Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Mar 2017) - XAR

Good afternoon!

Apologies, but I'm running late today, so this is initially just a placeholder for the 1pm email. I'll update this page throughout the afternoon, so please refresh this page later.

In the meantime, I was burning the midnight oil last night, reporting on 6 more companies' results, so 9 in total. Therefore, here is the full report from yesterday.





Today I hope to look at results & trading updates from;

Xaar (LON:XAR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Eckoh (LON:ECK) (major contract win)

Quixant (LON:QXT)

Cello (LON:CLL)

eg Solutions (LON:EGS)

(possibles, if there's time: CBUY & VANL)









Share price: 335p (down 7.1% today)

No. shares: 77.7m

Market cap: £