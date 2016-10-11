Snapchat IPO: Snap-up? or Hold-back?

Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, has recently made a regulatory filing for an IPO listing on the NYSE scheduled for March. Snapchat (“Snap”) is looking to raise $3bn in funding for the company in its SEC filing with a $20-25 billion valuation.

In terms of its business activity, as at end of 2016, Snap has 158 million daily, active users creating circa 2.5 billion daily “snaps” on its platform.



Growth Potential:

Timing-wise, Snap has been cherry picked now as ripe for flotation due to it reporting a phenomenal sales growth rate with revenues increasing 600% in 2016 to $404.5 million from less than $59 million in 2015.

This is an explosive growth rate when compared to its comparative peer, Facebook, which grew sales by 54% in 2016, but this does not take into account that Facebook sheer size dwarfs Snap’s revenues by reporting $27.6 billion last year.



Snap’s structure and set-up when put under scrutiny raises concerns:

Corporate Governance structure: Snap’s 26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel will have near absolute control through proposed asymmetrical voting rights which is expected to alienate potential investors.

Snap is exposed and heavily reliant on its platform functioning by working off other providers systems including Google Drive, etc. This creates an additional risk factor in its supply chain that could affect its ability to function properly without disruption, etc.



Valuation Issues:

Snap has an eye-watering, proposed price valuation of 62 times of its sales (P/S ratio, "PSR"). As an industry peer, Facebook, which owns Snaps direct competitor Instagram, has a PSR of just 14.1x.

Other Sector Benchmark's are even lower on PSR valuations, namely: Yelp 3.9x, Google (parent co: Alphabet) 6.6x and Twitter: 4.6x.

From an alternative perspective, if we compare Snap's valuation as a "Camera company", would make GoPro, an appropriate measure to Snap, and trades on a PSR of just 1.1x.





High Valuation Justification?

Snap’s valuation can only justify such a high price tag based on its future growth scope. Its revenue has increased rapidly, but the growth in the number of people using its app has slowed considerably. Also the demographic of its users are largely made up of the under 35 age range who have less brand loyalty, are more fashion conscious, and therefore more receptive to migration and switching to other brands.

Since Snap’s launch in 2011 it has been loss-making, reporting a net loss of $515…