Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Feb 2017) - HOTC

Good morning!
Apologies, but I got distracted & was very tired yesterday afternoon (haven't been sleeping well lately), so I didn't get round to updating yesterday's article any further until early this morning. I've added new sections on dotDigital (LON:DOTD) and Utilitywise (LON:UTW) to yesterday's report, which is here.
It's quite difficult to clear the decks and write about companies here, because I've just got so much else going on during the day, constant distractions. Hence why it's sometimes easier to finish off articles in the evening, or early morning. Also, during market hours, It's terribly easy to drift into "ticker-watching" - where I end up just monitoring prices, and not actually doing anything constructive. Although having said that, ticker-watching can throw up opportunities, when you sometimes spot unusual price movements, and a jump in trade volumes - which can be turning points, or signs of someone stake-building, etc.
Right, on to the trading updates & results today which have caught my eye.
Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC)
Share price: 266p (up 4.2% today)
No. shares: 112.8m
Market cap: £300.0m
Interim results - for the 26 weeks ended 25 Dec 2016.
Seasonality - a key point to note with this company is that its profits are pretty much all generated in H1. This is important because, when skimming through the results at 07:30 this morning, I looked at EPS for the half year (of 7.8p), doubled it to annualise it, then thought hang on that doesn't look right, as it implied a PER of only about 16. Either the company has massively out-performed forecasts, or I've overlooked a large seasonal variance between H1 and H2!
It was the latter of course - I then checked back to last year's adjusted profit of £8.2m for the full year, and it looks as if more than the whole lot (£8.8m) was generated in H1. So H2 looks to be slightly loss-making.
Aside from forgetting about seasonality between H1 & H2, the other clanger I'm sure we've all dropped before, is forgetting that you're looking at half year figures altogether, and wrongly doing your sums based on them being full year numbers!
These pitfalls reinforce the importance of at least one strong cup of coffee before work starts at 7am.
Anyway, back to the figures, and the highlights look…
Paul, I see NCC has fallen almost 50% since their announcement yesterday afternoon. Is this one you follow at all?
Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) has issued an upbeat trading statement today. It seems strange that it was preceded by a broker reduction in forecasts.
In January, Accenture announced plans to certify more than 600 people on Blue Prism's robotic process automation technology, and today's update says that all the new customers have come through agents. Despite the current and forecast losses, I'm beginning to wonder whether this might be the ealy days of a major software superstar.
I don't hold - I dismissed it at IPO as a story stock :-(
In reply to JohnMM1969, post #1
Hi John,
NCC (LON:NCC) is outside my remit, as I don't usually cover financials.
However, I have flagged it to Graham, and am hoping that he might be able to write a section on it, for me to copy/paste into today's article, later.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to JohnMM1969, post #1
Re NCC (LON:NCC) , the excellent TechMarketView notes that the escrow business is half of NCC's revenue and performing in line. they add: " We think public and private sector demand for cyber security software and services will remain strong in 2017 and NCC Group is well placed to capitalise. However some organisations may be putting consultancy projects on hold until the regulatory uncertainty caused by Brexit, the EU’s forthcoming general data protection regulation (GDPR) and Network and Information Security (NIS) directives, whatever “equivalent” UK legislation will eventually look like, and EU-US data sovereignty issues dissipates. Market dynamics may also be impacting NCC’s performance, with business lost to other consultancies like PwC, and large SITS suppliers such as BT, HPE and IBM combining advisory projects with product implementation and service delivery."
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
although it is one of those price dislocations that open trading opportunities:: came up on my opening gap scan I run each morning, nice tactical trade with a tight stop
I believe I am right in saying that Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) were among the companies present at the ShareSoc event in Altrincham last night? If anyone went along I’d be interested in any views.
(I hold a position in £BKY)
Many thanks, James
In reply to FREng, post #2
FREng - Re. Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) Just a note of caution. The RNS says revenues will materially exceed. Doesn't say anything about impact on the bottom line. If you look at the historical data losses have been widening and current broker forecasts are higher losses.
Whether this RNS results in the co. moving into profit is a moot point. Personally I'd like to see a trajectory of closing the gap. Until such time I'll remain on the sidelines.
There have been numeral waves over many years of squeezing back office costs via better processes and more automation. I am not totally convinced that Prism have a compelling offer, let alone a silver bullet. Could be wrong.