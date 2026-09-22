It’s been another quiet day for macro news. The lead story on Bloomberg is that global AI stocks have rallied thanks to Meta’s new AI agent app, Muse, having risen to the top of Apple’s charts for free apps:

The strong debut is helping revive confidence in the AI trade after concerns over lofty valuations triggered a July rout, and recent warnings from tech leaders about the existential threats from advanced models fueled fresh volatility.



The newly-launched app is only available in the United States at the moment, but it’s supposed to be very helpful for everyday tasks. I guess we’ll find out soon!

Personally, I wouldn’t read too much into Muse becoming the most popular free app. The only way AI valuations will make sense is through profitability: the question of adoption has already been answered in the affirmative, in my view.

If we were told in 2014 that downloads of Flappy Bird had triggered a rally in global stock markets, I’m sure we would all have found that rather silly! How different is this, really?

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,755

S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,770

Brent crude (November) is up 1.7% at $102.05/bbl

Gold is down 0.6% at $4,320/oz

Bitcoin is down 1.9% at $85,350

Mark Simpson joins me today.

The Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 1.6% at 654.5p (£236m) - Trading Update - Graham - AMBER/GREEN ↓

[At the time of publication, Graham has a long position in BPM]

This is a handy little update from this investor in the insurance sector, covering H1 (February to July), mostly serving as an overview of the past six months.

BPM has a very long track record of successfully compounding its capital, and the process continues.

Overview:

Three new investments in H1, one disposal

One follow-on investment in Pantheon Specialty Group

“Robust pipeline of new opportunities, supported by attractive market conditions”

I mentioned the follow-on investment into Pantheon here and then here.

It’s important to highlight that BPM’s investments do not make for a particularly well-diversified portfolio, and Pantheon plays a big role in this lack of diversification. At the last full-year results, Pantheon represented nearly 30% of total assets:

BPM now owns 41% of Pantheon, with the most recent investment happening at a £275m valuation. So that’s almost £113m of notional value now tied up in this investment (at the full-year results, BPM’s stake was valued at £107m).

If you’re interested in researching this Pantheon Specialty business in more detail, here’s its website. It launched in 2023 and is now a “full-sevice London market wholesale insurance broker”.

From today’s update:

Pantheon has established itself as a high-quality, scalable specialty broking platform, underpinned by an experienced leadership team and long-standing relationships with global brokers, MGAs and carriers…

Revenue is budgeted to approach £27.7m in the 2026 financial year, up from c.£23.8m in 2025. Margins remain strong and the business continues to generate significant cash, supporting further reinvestment and growth.



New business opportunities: there were “45 new business enquiries during the Period (31 July 2025: 32)”, I’m not sure how important this metric is for BPM shareholders - surely what matters is that there are a few great opportunities, and the number of new business enquiries is secondary?

Liquidity: cash has fallen from £49.5m to £37.4m. I’m totally comfortable with this, as excessive cash drag has been a risk here from my perspective. After some very successful investments and disposals in recent years, BPM has had more cash than it can deploy!

Cash outflows over the six months, rounding numbers for simplicity:

£10m of portfolio investments

£18m of loans to the portfolio

£13m of dividends to BPM shareholders

£1m of share buybacks

Cash inflows, again using round numbers:

£21m of portfolio disposals/defcon received

£10m of loans to the portfolio repaid.

This all seems pretty healthy to me. Cash is being used, rather than sitting idle, with a nice mix of cash flowing to and from the portfolio, and shareholders also getting paid:

The Board remains comfortable that the Group has sufficient resources to support the existing portfolio, pursue its current pipeline of opportunities and reward shareholders.



Insurance industry outlook: the insurance industry continues to see falling rates.

…global commercial insurance rates declined by 6% in the second quarter of 2026, following a 5% reduction in the first quarter and marking the eighth consecutive quarter of declining rates… The Group’s focus on specialist and niche areas of the insurance market provides some resilience to broader rating pressures.

If history offers any clue, I think BPM’s portfolio of MGAs/brokerages should do ok in this environment. Of course there’s no guarantee. But volumes seem to be more important than pricing.

Graham’s view

I have a modest stake here reflecting my very positive impression of BPM management, while also acknowledging that there’s a lot of trust involved.

I’m keenly aware that if they’ve made dud investments, I probably won’t be able to figure this out in advance. I’ll wake up some day to the news that some investees have gone bad and that net asset value has been written down.

The reasons I’m comfortable taking this risk with a small portion of my portfolio are:

The track record and integrity of management (which we’ve discussed before) The discount to NAV.

NAV was £360m in January 2026.

Subtract £1m of share buybacks and £13m of dividends, and we are still left with NAV of £346m, before any valuation movements.

There are 36.2 million shares outstanding, so I get a NAV per share of 955.8p (Jan 2026: 959.8p). But we really need to see what else happens at the interims. But it seems like the discount to NAV at the current share price is in the region of 31-32% (or in pound terms, well over £100m).

Stockopedia gets a similar answer:

One word of warning: I do think that today’s update could be interpreted as a profit warning at Pantheon Speciality. When they made their follow-on investment into Pantheon in April, BPM said:

Revenue growth from c.£23.8m in the 2025 Financial Year to approaching £30m for the 2026 Financial Year

Profit before tax budgeted to be in excess of £15m in the 2026 Financial Year, representing significant growth since inception



Today they said “Revenue is budgeted to approach £27.7m in the 2026 financial year, up from c.£23.8m in 2025” and they didn’t provide any PBT estimate.

So the expected growth rate at Pantheon has been slashed from approaching 26% to only 16%.

It’s supposedly a high-margin business, so I’d still expect a decent PBT number. But perhaps it will be a little trickier to justify Pantheon’s £275m valuation on the basis of this year’s results? Just something to watch out for.

I’ve been GREEN on this and while personally I still have a lot of conviction in it as a long-term hold, I’m going to temporarily put us on AMBER/GREEN today, because it does seem to me that growth at Pantheon Specialty has slowed down a little.

The StockRanks would approve of my more measured take:

Hopefully I can go back to GREEN soon, maybe even at the interims, when there’s a stronger update.

Mark's Section

Flat at 271p (£205m) - results for the three-and six-month periods ended 30 June 2026 - Mark (I hold) - AMBER/GREEN

[At the time of publication, Mark has a long position in Serabi]

The six-month results look pretty strong here:

EBITDA for the six-month period of $44.4 million (corresponding six-month period of 2025: $26.3 million).

Profit after taxation for the six-month period of $30.1 million (corresponding six-month period of 2025: $18.9 million).

Earnings per share of 39.71 cents (corresponding six-month period of 2025: 24.99 cents).

It is worth noting that these would have been even stronger if they had sold as many ounces as they had produced. Roughly 1,700 ounces went into inventory. This is normal for a gold producer where gold is transported and sold in batches. However, this gives some variability in results as the vast majority of costs are typically incurred in the mining and processing, not transport and refining.

However, this is very much a tale of two quarters. The EBITDA for the 3 months to 30th June was $15.2m versus $29.2m for Q1. PAT is back to the levels of last year, when the gold price was around $3k/oz:

Part of this is increased tax rates, and there is some good news on this front today:

Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia ("SUDAM") has formally approved the renewal of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) reduction incentive for the Palito Gold Complex ("Palito"), located in Pará State, Brazil.

With this approval, the Brazilian nominal corporate income tax rate applicable to Palito will be maintained at approximately 15.25% (reduced from 34%), extending the benefit for an additional 10 years, through 2035.

This actually has a significant positive impact on the long-term NPV for Serabi.

However, the real negative impact on this quarter was rising costs:

This is what they say about this in their more detailed Q2 report on their website:

Operating costs are 45% higher than the same period of 2025 reflecting the 9% increase in ounces sold as well as the strengthening of the Brazilian Real in comparison to the US Dollar. Specific cost increases reflect higher plant and site costs, including increased diesel consumption for power generation, elevated use of processing consumables, and expanded site infrastructure and maintenance activities.

One of the big impacts will be diesel prices, given they operate the plant via generators and truck Coringa ore. Plus, labour costs will be sensitive to the exchange rate. So these rises are perhaps understandable. However, given the scale of the increase, I would have liked to see more commentary on these. Guidance on whether these costs are now the new normal or due to one-off factors would be particularly useful.

One positive point is that both sites are planned to connect to grid power in 2026, which should reduce the exposure to diesel prices. However, if this had actually happened by now, I think they would have told us.

Of course, costs are not the only worry that has held back Serabi’s share price in the last year. Investors have become increasingly worried about the company’s license to operate at Coringa. The company has become increasingly reliant on Coringa ore over the last 18 months:

Indeed, the company’s guidance of 53k was reiterated today, and it specifically mentions this as a risk:

As the Company reported in the Q2-2026 operational update, production guidance is set at 53,000 plus ounces of gold. This target has been based on one of either of two assumptions. Firstly, the GUIA licence issued for Coringa from the ANM (Ministry of Mines) under which the Company is currently permitted to transport annually 100,000 tonnes of ore to Palito was to be increased to 200,000 tonnes. Alternatively, the guidance target also assumed receipt of the full mining concession by Q4-2026, thereby lifting all tonnage constraints at Coringa. In both scenarios, the Company would be able to transport much greater volumes of ore in Q4-2026 and utilise the soon-to-be-commissioned fourth ball mill at Palito.



I may have been a bit dim before, but I think this is the first time I’ve realised the link between guidance and the license. The problem appears to be that they will max out their tonnage before the end of 2026 and hence have to rely only on Palito ore.

However, in both cases - an extension of the existing temporary license and the issue of the full license - the company appears to be confident these will arrive. For example, on the full license:

With respect to the Full Mining Concession, the two fundamental approvals required are in their final stages. The approval of the Indigenous Component Study (ECI) is now very close, and it only remains for the Federal Agency for Indigenous Lands (FUNAI) Board of Directors to approve the study. The FUNAI Legal and Technical departments are recommending approval. We still anticipate this happening in Q4-2026. In addition, the approval for the change of land use from Agriculture to Mineral Exploitation by the Land Registry (INCRA) is also now in its final stages, which has been technically and legally approved. The final steps are for the Directors of INCRA to approve at the Board level of INCRA. The Board of Serabi also anticipates this happening in Q4-2026. Once these two approvals from FUNAI and INCRA are received, SEMAS can issue Serabi with an Operating Licence.



This sounds positive to me, and would be a game changer. I suspect that this will slip beyond the end of the year, given the way bureaucracy tends to work. However, even with a short delay, the ability to use unlimited amounts of Coringa ore in the future would catapult production upwards.

Forecasts:

Where does this leave us?

Given the progress, I think they will keep Coringa going, but I have to raise my cost estimates to match the Q2 numbers. However, I can be more relaxed on tax rate assumptions:

This gives around 107c for FY EPS, quite some way short of 137c in the Stock Report, so on one level, this could be considered a miss.

However, I would expect net cash to build to somewhere around the $100m mark by year-end despite increased exploration spend. The market cap is around $273m, giving an EV of around $173m and an EV/EBIT of around 1.7x.

FWIW, I still get an NPV10 of at least double the current market cap at the current gold price, with a shift in tax rates largely offsetting the near-term higher costs.

Mark’s view

This is a bad news/good news update for me. The cost increases in Q2, combined with relatively weak production from Palito, have meant profitability declined significantly in Q2. I think we have to assume that these cost levels are the new normal, at least until grid power connection is confirmed.

However, there is good news on the tax rate and progress appears to be being made on the key license issues. There is certainly a short-term risk that they don’t get one of these options in before they have to stop trucking Coringa ore, which would negatively impact short-term results. However, I think the risk that Coringa will never be able to provide ore to Palito in the future is low.

The company continues to trade at a very low valuation multiple, even assuming Q2’s costs are the new normal. On a forward EV/EBIT of less than 2, I think we should remain broadly positive. AMBER/GREEN