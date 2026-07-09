It turned out to be a rough day for the FTSE yesterday, down 1.7%, as markets were rattled by Trump’s declaration that the agreement to end the war was “over”.

Last night saw another 90 Iranian military targets hit.

If things escalate from here, it may involve the United States taking over Kharg Island, a strategically vital piece of land that’s just five miles long and three miles wide. It supposedly handles 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

Last night, the influential Larry Kudlow said on Fox:

Talking to military analysts, I have come to the view that the next big step in the Iranian war should be an American takeover of Kharg Island. That would completely cripple what’s left of Iran’s already decimated economy.



For those of us who were hoping for a quick peace deal, it sounds like things might be about to get worse, before they get better.

6.30am update: Trump says that Iran "called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly." Sounds promising, but Brent Crude is still up $6 this week - something more concrete than this will be needed to calm nerves.

Overnight market movements:

The FTS E is up 0.4% at 10,500

S&P 500 is up 0.3% at 7,505

Brent crude (September) is down 0.3% at $77.70/bbl

Gold is up 0.4% at $4,090/oz

Bitcoin is up 0.8% at $62,650

Mark Simpson joins us today.

The Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 3.5% at 106.2p (£132m) - Trading Statement - Graham - GREEN =

(At the time of writing, Graham has a long position in HSW.)

The headline from this online travel agent is:

FY 2026 guidance reiterated, strong revenue momentum sustained through H1 2026

Here’s an overview of H1:

Net revenue +12% year-on-year to €52.2m (despite a volume reduction estimated at 3% from the conflict in the Middle East).

Commission rate improved to 17.7% (H1 last year: 15.8%) thanks to Elevate (hostels paying for additional visibility).

Adj. EBITDA +11% year-on-year to €8.2m.

Net cash finished H1 at €2.5m (as of December 2025, there was net debt of €1.6m).

Acquisition: the purchase of OccasionGenius will soon bear fruit with event calendars going up for travellers in Q3 2026.

A key financial metric - direct marketing costs as a percentage of revenue - reduced from 51% in H1 last year to 49% in H1 2026.

CEO comment:

We continued to make good progress against our strategic roadmap during the first half of 2026. Our third-party budget accommodation offering is expanding across platforms and languages, event discovery is due to go-live in Q3 across the platform, following our acquisition of OccasionGenius, and Social Passes are broadening our addressable market…

…Our full-year guidance assumes that the disruption associated with the Middle East conflict eases through the second half and broader trading conditions normalise, with the contribution from our growth initiatives increasing as the year progresses. The Group continues to monitor the ongoing geopolitical environment but on the basis of the above, we reiterate our guidance for the full year."



Given the disruption in the Middle East in over the past 24 hours, which inhibits travel to Asia and Oceania, it makes sense that the Hostelworld share price might dip by a few percentage points today. The outlook statement above is pretty clear: hitting full-year guidance will require this problem to go away.

Graham’s view

I’m a shareholder here, and I’ve been GREEN on it, as I think it’s far too cheap for what it is.

In my view, a successful online platform, with majority market share in its niche, and that benefits from network effects, is worthy of a premium rating.

It does not currently enjoy that:

If it hits City forecasts this year (that is a big IF), then adjusted EPS will be heading for 14 cents, then 17 cents in 2027. The share price equates to about 125 cents.

With six months left in the year, there is every chance of a minor profit warning if Middle East disruption continues. But the range of possible outcomes surely cannot be all that wide, given that so many 2026 travellers will have already travelled or made their bookings by now?

Another question worth asking is whether we can trust the adjusted EPS figures. I do think they are inflated slightly by SBPs (share-based payments), but not egregiously so. SBPs were €1.8m in 2024 and €1.5m in 2025, while total adjusted profits were €17.4m and €15m, respectively.

Overall, therefore, I’m inclined to stay GREEN on this today.

I acknowledge that there are decent arguments for downgrading our stance. The share price reaction this morning suggests that there is some doubt around the company’s ability to hit forecasts this year. The outlook statement itself says that their assumption is that conditions will normalise. So if conditions don’t normalise, we can expect a profit warning here.

But from my point of view, this is already priced in. An adjusted P/E multiple of 8x for a company like this says it all. That’s a pessimistic rating and so I remain positive on the risk/reward that this offers.

In closing, I'd like to note that Stockopedia no longer rates this as a Sucker Stock , as it did the last time I looked at it in March. The StockRank is only 26, but the category has improved to Neutral. Perhaps the computers will slowly come to agree with me on this one!



Mark's Section

Down 1% at 58p (£82.8m) - HY Trading Update - Mark - AMBER/GREEN

I recently wrote a StockPitch article on this company, so I won’t provide much background today. It came to my attention when it appeared on a screen that I created to look for companies that are forecast to grow despite weak economic conditions, and looked like good value. Pebble (LON:PEBB) continues to feature on that screen despite the share price rising since I wrote the article.

Importantly, they continue to grow:

We expect to report a positive trading performance for HY 26 with Group revenue ahead of the prior year. HY 26 Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be ahead of HY 25, reflecting the impact of revenue growth and the continued investment to support scaling at Facilisgroup.

However, this line is a little vague, so I am pleased they added some more detail:

Facilsgroup: revenue +7%. “...our approach to long-term partnerships has supported the constructive evolution of the pricing structure for our enhanced technology.” Sounds like they can increase prices by adding desirable features, which is a good place to be.

Brand Addition: revenue +4%. “...driven primarily by incremental revenue from new contract wins secured over the last year.”

These don’t look particularly strong revenue growth rates. However, they are ahead of the 2.4% revenue growth that is forecast by brokers. And there are signs that this is not just a one-off. For Facilsgroup, they suggest that their pricing strategy “will positively impact revenue growth from H2 26 onwards and significantly extends our committed revenues by entry into multi-year contracts.”

Profitability:

So, although this is an in-line update, I view this positively. There is a strong H2 weighting to EPS, so I can see why they may want to remain cautious:

FY26 EPS is predicted to bounce back from a slightly weaker FY25, with the real growth in FY27. History is a little bit patchy, though, with periods of growth being followed by times of retracement:

In March, Panmure Liberum cut FY26 EPS but increased FY27:

This was due to the company flagging increased investment in Facilisgroup to drive higher growth. I am naturally sceptical of these sorts of moves as they often leave scope for brokers to simply do the same next year if targets are not met. Also, my experience tells me that markets hate any short-term hit to EPS forecasts, even if it's due to investment in higher long-term growth.

These kinds of moves often give great opportunities for investors willing to look through a short-term decline (if the higher growth does arrive), so it is key for me that the high-margin Facilsgroup is showing signs of that improving growth profile in H1.

Cashflow & Buybacks:

One of the attractions of the company is its continued strong cash flow generation:

The Group's balance sheet remains strong and its excellent free cash flow generation is supporting both organic growth and, as announced today, a £2.0m extension of the existing Share Buyback Programme.



The company continues to view their shares as good value, with an extended £2m buyback today. Some investors may take umbrage at these buybacks being described as shareholder returns:

In the 12 months to 30 June 2026, the Company returned £14.3m to shareholders (12 months to 30 June 2025: £6.0m). Following these distributions, net debt as at 30 June 2026 was £1.2m (net cash as at 30 June 2025: £6.0m). Assuming the full utilisation of the £2.0m extended Share Buyback Programme, net cash as at 31 December 2026 is expected to be approximately £5.0m (31 December 2025: £9.6m).



However, it is clear that if you believe that the shares are undervalued enough to hold, then the company buying back shares should add shareholder value.

Panmure Liberum keep forecasts essentially the same, saying:

We maintain our EBIT estimates, but increase FY 26 and FY 27 FD EPS by 1% and 3% due to the new buyback.



PL suggests the company will report modest net debt at the H1 end, but reaffirms the company’s view that it will return to net cash by year-end.

Valuation:

EBITDA isn’t a great measure for this sort of company as they capitalise intangibles. The £5m forenet cash is a nice buffer, but doesn’t significantly move the needle for a company with an £80m+ market cap, so price-earnings measures are going to be the best way to value this.

A forward P/E of 15 isn’t obviously great value. However, this falls to 11 for FY27. Panmure Liberum have a FY28 forecast of 6.3p EPS, taking the multiple down towards 9x, making them look better value. We have to take brokers' forecasts with a pinch of salt when they are that far out. However, it is worth noting that promotional products' performance is tied to corporate confidence, and better end-market conditions may turn current headwinds into tailwinds.

Strong cash generation means that they pay a dividend approaching 4% while buying back shares. This suggests that growth from here should be relatively capital light, and that the incremental returns on capital may be much better than the rather mediocre figures that the historical analysis suggests:

Mark’s view

While the forward P/E of 15 doesn’t scream great value, I think there are reasons to think that this company will grow revenue and EPS from here, at least in line with brokers' forecasts. This makes it look like a much better value for investors willing to take the long-term view.

Importantly, this trading update shows the key high-margin Facilsgroup leading the way, with H1 revenue growth ahead of FY revenue forecasts. There is still a strong H2-weighting, so I can see why management and brokers remain conservative. However, there are also signs that recent product investment is starting to show results, with customers willing to pay up for an increased feature set.

Strong cash generation, a reasonable dividend, and an ongoing buyback suggest investors may be relatively sanguine about the wait. Last time I looked at this company on the DSMR, I had a neutral view given the lack of previous coverage or a more detailed look at the prospects. However, my view has since been informed by writing a StockPitch article on the company. Despite a modest share price rise since my StockPitch article, I remain relatively positive about the company with an improved AMBER/GREEN view. Especially as it remains a SuperStock: