Stock in Focus: Will momentum trap Purplebricks be the next Woodford stock to collapse?
Neil Woodford will probably be hoping that the recent collapse of Provident Financial will mark the end of a bad run for his funds.
For the sake of his investors, I hope there's no more bad news on the horizon. But much as I respect Mr Woodford's track record, I fear that storm clouds could be gathering.
The company I'd like to look at today is online estate agent Purplebricks, which was the ninth-largest holding in Woodford's flagship Equity Income Fund at the end of July.
For those who aren't familiar with this story, Woodford invested in Purplebricks before it floated on the stock market. The fund manager is now the AIM-listed firm's largest shareholder, with a 28.7% stake that’s worth about £365m at current levels.
However, there's no denying that Purplebricks' current valuation can only make sense if the group delivers a colossal amount of further growth. This business was recently described by Paul Scott as "ludicrously highly valued".
Stockopedia's algorithms have consistently given this stock a low StockRank and classified it as a Momentum Trap. Today I’m asking if this is a fair assessment, or if this is a case where human judgement is required to understand a stock’s potential?
The bull case
For bulls, the investment case for Purplebricks appears to revolve around two possible scenarios:
The first is that the company will achieve Rightmove-like levels of dominance in the UK.
The second scenario is that it will gain a substantial share in the US market, where it's just beginning to launch.
UK market: In my view, comparisons with Rightmove are flawed. Rightmove is a listing site. This is a business naturally suited to a monopolistic solution, as house-hunters benefit from getting all the information they want in one place.
Purplebricks is somewhat different. It faces competition from every estate agent in the UK. Many of these businesses are long established and well known in their local areas. Although many charge exorbitant fees for doing very little (in my opinion!), there's no reason this can't change.
What's to stop estate agents offering a cut-price fixed fee service and a more expensive full-service option? I can't see estate agents giving up easily in the face of online competition, especially as most also operate as letting agencies.
Overseas expansion: Purplebricks' move into Australia might well be successful, but…
Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom. more »
You forgot to mention Paul Scott is still long on them despite what he says about valuation, but pretty much my suspicions made flesh in maths. Yet given they're the market leaders, first movers and might just do well abroad, I won't be shorting it either unless that turns out not to be the case.
I held Woodford Patient Capital Trust since launch but sold out recently. WPCT being invested in small, often unlisted stocks I was happy that many of them would fail but the few winners would more than compensate as long as you are patient enough to wait for that to happen and this trust has much more opportunity to access these early stage companies than the private investor does. (I also liked that Woodford will take no fee unless the trust achieves it's performance objectives).
But what I've seen more recently is the Woodford team making what appear to be multiple mistakes that high quality professional investors shouldn't. So that makes me nervous. Then on top of that a significant amount of the gains in WPCT that are mitigating the losses are down to Purplebricks (LON:PURP). So, if Purplebricks does fall off its lofty perch WPCT takes a significant hit.
Furthermore if Woodford do try and sell down their holding in Purplebricks that may precipitate a dramatic fall in the share price. So even if they want out they cannot get out at the moment or until the numbers have risen to support the share price.
I get the feeling it is squeaky bum time for them!
In terms of Market Capitalisation, Purplebricks and Savills are very similar today. Stockopedia ranks Savills very highly in stark contrast to Purplebricks, so it will be interesting to see in a year or two's time which turn outs to be the better investment. Fundamentally on Purplebricks it comes down to whether you believe they can scale their business significantly whilst retaining control of marketing and other fixed costs.
"What's to stop estate agents offering a cut-price fixed fee service and a more expensive full-service option? "
Hmmm, I can't see how they can provide a cheaper model without cannibalising their full-service option. Probably a brave move which would require plenty of cash to fund?
Interesting article. For me, it is as you say a case where human judgement is required to understand the potential.
In reply to runthejoules, post #1
"You forgot to mention Paul Scott is still long on them"
I didn't mention this as the disclosure statements we provide when writing articles are only valid at the time of publication, not afterwards.
So I try to avoid commenting on Paul's (or anyone else's) holdings in case I give a mistaken impression.
Hope this makes sense!
Roland
In reply to Graham Ford, post #2
Hi Graham,
I didn't mention this in the article, but you make a good point about how difficult it's likely to be for Woodford to sell Purplebricks (LON:PURP), or indeed other mid-cap stocks where he has a 20%+ holding.
Although Woodford could sell a big chunk of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) without problems (as he did recently), trying to shift a major stake in a company such as Purplebricks (LON:PURP) would be very much harder. I suspect the shares would probably fall quite badly once the sales were revealed to the market.
Regards,
Roland
In reply to browndogwork, post #4
Hi browndogwork,
I suspect there's plenty of 'fat' in the percentage-based fees charged by estate agents. Certainly I didn't see any go bust in the town where I lived during the financial crisis.
In my view, this sector is ripe for disruption. Companies such as Purplebricks (LON:PURP) may be the catalyst that starts the process, but I'm not convinced it's a complete solution. I think there's still a need for selling agents with expert local knowledge, who market properties actively, host viewings and negotiate solutions to the problems which inevitably arise.
The only problem is that in my experience, many local estate agents are too lazy and complacent to actually maximise these advantages. This seems to have got worse as Rightmove (LON:RMV) has become more dominant.
In my opinion, the online estate agents are more likely to trigger a change in the business models of bricks and mortar agents than to destroy them outright (although I do expect some casualties).
Regards,
Roland
In reply to browndogwork, post #4
They are already doing that but the problem is they are cutting their own profits and still have all the overheads. The answer would be to go more online and close some of their high street shops.
In reply to Roland Head, post #7
"I suspect there's plenty of 'fat' in the percentage-based fees charged by estate agents. Certainly I didn't see any go bust in the town where I lived during the financial crisis."
Not sure about that, I think plenty did go bust or got taken over. Have a look at Countrywide (LON:CWD) profits, they are the largest estate agent at the moment but maybe not for much longer.
In reply to emmettsmith, post #3
Hi emmettsmith,
It's interesting to compare Savills (LON:SVS) and Purplebricks (LON:PURP). I guess from my point of view I'd be much more comfortable paying £1.3bn for a company that's already generating profits of c.£100m per year, rather than one that's losing money and might continue to do so.
That's a result of my value/income-focused approach to investment. Obviously devoted growth and momentum investors might see it differently!
Regards,
Roland
Re Purplebricks,
Just reading the local paper, come across a local high street estate agent starting to offer online prices for
selling your property,a price of £ 899 is stated inc vat,a more enhanced service will cost more.Is this the
start of high street agents offering online sevices,
regards Tony
In reply to herbie47, post #9
As regards estate agents failing, I'm only speaking from personal experience in my area of North Yorkshire. I'm sure some went bust during the lean years. Survival may have depended on how prudently the owners had built up reserves during the boom years.
As regards Countrywide (LON:CWD), I'd argue the group's biggest problem is that management have not built any reserves. Instead they've allowed net debt to rise from c.£100m to > £200m since 2014. Without that burden, I believe the situation would be more attractive.
Cheers, Roland
In reply to Roland Head, post #12
Yes high debt does not help but their profits and market share have fallen rapidly over the last year or so. Look at the EPS forecasts over the last year. If you look at the latest half year report it does not look attractive at all and we are not even in a recession yet.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
Hi Herbie,
Fair point, but what I meant was that shareholder equity/value would be a lot safer without that debt burden hanging over it. Debt free, I don't think Countrywide (LON:CWD) would face any kind of existential threat, even in a recession.
Roland
In reply to bluetonto, post #11
Hi Tony,
That's interesting to know, I haven't seen this in my local area yet.
Thanks for pointing this out.
Regards, Roland
As regards estate agents failing, I'm only speaking from personal experience in my area of North Yorkshire. I'm sure some went bust during the lean years.
That's not a new phenomenon. Estates agents multiply, and then disappear again according to the state of the market. They've had a lot of good times recently so there have been a lot around for a while.
I'm certainly unconvinced by Purpleski's moat.
Where I live now we have a local online only type agent - who combines a limited local personal service, with online marketing for prices that are little if anything above online agents fees. I'm convinced there is room for that, and something in between that and traditional agencies.
I've dealt with appalling agents in the past, who have charged large amounts for next to nothing. However, on my last sale, though the fee was 1% of a significant sale value there was no doubt it was worth every penny, and we gained up to 10x what we paid him. He was a good conscientious competent agent who knew the local market well and got us a price no one else though we should be trying for. Our house was something non standard, and most of the others we spoke to simply couldn't cope/weren't interested. There will always be a role for that, but also I expect a role for clever more local companies who combine some of the benefits of online with some local knowledge and service. If that means the lazy traditional agents go the wall I'm sure I won't be the only one cheering, but I'm not convinced that the likes of Purpleski will pick up all the business.
Peter