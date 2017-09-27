Why it can pay to accept the discomfort of buying stocks hitting new highs
There are very few stock market signals that catch the attention of investors quite like the 52-week high. Lists of shares making new highs are published in newspapers and on websites around the world every day. But while 52-week high data is easy to get hold of, what does it really tell you and how can you make the most of it?
One of the surprising traits of the 52-week high is that it can have a major impact on the minds of investors - and sometimes that makes it more of a hindrance than a help.
While the information is readily available, evidence shows that it can cause a kind of momentary paralysis in investors that leads to a slow reaction in prices. And when you get the extra kicker of a positive earnings surprise from a stock that’s trading at a 52-week high, this so-called ‘post-earnings announcement drift’ has been shown to be even more extreme. But while all this sounds quite negative, it arguably creates an opportunity for investors who are aware of it.
The lowdown on new highs
I cover the subject of 52-week highs periodically, and it’s one of those areas that provokes a lot of interest. For a start, new highs have the credibility of being used by popular investors like Mark Minervini and William O’Neil. Yet when you look at the research into new highs, the explanation for why they’re important is quite intricate.
Influential research on them was published by Thomas George and Chuan-Yang Hwang in 2004, which found that they were a major driver of momentum. Momentum is the tendency for price trends to persist over the short to medium term, and it’s often linked to how investors think and behave.
George and Hwang reckoned that investors used the 52-week high as a reference point, or anchor. They found that when new-news comes along about a company, it can take days, weeks or even months for the price to shift upwards because of this ‘anchoring’ effect. In essence, existing investors are simply slow to bid the price higher, while onlookers are reluctant to buy at the new high. This is where the term post-earnings announcement drift comes from.
Now this kind of investor irrationality isn’t restricted to 52-week highs. There are other events that cause investors to hesitate that have also been linked to momentum. One…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I'm not a fan of Stockopedia's Momentum Rank as I am not aware that it has any predictive component regarding the future forecast performance of a stock.
I would also like to know what formula Stockopedia use to calculate Momentum Rank.
Ditto all the other Stockopedia Ranks.
In reply to Peter Craven, post #1
http://help.stockopedia.com/product-guide/stockranks/basics/the-momentum-rank
Shows all the parameters used to make it (as rank in market for each parameter). The only bit missing is the weightings applied to each parameter rank, given they don't state "equally weighted" I assume that there might be some secret sauce applied to the weightings.
In reply to Peter Craven, post #1
To the best of my knowledge, the premise of the momentum rank is that it is based on academic research that shows that the momentum factors used *do* have a predictive component regarding the future performance of a stock. There's some good research linked from the momentum rank page.
Ben,
What is the rationale for excluded all financial sector stocks please?
I think momentum is important BUT after being in DFS a month before their surprise profit warning and getting crushed and burnt in the fallout I think you have to be very careful with stocks that have Stocko high momentum ranking and numbers !
....and a lesson to be learned from Card Factory (LON:CARD) - on your list - which reached a new 12 month high on Monday and today (Wednesday) is closer to the 12 month low.
In reply to ISAallowance, post #2
The devil is in the detail as always?
In reply to Peter Craven, post #1
Peter Craven wrote: "I'm not a fan of Stockopedia's Momentum Rank as I am not aware that it has any predictive component regarding the future forecast performance of a stock."
Well, the performance record of the Momentum Rank in the UK has been much better than the UK market as a whole over the last four years, since it was first introduced by Stockopedia, as this graph shows:
http://www.stockopedia.com/stockranks/performance/?exchanges=LSE%2CISD&field=_MomentumScore_lo∩=10&period=1&buckets=deciles
We should bear in mind, however, there hasn't been a major bear market over that period.
Hi Ben,
Interesting article. Are you able to quantify what you mean by earnings surprise. For example Card Factory (LON:CARD) is listed as having an interim earnings surprise of 5%+. Given yesterday's lacklustre results, I assumed this was related to the FY results issued in March 2017: https://www.investegate.co.uk/card-factory-plc--card-/rns/final-results/201703280700106757A/
However, this shows whilst there was growth across all metrics, underlying EPS was up 3.8% on 2016 levels. Is the earnings surprise a beat on EPS forecasts?
Regards,
Imran.
In reply to ISAallowance, post #3
Hello ISAAllowance
WPP and Reckitt and Benckiser are two perfect examples of stocks which were momentum stocks this earlier this year, but not any more. However, my little anecdote does not prove that momentum factors *Don't* have a predictive component. As we are all aware one swallow does not make a summer.
We will have to agree to disagree on this one.
Regards,
Peter.
In reply to pka, post #8
Not sure what the graph is actually telling me?
Your word of caution "We should bear in mind, however, there hasn't been a major bear market over that period." is most significant.