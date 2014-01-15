Stock in Focus: Provident Financial shows how High Flyers can go bad
How often do shares of a FTSE 100 company fall by 68% in one day? Thankfully, not very often.
But when subprime lender Provident Financial issued a major profit warning on Tuesday, cancelled its dividend and warned investors of a FCA investigation, the shares crashed.
The good news is that investors with balanced, diversified portfolios shouldn’t have suffered too much. A 70% loss on a 5% position will only reduce the total value of your portfolio by 3.5%. That’s disappointing, but hardly the stuff of nightmares.
The bad news is that Provident shares have now fallen by 80% in 2017. It’s probably fair to ask if the group’s turnaround can be achieved without some lasting damage.
Whatever happens, I think it’s worth asking whether we could have seen this crash coming. And as there are no suitable new stocks for the SIF Portfolio this week, I thought I’d use this week’s article to try and answer this question.
What went wrong?
If you haven’t been following the Provident saga, here’s a quick recap of what’s gone wrong at this company.
Back in 2016, the company decided to swap its army of 4,500 self-employed doorstep debt collection agents for 2,500 employed “customer experience managers”. The switch was meant to take place in July this year, but it’s now clear that this project has been a costly fiasco.
Firstly, many of the firm’s self-employed agents walked off the job before the July deadline. This meant that loan payments weren’t being collected on time. In June, management said the impact of this would be £40m and warned that new lending was £37m below prior year figures, due to a drop in sales penetration. Guidance for pre-exceptional profit from home credit was cut from c.£110m to £60m.
Since rolling out the new system in July, it seems Provident has suffered serious teething problems. Collection of loan payments is currently running at 57%, compared to 90% for the same period last year. Sales of new loans are £9m per week lower than in 2016.
Full year guidance for the home credit business has now been cut from a pre-exceptional profit of £60m on 20 June to a pre-exceptional loss of £80m-£120m.
RIP ROP?
There’s also one final sting in the tail. It turns out that back in April 2016, Provident’s Vanquis Bank credit card…
Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company's divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans. Vanquis Bank is engaged in the provision of credit cards. CCD is engaged in home credit business in the United Kingdom and Ireland. CCD includes Provident, which offers home credit loans; Satsuma, which is an online instalment loan product, and glo, which is a guarantor loans product. Moneybarn is engaged in the provision of vehicle finance. Its subsidiaries within CCD are Provident Financial Management Services Limited, Provident Personal Credit Limited and Greenwood Personal Credit Limited. Its Central segment includes its subsidiary, Central Provident Investments plc. more »
Re Brokers targets, J.P. Morgan Cazenove have slashed theirs from 3200 to 1200 and give it a rating of neutral from overweight, and Barclays have reduced their target from 3150 to 600, and have moved their recommendation from overweight to equal weight.
I don't know why we take any notice of what these guys say. It's a bit like reading your daily horoscope!
Hi Roland,
I'd argue that a HighFlyer didn't go bad.
You noted that the Stockopedia style transitioned from a HighFlyer to Neutral on the 10th May when the price was close to recent highs of 3250.
The Neutral stock then started to slide, lurched in June and proceeded to collapse.
Maybe Crawshaw (LON:CRAW), Solid State (LON:SOLI), and System1 are better examples of high flyers going bad. I'm sure there are plenty of others that have crashed also.
I notice Costain (LON:COST) and Severfield (LON:SFR) are on your screen, are these not suitable in include in your portfolio?
In reply to herbie47, post #3
Hi Herbie,
I think Costain (LON:COST) is a very good company, but the portfolio already includes Morgan Sindall (LON:MGNS), so I think Costain and Severfield (LON:SFR) would overlap too much in terms of diversification.
Regards,
Roland
In reply to Roland Head, post #4
OK, yes I understand Costain (LON:COST) and Morgan Sindall (LON:MGNS) are similar and both low margin contractors. £SEVR is a bit different and is tempting now it's fallen back, but not keen on the share options though.