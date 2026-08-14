The US is now focusing on how to punish Iran with economic isolation, rather than outright military force. “We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money”, said President Trump. Iranian inflation is running at 77%.

Elsewhere, anonymous sources have told Bloomberg that OpenAI’s revenue run-rate has reached $40 billion. A few months ago, Anthropic said that it was at $47 billion. The companies are thought to be targeting IPO valuations of around $1 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively.

Anthropic’s success in creating tools for coders could therefore see it achieve a price to sales multiple of around 40x, and an IPO valuation even higher than SpaceX!

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.3% at 10,790

S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,800

Brent crude (November) is up 1% at $86.05/bbl

Gold is down 0.4% at $4,335/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.1% at $63,300

Have a great weekend! Spreadsheet accompanying this report: Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link

Companies Reporting

Name (Mkt Cap) RNS Summary Our view (Author) Aviva (LON:AV.). (£21.4bn | SR67) Half Year Results Announcement 2026 Operating profit +24% (£1,326m). Return on Equity 20.3% (H1 last year: 18.2%). “Very good progress” with the integration of Direct Line. “We are confident that we will meet our three-year financial targets in 2028 and expect 75% of our earnings to be capital-light by that point.” Operating EPS growth in 2026 to be “broadly in line with the 11% target rate”. AMBEER/GREEN = (Graham)

Roland has been AMBER/GREEN on this (e.g. here) and I’m happy to leave that stance unchanged today. It trades at a moderate P/E multiple and offers a high yield. Large losses from hedging should be reversed over time - a hedge is supposed to reduce risk, and the benefits from rising equity markets will be felt in future years, even if hedging against the company's equity exposure has caused an accounting loss in the short-term. So I’m pretty relaxed about the adjustments, because personally I do trust Aviva. But I wouldn’t ever have conviction in Aviva stock in the same way that I could when it comes to a smaller, more easily understood business. Even small financial stocks are much easier to understand than something like this, in my view. Cohort (LON:CHRT) (£636m | SR53) Contract Win SP +5%

German subsidiary ELAC (Sensors and Effectors Division) has been awarded a contract with a value of €140.7m. ELAC will collaborate with Saab to deliver integrated sonar systems for the Polish Orka Submarine Programme. Delivery to continue out to the mid-2030s. AMBER/GREEN = (Graham)

I still think the valuation here is rfairly punchy, but it keeps issuing good news and the stock price continues to press higher, working towards that 1450p-1500p resistance level where it looks like people have been taking profits. Today's news has been greeted by a further 5% increase in the share price. The new order "confirms ELAC SONAR's position as a world-leading provider of advanced digital sonar systems for submarines." The financial implications aren't immediately obvious but will last for up to a decade, judging by the reference to the "mid-2030s". Equity Development have helped by publishing a note today, in which they leave FY27 estimates unchanged, but they boost FY28 and FY29 revenues by about 3% each. Consequently, FY28 adjusted EBIT gets a 2.1% raise (to £47.7m) and FY29 adjusted EBIT gets a 2.9% raise (to £53.7m). They also say that the revenue contribution of this contract is expected to peak in 2030. So it's very nice news for Cohort shareholders. Arguably I should be GREEN on this, but the StockRank is only 55 and I do consider it fully valued, so I'll leave our stance unchanged. GB (LON:GBG) (£532m | SR59) Americas Identity trading update “...growth has not improved in the second quarter as we have seen higher than expected volume attrition on a few material customers.” Total group revenue growth for FY27 to be within the range of 1-3% (having previously guided mid-single digit). BLACK (AMBER/RED ↓)

Roland was neutral on GBG in June, noting that the company was borrowing money in order to buy back its shares. That’s an unusual decision in the best of times, but GBG wasn’t performing very well: profit expectations for FY27 appeared to be receding, revenue growth was unimpressive, and a large impairment charge had been suffered. The share price reaction to today's news is fascinating: sales growth guidance has been reduced by only a few percentage points, but the stock is down by nearly 30%. I’d wager that this reflects investor disgust at the company buying back its own shares and then missing guidance, on top of being unable to meet its modest revenue growth targets. Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) (£79m | SR76) Arrow Announces Alberta Property Acquisition Acquisition of 100% working interest in 550 boepd oil producing property in Thorsby, Central Alberta Canada. The $12.15m CAD (c. $8.9m USD) cost is funded directly from on-hand cash reserves. Winking Studios (LON:WKS) (£54m | SR46) Half Year Results for period ended 30 June 2026 Revenue +21.1%. Adjusted EBITDA down 49% to $1.2mm. Adjusted loss $0.2m. Statutory loss $2.5m. “Board expects a modest Adjusted EBITDA loss for FY2026, reflecting the increased second-half investment to create new revenue streams, strengthen the Group's competitive position and deliver more significant long-term returns.” AMBER/RED (Graham) [no section below]

We haven't looked at this one previously; it's a recent listing from late 2024. WKS is an art outsourcing and game development company, providing outsourced capabilities to publishers. The first thing I've noticed is how illiquid the shares are; it turns out that there is a majority shareholder in the form of Acer (the well known Taiwanese laptop manufacturer). Winking Studios themselves are headquartered in Singapore, and this is is a dual-listed stock, as it has been listed in Singapore since 2023. China and Japan account for more than half of its revenues.

These interim results aren't too bad: organic revenue growth is 8.9%, and total revenue growth of 21% is impressive following a Canadian acquisition. However, the low adjusted EBITDA margin of just 5.3%, down from 12.6% last year, reflects the service-based nature of the work done. Additionally, the company says that some temporary factors impacted margins in H1, including investment in AI and some upfront costs to expand in North America. Even so, I would treat these shares cautiously. The company hasn't made any significant profits in recent years and it's always a little dangerous when there's a majority shareholder involved (even when it's a highly reputable organisation like Acer). I do think this will be worth keeping an eye on for signs of progress, but for the time being I'll adopt a moderately negative stance. Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) (£36m | SR52) SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE Funds flow from operations increased to $7.13m from $1.85m in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $4.07 million increase in operating netback. Net income of $2.34m, reversing the Q1 net loss of $2.38m. Production 4,433 boe/d, down 5%. Kelso group (LON:KLSO) (£16m | SR42) Statement re: TheWorks.co.uk plc Encourages shareholders to vote for the appointment of Graeme Coulthard as Director. iomart (LON:IOM) (£16m | SR49) CFO Appointment Matthew Waymark was CFO at a start-up bank. Previously held various roles at Natwest including Finance Director of the Commercial & Institutional Division.

Graham's Section

Up 0.5% at 717p (£21.5bn) - Graham - AMBER/GREEN

Avivaa is bigger than what I usually study here, and this is going to have to be a fairly high-level overview.

The insurance giant has posted a nice set of interim results this morning.

Headlines:

Operating profit +24% to £1,326m.

Return on equity 20.3% (H1 last year 18.2%).

The comment from Amanda Blanc, CEO is exceedingly confident on the company’s long-term prospects:

We have now achieved six consecutive years of excellent financial performance, with much more to come…

We are making very good progress with the integration of Direct Line. We have quickly improved Direct Line’s profitability, grown price comparison website sales, and maintained excellent levels of customer service. We are well on track to deliver all the financial benefits of the acquisition.

We are confident that we will meet our three-year financial targets in 2028 and expect 75% of our earnings to be capital-light by that point. Beyond this, Aviva is in a great position to sustain strong earnings growth over the longer term, particularly in the high growth areas of Wealth, UK and Canada General Insurance, Global Corporate and Specialty, and Health and Protection…



Checking the numbers in a little more detail, there are complications worth highlighting.

Indeed, I’m reminded of why I don’t study this one very often - a separate “financial results pack”, 95 pages long, is needed to analyse the company’s financial performance properly!

Operating profit vs. adjusted earnings per share vs. statutory profit (“IFRS profit”)

While adjusted operating profit was £1,326 (up 24%), adjusted operating earnings per share only grew by 10% (to 31.8p).

And the statutory profit figure fared much worse, falling by nearly 50% to £418m.

These are enormous discrepancies between profit figures. Let’s explain them, if I can!

Firstly, weak growth in adjusted in EPS can largely be explained by dilution from the acquisition of Direct Line:

I think Direct Line shareholders were given shares representing ownership of about 12% of the entire group. 378 million shares were issued.

That’s a serious level of dilution and it makes the growth in adjusted earnings somewhat misleading, if it were to be studied in isolation. The growth in earnings per share is what really counts, and on an adjusted basis the growth is 10%.

But that’s before we consider all of the adjustments that are involved here.

The huge one is “investment variances and economic assumption changes”, but “integration and restructuring costs” are also worthy of mention.

The swing in “investment variances and economic assumption changes” compared to H1 last year is approaching £750m (H1 last year: £251m benefit, H1 this year: £490m cost).

The company’s commentary says these costs are “primarily driven by the impact of hedging for interest rate and equity exposures”.

The “integration and restructuring costs” of over £200m are also worth focusing on. The company put £360m of costs into this bucket during the previous financial year.

Graham’s view

I could spend all day studying Aviva, but I don’t think it would benefit me or you, the readers, very much!

Roland has been AMBER/GREEN on it (e.g. here) and I’m happy to leave that stance unchanged today.

It trades at a moderate P/E multiple and offers a high yield:

There’s a high degree of trust involved. Rather like when we study the major banks, I don’t believe that outside investors can ever really understand what’s going on under the hood here.

For example, Aviva explains its huge loss on “investment variances and economic assumption changes” like this:

The loss of £543 million in relation to investment variances and economic assumption changes on Life business was primarily due to UK long-term interest rates rising and losses from hedging against gains on equity markets.

The losses from hedging should be reversed over time - a hedge is supposed to reduce risk, and the benefits from rising equity markets will be felt in future years, even if hedging against the company's equity exposure has caused an accounting loss in the short-term.

So I’m pretty relaxed about the adjustments, because personally I do trust Aviva. But I wouldn’t ever have conviction in Aviva stock in the same way that I could when it comes to a smaller, more easily understood business. Even small financial stocks are much easier to understand than something like this, in my view.

Stockopedia rates it as a Turnaround (a winning style) and I’m inclined to think that a moderately positive stance does continue to make sense for us.

It passes five stock screens, covering the gamut of growth, income and quality.

So yes, one thumb up from me when it comes to Aviva.

Down 29% at 165.6p (£379m) - Americas Identity Trading Update - Graham - BLACK (AMBER/RED ↓)

Sorry to anyone holding shares in this identity verification business overnight; it’s a remarkable fall today on a profit warning.

First quarter revenue in Americas Identity was only marginally below our plan, but growth has not improved in the second quarter as we have seen higher than expected volume attrition on a few material customers. While our sales pipeline remains strong, the time required to convert opportunities into recognised revenue given our normal sales cycle means the impact of this attrition is unlikely to be mitigated within the current financial year.



The USA accounts for 33% of GBG’s revenue (source: 2026 Annual Report), the largest single region, and so attrition at Americas Identity do have a very material impact on overall group performance.

New guidance: FY March 2027 revenue growth of 1-3% (previous guidance: mid-single digit).

The FY27 adjusted operating profit margin is now expected to be 21% (FY26: 23.7%).

Executive departure: the Chief Revenue Officer, Americas has left the building.

Graham’s view

There’s not much else in today’s RNS, so let’s start wrapping up this section.

Roland was neutral on GBG in June, noting that the company was borrowing money in order to buy back its shares. That’s an unusual decision in the best of times, but GBG wasn’t performing very well: profit expectations for FY27 appeared to be receding, revenue growth was unimpressive, and a large impairment charge had been suffered.

There are general principles when it comes to buybacks: they should only happen when a) the company is financially very healthy, with surplus cash, b) the company’s shares are attractively priced, c) there aren't any more attracrive investment opportunities available.

GBG appears to have failed on a), and probably also on b).

I’m clearly going to have to downgrade our stance on this today. The question is whether I might go fully RED, or only halfway.

The share price reaction to today's news is fascinating: sales growth guidance has been reduced by only a few percentage points, but the stock is down by nearly 30%.

Net debt at the full-year results was £80m. The leverage multiple at the time was 1.15x, according to Roland.

That shouldn’t be an excessive debt load, given the size of the business.

Therefore, I do not think that today’s aggressively negative share price reaction is about the company becoming financially distressed.

Instead, I’d wager that it reflects investor disgust at the company buying back its own shares and then missing guidance, on top of being unable to meet its modest revenue growth targets.

Perhaps today is the capitulation, and it can only go up from here? This software group should have the makings of a quality investment, but it's not showing it.

As things stand, there are enough red flags for me to go moderately negative on this for the time being.