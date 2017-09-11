Technical Analysis (Part 22) - Japanese Charts: Kagi

Monday, Sep 11 2017 by
1 comment
2
Technical Analysis Part 22 Japanese Charts Kagi

Previously we looked at the Line Break chart which was great for spotting possible reversals. In this article, we look at an approach that can filter out some of the psychological issues you may be having with your analysis. If you’re struggling with the ‘noise’ of the charts and information overload in your trading, then Kagi charting could be just the thing for you to add to your trading arsenal. 

Kagi charts were developed in Japan in the 1870’s when their stock market started trading and were used to track the price movement of rice. They were used to give a much more transparent picture of where the price of an individual asset was headed independent of time. Due to the global world we live in and the advancement in charting software, techniques such as Kagi charting are now available to all of us.

It’s all about the yin and yang: What are Kagi charts?

Kagi charts, like their western equivalent the ‘point and figure chart’, do away with time, leaving the user to focus only on the price action. Instead of using ‘X’s and O’s like point and figure charts, the Kagi chart simply uses lines. These lines are known as the Yin and Yang lines. The other fundamental concept of these charts, is that of the reversal in price. The lines change direction once the price moves a set amount.

Below you can see a typical example based on the S&P500 stock index (Charts: TradingView). In this example the thicker black line signifies up bullish periods (Yang line) and the thinner red line signifies bearish periods (Yin Line):

59b68598715f0K2.png

Also take a look at the same period on the Kagi S&P 500 chart versus the traditional candlestick chart S&P 500 chart. See how much less noise there is on the Kagi chart (Charts: TradingView):

59b685ad41e00K3.png

Constructing your Kagi chart

Step one is to calculate your reversal amount. This can be done one of three ways:

  1. Fixed number of points

  2. A set percentage move

  3. Average True Range (ATR)

This calculation is not restricted to just the ‘close’, but could also be based on a range such as the high-low. The reversal amount is the minimum price change required for the Kagi line to reverse its direction. If a reversal were to occur,…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
2 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



1 Comment on this Article show/hide all

danpollard 6 mins ago 1 of 1

Does anyone still read these?!

| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad is the founder of The Stop Hunter and the resident Technical Strategist at Stockopedia.com. He has worked in the City of London for nearly twenty years at some of the top Investment Banks and Trading Houses. His career that has taken him from global risk management (front office, market, quantitative), to successful commodities options trader, to own account proprietary trader.His professional experience in the world of trading and risk management is vast and he has extensive knowledge of financial markets, especially in the fields of Commodities, FX and Equities. He has a strong quantitative background and is a qualified Technical Analyst. He also holds an MSc in Financial Markets & Derivatives and a BA (Hons) in Business & Economics. His career has taken him worldwide and he has lectured in London, the Far East and at Princeton, USA.He is an expert in technical analysis, systematic/automated trading, derivatives products, financial and quantitative theory, risk management and regulatory practices. He also has experience of dealing and trading with China. He is currently a member of GARP, PRMIA and the STA. Now trading from his offices in Canterbury, Kent, he undertakes consultancy work in the City and is a part-time University lecture teaching at Queen Mary, Kings College, LSE.Author of the book: #Trading Thought: Mind Medicine for Traders and Investors more »

Follow

60
Followers
0
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Technical Analysis Part 21 Japanese Charts Line Break

Can I CANSLIM 4 NMC Healthcare

Charting Options
Charting Options
Technical Analysis 29th Aug

Technical Analysis Part 20 Japanese Charts Renko

Knowing when to sell a stock is always difficult


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis