as pretty antagonistic. Trustpilot is probably unduly positive (since Purplebricks try to capture feedback when people are most likely to be positive) and allagents probably unduly negative each for sampling reasons.
Purplebricks is still relatively small so there are still lots of potential new customers who don't have first hand experience. However, the concern would be that customers who complain are a small subset of unhappy customers and that unhappy customers talk. A lot. There's a famous study from TARP Research that says that unhappy customers tell 10 friends (http://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-customer-complaints-can-improve-business/) If 35 customers are unhappy, that's 350 negative impressions that the 65 happy customers have to overcome for Purplebricks to breakeven in word of mouth.
The PURPLEBRICKS terms and the reference to Close Brothers is very clear on their website and in their T & Cs. The consumer should take responsibility for his/her decisions.
Instead of investigating this, I suggest the busybody journalists could more usefully investigate the education system. How can they teach such dubious content as RE, yet completely fail to teach anything about personal finance ? People should be taught everything from how to read the T&Cs, to safe withdrawal rates & all about compound interest.
Actually, the last 4 Chancellors seem to have little grasp of the consequences of paying compound interest, so what hope do we have with incompetent politician ?
In reply to Steve Hill, post #48
Steve,
I realise what the bear case is as I have heard over and over on these boards and I'm well aware of the factors you mention in the Stockreport. In fact I was first attracted to it by the amount of green in the "Growth and Value" section around the time Paul first mentioned it. I bought a first small tranche at that time at around the current share price as the operating cashflow looked good, the PER and PEG ratings were low and it had a well covered dividend (of course, it depends where you are in your investing life as to whether this is important)..
The intention was for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) to form a small part of my SIPP that contained some unloved shares (high QV, low M) with solid balance sheets (net cash) and paid decent dividends - I guess Buffet would call them "cigar butts". However, that changed with the warning and I bought lots more from 135p down to 117p because it looked an obvious overreaction - it was a warning about underestimating costs rather than outright accounting fraud which you might have expected from the size of the price drop. So it was something that reflected badly on management but seemed perfectly fixable.
And now a very credible trade buyer may offer 200p for the equity. So I would say that has pretty much vindicated those of us who thought the company was undervalued following the warning in May because nothing else has changed and they have based their valuation on the same information available to all of us in the public domain. Of course, they could decide to drop the bid, save up another £100m and buy a Brazilian footballer instead...
All the best, Si
A couple of questions / thoughts - would appreciate any input on:
1. Are the LPEs (local property experts) that PurpleBricks uses self-employed or employees of PurpleBricks? Y/N
1.a. If they are self-employed do they need to have their own registrations for anti-money laundering? Y/N
1.b. Ditto for offering consumer credit? Y/N
1.c. Ditto with respect to registration with the information commissioner re data protection? Y/N
(See the following for the background - https://pzwoody.wordpress.com/... )
2. Purplebricks CEO apparently claims that its loans (ie 10 month deferred payments) are 'an unregulated facility agreement' and that The Property Ombudsman is 'aware of the arrangement' (Source:https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/8/purplebricks-share-price-dips-after-agency-slated-on-bbc-show )
2.a. In the Watchdog programme tonight he again seemed to have difficulty accepting that these are loans and that the terms are transparent. In law is there such a thing as 'an unregulated facility agreement'? Y/N
2.b. If these are really 'loans' then is PurpleBricks directly or indirectly (ie through its agents) encouraging consumer credit without full disclosure? Y/N
2.c. Is the appropriate regulator the 'Property Ombudsman' or it is the FSA or Financial Services Ombudsman (if there is such a thing) or someone else?
2.d. Does the lack of full disclosure lead to a mis-selling liability?
2.e. Any estimate for what the size of the liability would be?
3.The CEO, Michael Bruce, was adamant on Watchdog that PurpleBricks is transparent:
3.a. Any thoughts on why they are vague in their disclosures on how many houses go from registration to a _completed_ sale
3.b. According to one article* PurpleBricks has a 61.5% success rate vs 82.42% for a local agent. The same article also suggests that the top 100 local estate agent obtains 100.35% of the average selling price vs 95.85% for online agents (though confusingly the article also says that the national average is 95.69%). It seems to me that one could create a decision tree in the following way (assuming average selling price of £234k - actually the article says the _final_ selling price is this number so I am taking a slight liberty here):
- sell via PurpleBricks - cost £849 / 61.5% (ie only 61.5% are sold so true cost needs to adjust for this) = £1380.48
---------- actual selling price £234k * 95.85% = £224,289
---------- net result ==== £222,908.50
- sell via a 'top 1000 high street agent):
---------- actual selling price £234,819 * 100.35% = £234,819
---------- fees (assuming no sale no fee) = 1.3% * 234,819 = £3052.65
---------- net result ==== £231,786.40
Hence the high street top 1000 wins by £8,857.84
Any thoughts on the logic of the above and does anyone have any better data?
* Source: https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2017/5/top-high-street-agents-significantly-out-perform-onliness-says-group
(Note that the Chris Wood website link (first link above) suggests that the success rate for PurpleBricks is 25% vs 62% for a traditonal agent. He mentions that the average selling price is - £295,514 for PurpleBricks but does not mention a price for traditional agents)
(For the sake of balance PurpleBricks have previously said that their conversion rates are 88% - but there have been questions raised whether that was to completion or to 'sale agreed subject to contract'. Furthermore more recently I think there has been some statements / comments saying it is 83%).
(And one of the comments to the Chris Wood article suggests that Jefferies think the true conversion rate is 17%)
4. Is PurpleBricks creating a legal liability by describing its 'agents' as 'local property experts'? Y/N
4.a. Is there a site / location to find the qualifications of PB agents?
(Background - the first link above suggests that some of the PurpleBricks agents may not be local and may not be considered experts in terms that the law would recognise).
5. What I have read seems to suggest that there is a two tier model at Purple Bricks with 'franchise area' holders and below them 'local property agents' - is this understanding correct? Y/N
5.a. Do either of the 'layers' pay monies to PurpleBricks or anyone else for 'franchise' rights? Y/N
5.b. If Y to the previous question - how is this accounted for in the numbers?
5.c. Are franchise payments paid to PB in the US or the Australian version of the business?
RBG: Agree that 175p leaves too much on the table for the other guy/girl. I added at 175p hoping for another bidder but expecting the bid to go through. But would be happy to hold should it all fall through.