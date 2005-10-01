The promising vaccine news from Pfizer earlier this week has been welcomed by global financial markets, but has inevitably also impacted certain segments of the market, notably Covid-19 testing stocks. Whilst the vaccine has proven that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, there are still a few hurdles we need to overcome before we can return to previous levels of normality.

Below is an image of how the Pfizer & BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine stacks up against traditional vaccines. As we can see, the 90% effectiveness is remarkable, given this is an entirely new vaccine design, using RNA for the very first time.





However, the vaccine will need to be stored at -80C, which complicates the logistical process of getting the doses to reach billions of people. Pfizer has also stated that it will only be able to produce 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, which would mean 650 million people will be vaccinated. If other vaccines are not proven to be effective, it may take several years before the global population of 7.8 billion people is vaccinated.

The full Phase 3 results data from Pfizer are also yet to be published, so we are currently unaware of how long immunity will last for, or how effective the vaccine is across different age groups. There is also the risk that the virus mutates and makes the vaccine redundant altogether, although this is unlikely.

Despite the encouraging signs emerging from Covid-19 therapeutics and vaccine developments, it may take some time for the world population to experience these benefits. Mask wearing, social distancing and mass testing is likely to remain at the forefront in our battle against Covid-19 for the foreseeable future.

In this article, we will assess some of the UK listed Covid-19 testing stocks, which include: Novacyt, Avacta, Omega Diagnostics and Genedrive. It is important to note that whilst some of these companies stand to benefit from the influx of government spending, others might ultimately fall short. As always it is essential to DYOR and tread carefully, the markets are particularly volatile in the current climate, especially Covid-19 stocks!



Share Price: 871p

Market cap: £619m

StockRank: 83

Test type: PCR, RT-PCR, ELISA Antibody…