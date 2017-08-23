Small Cap Value Report (Wed 23 Aug 2017) - GMD, ALY, RBN
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Yesterday's report was very late, my apologies. In case you didn't spot it, it's here. I covered the debacle with Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in some detail, and have this morning further updated that article with new information which has come to me from broker notes. Also covered was the fiasco that is Sphere Medical Holding (LON:SPHR) , plus a reassuring update from Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) . Sorry I didn't get round to looking at Empresaria (LON:EMR) but there didn't seem to be anything particularly interesting to write about with that one.
On to today's results & trading updates.
GAME Digital (LON:GMD)
Share price: 32.0p (up 30% today, at 09:11)
No. shares: 170.9m
Market cap: £54.7m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Year end trading & business update - this company operates retail and online stores for computer game consoles, games, and accessories. It operates in the UK and Spain.
By way of background, Graham wrote an excellent report here on 30 Jun 2017. In that article, he flagged that GMD could be a value opportunity, since its UK store estate had an average lease length of only 1.2 years.
Two weeks later, the company announced that Mike Ashley's Sports Direct had acquired 25.75% of Game Digital. The company said it looked forward to working collaboratively with Sports Direct.
Improved H2 performance - at the end of Jun 2017, the company stated that it expected to report an improvement in trading in H2, of 5-6% growth in gross transaction value. Today's announcement reports +6.8% GTV, which is reassuring. Forex conversion helped the Spanish business, when converted into sterling.
Here is the table of sales performance published today. NB. The "Retail Market" figures are industry benchmarks, and not the performance of Game Digital. I read that incorrectly first thing, so it's important to scrutinise RNSs carefully!
Anyway, the key points are that the H2 performance did indeed improve, and a bit more than expected.
Cash position -…
Re. GAME Digital (LON:GMD) Congratulations to those who saw the potential areas of growth of this business.
Graham did a great job. But it would also be right to draw people's attention to bestace's superb analysis in his post here on the same day , (also mentioned by FREng elsewhere).
The eSports potential is enormous. if you are new to this world, Here is just one CNBC video on Youtube that will make you sit up and take note.
I see Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) is up nearly 20% following a tip in the Daily Telegraph:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/investing/shares/questor-buy-well-run-brick-firm-get-fantastically-valuable/
I commented just now on the Daily Telegraph's tip for Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) causing a big rise today. Possibly it is awaiting moderation as I linked to the article.
Anyway, I mention it because it is a large rise in a well respected stock that is frequently covered here. The article is a good introduction to the business and argues the land assets are not factored into the valuation, and further that it is a long term hold that should rise in value with the housing market (possibly a contradiction in itself).
I bought recently, but history shows that it has not weathered the housing cycle well in the past, being below 2007 peaks and having only recently started paying dividends again. So, is this really a buy and hold, and if not, when to sell?
if you want to see what the kidz have to say about Game's Belong arenas, take a read of this reddit thread https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/6p775u/strolled_into_game_for_the_first_time_in_years/
(i linked to it on a couple of the older GMD discussions already, i've started to repeat myself so that's it now, i've stopped. And i'm not saying that proves anything, just think it's interesting verging on telling... )
also, here's a list of locations youth can hang out and have some esports fun from the British Esports Association website - http://www.britishesports.org/425/news/which-gaming-centres-and-cafes-in-the-uk-host-esports-tournaments.html - i thought it was notable that GAME's the only one in that list that's a chain, all the rest are local independents. I don't know if that list is current and complete, but it might mean Game is the only game (yep) in town at a national level when it comes to esports facilities. An arcade revamp for our times?
I bought in a modest amount at the bell this morning after catching the RNS early doors and am now long.
In reply to leoleo73, post #8
I am a holder of Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) (but have been reducing stake over the last couple of months). The land value on the balance sheet is a key positive as is the continued resilience of the new build market, which is helping the larger brick manufacturers - Ibstock (LON:IBST) and Forterra (LON:FORT). This is creating a better environment for bricks - benefitting Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH). On the downside, Michelmerch is much more exposed to the RMI (repairs etc) than the new build market and as we have seen from a number of companies, the UK RMI markets. Also following today's jump, the stock is now no longer at a discount to its peers, as far as I can see (obviously dependent on the inherent land value).
Paul re GAME Digital (LON:GMD) you say "The games companies may want to move to downloads, but customers don't necessarily like those."
I own a Playstation 4, as do a couple of friends. The main problem with downloading games is that they are more expensive - often £5-15 more (which is a lot if the game only costs £20-40). Sony and others seem happy to charge more to make a bigger margin I assume but the risk for GAME Digital (LON:GMD) , Amazon and others is that Sony et al could decide overnight to make their prices more competitive. Some obsessives do like the hard copy I agree but I think it's a pricing issue for a lot of customers too. Btw Amazon are usually cheaper than GAME Digital (LON:GMD) which is another problem for GAME.
I appreciate it is not a small cap at circa £3bn but Playtech (LON:PTEC) reports half year results tomorrow.
It is not principally a gaming company but a tech company with tremendous growth prospects in my view, something which the UK institutions, apart from L&G with 3%, have basically ignored. The four leading shareholders after the founder are three major US and a Nordic- Fidelity, Capital Group, T Rowe Price and DBS Asset Management.
Playtech are the world's largest gaming tech provider including for numerous UK and international names such as Ladbroke Coral , William Hill, Sun Bingo, Paddy Power Betfair, PokerStars and national lotteries in Scandinavia. They are expanding rapidly into counties with emerging gaming where governments realise the potential tax take. It is only a matter of time before the US opens up fully to gaming.
They have announced another significant acquisition today within the financials tech sector with a low upfront payment and major earn outs running to 2019.
I hold a long position in Playtech and maybe they are worth a look before the figures come out tomorrow. I am expecting the numbers will be good but will let you do your own research. They have no net debt and acquire using a mixture of cash flow and new shares
on GAME Digital (LON:GMD), I see that Edison Research have a 83p valuation based on a mixture of DCF, sum-of-parts and peer comparison (to Gamestop in the US). At the current share price, I guess this puts Game Digital on a positive enterprise value of around £10m now. Which they might recuperate soon from their mooted disposal.
HI any Zytronic (LON:ZYT) holders/watchers
Anyone have any insight into why Stockopedia shows Zytronic (LON:ZYT) with a drop of 34.1% share price. Whilst others such as LSE, Bloomberg, Hargreaves show a +0.44%. At time of typing?
I hold
EDIT now Stocko shows +1.1% !!!
Regards
Howard
In reply to leoleo73, post #8
Sorry for spamming about a stock that has reported no news today, but I have missed the deadline for editing my earlier article and have done some further research I would like to share.
Year end 2004: Trading at about NAV, EPS 2.4p, 33M shares in issue.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/michelmersh-brick/rns/final-results/200503210700209723J/
EPS was previously higher due to exceptionals and then subsequently fell.
Loss making though much of the interim with very little in the way of dividends. Lots of shares issued to management / staff though.
Year end 2016: Trading at about NAV, EPS 4.4p, 81M shares in issue.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/michelmersh-brick/rns/final-results/201703200700068737Z/
EPS stable and forecast to rise moderately.
To answer my own questions:
1) No, this not a buy and hold! It has been a complete dog over the cycle.
2) When to sell:
Perhaps the increased size of the business will provide scale that allows for decent returns for shareholders rather than just management at least until things go wrong again (execution or cyclically). Perhaps if we're not nearing the end of the cycle it is worth holding on a bit longer.
However if the cycle is continuing then house builders, a certain timber distributor etc. have outperformed and will probably continue to do so. While it was good value back in May (thanks Paul for bringing it to my attention), with a 50% rise since, little progress and only bad things uncovered in further research, I've just sold.
Entu Strategic update etc...
The Board repeats that all of the proposals received attribute little value to the equity in the Company.
Discussions with the preferred party have failed to reach a conclusion although discussions with one remaining party are continuing. The Company is undertaking these discussions as a matter of urgency given the need to bring financial stability to the Group in the very near future.
If current discussions are unsuccessful, it is likely that the parent company will be placed into administration with a view to selling the trading businesses. There is no certainty that any of these proposals, or any alternatives, will be ultimately successful.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/entu--uk--plc/entu/strategic-review-and-trading-update/201708231336258040O/?fe=1&utm_source=FE%20Investegate%20Alerts&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=Announcement%20Alert%20Mail&utm_campaign=entu%20(UK)%20plc%20Alert
Going back to Provident.....with personal debt at record levels.....is this not a general warning that all types of financial companies are going to struggle with recovering debt?
Hi
Tomorrow could you take a look at Sopheon results
Cheers
Alex
In reply to Howard Adams, post #14
A trade went through at 13:04 for 374. (Was obviously a typo for 574 because a trade for the same quantity at 574 popped up just after that.)
In reply to barnetpeter, post #17
Might such a concern be why Arrow Global (LON:ARW) is down almost 4% today after falling yesterday too?
In reply to Nick Ray, post #19
Nick
Many thanks, that would certainly explain it.
Regards
Howard
Owner of Laura Ashley is getting a divorce and will probably cost him £64m. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he has to sell his stake in the company to fund that settlement. https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/apr/06/laura-ashley-boss-to-pay-ex-wife-divorce-settlement-of-64m
Afternoon all
re Gfinity (LON:GFIN)
When I talk about gaming I mean computer games, not gambling. I've been gaming for about 36 years although I've never done esports. That being said, I do know a bit about it.
Esports is not new. It's been around for quite a long time now. I think there are 2 critical components for esports to take off - technology and social normalisation. The technology has been there for a while but it's the social normalisation that is going to transform this industry.
Social norming is all about making something acceptable or unacceptable in our daily lives. It really hit me earlier this year how esports is now becoming socially normal when I walked through a large, busy department store and overheard 2 lads openly talking about how they were doing trials to get into a top clan. First of all; these top clans are operating like businesses and their players can earn several hundred thousand. Second, this was an open discussion, across an aisle with shoppers walking by - now that is socially normal!
I don't think Gfinity (LON:GFIN) have made a profit yet, which is why I haven't bought in. But they're making all the right noises and have hired some big name people..
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #12
That's conflating gaming and gambling.
Playtech suffers what all gambling companies suffer: regulatory risk. But I guess they are the equivalent of picks and shovels.
In reply to steviej, post #24
Sure according to their own definition "conflating" may be an appropriate word-
"Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games. Its segments include Gaming and Financial. Its Gaming segment includes Casino, Services, Sport, Bingo, Poker and Land-based."
The point is their CFD business is about 10% and the remaining 90% is tech. There is no regulatory risk in providing tech worldwide to gambling companies? I will have a bet with you that the world wont stop gambling anytime soon!
EDIT- I didn't post about Playtech in response to the coverage of Game Digital but because it reports tomorrow. I have held Playtech for about three years and see it as a long term growth story.