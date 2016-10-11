Snapchat IPO: Snap-up? or Hold-back?

Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, has recently made a regulatory filing for an IPO listing on the NYSE scheduled for March. Snapchat (“Snap”) is looking to raise $3bn in funding for the company in its SEC filing with a $20-25 billion valuation.
In terms of its business activity, as at end of 2016, Snap has 158 million daily, active users creating circa 2.5 billion daily “snaps” on its platform.
Growth Potential:
Timing-wise, Snap has been cherry picked now as ripe for flotation due to it reporting a phenomenal sales growth rate with revenues increasing 600% in 2016 to $404.5 million from less than $59 million in 2015.
This is an explosive growth rate when compared to its comparative peer, Facebook, which grew sales by 54% in 2016, but this does not take into account that Facebook sheer size dwarfs Snap’s revenues by reporting $27.6 billion last year.
Snap’s structure and set-up when put under scrutiny raises concerns:
Corporate Governance structure: Snap’s 26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel will have near absolute control through proposed asymmetrical voting rights which is expected to alienate potential investors.
Snap is exposed and heavily reliant on its platform functioning by working off other providers systems including Google Drive, etc. This creates an additional risk factor in its supply chain that could affect its ability to function properly without disruption, etc.
Valuation Issues:
Snap has an eye-watering, proposed price valuation of 62 times of its sales (P/S ratio, "PSR"). As an industry peer, Facebook, which owns Snaps direct competitor Instagram, has a PSR of just 14.1x.
Other Sector Benchmark's are even lower on PSR valuations, namely: Yelp 3.9x, Google (parent co: Alphabet) 6.6x and Twitter: 4.6x.
From an alternative perspective, if we compare Snap's valuation as a "Camera company", would make GoPro, an appropriate measure to Snap, and trades on a PSR of just 1.1x.
High Valuation Justification?
Snap’s valuation can only justify such a high price tag based on its future growth scope. Its revenue has increased rapidly, but the growth in the number of people using its app has slowed considerably. Also the demographic of its users are largely made up of the under 35 age range who have less brand loyalty, are more fashion conscious, and therefore more receptive to migration and switching to other brands.
Since Snap’s launch in 2011 it has been loss-making, reporting a net loss of $515…
Disclaimer:
AJ Sangha is an active investor and may have financial interests and holdings in any of the topics about which he writes. The views expressed are solely those of Mr Sangha. This material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment advice or recommendations. Readers are urged to seek professional advice before making any investments.
Snap Inc., formerly Snapchat, Inc., is a camera company. The Company is engaged in advertising business. The Company’s customers can create Snaps using Sponsored Creative Tools, such as Sponsored Lenses and Sponsored Geofilters, or view them by watching their friends’ Snaps that contain the advertising creative. The Company’s product, Snapchat, is a camera application that is created to enable people communicate through short videos and images, that are called as Snaps. The Company’s Snap advertisements are vertical full screen video advertisements in the Snap format. The Company offers a range of third party and in-house solutions to measure advertising effectiveness. The Company works with partners to verify that an advertisement was in fact delivered to a given user. The Company works with third parties to measure the reach and frequency of a campaign, and the demographics of the users that viewed the campaign. more »
Facebook, Inc. builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. Instagram is a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them to friends. Messenger is a messaging application available for mobile and Web on various platforms and devices. WhatsApp Messenger is a mobile messaging application that is used by people around the world. Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform allows people to play games, consume content and connect with others. more »
GoPro, Inc. produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company's products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities. Its products include HERO line of capture devices. From extreme to mainstream, professional to consumer, GoPro enables the world to capture and share its passions in the form of immersive and engaging content. It develops product solutions to enable consumers to capture, manage, share and enjoy some of the important moments in their lives. GoPro integrates with mobile devices through the GoPro App, which enables engaging self-capture during virtually any activity. It offers two applications, including GoPro Studio and GoPro App, which facilitate posting of photos and videos directly to social networks and content platforms. more »