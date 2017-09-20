Small Cap Value Report (Wed 20 Sep 2017) - CCT, CLL, BLUR, TPOP
Good morning, it's Paul here!
I only have a brief window to write a report today, as I'm off to Reading, for an investor lunch. The same group of us have been meeting up 4 or 5 times per year, since about 2002. It's great fun. Forming your own network of like-minded individuals, is an important part of investing, in my view. I've learned so much from successful investors, there is always some terrific insight, or a brilliant stock idea, that I take away from every investor lunch. Plus of course it's wonderful to knock back a G+T, and several glasses of wine, when I really should be working!
A few quick points first;
Yesterday's report
I wrote loads more shortish sections in the evening, so here is the compete report.
Contrary to what some muppet on advfn posted, I am not paid by page impressions, he just made that up. I just work better in the evenings, when the market is closed, and my brain is more agile, so sometimes I add more sections.
Non-specific anxiety
I read a very interesting article from a journalist who has given up drinking coffee. She said that drinking coffee, particularly in the morning, was causing her to feel generally anxious all day, for no particular reason. This struck a chord with me, as I feel exactly the same, and sometimes work myself up into such a lather, that the only option is to have a nap after lunch. Indeed, this is one of several reasons why I didn't suit the 9-5 routine, and gave up paid employment in 2002, at the age of 34. My version of 9-5 was to roll up between 11-noon, usually hungover, and then drive to Tesco's car park at 1pm for a nap in the car. The only reason I wasn't sacked was because my skill at controlling the cashflow made me indispensable.
So I'm going coffee-free this week, and am already feeling considerable benefits. So I recommend breaking the coffee addiction to readers. I also recommend working from home. Having a commute of about 3 seconds, to get from the bedroom to my office, is just so efficient. Although there are temptations from working at home, which I won't go into.
Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)
This company reported interims yesterday. I…
My morning smallcap tweet covers:
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN), 600 (LON:SIXH), Blur (LON:BLUR), People's Operator (LON:TPOP)
Revolution Bars Group (RBG)► Stonegate takeover doc posted. Delisting exp 21 Oct if agreed.
CyanConnode Holdings (CYAN)► wins its biggest order, $29m from its strategic partner NIK for a smart metering contract in Ukraine. CyanConnode will receive $13m for hardware, majority of deliveries expected towards years two and three. S/W payments will be made over the 10-year period post installation and will be worth $16m.
600 Group (SIXH)► trading in line. Placing at 13p, 13% discount.
Blur Group (BLUR)► H1 rev down 2/3, up 5% on H2. Pretax -$1,9m (-$2.9m). Cash $1m but $2.5m end Aug after the placing. "New customer acquisition together with continued investment in its market leading PaaS platform is expected to drive revenue growth and provide a springboard for value creation."
The People's Operator (TPOP)► H1 rev £1.6m, actually down 5% as it moves from selling unprofitable customer contracts in the UK. Pretax -£2.9m (-£3.9m). Will seek further funding in the near future.
Thanks for your thoughts on Character (LON:CCT) (bought some more this morning) & accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) Paul - I think the latter's boss is very impressive and the business is a great one, wish I'd been in on the ride. It's been trumpeted as a t/o candidate but not sure who'd buy it given they're the acquisitive market leader. Perhaps other readers have thoughts? Just to say it's great to get your analysis earlier on the morning - let's hope the coffee free regime enables this to continue, good luck with it! Any chance of further thoughts on Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) from you or others? Biggest contract ever this morning, $29m, but the SP is still not sticky.
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi runthejoules,
Yes, I saw that Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) has built up some very impressive orders, totalling about $100m, I think they said.
The problem with this company is that the financial results to date have been dire, despite all the positive newsflow. So I remain unconvinced. I'd want to see it actually making a profit, and paying a divi, before I'd consider investing.
Regards, Paul.
Paul,
accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) "The issue is obviously valuation. Would you pay a forward PER of 40 for it?"
No, but I did buy LoQ at a bit under a pound, I guess at a fairly high PER.
Regards, Seadoc.
Hi Paul,
Do you have any thoughts on the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) offer by stonegate? I've seen before you think 208 is too low so why is it progressing as shown by the RNS this morning?
I hope you enjoy Reading, you could always visit the Revolution or Revolucion de Cuba there for some "fieldwork"
Regards,
James
Re: Working from home
I have had a couple of enforced periods of working from home, but prefer a separate office.
Lots of reasons, separation of work from home, fewer temptations " I'll just go and ...", also social side.
I share an office at a firm of architects, nice socially in coffee breaks and lunch times. It is also inspiring and interesting seeing creative people at work, compared to the, at times, rather dry financial world.
Re: Non specific anxiety and giving up coffee, I'm going to give it a go and see..
In reply to jsatchwill1, post #5
The offer for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) is for 203p, not 208p. It may well be worth much more but so far only 203p offer is on the table and today's announcement is part of that process. If someone (Deltic) wants to come along with a higher offer then so be it but at time of writing 203p offer is all there is.
In reply to Carcosa, post #7
My apologies, yes 203p is the Stonegate offer
Paul,
I had a coffee revelation about two weeks ago. Having struggled to sleep for decades and stopped drinking caffeinated drinks about 6-7pm each evening I had thought caffeine was not the cause. After a bit of research on Google I found that whereas caffeine has certain health benefits it has a half life of around 5-6 hours although this varies of course person to person.
So about 40% of my huge daily caffeine intake was still in my system when going to bed. I decided to adopt a plan of loading up on caffeine early morning but stopping all consumption at 11:30am. I slept like a baby on the first night and it has now worked for two weeks. Whats more I found that after a night or two of poor sleep I would have a bottle of red or more to help me sleep. My alcohol consumption has now fallen over 50%.
A very rough caffeine guide-
If Rubica (Indonesian/African) equals x then-
Arabica 0.5x
standard tea 0.3x
oolong 0.2x
china 0.1x
decaf tea/coffee 0.01-0.02x
Dave
thanks for the insights on CCT - your musings on the retail sector are invaluable for this recently-converted bond market monkey. I too hold a reasonable chunk and managed to add more this morning at 461. then again, I thought I was clever in adding the morning of the Pokemon announcement at 505. I've held for a while now for a sum total return of 0% but I am happy to hold as I think its a fantastically priced company that continues to improve the underlying business with a static share price. it reminds me of the general pricing levels in the motor dealership stocks that continue to offer - imho - cheap and growing upside asymmetry in even a harsh economic environment..
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #9
For "rubica" read robusta?
In reply to Graham Ford, post #11
Yes. Thanks.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #9
For those with a liking for a strong drink, and also have some positive feeling towards organic, then I recommend Clipper Organic Tea. Tea bags look like thye have been used beffore and drieed out - brown, because unbleached. As usual, always good advice not to overdose on anything - say 3-4 cups a day, and no more after 930is - for your bladder if not for your head! Just a thought. When I break the rules - more than 4 cups a day, drinking it late inn the eveniing - I suffer.
Hi Paul
Thanks for your thoughts on Character (LON:CCT) yesterday. It was on my watch list and I scooped up some shares at 459p this morning. Your insight, and the Profit Warning Survival Guide, helped me weather the £RGB drop in May and feel confident to average down too.
I'm new to the stock market this year and have found the logic of your arguments, and those of Graham's, very useful.
Jon
Paul,
Just remember to write the ideas down as you go along. There is nothing worse than discussing an undiscovered gem and forgetting it the next day. You then get busy and forget all about following it up with the person that told you.
Enjoy the lunch,
VegPatch
Hi Paul
Wondered if you have any view on PCA, Palace Capital, reference their fund raising yesterday with a limited opportunity for entry for new shareholders, or on prospects for the share price going forward?
Regards
I drink a lot of coffee at all times of the day and have no problems with sleep. Not bothered if I don't have coffee either. Sensitivity to caffeine varies hugely between people.