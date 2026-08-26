Oil is lower by $5 per barrel since yesterday, down below $86 now (looking at the November contract), as Iran and Oman appear to be working together to come up with a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The elephant in the room is of course the lack of involvement of the United States in these talks.

However, Oman has been one of the mediators in US-Iran negotiations, which suggests that it may be able to influence the US and help find a resolution that’s acceptable to all sides.

President Trump’s latest Hormuz statement says that “all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.”

It seems that all sides want the Strait of Hormuz to reopen; all that’s missing is an acceptable compromise that would allow it to actually reopen.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,900

S&P 500 is down 0.1% at 7,665

Brent crude (November) is down 1.5% at $85.90/bbl

Gold is down 0.4% at $4,640/oz

Bitcoin is up 1.2% at $79,150

Roland Head joins me today.

All done for today, cheers! Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Unchanged at 1970p (£239m) - Trading Statement - Graham - GREEN =

S&U’s share price has been flat since I covered its trading statement in May:

A nice feature of the current market cap is that it’s below last-reported net assets (£249m).

With that context, here are the key points from today’s Q2 trading update, for the period from the beginning of May to the first week of August.

Growth: 20% growth year-on-year in what the company calls “capital receivables”. This is the principal amount of loans outstanding. This includes both car loans (Advantage Finance) and property bridging (Aspen Bridging).

Debt quality: 73% of the motor finance book is up-to-date, compared to 69% last year. Meanwhile in property bridging, “late payers are well within budget”.

Unpicking “up-to-date” vs “collection rate”:

The 73% number deserves comment as it sounds quite alarming, even for a lender to customers with less-then-perfect credit histories.

However, this number is separate to the “collection rate”, which is much higher at 92% (up from 90% last year).

As you can see, there’s a big difference between “up to date receivables” and the “collection rate”.

Let’s compare these metrics with what they were pre-FCA intervention.

At its interim results in 2023 for example, S&U said “with over 50,000 of 64,620 live customers currently completely up to date, Advantage's collecting is both effective and appreciated by its loyal customers.”

So the “up to date” percentage then was about 77-78%. And that was considered very good. The collection rate then was 94%.

In other words, 78% of borrowers were paying on time. Roughly another 16% were paying, but were late.

Therefore, when we hear that 73% of the motor finance book is up-to-date, and the collection rate is 92%, I interpret these as good, but still with some room for improvement to pre-intervention levels.

I got sidetracked a bit there, let’s continue with today’s trading statement. This paragraph is important on funding:

S&U's level of growth has required additional investment of over £100m over the past year. Borrowing now stands at £285m. Although well below existing facilities our prospects for the future require greater, more flexible and competitively priced funding. Hence, S&U's securitisation project is currently reaching its conclusion, which we expect to unveil at our results in September.

Total facilities of £330m are available. In order to keep growing, therefore, requires access to more debt. It’s great that they are proactively working on this and I’m intrigued to learn what this securitisation project might mean for future returns.

Motor finance: deal numbers are up 50% as the company continues to bounce back despite weakness in the overall car finance market. There will be “minimal” financial impact from the latest redress scheme.

Aspen Bridging: “Aspen has seen a period of slower growth” due to the “still somnolent property market”, but late payers are still only 7% of total.

Chairman comment from Anthony Coombs is full of personality, as usual:

"S&U's steady performance reflects the strength of our business through varied economic conditions. As yet another new government sets its course, we are reminded of Abraham Lincoln's enduring dictum - "You don't strengthen the weak by weakening the strong." We remain cautiously optimistic that a pro-growth approach will prevail. S&U will prosper regardless."

Graham’s view

I’ve been GREEN on this as I’m a long-term fan of the business. The major attractions are:

Family owned and family managed, with a very long history.

With the FCA no longer involved, the company is free to grow again.

For the same reason, its metrics are improving as we discussed above.

Trading at a small discount to last-reported book value.

Targeting double-digit ROE, which historically is something it did achieve.

The risks? The only ones I can think of are the obvious ones, which are all to do with the sector it’s in. It’s a lender with exposure to sub-prime borrowers in the highly regulated car market, and to borrowers who need a bridging loan in the property market. So there’s a heady mixture of economic and regulatory risks to deal with.

Personally, I think that the known risks are priced in at the current valuation. Your mileage may vary!

Down 4.4% at £56.40 (£143m) - Graham - PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/GREEN =)



Kakuzi is pretty small within Camellia: it has 3,700 hectares of mature land in Kenya devoted to tea, macademias, avocados and forestry, in which Camellia has a 50.7% interest. Camellia’s total mature land portfolio is some 48,000 hectares (source: 2025 annual report).

But Kakuzi did make a useful trading profit of some £3.1m in 2025, and this was very important for Camellia as its overall trading profit for the entire group was just £1m. That makes today’s profit warning quite unfortunate, but I wouldn’t blow it out of proportion. There are many other subsidiaries that can potentially pick up the slack.

Graham’s view

I’m going to leave our AMBER/GREEN stance unchanged today, for balance sheet reasons (and also because we haven’t looked at Camellia in a while, so I don’t feel like I “have” to downgrade our most recent stance on the back of a profit warning).

The company reported 2025 year-end net cash of £133.6m.

Since then it has paid a £5.6m dividend but also made some major disposals: about £15m by the time the full-year results were published (but not included in the year-end cash figure), and another c. £15m since then.

There was the £1.5m sale of a tea estate in late May, and the £14m sale of South Asian art in June.

In other words, we can add about £30m onto that 2025 year-end figure, minus the dividend.

But be warned: heavy capex of c. £29m is planned for 2026.

At the time of the full-year results, Panmure Liberum estimated that the company would end FY26 with cash and equivalents of £119m. That was before the additional tea estate and artwork disposals. So maybe the company can have year-end cash in the region of £134m, even after it carries out its capex plans?

With that sort of financial fortress behind it, I would be fully GREEN on Camellia if not for today’s profit warning, which does cast some doubt on its ability to generate a meaningful trading profit this year. But it’s not much of a stretch to say that the agricultural assets of the company are almost thrown in “for free”, considering the amount of cash at hand.

The StockReport has also noticed the value on offer and calls it a Super Stock:

I’d sum this up as an adventurous idea that might reward detailed research

Roland's Section

Down 1% at 319p (£825m) - FY26 Trading Update - Roland - AMBER/GREEN ↓

One of the main themes we highlighted in the recent webinar was the power and persistence of strong earnings momentum. Today we have another example of this, with upgraded FY26 and FY27 guidance from sports nutrition brand Applied Nutrition.

FY26 year-end update: ahead of expectations

Today’s update covers the year ended 31 July 2026. It’s brief, but positive:

Following June’s update (see here), trading has remained strong “across the Group’s markets and channels”. Excluding any contribution from the Nutrablend acquisition in June, FY26 adj EBITDA is expected to be up by 40% to c.£43.3m, ahead of consensus (£42.0m).

FY26 revenue rose by 50% to £160m, ahead of consensus (£148.4m) .

Year-end net cash (excluding leases) was £15.9m.

While this upgrade is certainly positive, I think it’s worth noting that today’s guidance also implies that Applied Nutrition’s FY26 EBITDA margin will be c.27%, down from June’s guidance of c.28%.

FY27 outlook: ahead of expectations

Strong sales momentum is expected to persist, prompting management to upgrade guidance for the current year:

FY27 revenue is expected to rise to c.£205m, ahead of previous consensus of £186.2m.

FY27 adj EBITDA is now expected to rise by 13% to approximately £49m, ahead of previous consensus of £47.7m.

The trend of falling margins is expected to continue into FY27 – these figures imply the group’s EBITDA margin will fall to 23.3% during the current year.

The company provides some comment on this in today’s update (my emphasis):

FY27 EBITDA margin is expected to decrease slightly from FY26 levels. This reflects an increased revenue contribution from the US, together with significantly higher whey protein costs and a greater proportion of sales from whey-based products, partly following the very successful relaunch of Critical Whey in FY26.

The rising cost of whey protein is a broader issue affecting most companies in this sector. Demand for whey protein has soared to meet demand for protein-enhanced products, bolstered by demand for weight-loss drugs.

My understanding is that whey protein prices have roughly doubled over the last 12 months.

Today’s updated broker forecasts suggest the group’s operating margin could fall by 3% to 4% this year. Personally, I am not sure I would describe this as a slight decrease (as the company does). In my view, it’s more material than that.

Updated broker forecasts

With thanks to brokers Panmure Liberum and Cavendish, we have access to two updated sets of forecasts today. Assuming other brokers covering Applied Nutrition make similar changes, these new forecasts suggest that an an earnings level, today’s upgrade is actually quite modest:

Forecast Panmure Liberum Cavendish Previous StockReport consensus FY26E adj EPS 12.0p (prev. 11.6p) 12.4p (prev. 12.0p) 12.1p FY27E adj EPS 13.1p (prev. 12.8p) 13.5p (prev. 13.1p) 13.5p

Roland’s view

This business has repeatedly upgraded earnings forecasts repeatedly over the last year. Using the mid-point of the new forecasts above, FY26 estimates have risen by 25% in 12 months::





Applied Nutrition’s share price has also made progress over the last year, gaining just over 90%:

When a share price rises more quickly than underlying earnings estimates, we say the stock has re-rated to a higher valuation. In this case, Applied Nutrition’s rolling forecast P/E is currently about 23x, up from 17x one year ago:

Graham was GREEN on Applied Nutrition in June and this appears to have been a correct call – the company has upgraded its earnings guidance again less than three months later.

Excellent quality metrics paired with double-digit growth rates appear to justify a premium valuation:

However, the market isn’t feeling the love for today’s upgrade. After an initial bounce when the market opened, Applied Nutrition’s share price has actually fallen today.

I think the explanation for this lacklustre reaction is probably the unfortunate combination of slower sales growth and falling margins that’s now expected over the next year.

Revenue is expected to rise by 28% in FY27, compared to an increase of 50% in FY26. While 28% is still an excellent growth rate, it’s well below the company’s five-year average rate of 45%.

Slower revenue growth plus lower margins mean reverse operating leverage will kick in – profit growth is expected to be significantly lower than sales growth this year:

FY26E adj EPS growth: c.33%

FY27E adj EPS growth: c.10%

The trend of slower sales and profit growth is expected to continue into FY28. PanLib’s forecasts suggest revenue growth will fall to 10% next year, with EPS growth falling to around 7.5%.

I think the situation is summed up quite fairly by the StockRanks:

I think the opportunity here is that sales growth will exceed expectations. If that happens, it could cancel out any weakness in margins and result in earnings ahead of current forecasts.

That seems to have been what’s happened in FY26 – despite margins falling since June, profits are still expected to be higher than previously guided.

The question is how quickly the supply-demand balance for whey protein will ease – and whether Applied Nutrition can continue to build higher-margin market share with its branded products, without becoming too dependent on lower-margin white label production (the focus of the recent Nutrablend acquisition).

I don’t know the answer to this, but my impression is that this is an increasingly competitive market where a certain level of commoditisation is likely. That may not bode very well for pricing power, unless brands can demonstrate genuine differentiation – not necessarily easy.

My personal impression from researching nutritional supplements in a different area of the market recently is that this is mostly a marketing game. With the exception of a few premium brands, there seems to be very little differentiation – and even less evidence to support it.

While I think Applied Nutrition is a decent business, I am not sure it has the combination of value and competitive advantage that’s needed to justify a fully positive rating following today’s update.

For these reasons, I’m going to move our view down by one notch to AMBER/GREEN today.

Up 8% at 87p (£82m) - Contract Wins and Uplifts Totalling £24m - Roland - GREEN ↑

Today’s update is the second big contract update announced in the last month. Mark commented on the previous deal on 13 August, noting that it was already in broker forecasts, according to Cavendish.

Does today’s deal move the needle?

Here are the main details:

HM Land Registry: £19m contract uplift

TPXImpact was appointed as the Land Registry’s “primary Digital, Data, and Technology (DDaT) Delivery Partner” on a four-year contract in May 2023. This deal has now been extended by one year until May 2028.

British Library: £5m contract win

The Group's digital experience agency, manifesto, has recorded its largest ever win, having been selected as the successful bidder to provide digital product development services for the British Library as part of its landmark Future Web Programme.

This contract has an initial value of £5m over a 30-month term, with options to extend.

Outlook & Broker Estimates

Thanks to Cavendish again, we learn that this revenue was already included in current forecasts:

Forecasts are reiterated with improved visibility through latter FY27 and FY28.



In fairness, the broker does suggest that the prospect of upgrades to FY27 and FY28 forecasts is improving, given the evident momentum in contract wins.

I think it’s also worth highlighting that Cavendish’s latest forecasts are significantly higher than the StockReport EPS estimates, which I think may be stale.

Cavendish is the company’s NOMAD and house broker, so its estimates should be a reasonable guide to management expectations – I would be inclined to rely on these figures:

FY27E adj EPS: 8.3p

FY28E adj EPS: 10.3p

These estimates put TPXImpact on a FY27E P/E of 10.3, falling to a P/E of 8.4 in FY28.

Roland’s view

Mark was AMBER/GREEN on 13 August, noting that only the lack of a profitable trading history was preventing him from taking a fully positive view.

While today’s update hasn’t triggered a broker upgrade, the trend is certainly positive here – FY26 EPS forecasts have risen by 80% over the last year (using the Cavendish estimate above):

Can I make the leap to GREEN today? I think there are some points in TPXImpact’s favour:

Based on recent and forecast earnings, I think the valuation remains very reasonable.

Last year’s profits were backed by solid free cash conversion, giving the stock a c.5% free cash flow yield on historic earnings. Broker forecasts suggest this positive cash performance will continue this year, supporting a year-end net cash position for the first time.

Positive operating leverage: profit margins are expected to improve as the group’s cost base is spread across a larger revenue base.

In addition to weak historic profitability, the main risks I can see relate to client concentration and the group’s dependence on large but potentially lumpy government contracts.

In FY26, 90% of revenue came from public sector clients, with 70% from the Central Government. The top five clients contributed 60% of revenue with the top 10 contributing c.75%.

In the company’s defence, client retention seems strong, with 75% of FY26 revenue coming from customers of at least three years’ standing. This suggests that customers are relatively happy with the company’s services.

What do the StockRanks say? TPXImpact has High Flyer styling, with excellent momentum, strong quality and weak value:

I would speculate that if performance remains on track, these quality and value scores might improve following the company’s half-year results later this year.

As things stand, I think that last year’s results underpin most of the current valuation. I would expect the economics of this business to continue improving as it scales.

More broadly, I think that there’s likely to be a structural growth trend in public sector IT spending over the coming years, so well-positioned companies could benefit for some time to come.

While I recognise the risks relating to the group’s dependence on the UK public sector, I think this could be an interesting GARP situation – growth at a reasonable price. I’m going to upgrade our view to GREEN today.