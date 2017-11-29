Action bias - Why it’s important to master the art of patience
It’s long been known that bad investment decisions can be caused by our susceptibility to emotions and cognitive errors. But to really understand these behavioural risks and how to avoid them, it helps to see how they work in different ways. The analyst James Montier once used some research about goalkeepers to do just this, and this is how he put it...
Imagine you’re a goalkeeper facing a penalty kick. As the striker hits the ball, is it best to dive left, right or stay in the centre? In research, goalkeepers have been found to dive one way or the other a massive 94 percent of the time. Yet the optimal strategy is to remain unmoved in the middle of the goal.
So why do goalkeepers tend to dive one way or the other? The answer is that faced with a likelihood of conceding a goal, their instinct is to be seen to be doing something to stop it. If the ball flies into the top left or right corner, they’d surely be berated for remaining unmoved. But if they dive the wrong way… well, at least their intentions were good.
This is called action bias, and it manifests itself in different ways. It could be changing queues at a supermarket checkout, taking an alternative route on a congested road or trading shares absent-mindedly. This instinctive desire to take action gives us a sense of control, yet the outcome is likely to be the same or very possibly worse.
Why action bias is hazardous
In practice, the immediate result of a bad dose of action bias is over-trading. The desire for a sense of control - whether it’s caused by boredom, overconfidence, chasing new ideas or even blind panic - leads to unnecessary trading. It’s the costs connected with all that trading that can damage returns.
Research back in 2000 by the behavioural finance professors Brad Barber and Terrance Odean, found that individual investors pay a “tremendous performance penalty” for active trading. Their analysis of accounts at a large American discount stock broker between 1991 to 1996, found that those trading the most earned an 11.4 percent annual return, while the market returned 17.9 percent.
They found that a massive part of the problem, was that the average portfolio saw a 75 percent annual turnover. And it was the spreads and commission fees on those trades that proved…
I generally agree I prefer to buy and hold but I think you will find, Mark Minervini trades all the time, he maybe patient waiting for the right moment to buy but he is not generally a long term holder. He will sell all the shares before each scheduled event such as quarterly results and he has tight stop losses, also he is in and out of the market recently. Long term holders that have been successful are Warren Buffet, Lord Lee and Leon Boros. Robbie Burns I don't consider Robbie Burns a long term holder he is generally looking for a quick 15-20% profit.
I am sorry for the wounded antelope. I would not wish to destroy nor wound others in the pursuit of profit.
Action bias in practice. I was faced with a classic dilemma today on a stock I am most grateful to Ed for highlighting in his first set of "naps" for 2015: Cranswick (LON:CWK) - I first bought the shares in January 2015 @ £13.90. Following yet more strong results yesterday they have now climbed to over £32.60.
Historically, I would have been tempted to sell (and I have already trimmed my holding to satisfy my asset allocation criteria), with the forward P/E exceeding 20 and Cranswick's low yield being a poor fit for my current portfolio strategy. But, I am mindful of Ed's original article where he pointed out Cranswick's long track record of delivering for shareholders.
A couple of other things I note: brokers have upgraded their EPS forecasts for the current and future financial years, reflecting the strong interims, so the forward P/E is not quite as high as current Stockopedia figures suggest (if the new broker forecasts are met or exceeded). Also I rang the firm to find out a bit more about their planned £54m investment in poultry in Suffolk. I established that this will be purely a processing plant, largely fed from Cranswick's own flocks. The poultry category is now doing very well for the company, as the results show, and this investment should enable a significant increase in production volumes and hence revenues, from FY2020 onwards. Though I didn't ask, I would expect a new facility of this type to incorporate a high degree of automation, increasing productivity and mitigating possible increases in staff costs in a post-Brexit world.
So, plenty of evidence that management is doing the right things and will be able to continue to deliver strong growth for shareholders.
Therefore I have had to resist my "action bias" and will sit on my hands.
In my eyes, Cranswick is vulnerable to a general UK market derating, but I am prepared to accept that risk and were it to happen, may consider using some of my cash buffer to top up my investment in what appears to be an excellent "bottom drawer" business.
Cheers,
Mark
I agree with all Herbie47 says. The investment book that I respect the most - Stan Weinstein's secrets for profiting in bull and bear markets splits traders into 2 categories Investors (buy and hold) and Traders (try to take advantages of the rises and falls by use of channels, volumes and moving averages).
Now Weinstein wrote that in 1988 (my copy is from then, dunno if it wqs ever updated) but not much has changed - except for the explosion in information - and the great blessing of Stockopedia
Much of Minervini is in Weinstein (not accusing Minervini of plagiarism, I rate his Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard very highly too - great minds think alike maybe), but to my mind Weinstein says things in a more detailed way. Both of them have lots about technical analysis
...anyway, that's by the bye. If you buy and hold, make as sure as you can you buy the right shares - and Stockopedia is invaluable there - if you want to ride the tides, make sure you can surf: and that (technical analysis) is tricky, but can be, in my experience, rewarding
Really good article, thanks. I also find that I buy in "clusters" as well, so I can do nothing for a few months but then buy or sell 4 or 5 holdings in a short space of time - to coin a popular phrase, "once you pop, you cant stop". I was wondering if this is a common phenomenon affecting those purporting to be medium to long term holders. Please could we have some more articles on psychological biases that negatively impact on investors, I find the psychology of investing fascinating & can recommend "Your Money & Your Brain", by Jason Zweig as a decent read.
It's an interesting fact that the 2017 NAPS is up about 39% ytd with a maximum drawdown so far of less than -5%. It has done this even though two of its constituent stocks have fallen by more than 50% each. You can see the wild excursions of each stock in grey and the surprisingly smooth mean value in magenta in the plot below.
Perhaps you could have monitored the stocks daily and tried to choose the best time to exit non-performing stocks. But you would then have to find a replacement stock which was expected to perform better going forwards, and maybe you would have sold other stocks too soon too.
Or, alternatively, having chosen twenty "good" stocks in January which were well diversified across sectors, you could walk away and allow the statistics to smooth things out. This year's NAPS is perhaps exceptional in its low volatility and small drawdowns, but it provides an excellent worked example of the kind of performance you can get if you ignore short term volatility in the market and in individual stocks.
Another cost of random trading (which action bias produces) is time: time spent behaving like a random number generator would be better spent on deeper research.