The unusual volatility of the Korean index continues to make headlines, with Bloomberg noting that it fell 8% at one point during the overnight session, resulting in a trading halt. Samsung shares are down 6% despite the company posting strong results.
More broadly, the atmosphere around AI and tech stocks is increasingly jittery. Bloomberg penned the following sentences in its review of recent price action:
Traders have increasingly become skeptical on the AI boom after massive gains in stock prices this year. Investors have also largely priced in hefty profit margins from a historic buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide.
Daily headlines on capacity additions, tech delays and rising debt levels that barely raised an eyebrow over the past few years are now seen as reasons to dump tech shares.
There is always a post hoc explanation for unpredictable short-term price movements that seems obvious.
In the case of AI-related tech stocks, the answer for a sell-off is always obvious: they are overpriced. There is too much capacity and expectations are too high. But this has been true for a long time.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,665
S&P 500 is down 0.3% at 7,520
Brent crude (September) is up 1.2% at $72.85/bbl
Gold is down 0.9% at $4,125/oz
Bitcoin is down 1% at $63,150
The Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Companies Reporting
|Name (Mkt Cap)
|RNS
|Summary
|Our view (Author)
Halma (LON:HLMA) (£14.8bn | SR75)
|Initial cash consideration €154m (£132m). Earn-out of up to a maximum €121m (£104m) based on performance over two years to March 2028. Dreampath’s FY March 2027 revenue is forecast to be €33m (£28m). Dreampath provides “automated systems that enable anatomical pathology laboratories to safely and efficiently track, store and manage patient tissue samples throughout the diagnostic process.”
Keller (LON:KLR) (£1.86bn | SR96)
|Positive momentum has accelerated since the May 20th update. Revenue and underlying operating profit for the full year 2026 will be materially ahead of current market consensus.
|AMBER/GREEN = (James)
Keller Group upgraded FY26 guidance, saying revenue and operating profit will be materially ahead of consensus (£3,150m revenue, £223m profit). North America, 60% of sales, is driving it via data centre and infrastructure demand; order book hit a record £1.9bn. Stock surged, now around 12.8x forward earnings. Bullish, but thin margin (6.7%) and North America concentration and data centre capex exposure warrant caution after run-up.
|Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) (£1.37bn | SR84)
|H1 2026 Trading Update
|H1 revenue €450m, up 60% year-on-year. Well positioned for strong cash generation into H2 and 2027. Will provide an update on our capital allocation plans in September. Reaffirms FY26 guidance.
Firstgroup (LON:FGP) (£1.0bn | SR69)
|Awarded the contract to operate worker transport and site shuttle services from points across Suffolk, to and from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction site. Term of up to five years from July 2026.
Young & Cos Brewery (LON:YNGA) (£516m | SR96)
|Strong trading momentum has continued. Revenue for the first 14 weeks up 5.5% on a like-for-like basis. “While the backdrop remains challenging, we are well positioned and looking ahead to the rest of the year with confidence.”
Victrex (LON:VCT) (£507m | SR87)
|Full-year guidance maintained. Q3 revenue +18%. Year-to-date revenue +7%. “Q3 maintained the positive momentum we saw through our second quarter.”
Capita (LON:CPI) (£393m | SR24)
|“We continue to work at pace to resolve the operational issues in collaboration with the Cabinet Office… we are sorry for the distress and inconvenience experienced by those members… Capita is assessing the implications of the matters contained in the statement and, if required, will update the market as soon as it is able to do so.”
NCC (LON:NCC) (£371m | SR80)
|Proposing to return £185m to shareholders via £170m tender offer at 145p and a £15m general share buyback programme.
Beauty Tech (LON:TBTG) (£369m | SR70)
|Now anticipates that revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the year ending 31 December 2026 will be ahead of current market expectations, being no less than £170 million and £45 million, respectively. Current market expectations: revenue of £161.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of £41.5 million.
Afentra (LON:AET) (£146.8m | SR72)
|Afentra to pursue its next phase of growth as an independent E&P company. Gross average production for the six months ended June 2026 was 19,379 bopd. Revenue $91m. Net cash $28.4m. "The first half of 2026 has been a period of significant progress across every dimension of our business.”
EnSilica (LON:ENSI) (£109m | SR52)
|Has conditionally raised £14m gross at 91p. This will enable ENSI “to accelerate new products and projects and its growing contract pipeline”.
Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) (£68m | SR N/A)
|Requested the suspension of trading in shares to be lifted today. £2.5m placing expected to complete today and address CPH2’s constrained working capital position by providing sufficient working capital through to December 2026. Remaining elements of the fundraising to provide sufficient working capital until June 2027.
Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) (£45m | SR99)
|Cement sales were up 15% to 978,950 tonnes in H1 FY26, revenue up 42% to KZT 29,588 (approx $61m) versus KZT 20,717m ($40m) in H1 2025. Average price per tonne rose to KZT 30,224 ($62.1), helped by a 7% tenge appreciation. Domestic market share up 2pp to 15%. FY26 sales guided at 1.95m tonnes, below 2025 due to lower opening clinker stock. Capacity expansion project to 2.5m tonnes is 90% contracted and on track for summer 2027 commissioning (self funded from cash flow).
Coiled Therapeutics (LON:COIL) (£41m | SR1)
|Switching its Phase I cancer drug AO-252 to a new softgel formulation to fix absorption issues seen with the tablet version, with first patients dosed on the new version this month. The tablet’s absorption is capped at higher doses – the softgel is meant to remove that ceiling.
Enwell Energy (LON:ENW) (£40.8m | SR26)
|No change on the core issues for Enwell Energy – its three production licences in Ukraine remain suspended, so zero production this quarter again. The company is pursuing ICSID arbitration against Ukraine over the suspensions. One bright spot: temporary equipment being installed to get some gas/condensate flowing from the SC-4 well via trucking to existing facilities.
Vianet (LON:VNET) (£19m | SR79)
|Q1 FY27 trading ahead of expectations. The business reported 3.1% revenue growth and recurring revenue up 5.8%, which now represents 88% of turnover.
IXICO (LON:IXI) (£17m | SR15)
|Positive trading update – FY26 revenue now seen at £8m+, above a prior £7.5m guide, inferring circa 22% growth on FY25 vs the circa 15% previously expected.
Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) (£14m | SR24)
|New channel sampling at its Nevada project confirms tungsten mineralisation over a circa 3km trend, with best results 27m at 0.15% WO3 and a high grade patch of 11m at 0.25% WO3.
Tekcapital (LON:TEK) (£13m | SR12)
|Portfolio company Innovative Eyewear landed a deal to roll out its Lucyd Armor smart safety glasses in 345 FYidoctors/Visique optical stores across Canada, starting in Q3 2026.
James's Section
Keller (LON:KLR)
Up 13% at 3,048p (£2.1bn) - Trading Update - James - AMBER/GREEN =
Keller Group has told us that it expects operating profit for FY26 to be materially ahead of current market consensus, and stock is surging. It’s bitter-sweet for me – it’s a stock I’ve touted in the past (notably around the turn of the year) but never purchased it myself.
The company has been getting some more coverage recently – check out Ed Sheldon’s excellent article from early May – and quite rightly. Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor – essentially the company that does the foundations and ground engineering work for major construction projects, from data centres to highways. It's not a household name, but it's a big, global operation with around 10,000 staff.
Today, the upgrade is being driven almost entirely by North America, which makes up roughly 60% of group revenue. Demand there has been running hot – data centre construction and infrastructure projects have picked up sharply, more than offsetting a softer patch in Florida's housing market. The order book now sits at a record £1.9bn, boosted by a large multi-year US highway remediation contract, so there's decent visibility on future work too.
There's no number attached to "materially ahead" — Keller hasn't said by how much it'll beat consensus, just that it will. The one hard number we do have is the consensus itself: analysts (seven of them, company-compiled) currently pencil in £3,150m revenue and £223m underlying operating profit for the full year.
Europe and the Middle East is described as “robust,” with growth markets like Scandinavia and the Gulf offsetting a weak western Europe. Asia Pacific is “in line with expectations” – Australia's foundations business is under pricing pressure even though activity levels are strong, which is offset by the Austral business. The heavy lifting is happening in the US.
Two things worth watching. First, there’s concentration risk with North America now around 60% of revenue and the upgrade almost entirely attributable to US/Canada data centre and infrastructure demand – more of a concern if you subscribe to the peak AI capex narrative.
Second, the order book: a record at £1.9bn, but a chunk of that increase comes from a single large contract (the I-40 highway remediation job), so it's worth knowing that's not pure organic breadth across many smaller wins.
Still not expensive
Taking into account today’s surge, the stock is trading around 12.8x earnings on a forward-12 month basis. That puts it at a slight premium to its engineering and construction peer group but a discount to the global industrials average which sits closer to 21x. The PEG ratio currently sits around 1.7 (not great) but that doesn’t factor in today’s improved guidance.
The market will also want to factor in Keller’s strong profitability metrics and robust balance sheet. The business boasts a return on capital of 19.7%, return on equity of 23.1%, and an operating market of 6.7% – all of which are stronger than the sector average.
Net debt, meanwhile, has fallen from £299m in 2022 to just £28.9m in 2025, providing financial flexibility for a company with apparent operational momentum. The EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.5 represents a modest discount to the engineering and construction peer group average.
Collectively, these metrics result in a very strong StockRank of 96. It’s worth noting that the StockRank has actually remained above 90 since mid-November – since then, and factoring in the dividend at the time, the stock has returned 99% for shareholders.
James’s View
The data suggests that Keller Group could continue to impress. However, after the recent run up, it’s entirely possible we will see some profit taking. I'm broadly bullish, but conscious that Keller's operating margin – around 6.7%, above the peer group average – is still thin in absolute terms. The MasTec/Sterling precedent shows the market will pay high multiples for low-margin infrastructure names when the growth story is strong enough, so margin alone isn't a hard ceiling on the rating. It does mean the re-rating depends on Keller continuing to prove the growth story, rather than the multiple expanding on its own.
See what our investor community has to say
Enjoying the free article? Unlock access to all subscriber comments and dive deeper into discussions from our experienced community of private investors. Don't miss out on valuable insights. Start your free trial today!Start your free trial
We require a payment card to verify your account, but you can cancel anytime with a single click and won’t be charged.