Stock in Focus: Can housebuilders keep Super Stock status as insiders sell?
This week I’m going to take a look at news from SIF portfolio stock Redrow, as well as the wider housing sector. After a week of insider selling, is the tide about to change?
But before I delve into the murky world of UK housing, I’d like to flag up a ShareSoc investor seminar in Leeds next week, at 5.30pm on 19 September.
This event is free for anyone to attend and the venue is only five minutes’ walk from Leeds station. The following companies will be presenting, after which there will be a buffet and drinks, with a chance to chat to directors:
PrimaryBid (online platform allowing private investors to participate in placings)
I’ve been to several ShareSoc seminars in Leeds and would recommend them. The presentations are interesting and it’s rare for small investors to get a chance to chat freely with company directors.
The event will be hosted by ShareSoc director and respected private investor David Stredder, so you’ll also get a chance to chat with him. These events aren’t viable without a certain level of attendance, so they’re worth supporting. For more details and to register, go to: https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-growth-company-seminar-leeds-19-september-2017/
Straws in the wind?
Let’s get back to business. Stockopedia currently ranks most of the big UK housebuilders as Super Stocks. They’ve certainly been excellent investments in recent years. But I’m becoming increasingly concerned that this situation may soon start to change. My concerns haven’t been helped by a wave of insider selling.
Housebuilders have performed well this year, but is progress faltering?
The latest firm to hit the headlines is Redrow, which is a SIF portfolio stock. Last week saw the shares bounce higher after a record set of full-year results. Pre-tax profit rose by 26%, and the order book ended the year up by 14% at £1.1bn, a new record.
However, these gains were reversed when the stock closed down by 9% on Tuesday. The trigger for this sharp drop was the news that two entities associated with company founder Steve Morgan had sold about 7% of his holding in the firm, collecting around £153m.
Mr Morgan remains the largest shareholder, with a stake of about 33%. According to the placing announcement, the proceeds will be used to diversify his…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company's operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London. The Company's range of properties include Heritage Collection, Regent Collection, Abode Collection and Bespoke Collection. The Heritage Collection includes homes, which are designed for modern living. The Regent Collection includes homes, which are designed similar to the formal townhouse residences. The Abode Collection includes modern urban homes. The Bespoke Collection offers approximately 50 luxury apartments and penthouses. The Company has approximately 100 live developments throughout much of England and Wales. The Company's subsidiaries include Harrow Estates plc, Redrow Real Estate Limited, Redrow Regeneration plc and HB (HDG) Limited. more »
Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand. The Company builds homes under Charles Church brand in a range of locations. The Company focuses on affordable social housing and sells these homes under Westbury Partnerships. The Space4 business operates an off-site manufacturing plant producing timber frames, insulated wall panels and roof cassettes as a fabric first solution to the construction of new homes. more »
Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments. Its housebuilding segment operates through approximately six regions and approximately 30 operating divisions delivering over 17,319 homes. Its Commercial developments are delivered by Wilson Bowden developments. It purchases land in targeted locations and designs homes for its customers using standard house designs. Its brands include Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London. Its Barratt Homes brand focuses on making homes. Its Barratt London brand portfolio offers apartments and penthouses in Westminster to riverside communities in Fulham. Its David Wilson Homes brand offers home design and specification, and focuses on developing family homes. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
People will continue to need homes to live in, the main risks (I believe) come from changes to government subsidies (help to buy), changes to interest rates, and changes to the economy (for instance due to Brexit, or some other major event).
On the other hand, people have such an unhealthy fixation with the value of their home (and even unhealthier sized loans anchored to them) that it is political poison to let house prices fall significantly, limiting the downside risk for house builders.
Diversification is as always key, and I believe it may be more important than trying to time the market perfectly.
I should disclose, I hold long positions in £TW and Persimmon (LON:PSN) but this is driven by my views above, rather than the other way around.
I see that house prices are now more affordable in half the country than in 2007.
The main threat to housebuilders is recession, people may need houses but they don't need new houses and in last recession hardly anymore was buying them. I remember all the sites near me they were mothballed. Of course Brexit is a concern, we don't know what effect it will have on our economy, although some builders are feeling some effects such as Berkeley Group (LON:BKG). Some are more exposed to the London market as well. I do hold some Redrow (LON:RDW) but have sold over half and sold all my other builders. So I'm bearish on the sector at the moment, of course the best time to buy is after a recession, just look back at shares 2007-2010.