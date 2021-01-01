Dividend investors have had a tough time over the past 18 months. With pandemic uncertainty unleashing a wave of payout cuts through the market, it’s been difficult to know how and when companies and industries would start to recover.

New research shows that dividends are now coming back - and payouts from companies on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in particular, have proved to be surprisingly resilient.

While AIM dividends only represent a fraction of the overall market payout, they are highly valued by investors. With AIM stocks, the presence of a dividend can be a useful pointer to more mature and perhaps well managed and well financed companies. Indeed, the resilience of some of these payouts over the past year is a reminder of why AIM dividends are worth taking seriously.

Dividends cuts across the market

During the first four quarters of the Covid crisis (April 2020 and March 2021), dividends on the Main Market fell by 41.6%, according to analysis by Link Asset Services. At the time, it was a stinging blow for those investors reliant on them. Over on AIM the decline was actually slightly better, at just 40.4%.

At first sight, this similar reduction in payouts between the two markets seems surprising. While many companies took action to protect their finances as the pandemic developed, AIM stocks tend to be smaller and more vulnerable to economic shocks. So you might have expected to see AIM dividends fall further. But it wasn’t just the size and financial strength of companies that determined the overall reduction in payouts.

According to Link, the five largest dividend payers on the Main Market generally contribute around 35% of the total paid. This was a problem when Covid hit because four of those top payers - Shell (LON:RDSA), HSBC (LON:HSBA), BP (LON:BP.) and Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) - all cut or cancelled their payouts. Between them, they accounted for 43% of the fall in UK dividend payouts between April 2020 and March 2021.

By contrast the top five dividend payers on AIM are only responsible for 17% of the payout. And between them, they contributed less than one fifth of the fall, which was broadly in line with their overall share of total AIM dividends.

A brighter outlook

Evidence from the latest payout research suggests that dividends on AIM are now in recovery mode. Between April and June, underlying dividends rose…