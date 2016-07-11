Small Cap Value Report (Wed 5 Apr 2017) - STY, HSS, LTG
Good morning, it's Paul here!
I wrote about loads more companies last night. So in case you haven't seen it, yesterday's full report is here, and includes sections on the following companies;
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)- in line trading update
Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) - good results, but pricey
Utilitywise (LON:UTW) - all sorts of problems, looks messy, I don't like this one at all
Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) - good results, but relies on large adjustments. Weak balance sheet
Koovs (LON:KOOV) - a trading statement that tells us nothing about profitability, or financial position
Adept Telecom (LON:ADT) - good trading update
Universe (LON:UNG) - OK results for 2016
Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - results & trading update sound pretty good
Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) - negative LFL sales, but profit still within range of market expectations
Nanoco (LON:NANO) - cash running out fast, and orders have (so far) failed to materialise
Thankfully it's a bit quieter today, and I have to be quick, as am off to an investor lunch at the RAC Club.
So today I intend writing about;
Styles and Wood (LON:STY) trading update
HSS Hire (LON:HSS) final results
Learning Technologies (LON:LTG) 2016 results
Here goes.
Styles and Wood (LON:STY)
Share price: 429p (down 8.3% today, at 10:10)
No. shares: 8.7m
Market cap: £37.3m
Trading update - this company describes itself as an;
"integrated property services and project delivery expert"
Profitability in 2016 seems to have been in line with expectations;
...anticipates delivering strong underlying profit and margin performance in 2016 with adjusted profit before tax in line with Board expectations.
As usual, we have to assume that the Board's, and the market's expectations are the same.
That sounds alright to me, so why is the share price down 8.3%? It seems to be due to these additional comments from the company today;
Following a review of…
"This company is ideally positioned to go bust in the next recession." Superb.
A couple of things struck me while looking through the results for Learning Technologies (LON:LTG).
Firstly there are a couple of prior year restatements following a review carried out by the Financial Reporting Council's Conduct Committee. Maybe this is all above board but I'm not sure I like the idea of a regulator's conduct committee sniffing around a company.
Secondly, the retained earnings balance turned negative this year but they are still paying dividends, which I thought was illegal. I suppose it's possible the parent company has sufficient retained earnings while the group's retained earnings are negative in aggregate due to consolidation effects, but it looks odd and I would have expected some sort of narrative explanation.
No half decent auditor would let something like that slip through if something was really amiss, so I assume it's OK but maybe I am being naive with that assumption...
LTG were at the UK Investor show. Have to say I really like them but not bought shares in them because I feel they are a bit expensive. That said the CEO has a bucket load which is a good sign, as Nigel Wray keeps pointing out. But this may explain why the dividend is important to the company.
Hi,Paul.Any chance of a look at old favourite Dart DTG - even though it has grown a bit ?