Small Cap Value Report (Weds 13 Sep 2017) - TUNE, EVE,

Wednesday, Sep 13 2017 by
0 comments
1

Good morning, it's Paul here!

Yesterday's report ending up being a bit of a monster, covering 8 companies in total after my evening updates. So to get you started for today, here is the link to that enlarged report.


Spreadex interview

We were discussing spread betting on small caps here the other day. There seemed to be some confusion on how it works. That gave me an idea! So I contacted Spreadex (who I do most of my small caps stuff with), and asked if they would like to do an audio interview with me on QualitySmallCaps.co.uk  . Anyway, they said yes. So it's the usual format - the questions come from you, and I ask them. If you would like to submit a question, here is the link to a form I've set up for this purpose. I'm not charging anything to do the interview, but am doing it because it should be an interesting discussion. It also might help people better understand the practicalities of using spread bets for small caps, clear up any misunderstandings, and reinforce the vital need for disciplined risk management.

I do want to emphasise that I am absolutely NOT recommending that people spread bet. It's potentially very dangerous, as I discovered to my cost in 2008. So I want to cover those issues in the interview, and talk about what I got so disastrously wrong in 2008, and how I'm managing the risk a lot better now. Spreadex have also improved their risk controls, so we'll cover all that.

So it should be an interesting interview/discussion.


Bitcoin

I see that Jamie Dimon has made some caustic comments about Bitcoin - he called it a fraud which will eventually blow up. I'm not sure about it being a fraud, but it's quite obviously a speculative mania, as indeed are the increasing number of copycat crypto-currencies.

If something with no intrinsic value soars to ever higher levels, in a parabolic shaped graph, then it's a bubble. Bubbles always burst. Always. So it's really just a matter of time before this blows up.

Maybe I'm just bitter, as I got stretchered out several times whilst spread betting on it, foolishly! The trouble is, the price is just so volatile, that you can be correct, but lose your shirt, as you get stopped out on the extreme volatility.

Apparently a lot of the demand comes from China, where it's seen as…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
1 thumb up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


Focusrite Plc is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of professional audio and electronic music products. It operates through three segments: Focusrite, Novation and Distribution. The Focusrite segment includes the sales of Focusrite branded products. The Novation segment includes the sales of Novation branded products. The Distribution segment includes distribution of third-party brands, including KRK speakers, Ableton, Stanton, Cakewalk and sE Electronics. The Company sells its products in approximately 160 territories and countries around the world. The Company offers Scarlett, which is an audio interface; Blocs Wave application, which is used by musicians to create their own sounds and songs on any iPhone Operating System (iOS) smartphone or tablet, and e-commerce Websites. more »

LSE Price
313p
Change
1.8%
Mkt Cap (£m)
178.6
P/E (fwd)
22.3
Yield (fwd)
0.8
StockRank
Analyze LON:TUNE's Stock Report »
Focusrite (LON:TUNE LON:TUNE)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Focusrite fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1501
Followers
26
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis