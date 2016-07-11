Small Cap Value Report (Wed 5 Apr 2017) - STY, HSS, LTG

Good morning, it's Paul here!

I wrote about loads more companies last night. So in case you haven't seen it, yesterday's full report is here, and includes sections on the following companies;

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)- in line trading update

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) - good results, but pricey

Utilitywise (LON:UTW) - all sorts of problems, looks messy, I don't like this one at all

Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC) - good results, but relies on large adjustments. Weak balance sheet

Koovs (LON:KOOV) - a trading statement that tells us nothing about profitability, or financial position

Adept Telecom (LON:ADT) - good trading update

Universe (LON:UNG) - OK results for 2016

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - results & trading update sound pretty good

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) - negative LFL sales, but profit still within range of market expectations

Nanoco (LON:NANO) - cash running out fast, and orders have (so far) failed to materialise





Thankfully it's a bit quieter today, and I have to be quick, as am off to an investor lunch at the RAC Club.

So today I intend writing about;

Styles and Wood (LON:STY) trading update

HSS Hire (LON:HSS) final results

Learning Technologies (LON:LTG) 2016 results





Here goes.





Share price: 429p (down 8.3% today, at 10:10)

No. shares: 8.7m

Market cap: £37.3m

Trading update - this company describes itself as an;

"integrated property services and project delivery expert"

Profitability in 2016 seems to have been in line with expectations;

...anticipates delivering strong underlying profit and margin performance in 2016 with adjusted profit before tax in line with Board expectations.

As usual, we have to assume that the Board's, and the market's expectations are the same.

That sounds alright to me, so why is the share price down 8.3%? It seems to be due to these additional comments from the company today;

Following a review of…