Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Mar 2017) - XAR

Wednesday, Mar 22 2017 by
4 comments
4

Good afternoon!

Apologies, but I'm running late today, so this is initially just a placeholder for the 1pm email. I'll update this page throughout the afternoon, so please refresh this page later.

In the meantime, I was burning the midnight oil last night, reporting on 6 more companies' results, so 9 in total. Therefore, here is the full report from yesterday.


Today I hope to look at results & trading updates from;

Xaar (LON:XAR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Eckoh (LON:ECK) (major contract win)

Quixant (LON:QXT)

Cello (LON:CLL)

eg Solutions (LON:EGS)

(possibles, if there's time: CBUY & VANL)



Xaar (LON:XAR)

Share price: 335p (down 7.1% today)
No. shares: 77.7m
Market cap: £

Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology and manufacture of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads. The Company's segments are product sales, commissions and fees, and royalties. It offers a range of industrial inkjet printheads and printhead systems, which are designed and produced to meet the customer-driven requirements of a range of manufacturing applications. Its primary markets include wide-format graphics, ceramic tiles, labels, packaging, coding and marking, three-dimensional (3D) printing, advanced manufacturing and decorative laminates. The Company sells its technology in component form (the printhead) to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) producing and selling the complete digital printing solution to the end market. It partners and co-develops with fluid suppliers, hardware and software integrators, and substrate suppliers to deliver a total solution to the end user.

LSE Price
327p
Change
-9.3%
Mkt Cap (£m)
280
P/E (fwd)
33.8
Yield (fwd)
2.9
StockRank
Xaar (LON:XAR LON:XAR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



4 Comments on this Article show/hide all

hedley05 20 mins ago 1 of 4

Hi Paul,
Looking forward to your views on QXT
Hederz
| Link | Share
00mrmark00 14 mins ago 2 of 4

Hi Paul, any thoughts on the trading update from VANL which floated back end of last year? First profit warning since flotation! More to come? Was looking at this in detail last week but didn't invest, so had a lucky escape there... Cheers, Mark
| Link | Share | 1 reply
CliveBorg 7 mins ago 3 of 4

If possible can you comment on Softcat? Thanks.
| Link | Share
herbie47 3 mins ago 4 of 4

In reply to 00mrmark00, post #2

I was lucky also on Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL), I sold out 2 weeks ago, good job I did not wait for the results.
| Link | Share

About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

