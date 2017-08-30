Small Cap Value Report (Wed 30 Aug 2017) - GYM, HSS, OPTI
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Apologies for the mix-up yesterday. Graham & I got our wires crossed, and both thought that the other was writing a report. Anyway, I rectified the situation with a report on 5 companies which I published last night. So yesterday's report looked at;
Interquest (LON:ITQ) - another profit warning
Findel (LON:FDL) - trading well, but I have other concerns
Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) - positive trading update (I hold this one personally)
IG Design (LON:IGR) - in line trading update, and decent outlook
Real Good Food (LON:RGD) - another profit warning
Here is the link for yesterday's report.
GYM (LON:GYM)
Share price: 212p (up 3.4% today)
No. shares: 128.2m
Market cap: £271.8m
Interim results - this company operates 97 low cost gyms in the UK. It reports today on the 6 month period to 30 Jun 2017.
The shares listed in Nov 2015, at 195p each. So overall, little share price progress has been made since then, once the initial flurry of excitement wore off, as you can see from the 2-year chart below;
I like the chart - a long period of bottoming out, and now what looks like the start of an up-trend. Could this be a buying opportunity? Let's have a look.
The financial highlights cover the main points, with my highlighting the most important bits;
As you can see, there's good growth. This company is basically a self-funding roll-out - i.e. the cashflows from existing sites are being used to finance the opening of new sites. I really like self-funded roll-outs as investments. The beauty is that investors can just sit back for a few years, and watch the company expand & grow more profitable. That usually leads to considerable share price appreciation.
The main risk to roll outs is that operational problems are considerable. Management has to not only manage the growth, but also keep control of a…
Thank Paul for the detailed analysis of GYM (LON:GYM). (I have a small long position).
It sounds to me like the numbers are well presented with pretty much all the detail necessary to evaluate how the company is doing. It is good to see them still growing successfully (profitably) despite the increases in business rates, minimum wage and so on. Seems like a very well run business. When you consider that a full service gym often charges north of £70 per month for membership, the offer of a well equipped gym for £15 per month (and not paying for the pool and sauna that you rarely use and the salesperson who persuaded you to sign up) seems like an attractive proposition for those on a budget. The use of IT to also take out cost seems well done. So to me the business model seems good.
There's plenty of competition out there (as there is for all retail) so it is execution excellence that counts for a lot I believe GYM seem to be executing very well. The Feefo rating published on their website gives 4.3 out of 5 on 8327 reviews and their Facebook page 4.2 on 2.3k reviews. That's pretty good for a budget operation.
One potential weakness and strength depending on how you look at it is that as far as I am aware they don't tie people into long contracts. That's attractive to those who are unsure about joining and also means that they know they have got to have satisfied customers to avoid them leaving. The downside is that it is easy for members to walk away when they need to economise or fancy a change. However, the proof of the concept is in the numbers.
I like GYM (LON:GYM) as a potential investment but what stops me investing is they have no discernible moat, as an example I belong to 2 gyms , one David Lloyd has a pool , tennis, squash, that makes it the only one in the area with those benefits and they charge 5 times as much as GYM (LON:GYM) and are v busy. The other gym is nearer and better equipped as a gym, it competes on cost & proposition directly withGYM (LON:GYM), the only discernible difference is that's 10m nearer me than the GYM (LON:GYM) equivalent, they spend an inordinate amount of time & money trying to attract new members but they have 3 within 1 mile..all doing similar things. That looks like a margin killing situation to me so it suggests LT as open points are (over)filled the model will lose momentum fast. Imho
GYM (LON:GYM) - it's worth also looking at the accompanying presentation on their website.
Among other things, this confirms:
Particularly well explained analysis of the Gym figures today Paul. Much appreciated.
The weakening in the depreciation rates at GYM is a massive red flag for me.
Gym equipment tends to get intensive use and needs to be regularly replaced to keep the membership happy and attract new members. There is a huge fixed asset base and assumptions on depreciation rates are critical to the level of profits reported. Depreciate too slowly and profits and EBITA are overstated, although it can take a few years for this to become apparent.
I view the reduction in the depreciation rates this period with great suspicion.
As an aside, I would add that the focus on EBITDA in the investor presentation bestace linked to above is entirely inappropriate, given the criticality of depreciation to this business.
Re. GYM (LON:GYM) What impressed me about their presentation is the fact that low cost gyms only account for around 10% of the overall UK health & fitness market. (£0.5bn out of £4.7bn in 2017).
So there is plenty of headroom to capture market share as long as their operating model remains solid and execution of current estate and expanding roll-out remains tightly controlled.
Well, I'm actually looking for both investment ideas, and a new gym...so very timely article on both fronts.
Looks like a sensible little investment. On to the watchlist it goes.
(Monthly fee is £22.99 in my neck of the woods - do they have regional pricing?)