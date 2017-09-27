Small Cap Value Report (Wed 27 Sep 2017) - CNKS, RM2, BOO, KETL
Good morning!
I didn't get around to covering requests yesterday but have now taken a look at Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS), which did receive many requests. I'm posting my review of that stock first of all. And then it will be time for Wednesday's updates.
Cheers,
Graham
Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)
- Share price: 115.5p (+12%)
- No. of shares: 56.7 million
- Market cap: £65 million
This is a stockbroker in the small and mid-cap space which provides corporate finance, market-making, research, etc. It acts as Nomad to AIM stocks, where it's one of the most active fundraisers.
I traded in and out of these shares back in 2015. It's one of those companies with lumpy revenues from occasional large, one-off transactions which are difficult to predict until they materialise. It is furthermore exposed to cyclical movements in equity fundraising activity, which are completely beyond its control.
Its stock market listing is very useful for it, however, since shares are a heavy part of overall staff compensation. So it can conveniently buy shares in the open market for its employees, who then also have a convenient place in which to sell them, should they choose to do so.
The company's staff compensation model is one of the best in the industry: base salaries are relatively low, but they come with high variable compensation. This results in motivated staff and a track record of never generating a loss in its entire history, all the way back to 2005.
Anyway, on to Tuesday's results. The cyclicality is evident:
The profit after tax and EPS increased by even larger percentages. This was thanks to a lower effective tax rate.
Funds raised for clients in H1 increased to £982 million from £529 million the prior year, helped by the £386 million Eddie Stobart Logistics deal.
Costs rose 82% to £25 million, reflecting variable staff compensation. It's a people business, so you don't get operating leverage working the same way as you do with other stocks!
The interim dividend recovers strongly to 4.5p.
Including share buybacks, Cenkos has returned £105.6 million to shareholders since flotation in 2006. I should point out that's significantly greater than the current market cap!
This is what…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
RM2 is one of those companies that leave one baffled because at a market cap of £24mm somebody must have committed funds in the face of massive losses, an imminent cash crisis and revenue at barely 25% of market cap. It is astounding that anyone can be found to put their money into this.
It is I suppose a tribute to the mechanism of the market that it can find diversity of opinion great enough to cover both sides of a transaction in this stock
I have a very large (for me!) holding in Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS). I do a fairly regular keyword search on Investegate, that shows me all the RNS they put out on behalf of their client companies and keep an eye on the transactions page of their website. It was very obvious some months ago that they were significantly ahead of last year, and so the large rise in the interim dividend was no surprise. Since June 30th they have done a very large fundraise for Hurricane energy, with more to come from other client companies before year end it would seem. For those investors unable to do the technical analysis of company accounts that Graham and Paul do so effortlessly, this is a very easy way to track the fortunes of the corporate finance brokers. Essentially their profits seem very closely linked to the amount of capital they raise for their clients, and you can essentially track that in real time by spending just a few minutes a week. I also hold £NUM
In reply to harry34, post #6
What keyword terms do you use to search on Investegate Harry when looking at £CNKS?
Regards,
Imran.
Re. £RM2 I remember looking at this company at the IPO stage and concluding that its business model was flawed.
Over the years a number of people have commented that this company is a basket case. Yet it has attracted Woodford with an investment of 28%, and Lord Rose as a Director.
Woodford's crown is slipping by the day.
In reply to imranawan, post #7
I just search on 'Cenkos' Imran. It tends to list all the RNS announcements that they issue in their capacity as NOMAD. That way you get an indication of likely IPOs, placing and other capital raising. The 'transactions' page on their website then lists the fundraising by month and amount. They seem to be sporadic in updating it...,perhaps only listing them when their bill is paid?! The second half of the year (starting 1st July) seems to be going well.
Hi Graham
Crawshaw butchers report wider losses this morning , I would like hear you opinion on them . if you have time .
Thank you
My morning smallcap tweet:
PCF (LON:PCF), Havelock Europa (LON:HVE), Crawshaw (LON:CRAW), ECSC (LON:ECSC)
PCF Group (PCF) Trading - exp FY beat.
Havelock Europa (HVE) H1 rev down 9% due mainly to a weak opening order book in public sector - particularly delayed schools building programmes. H2 is expected to be profitable, the results for the full year will be significantly below last year. CEO resigns immediate effect.
Crawshaw Group (CRAW) H1 pretax -£1.2m (-£0.4m) - profitability impacted by sterling weakness and shape of sales recovery. Trading: recent 6 weeks: Customer numbers up 5.4% but LFL still neg at -1%. "We are experiencing further margin pressure from the continued weakness in sterling...Market conditions remain challenging."
ECSC Group (ECSC) warns, drops 70 to 125p. Only floated in Dec at 167.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - Despite upping full year guidance on revenue growth from 60% to 80% (which implies £530m revenue for FY18), there is still plenty of scope for further upgrades to come.
In order for the core Boohoo brand to come in at their revised guidance of 30% growth for the year, H2 growth would have to slow to less than 20% YoY compared to the c.40%+ growth seen in Q1 and Q2. The PLT brand would have to slow from c.300% YoY growth down to 80% YoY growth in H2 to hit their revised guidance, which would mean negative growth from H1 to H2. I'd suggest that a drop off in sales to that degree in a single 6-month period is rather unlikely even with consumer spending in the UK looking a bit sluggish.
So even with a more realistic drop off in the growth rate, they could still hit £600m revenue this year which would be more than double what they did in FY17, and considerably more than what brokers are currently forecasting. In that context, despite gross margins being in gradual decline and EBITDA margins being guided slightly lower due to increased investments for the future, overall profitability could still comfortably exceed forecasts so the headline PE and PEG ratios have to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Strix (LON:KETL) - The headline reported balance sheet is meaningless since it represents the pre-listing situation. To be fair the RNS does point readers to the pro forma balance sheet in section 4, which represents the post-listing situation and is therefore far more relevant, but I find it mind-boggling that a company can be brought to market when it appears to be technically insolvent, all the more so when they are paying dividends and have a pile of debt.
In reply to bestace, post #12
Hi bestace - Re. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) I am looking at the sp that has dropped near 10%, and wondering if this is an investment opportunity.
So I have carefully read Graham's analysis and yours to help me decide.
Both analyses are as usual first rate.
If I accept your premise that there is still a lot of revenue growth ahead, say double 2017, then my fag packet calculation says forecast eps growth (FY2018) might be 50% - 70% from current 36.9% broker forecast. On current sp this implies a pe of 72.
The difficulty that I have is looking at a very high pe against a slowing forecast eps growth, from 95.8% to say 60%. In a bull market this scenario would have passed muster. In today's climate, I am not so sure. So I have decided to sit on my hands.
Regards. Ram
In reply to harry34, post #9
Harry34. - thanks for this tip. I hold Numis (LON:NUM), who will come out with a trading update soon (full year end-Sept). Numis also has a transactions page (corporate actions - track record), which is also only irregularly updated. Numis (LON:NUM) has already said at end -July that the 4 months, April to July had been strong - seemingly benefitting from the same environment as Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) - but I doubt growth will be as strong.
Hi,
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - very good results, but the shares are too expensive now, in my view. Fall in margin is deliberate - they're aggressively taking market share, and chose not to increase selling prices when sterling devalued. The CEO was adamant about this - I heard it from the horses mouth, in a telecon with him earlier this year. Also note that marketing spend has risen from 6% to 8% of revenues - again, a policy decision, to aggressively drive growth. I would buy back in c.150p, but not above. Note that sales in USA growing very strongly, partly due to NastyGal. It's a fantastic company, but share price has got ahead of events, in my view.
Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) - thanks for the review Graham! This share dumbfounds me. I have held for quite a while now, and keep getting massive dividends, yet the share price languishes. Cenkos are known to be fantastic at fundraising for clients, so have a very good point of difference. Earnings are lumpy, but the dividend track record (paying out more than entire market cap since floating in 2006) makes it a lovely share to hold, in my view. Am trying to buy more, but the market is so thin, I can't get more than a scrap. Might be best to wait, as I think the listing is mainly used as a way for employees to cash in their share options, as Graham suggests in the main article above.
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) - I don't rate management here. Parachuted in from Aldi, but failed to demonstrate entrepreneurial skill to run a small company. Alienated customers with price rises, since reversed. I don't like the deal with 2 Sisters, on reflection. HOWEVER, the payback on new "factory outlet" stores is outstanding, at 12 months. So could be worth a fresh look maybe?
Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) - I find the way they presented the figures to be very misleading. EPS up 100%, but that's because there were substantial exceptional costs in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit actually up from £9.0m to £11.9m. Fancy branding, but product is average & over-priced, in my taste tests. A bar of Cadburys Whole Nut tastes better, and costs a fraction of the price. So I see this as a fad company. Shares look wildly over-priced to me.
Xeros Technology (LON:XSG) - terrible results. I tried to short it this morning, but can't get a borrow unfortunately.
Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) - awful company, but 2 days of chunky Director buying announced. Could be something afoot? (I have a speculative long position in this, probably very foolishly!!)
Best wishes to all from Dubrovnik!
Paul.
The Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) chart looks like it could be in what Minervini calls the Stage 3 topping out phase. Reminds me a lot of ASOS (LON:ASC) in summer 2011 actually.
Hi Graham,
If you have time this week, I wondered if you might look at Nasstar plc [NASA], a £55m IT services co. which produced its interim figures on Monday [25/09/17]. Thanks.
In reply to Ramridge, post #13
I feel you have more knowledge than I do... but IMHO, if BOO's interim eps growth is only 24% and their forecast full year margin is actually going to be even lower than the interim one, then I don't see how they could possibly grow FY2018 eps by 50-70%. Even if they managed to grow the eps by 50% this would still mean a FY eps of only 3.25 giving a per of about 69 (at the price which has now fallen 14%) which seems rather overvalued... at least if one is valuing on that basis.
I've watched for a while, and I see the big margin drop and indication of even lower margin as a disappointment... hence the share price drop.
First thing I noticed when I read the Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) RNS at 7:03 am was the drop in margins but this was advised by management previously and so I thought the initial 5-6% drop was about right. I decided to hold on because I like the management, this is a company of international scale just starting to grow in the US and even though it's very highly rated it's actually "walking the walk" (doubling warehouse capacity and automating), not just "talking the talk" like so many other highly rated shares I see currently. If it makes further progress, particularly in the US, it would not surprise me to see Amazon take it out at some point, however that's not the reason I'm holding.
BTW why does Stockopedia have it under "Software and IT services"?
All the best, Si
In reply to Ramridge, post #13
Is today's share price fall an investment opportunity? I'd also love to know the answer to that question! As is often the case, the answer will depend in part on your investing horizon so if you're looking for a Minervini-type investment which is measured in days and weeks rather than months and years, I suspect sitting on your hands may end up being the right thing to do, particularly given recent weakness in the wider markets (growth stocks in particular) and the fact that the next trading update probably won't be until December.
On a longer term view (which fits more with my investing style), I think the situation is more finely balanced. I don't think focusing on EPS for the next couple of years (and by extension the PE/PEG ratios) is entirely appropriate due to near term capex investment in warehousing etc. which is paving the way for future growth.
They are currently planning capacity for £3bn revenue, which I reckon they could reach by 2024 or thereabouts based on a growth path of 35% for FY19 declining gradually to their longer term guidance of 25% growth. Slap a 6% profit margin on £3bn of revenue gets to £180m profit, let's say a PE ratio of 18 to reflect lower (but not low) growth rates gets to a market cap of £3.2bn. Comparing that to today's market cap of around £2.6bn would be a CAGR of around 3.5% which is not exactly shooting the lights out, and on a 'per share' basis there may well be further dilution along the way so an investor's actual returns would be even lower.
There are a lot of ifs, buts, maybes, assumptions and moving parts in that last paragraph; other valuation methodologies are available and there is always execution risk as well as the risk of recession, financial markets crashing, increased competition etc. so on balance I would probably agree with Paul's view that the share price is up with, if not ahead of, events.
I also have some concerns about their strategy, which I alluded to in a previous thread. One of those was a lack of focus on customer churn which was raised again in the analyst Q&A this morning and I wasn't entirely convinced by the FD's answer.
Despite all of the above, I'm sitting on some shares I bought much lower down and I'm not really inclined to sell just yet. I did however sell a chunk of trading shares yesterday which I have bought back today, too soon as it turns out.
In reply to xxx, post #17
xxx: I don't see a good case for investing in Nasstar (LON:NASA) as (on a superficial scan of its recent results and the Stockoedia page) it seems to have funded years of losses and acquisitions by issuing large numbers of shares, and it's still losing money and cash.
It's in a competitive market place, and seems to have current liabilities that exceed current assets plus cash. I'm surprised that it is able to pay a dividend. It seems to have done a recent restructuring, closing several data centres (OK if it's consolidation for efficiency, not so good if it's just cost-cutting, since it's in the IT hosting business).
What's the bull case?
BooHoo are also pushing wholesaling, which is lower gross margin - e.g. you can buy their product through the Next Directory.
I wouldn't get too hung up analysing figures from BOO, as there are so many moving parts. In the long run, it's likely to be way more successful than Asos in my view, as they're just far more entrepreneurial. To a large extent, that's why it's on such a high valuation. But there are limits, and for me, it's too expensive right now.
Remember that a significant disappointment means a 30-50% drop in share price - people have tended to forget about that lately, but I fear we have some rude awakenings looming - not necessarily in BOO, but with other very highly-rated growth companies. This is a time to bank profits, in my view, in companies that have raced ahead in valuation, but are not delivering spectacular growth.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #22
I agree. Time to preserve your capital, which to me includes the gains made during the bull run.
I have been 90%+ in cash for over a month. Minervini setups are just not firing up as they were doing until a few months back. Most drift sideways or head south.
BOO - great results, but you have to wonder how good they would have to be for the share price to respond positively. Profit taking today, I think.
B2V