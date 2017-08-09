Small Cap Value Report (Wed 9 Aug 2017) - TCM, TAST
Good afternoon!
Let's start with a really shocking turn of events at Israeli, AIM-listed internet-of-things company, Telit:
Telit Communications (LON:TCM)
Share price: 127p (down 30.3% today)
No. shares: 129.8m
Market cap: £164.8m
Statement regarding Chief Executive Officer - Events have taken a shocking turn at Israeli internet of things group, Telit Communications (LON:TCM) . Hopefully readers listened to my repeated warnings over several years here, about this company's red-flag laden accounts. Also that its profits are essentially fictitious, the way I look at things.
Telit shares are down a further 30% today, to 127p. A bombshell announcement came out today. Here is the full text;
Telit Communications PLC (AIM: TCM, "Telit", the "Group"), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), notes speculation regarding historical indictments in the United States of America of Telit's Chief Executive Officer, Oozi Cats, in respect of matters which are unrelated to Telit and significantly pre-date its establishment.
The Board of Telit has appointed independent solicitors to conduct a thorough review of this matter. Pending the outcome of this review, the Board have agreed to Mr. Cats' request for a leave of absence from the company. Yosi Fait, Finance Director and President, will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer during this time.
Further updates will be made as soon as possible.
I think this must relate to explosive revelations on ShareProphets, which seemed to clearly link Telit's CEO & his wife to property frauds committed in USA many years ago.
To my mind, if innocent, then the CEO would have stayed on, and fought to clear his name. The fact that he's requested a leave of absence (jumping before he's pushed, perhaps?) makes this look almost certain that he's guilty. Indeed, the evidence presented by ShareProphets made it look like the people who skipped bail in the USA over fraud charges, are almost certainly the same people as the CEO and his wife. A wife who amusingly, seems to be on the payroll at Telit's "Art curator"!
So the big question is, what happens next? I expect the CEO is toast now. With him gone (probably permanently), then who knows what else could come out of the woodwork. Today's announcement makes this stock completely uninvestable now, in my view. So…
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
A candidate for shorting perhaps?
This looks positive from SSY:
SCISYS PLC ("SCISYS")...... is pleased to make the following announcement...... ANNOVA has successfully completed a key milestone in respect of its long-term contract with the BBC, for the supply of ANNOVA's OpenMedia software. With the critical software functionality implementation and live pilot milestones successfully completed, roll-out of ANNOVA's OpenMedia software solution across the BBC will now start as part of the next stages of this project.
Regarding AMO, if anyone still holds, there is a further sales of one million shares by a Legal Person closely associated with Michael Bennett, Non-Executive Director
In reply to dgold, post #1
I tried to open a short position the other day on Telit Communications (LON:TCM) before the results and was unable to due to borrowing restrictions. So im not sure you would be able to still
Before I invest in any stock, I always check the Shareprophets site to make sure there is no negative commentary on there. If there is, I steer clear. When bearish on a stock, Shareprophets are very often proved right in the long term.
I too have a regular look at shareprophets site. Tom W is a good digger and has several justified scalps to his name. One company he has mentioned as being distinctly iffy and sniffy recently is BNN Technology (LON:BNN), and sure enough you can't go short on this (at least with IG Index), due to borrowing restrictions. I recon there is nothing of any substance to this company and Tom is on it's tail. I'd be interested if any other readers here also smell a rat there (at a £137m market cap!).
Well done to Tom W for his investigative work, and to Paul for his completely correct accounts take down on Telit Communications (LON:TCM) - as that once infamous brokers note once said of Maxwell Communications Corp: "Can't Recommend A Purchase"!
just wanted to add a quick comment on the global events taking place, and how it may impact investors this week:
- Donald Trump's comments sparks sell-off on global stock markets. Europe and Nikkei seem the worst hit, the FTSE 100 retreats from near record close
- G4S is the biggest faller on the UK's benchmark index despite the security firm's results confirming that its turnaround remains on track.
- Investors turning to safe havens such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen
Re: TCM
Uzi Katz doesn't look like a real name to me (in my opinion). I wonder if he has more than one identity?
Telit's "Art curator"!
Remember Afren's art collection of 97 works going under the hammer at Bonhams in 2015.
A new Red Flag for the future?
From the Tasty (LON:TAST) statement:
Their Dim T website is only listing 6 restaurants. I think the missing one is Highgate which I happen to know closed down a while ago as I cycle past it fairly frequently.
One restaurant out of an estate of 65 is hardly material, but I hope if they have provided an inaccurate number in today's trading update, they are being sloppy rather than anything more sinister.
nothing TASTy about that statement! Sold at around -30% loss on these today. was hoping for a surprise positive statement. Not the best restaurant around, reality bites.
my comments on Telit Communications (LON:TCM) at 100p from Tuesday did prove prescient as they touched this today. The crookery of Cats added to the cookery of the books does make this a very high risk punt at almost any price. What is compelling is the technology space and the credible technology offerings the company has along with the acquisitions it has made. Many of those companies may now feel like they have made a deal with the devil. It is worth remembering that this includes Motorola's M2M business and numerous other credible companies.
Given the SP collapse then a kitchen sinking is now needed with a clean broom and a few more scalps of senior bods (mixed metaphor multiplier there ) The clear concerns now added are questions over potential Cats malfeasances while at Telit Communications (LON:TCM) and who on the board may have been aware of these. If there are none then this could be a great buying opportunity. I'd take a position at 80p if only for a punt on acquisition
As to Shareprophets, they are not a bad call for potential dirt on companies, I do recall one of their journos also speculating on Telit Communications (LON:TCM) irregular and inconsistent treatment of tax given their revenues and profits in different countries. Total tax did not reflect the sum of those parts
Finally, one thing that did bother me about Telit Communications (LON:TCM) is why it ever paid a divi. Surely this is another red flag for tech companies focused on growth: Amazon has barely bothered to make a profit let alone even dream of paying a divi.