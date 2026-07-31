Good morning. The Korean Kospi index rose by as much as 17% overnight, as chip stocks rebounded and investors speculated that the AI trade was back on. Samsung rose by almost 26% while SK Hynix gained almost 30%.
At the same time, Apple missed sales forecasts after reporting that component shortages were having a larger impact than expected. Sales are now expected to rise by 9%-11% in the fourth quarter (June-Sept), compared to consensus estimates of 12%. Apple shares fell in US after-hours trading.
It appears to have been a relatively quiet night in the Middle East, following US strikes on Iran on Wednesday night. However, there are reports that Iran has launched drone strikes on targets in the region earlier today.
In other news from the region, President Trump says Hamas has agreed to disarm, although details are unclear. Saudi Arabia has formed a coalition of 14 countries aimed at protecting shipping routes in the Red Sea in the face of Houthi attacks.
Finally, the growing trend of AI frontier models going rogue has continued. Anthropic has admitted that its Claude AI models hacked into three other organisations during cybersecurity tests. It’s only a few days since we learned that two OpenAI models had hacked into AI firm Hugging Face during a testing process. Food for thought.
The FTSE is up 0.5% at 10,947
S&P 500 is up 0.5% at 7,479
Brent crude is down 2.1% at $84.70/bbl
Gold is down 0.7% at $4,075/oz
Bitcoin is down 0.8% at $64,218
Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
The agenda is now complete.
Companies Reporting
|Name (Mkt Cap)
|RNS
|Summary
|Our view (Author)
HSBC Holdings (LON:HSBA) (£273bn | SR72)
|An AUD36bn portfolio of Australian home and personal loans has been sold to an entity managed by Blackstone. Total consideration is AUD36bn plus adjustments. Completion is expected in 2027 and the disposal is expected to generate “an immaterial loss” for HSBC.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) (£197bn | SR62)
|Approval based on TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial results where AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Datroway showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival. Datroway is now approved for two breast cancer indications in the EU.
Natwest (LON:NWG) (£60bn | SR84)
|Income +11% to £8,862m with net profit for the period +18.9% to £3,180m. RoTE +1.6% to 19.7%. Interim dividend of 12p per share. 2026 outlook: Guidance strengthened. Expects adjusted income to be c.£17.9bn with RoTE greater than 19%. Will now consider share buybacks from FY26, six months earlier than previously planned.
International Consolidated Airlines SA (LON:IAG) (£19bn | SR91)
|Revenue +1% to €16,064m, with adjusted pre-tax profit -11.9% to €1,146m. Adjusted EPS -10.9% to €0.236. 2026 outlook: expect full-year operating margin “within our 12% to 15% target range” with capacity (ASK) now expected to be flat vs 2025. Around 57% booked for H2, “with booked revenue in line with last year”.
Intertek (LON:ITRK) (£9.0bn | SR60)
|Revenue +6.1% to £1,771m with pre-tax profit +8% to £275.7m. Adj EPS +12% to 124.9p. 2026 Outlook unchanged: “mid-single digit LFL revenue growth, continuous margin progression”.
TAKEOVER
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) (£7.9bn | SR43)
|Sale to Swift Partners, a new entity backed by three experienced UK retail execs and investment firm True Capital. Sainsbury’s expects to receive cash proceeds of at least £120m, less separation costs. Impact: disposal will have a “neutral impact” on adjusted operating profit and “low single-digit” benefit to adjusted EPS. Outlook: SBRY FY27 outlook unchanged for underlying operating profit of £975-£1,075m.
Pearson (LON:PSON) (£7.8bn | SR86)
|Revenue +4% with adj operating profit +14% to £276m and adj EPS +18% to 28.9p. 2026 outlook: guidance unchanged for mid-single digit revenue growth and adj op profit of £640-685m at constant FX.
IMI (LON:IMI) (£7.0bn | SR81)
|Revenue +6% with adj pre-tax profit +10% to £209m and adj EPS +13% to 63.4m. 2026 outlook: full year guidance reconfirmed, expect adj EPS to be between 136p and 142p.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) (£5.9bn | SR35)
|H1 revenue +10% with adj pre-tax profit +18% to £282m and adj EPS +22% to 17.7p. Garden Grove facility in the US is back to “partial production” following the chemical tank incident in May; share buyback paused while financial impact is determined. 2026 outlook: revenue between £3,750 and £3,950m with adj op profit between £700 and £750m.
IG group (LON:IGG) (£5.7bn | SR92)
Half-Year Results & Proposed acquisition of Underdog (both issued 30/7 at 5.30pm)
|Results: H1 revenue +18% to £642.8m with adj pre-tax profit +12% to £291.8m. Adj EPS +21% to 68.9p. Outlook: expects full-year results in line with market expectations.
Underdog Acquisition: the third-largest US prediction market operator. Upfront consideration of $1.1bn through a mix of cash, new IG shares and Underdog debt. Values Underdog at 7x pro forma EBITDA. IG expects neutral impact on adj EPS in year one, with double-digit benefit by year three.
|AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Roland - I hold)
As a long-term shareholder I have mixed views on today’s acquisition. The company is paying a lot upfront for a fast-growing business that is only just starting to become profitable. An element of faith is required, in my view, but I don’t have the expertise to evaluate the opportunity in depth.
Elsewhere, IG’s half-year results look fine to me, but the balance sheet is becoming riskier as leverage rises to fund the Underdog deal. I’m moderating our view slightly to reflect the additional complexity of the outlook.
Rightmove (LON:RMV) (£3.4bn | SR34)
Half-year Financial Report & Statement re Share Buyback Programme
|Revenue +7% to £225.8m with operating profit +2% to £148.2m. Adj EPS +6% to 15.6p. Outlook: “Cost discipline supports unchanged underlying operating profit (+3-5%) and underlying earnings per share (≥5%) guidance”
Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.). (£2.9bn | SR70)
|Revenue +1.7% with adj pre-tax profit -19.9% to £118.6m. Adj EPS -21.9% to 2.5p. Order book down 5.3% to 6,882 homes. Outlook: now expect “underlying pricing below prior year levels” with build cost inflation of c.3-4%. Expect completions of 10,600-10,800, at the lower end of March guidance. Reducing shareholder return policy to 4% of NAV annually (previously 7.5%).
|BLACK? (AMBER =) (Roland) [no section below]
My guess is that today’s announcement equates to a mild profit warning, but I don’t have access to any broker forecasts to confirm this. In a sense, I’m not sure it matters too much. Taylor Wimpey shares continue to bump along in a range of c.75-85p, where they’ve been since April, despite multiple earnings downgrades. This leaves the business trading at a c.30% discount to its (unchanged) tangible net asset value of 117.5p per share. As we’ve commented on with other housing-related stocks recently, eventually this value should be realised. In the meantime, the company’s decision to protect the balance sheet by cutting annual shareholder returns from 7.5% of NAV to 4% looks sensible. The previous dividend was uncovered by earnings and it makes no sense to drain the balance sheet in this way. A new £42m buyback should be accretive to NAVps over time. The timing of a recovery remains uncertain, hence my neutral view, but I continue to see value here.
ITV (LON:ITV) (£2.9bn | SR86)
|H1 revenue +2% with adj pre-tax profit +9% to £108m and adj EPS +22% to 2.2p. Growth in advertising offset by expected lower profits from ITV Studios. 2026 outlook: remain on track to deliver full year guidance.
Hilton Food (LON:HFG) (£511m | SR74)
|Dutch vegan and vegetarian business Dalco to be sold to Livekindly Production NL BV for a total of £5.4m. Dalco generated an operating loss of c.£2m in H1 2026.
Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) (£375m | SR56)
Under the terms of the Acquisition, Picton Shareholders will be entitled to receive: 0.190 LondonMetric Shares and 0.894 SREIT Shares per Picton Share. Based on closing prices on 30 July, this gives a value of 78.7p per Picton share.
TAKEOVER
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) (£212m | SR65)
|4E PGM recovery up 4% to 22,853oz in Q4. Average 4E gross basket price -25% to $3,047/oz. Q4 adj net profit -61% to $33.0m. Outlook: dump operations expected to maintain strong performance in Q1 FY27.
GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) (£139m | SR9)
|Exploration Target announced demonstrates potential for a globally significant copper endowment at Tannenberg. Carrying out seismic work and planning an initial drill program.
Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) (£121m | SR24)
|“Following the ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease in February, it has been a landmark quarter for Atlantic Lithium, where we announced that Huayou, one of the global leaders of the supply of lithium, has proposed that it will acquire the issued securities of the Company in an all-cash transaction.”
Colefax (LON:CFX) (£73m | SR95)
|Revenue +5.4% to £115.92m, with pre-tax profit +18.3% to £10.5m and EPS +29.8% to 140.7p. Fabric sales +8.4% with Decorating sales -21.1%. Outlook: believes strong US sales driven by growth in the US stock market. Outside US, sales remain challenging especially in the UK.
Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) (£51m | SR86)
|Confirms deferred consideration relating to the Retirement disposal of £837,607 will be paid through the issue of 888,896 new LIVE shares. Confirms Shared Ownership disposal process remains ongoing with the hope of completing before 30 Sept 26.
Aura Energy (LON:AURA) (£50m | SR6)
|Tiris processing flowsheet finalised, built entirely on commercially proven technology and validated across the full range of Tiris ore types. Non-binding MOU regarding offtake agreement signed. Draft of Bankable Feasibility Study shared with potential financiers and investors.
Churchill China (LON:CHH) (£43m | SR89)
|H1 sales of £37.4m (H1 25: £38.5m) reflecting stable performance in subdued markets. Net cash of £8.8m at 30 June. Energy costs are largely hedged for 2026. Outlook: H1 was in line with expectations, H2 visibility is limited but management believes the business is continuing to gain market share.
Panmure Liberum forecasts unchanged:
- FY26E adj EPS: 39.6p
- FY27E adj EPS: 41.1p
|AMBER/GREEN = (Roland - I hold) [no section below]
Today’s update is essentially in line and broker forecasts are unchanged, despite some lack of visibility on the final part of the year due to geopolitical conditions. Net cash covers c.20% of the market cap and this business continues to trade at a c.30% discount to its book value. 2026 is also expected to be a low point for earnings. For all these reasons, I think the current forward P/E of 10 looks cheap. However, conditions for customers in the hospitality sector remain tough and I can see a longer-term risk that Churchill’s high cost base and exposure to UK energy prices will eventually erode its viability. I can’t discount this entirely, but I think the company is doing everything possible to mitigate it. A market-leading reputation for quality and service and a long-term management culture also remain valuable assets, in my view. On balance, I think it’s fair to remain moderately positive following today’s update.
Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) (£41m | SR27)
|Discussions with Red Arc Minerals ("RAM") continue, and RAM has provided evidence of significant progress towards securing strategic financing of up to US$500m for the Zanaga Iron Ore Project and its associated infrastructure from a large western government backed development financing institution ("DFI").
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) (£40m | SR32)
|Release of Optimised Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the 100%-owned Dokwe Project, with material ore reserve +42% to 1.13Moz and NPV10 of $740m. Expected pre-production capital costs of $164m.
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) (£27m | SR4)
|Experienced new CEO appointed from October 2025. Discussions underway with potential partners in the US steel and defence supply chain. First sale secured for carbon black substitute (initial 20t order).
Quadrise (LON:QED) (£21m | SR6)
|Agreement has been extended to 31 Dec 2026. Conditional on a signed supply agreement by year end, the representative will be awarded 12m warrants over new shares.
Team (LON:TEAM) (£19m | SR25)
|Assets under influence and management of £2.6bn (31 March 26: £2.3bn). Integration of WH Ireland progresses. Expectations are unchanged.
CAP-XX (LON:CPX) (£12m | SR12)
|Raised £2.2m before expenses at 0.15p per share.
GSTechnologies (LON:GST) (£11m | SR2)
|Revenue -48% to $1.455m with a pre-tax loss of $5.458m (2025: $2.313m loss). Net assets reduced to $5.48m (March 25: $8.32m) with cash of $1.85m at year end. Board believes the group remains “appropriately funded” and notes new $10m loan facility.
One Media IP (LON:OMIP) (£10m | SR95)
|Revenue -6% to £2.34m with pre-tax profit -10.6% to £0.59m. Outlook: “we can expect to deliver a performance that is in line with current expectations over the remainder of the year."
Roland's Section
IG group (LON:IGG)
Down 11% at 1,522p (£5.1bn) - Half-Year Results & Proposed acquisition of Underdog - Roland - AMBER/GREEN ↓
(Disclosure: at the time of writing, Roland has a long position in IGG.)
The biggest faller on the Main Market this morning is retail trading platform IG Group. Today’s sell-off follows the publication of the company’s half-year results and news of a $1.3bn acquisition in the US after the market closed last night.
I think the acquisition is probably the main factor that’s sent IG’s share price lower this morning, possibly aided by the suspension of the ongoing share buyback:
I’ll take a quick look at yesterday’s half-year results and then move on to consider the acquisition.
Half-year results summary
IG’s existing businesses have continued to fire on all cylinders this year, aided by market volatility and product upgrades aimed at filling some of the gaps in the group’s coverage (versus newer rivals).
The financial headlines make for positive reading and appear to be in line with expectations.
As expected, trading revenue improved while interest income declined:
Total revenue up 11% to £642.8m
Net trading revenue up 13% to £588.8m
Net interest income down 8% to £54.0m
These figures reflect a big increase in user activity compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the group’s revamped approach to marketing:
Active customers up 66% to 843.6k (+13% organic)
First trades up 107% to 121.4k (+74% organic)
IG is gaining a “challenger position in UK D2C” – the company’s platforms rank seventh by net inflows so far this year with an estimated 8% market share. H1 net inflows were around 50% of opening AuA.
Total group AUA reached £21.5bn in June (H1 2025: £16.1bn)
This performance dropped through to drive some big movements in profits:
Reported pre-tax profit down 29% to £227.7m
Adjusted pre-tax profit up 15% to £291.8m
The main adjusting items required to reconcile these two numbers are:
Amortisation of of acquired intangibles: £20.5m
Legal and restructuring costs relating to the strategic review: £16.4m
Fair value adjustment/impairment charges (see below): £26.2m
A £19.3m fair value adjustment on Payward Inc stock received as part of the sale of Small Exchange in October 25. Payward is the parent company of crypto platform Kraken, among others.
A £6.9m impairment to Independent Reserve goodwill reflecting “more challenging cyclical conditions in the digital asset sector”. Crypto trading platform Independent Reserve was acquired for £86.8m in January 2026, so this represents an 8% haircut to the previous valuation.
My feeling is that these items suggest that IG cast both of these deals when crypto valuations were close to their peak.
In the case of Independent Reserve, I wonder if IG has overpaid. Annualising today’s half-year figures suggests IR’s revenue may have declined by 45% since the acquisition was agreed in September 2025:
Independent Reserve revenue y/e 30 June 2025: £17.7m
Independent Reserve revenue H1 2026: £4.9m
Profitability, Cash & Balance Sheet: IG’s strong profitability and cash generation have always been key elements of the investment case. Today’s results suggest this remains true. I calculate an H1 operating margin of 38.8% (H1 25: 43%) and free cash flow of £185m, before acquisitions.
However, the group’s balance sheet strength is being reduced somewhat by the impact of the Underdog acquisition.
IG’s pro forma solvency ratio (surplus over minimum regulatory requirements) was 265% at the end of June, but this will fall to “within its 160-200% target range” by the end of 2026, with the current headroom being used to help fund the Underdog acquisition, increasing leverage to an expected level of 2.0x EBITDA.
The target range for the surplus seems adequate enough, as far as I can tell. But the increase in leverage and reduced regulatory headroom mean IG’s balance sheet will not be quite as strong as it was previously.
Strategic review “substantially complete”: today’s acquisition news appears to be the final piece of major news that will result from the company’s strategic review. A refreshed strategy will be presented in October:
Outlook
Full-year expectations are unchanged today, following a number of recent upgrades. This may also have contributed to today’s share price weakness:
Underdog Acquisition
Underdog is a sports betting platform that’s described as the third-largest prediction market operator in the US (behind Polymarket and Kalshi).
It’s undergone a period of rapid growth and is now said to be profitable, at least at an EBITDA level:
Customer activity has also ramped up steadily:
Underdog is described as the “leading daily fantasy sports player” in the US, but is now evolving into a full-scale prediction market operator – a process that’s expected to complete in September this year:
As far as I can see, IG is therefore about to take control of a newly-formed US prediction market operator with an established userbase.
Let’s look at the financial details.
Consideration: the headline value of this deal is $1.3bn, payable in two tranches. There’s also a massive management incentive programme linked to future profitability. IG appears to be paying upfront for hoped-for growth in a large, growing sector of the US market:
Enterprise value of $1.1bn
Upfront equity value of $963m, comprising 24.1m new IG shares (c.6% dilution) and c.$380m in cash
IG will also repay Underdog’s existing debt of c.$160m at completion
$200m earnout: to be paid on achievement of positive 2026 EBITDA for Underdog
Separately, there will be a Management Incentive Programme capped at $850m. Achieving this would require Underdog to achieve $400m of EBITDA in 20208 and $700m in 2029.
To reflect the cash consideration, IG expects to end the year with leverage of 2.0x EBITDA. The current share buyback has been paused.
Valuation: what is IG getting for its money? Underdog is fast-growing, but my impression is that it’s only just become profitable. Some valuation data points provided for Underdog today are:
Net revenue of $466m in the 12 months to 30 June 2026
Net revenue of $122m and EBITDA of c.$46m in the three months to 30 June 2026.
These figures imply a multiple of c.2.4x revenue for the last 12 months.
If we take a more optimistic view and value Underdog on its performance over the last quarter, then this values the business at 7x pro forma EBITDA (including the $200m earnout). That’s in line with IG’s own valuation of 7.3x EBITDA:
If Underdog’s current profitability is maintained, then the company’s claim that the acquisition will have a neutral impact on EPS next year seems fair to me.
Expected return: shareholders may have to wait three years to enjoy real economic returns from this acquisition:
The Acquisition is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted EPS in year one, double-digit per cent accretive by year three, and to deliver a return on invested capital in excess of IG's weighted average cost of capital in year three, in line with IG's capital allocation framework.
Strategic Rationale: IG expects Underdog to double its US revenue and dramatically lower the average age of its customer base, tapping into larger and fast-growing markets:
I’m going to stop my analysis of Underdog here, because I don’t think I can add any value to a discussion of this company’s growth prospects.
However, there is one thing I do want to highlight.
Ownership: IG CEO Breon Corcoran was responsible for building the Paddy Power Betfair business and is not afraid of big acquisitions. It turns out that he also already has close links with Underdog:
Underdog co-founder and CEO Jeremy Levine sold a previous business (DRAFT) to Paddy Power Betfair when Corcoran was CEO;
Corcoran has “a personal investment of approximately 0.4% of Underdog’s share capital” (worth c.$3.8m).
As today’s slide pack highlights, “the relationship between IG and Underdog’s senior leadership has developed over many years”.
Roland’s view
As others have commented, this feels a bit like the re-run of the acquisition of the tastytrade options trading platform In the US a few years ago (before Corcoran was CEO).
IG is spending a lot upfront and diluting existing shareholders in the hope that it’s buying a fast-growing business that will become highly profitable and provide a larger footprint in the US.
If Underdog delivers on the top end of profit targets, this could prove to be a good deal for IG’s existing shareholders. On the other hand, it may not. I really don’t know – a certain level of faith is required here.
This morning’s 11% share price drop tells me that the market is unsure about the success of this deal. That’s fair, in my view.
Shareholders are getting diluted with only very limited evidence of Underdog’s ability to generate profits. IG will also become more highly-leveraged than it’s ever been during my time as a shareholder.
A second point is that today’s full-year guidance is only in line, apparently ending a recent run of upgrades.
This morning’s fall leaves IG shares trading on 12.5x FY26E earnings, falling to a FY27E P/E of 11.3x.
However, I would suggest there’s some uncertainty about FY27 earnings at this stage, given the acquisition of Underdog, which is expected to complete late this year or early in 2027.
IG is currently my largest and oldest personal shareholding, but I’m not sure if that will remain true at the end of this year. This business is fast evolving into a very different company to the one I originally invested in. I’m not yet sure if it still has the long-term quality and dependability that originally attracted me. I may consider top-slicing at some point to reflect this – potentially after October’s strategy update.
However, it would be unreasonable to suggest these attractions have disappeared entirely. The current momentum in the business also remains attractive, and the valuation isn’t unreasonable, either.
To reflect my mix of views and the increased complexity of the outlook, I’m moving our view down by one notch to AMBER/GREEN today.
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