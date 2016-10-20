Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Feb 2017) - HOTC, PRSM, MCB, TMMG, LGT, NCC
Good morning!
Apologies, but I got distracted & was very tired yesterday afternoon (haven't been sleeping well lately), so I didn't get round to updating yesterday's article any further until early this morning. I've added new sections on dotDigital (LON:DOTD) and Utilitywise (LON:UTW) to yesterday's report, which is here.
It's quite difficult to clear the decks and write about companies here, because I've just got so much else going on during the day, constant distractions. Hence why it's sometimes easier to finish off articles in the evening, or early morning. Also, during market hours, It's terribly easy to drift into "ticker-watching" - where I end up just monitoring prices, and not actually doing anything constructive. Although having said that, ticker-watching can throw up opportunities, when you sometimes spot unusual price movements, and a jump in trade volumes - which can be turning points, or signs of someone stake-building, etc.
Right, on to the trading updates & results today which have caught my eye.
Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC)
Share price: 266p (up 4.2% today)
No. shares: 112.8m
Market cap: £300.0m
Interim results - for the 26 weeks ended 25 Dec 2016.
Seasonality - a key point to note with this company is that its profits are pretty much all generated in H1. This is important because, when skimming through the results at 07:30 this morning, I looked at EPS for the half year (of 7.8p), doubled it to annualise it, then thought hang on that doesn't look right, as it implied a PER of only about 16. Either the company has massively out-performed forecasts, or I've overlooked a large seasonal variance between H1 and H2!
It was the latter of course - I then checked back to last year's adjusted profit of £8.2m for the full year, and it looks as if more than the whole lot (£8.8m) was generated in H1. So H2 looks to be slightly loss-making.
Aside from forgetting about seasonality between H1 & H2, the other clanger I'm sure we've all dropped before, is forgetting that you're looking at half year figures altogether, and wrongly doing your sums based on them being full year numbers!
These pitfalls reinforce the importance of at least one strong cup of coffee before work starts at 7am.
Anyway, back to the figures, and the highlights look…
Thanks for PRSM write up Paul, I had thought I was missing something in the big rise... but the market/buyers are focusing on revenue growth and ignoring the fact they are loss-making and make no mention of whether these losses will increase or decrease; so "too jam tomorrow" I totally agree with and will avoid... it's almost harking back to the tech bubble mentality, and we all know what happened then :-/
Could the Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) accruals be unredeemed gift vouchers?
The valuation of IT / Software companies like Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) with its stratospheric mcap show how more moderately valued some of its peer group companies such as D4t4 Solutions £D4T4 are, having a mcap of only £55m, profitable and paying a dividend. Lots of chasing hot growth / story stocks at the moment and it will end in tears for some.
In reply to FREng, post #4
Current shorts on NCC run at 5%+, 6 different asset managers, 4 of them in last month. 4 months back a friend in the industry was quite negative on NCC management abilities, when he saw i had them in my portfolio, should have listened to him.
"Outlook comments are a bit wobbly, taking about cost price inflation, and a time lag between that being recovered from customers."
Paul, this time lag may well be related to the increase in the price of crude over the last few months and McBride (LON:MCB) perhaps now coming to the end of their forward buying contracts for cheaper petrochemicals-derived surfactants used in their foaming products (shower gel, washing-up liquid, shampoos, etc.). There could well be a time lag of several months before they are able to pass those raw material price increases on to their customers who may have fixed-price supply contracts of longer durations.
Yesterday I attended a E&Y USA web presentation in regards to tax automation in the US using RPA. According to E&Y there were 2200 participants. Blue Prism was mentioned by name along with two other companies as leaders in the field. One of them is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pega Systems a Nasdaq listed company which isn’t a pure play in the space and the other named company was a private entity. E&Y made a strong financial case in having software robots do some of the mundane and repetitive task related to tax preparation and filing. Judging by the feedback from the questions asked and the poll results I think the topic was fairly new to most participants. This is merely my impression but I think they certainly raised interest where there was previously none. Also full disclosure I am a shareholder since the IPO.
I understand that people use the dot bust as a cautionary tale and unlike many of the companies in that era I see that there is true economic value in Blue Prism propositions. The industry is at the land grab stage so at this point in the short term profit are irrelevant and I understand that would be a sticking point to quite a few people. Revenue is increasing rapidly and the last time I check 83% of it was recurring. Once Blue Prism’s or their competitors product are implemented in a client organization there is a switching cost in time and money in changing RPA provider. I also see the possibility of existing clients adding additional software robots once they are comfortable and happy with their initial experience.
In reply to DJLJ23, post #11
I bought some NCC (LON:NCC) after their initial profit warning then thought better of it and got out quickly. The management must be doing something badly wrong to make a mess of things because it strikes me that they should be in a massive growth area.
So it's further support to all the recent Stockopedia research about avoiding profit warners for a good year after the warning - and ask your friend for us who he does recommend in this space?
@ JohnEustace you would think Cyber Security firms would be booming but does not seem to be the case. The US listed Cyber Security firms have been treading water at best and in some cases the bottom has fallen out (Fire Eye).
I read somewhere that the advent of migrating software to the cloud such as to AWS and Azure has changed the dynamics of the industry. The cloud services companies provide cyber security services as part of their client services so previously some of the cyber security needs of individual firms migrated to the cloud providers which decreased the addressable market. I have never looked at NCC in great detail so not sure if that applies to them.
The problem for cybersecurity testing as a business right now is that most companies aren't going to pay for it unless they have to. The financial penalties for screwing up tend to be minimal. It's only in extreme cases (TalkTalk, for example) where it plays into execs leaving or a long-term suppression of the share price or of profits. There has been talk of insurance companies demanding tests to determine premiums but, with costs and penalties still manageable, that's not likely to happen.
If there is a change in legislation (unlikely in the UK and US, possible in the EU), then the market becomes more valuable. But, until then, it's something that looks to be a big market that really isn't – unlike subscription security software services like antivirus, email scanning etc.
Interesting announcement just now from Purplebricks (LON:PURP) about US expansion and a placing. It'll be interesting to see if this gives it a big leg up tomorrow. Suddenly the £500m market cap looks cheap! Shame the placing isn't open to private investors though.
Completely agree with your comments on Mission Marketing (LON:TMMG) management helping themselves. It nearly went bust in 2008-9 and the management want a special reward scheme! Thanks for drawing everyone's attention to this.
I am a long term holder, BUT I really hope when they are in front of investors they get the Alex Ferguson "hair dryer" treatment.
Great use of the word transmogrify Paul!
Agree HOTC is pricing in a premium rating at the moment and any missteps will be painful. However the other change over the next few years is the revenue mix where expectations are that online revenues will continue to grow, and the 23% growth announced today is a good sign this is moving in the right direction. This should drive group margin expansion as online will be less capital intensive and higher margin.
The shares looked expensive when they listed last May and have risen 40% since. I decided against dipping my toes in the water back then on valuation grounds and have missed out as a result. Although to be fair, IPOs often over promise and then under deliver, so on the whole, I don't mind being a little circumspect and waiting for tangible delivery.
In reply to paraic84, post #19
Yes, very interesting from Purplebricks (LON:PURP). It's a huge opportunity, but there's not a great track record for UK businesses expanding into the US.
Given the placing is only at a 0.6% discount I don't think we can complain too much, although I expect the market reaction will be positive and the price may rise further. Maybe someone in the market knew what was coming and that helps explain the recent price rises?
I topped up my holding today - I would have bought more if I had known!
In reply to paraic84, post #19
Just reading through the PURP release and the US market is unsurprisingly enormous:
"The Company's management estimates that total real estate commission income in the US is in the range of c. US$70 billion annually (compared with US$4.3 billion in the United Kingdom)."
Partly because the fees charged in the US are incredibly high at 7%...
"The Listing Agent will agree with the seller a commission (typically up to 7 per cent of the sale price) and list the property on a Multiple Listing Service (MLS)"
I'm a happy PURP holder but I need to do a lot of work on understanding the US market better. Obviously the opportunity is huge but the US has been a graveyard for a few UK expansions and I wonder how the incumbent competition will react to this.
In reply to brucepackard, post #20
In fairness to the mgt team at TMMG - I think their business and record is miles apart from PEB.
It was a new mgt team that rescued TMMG in 2010 and since then they have reduced debt considerably and increased EPS.
Their track record of Robert Day and Peter Fitzwilliam is good (completely different to the Vislink story)
TMMG is in effect a holding company with 3 staff members. The Board appears so large because the directors of each agency is also on the Board. These directors are in effect mini entrepeneurs and are doing a day job as well as being on the Board.
The business has a track record of EPS growth, debt reduction, and dividend growth
Shareholder communications are clear and the website informative
A very high % of their client base has stayed with the firm for 10 years
Over c.20% is going to senior managers - not huge but significant.
The mgt team own 40% of the shares so a 'pump and dump' is not likely as they would be destroying their own wealth.
In specific numbers
- the dilution is 6% of the company if it doubles in price
- the mgt team are getting 12% of the gain between today and 75p
If 75p is achieved ....
- it will be the highest share price in over 10 years,
- it will be 75% above a range bound price over the last 3 years
- it will be 7.5 times the share price of their rescue rights issue 7 years ago.
And for clarity of my opinion ...
are the directors very well paid - yes
is their pay excessive compared to other companies with EBITDA of 10m - probably not
should they need an extra incentive or reward - no
has the company weaknesses - yes
- high intangible on B/S
- uses good CASH flow to make in fill acquisitions (in fairness not unlike NFC)
- people based business so profits can walk out the door (maybe GSS prevents this?)
So it is far from a perfect company, and it is not a model example,
but I do feel it is miles apart from the situation at Vislink.
The mgt team do already own 40% of the business (so shareholder friendly has an interesting context!)and as, on most metrics, the share price is lowly valued,
I think this puts a floor on the share price (back up by chart) and is a good trading opportunity with FINALS only 4 weeks away and the mgt now incentivised (even more to double the share price)
declaration: I first bought in 2010 and currently hold
Really appreciate the effort you've put into today's report. Thanks gents.
Thanks for writing about NCC (LON:NCC). It seems they made a bunch of acquisitions without knowing what they were doing.
I see they raised £124m last year, which went to fuel acquisitions. That's a bit of a red flag right there. IIRC correctly there was some criticism over the price paid, too.
FTAlphaville today reported on comments made by Cannacord: "On our new forecasts, the stock trades on 17.3x 2018 earnings" and express an "ongoing concern about the weak cash conversion linked to accrued income".
Considering the hash that NCC has made of things, it's difficult to see how that rating is justified.
All a bit of a mess, really.
Re NCC, the share price drop is undoubtedly as a result of the total lack of confidence now in the management of the company - you can read my comments here: https://sharesoc.wordpress.com/2017/02/22/ncc-group-all-credibility-gone/