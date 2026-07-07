The unusual volatility of the Korean index continues to make headlines, with Bloomberg noting that it fell 8% at one point during the overnight session, resulting in a trading halt. Samsung shares are down 6% despite the company posting strong results.

More broadly, the atmosphere around AI and tech stocks is increasingly jittery. Bloomberg penned the following sentences in its review of recent price action:

Traders have increasingly become skeptical on the AI boom after massive gains in stock prices this year. Investors have also largely priced in hefty profit margins from a historic buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Daily headlines on capacity additions, tech delays and rising debt levels that barely raised an eyebrow over the past few years are now seen as reasons to dump tech shares.

There is always a post hoc explanation for unpredictable short-term price movements that seems obvious.



In the case of AI-related tech stocks, the answer for a sell-off is always obvious: they are overpriced. There is too much capacity and expectations are too high. But this has been true for a long time.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,665

S&P 500 is down 0.3% at 7,520

Brent crude (September) is up 1.2% at $72.85/bbl

Gold is down 0.9% at $4,125/oz

Bitcoin is down 1% at $63,150

Dr. James Fox joins me today.

The Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

James's Section

Up 13% at 3,048p (£2.1bn) - Trading Update - James - AMBER/GREEN =

Keller Group has told us that it expects operating profit for FY26 to be materially ahead of current market consensus, and stock is surging. It’s bitter-sweet for me – it’s a stock I’ve touted in the past (notably around the turn of the year) but never purchased it myself.

The company has been getting some more coverage recently – check out Ed Sheldon’s excellent article from early May – and quite rightly. Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor – essentially the company that does the foundations and ground engineering work for major construction projects, from data centres to highways. It's not a household name, but it's a big, global operation with around 10,000 staff.

Today, the upgrade is being driven almost entirely by North America, which makes up roughly 60% of group revenue. Demand there has been running hot – data centre construction and infrastructure projects have picked up sharply, more than offsetting a softer patch in Florida's housing market. The order book now sits at a record £1.9bn, boosted by a large multi-year US highway remediation contract, so there's decent visibility on future work too.

There's no number attached to "materially ahead" — Keller hasn't said by how much it'll beat consensus, just that it will. The one hard number we do have is the consensus itself: analysts (seven of them, company-compiled) currently pencil in £3,150m revenue and £223m underlying operating profit for the full year.

Europe and the Middle East is described as “robust,” with growth markets like Scandinavia and the Gulf offsetting a weak western Europe. Asia Pacific is “in line with expectations” – Australia's foundations business is under pricing pressure even though activity levels are strong, which is offset by the Austral business. The heavy lifting is happening in the US.

Two things worth watching. First, there’s concentration risk with North America now around 60% of revenue and the upgrade almost entirely attributable to US/Canada data centre and infrastructure demand – more of a concern if you subscribe to the peak AI capex narrative.

Second, the order book: a record at £1.9bn, but a chunk of that increase comes from a single large contract (the I-40 highway remediation job), so it's worth knowing that's not pure organic breadth across many smaller wins.

Still not expensive

Taking into account today’s surge, the stock is trading around 12.8x earnings on a forward-12 month basis. That puts it at a slight premium to its engineering and construction peer group but a discount to the global industrials average which sits closer to 21x. The PEG ratio currently sits around 1.7 (not great) but that doesn’t factor in today’s improved guidance.

The market will also want to factor in Keller’s strong profitability metrics and robust balance sheet. The business boasts a return on capital of 19.7%, return on equity of 23.1%, and an operating market of 6.7% – all of which are stronger than the sector average.

Net debt, meanwhile, has fallen from £299m in 2022 to just £28.9m in 2025, providing financial flexibility for a company with apparent operational momentum. The EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.5 represents a modest discount to the engineering and construction peer group average.

Collectively, these metrics result in a very strong StockRank of 96. It’s worth noting that the StockRank has actually remained above 90 since mid-November – since then, and factoring in the dividend at the time, the stock has returned 99% for shareholders.

James’s View

The data suggests that Keller Group could continue to impress. However, after the recent run up, it’s entirely possible we will see some profit taking. I'm broadly bullish, but conscious that Keller's operating margin – around 6.7%, above the peer group average – is still thin in absolute terms. The MasTec/Sterling precedent shows the market will pay high multiples for low-margin infrastructure names when the growth story is strong enough, so margin alone isn't a hard ceiling on the rating. It does mean the re-rating depends on Keller continuing to prove the growth story, rather than the multiple expanding on its own.