Airlines easyJet, Ryanair and Dart see share prices soar
It is the best of times for UK budget airlines easyJet (code EZJ), Ryanair (RYA) and Jet2 (owned by Dart Group, DTG)! Medium-haul airline passenger traffic to European destinations just keeps on growing as UK households seek to escape to sunnier climes from the generally gloomy weather at home. European air passenger traffic grew nearly 6% over the last quarter of 2014 (Figure 1).
Source: Market Realist, IATA
With a favourable following wind from the strong UK economy flowing through into:
- higher employment (unemployment rate of 5.8%, lowest since mid-2008),
- stronger wage growth and
- record high consumer confidence (highest reading in over 10 years),
this bullish traffic trend should be sustained over this year and into 2016 (Figure 2).
Source: Bloomberg
Both easyJet and Ryanair have ridden this UK consumer boom with a combination of rising passenger traffic (easyJet +6.3% year-on-year; Ryanair +7.6%; Figure 3) and improving load factors (the amount of seats per flight that are occupied; over 90% for easyJet and 87% for Ryanair). A rising load factor means better efficiency, and higher profits.
Source: Stockopedia
Reinforcing this trend, IAG (parent company for British Airways and Iberia) reported stellar passenger growth in January of 12.1% for its European routes compared with January 2014, far outstripping passenger traffic growth for other regions.
Profits Boosted by Lower Fuel Costs
Of course, fuel costs are a huge part of any airline's overall running costs, so the 50% drop in crude oil prices will have a positive leveraged impact on the bottom line for these three companies (Figure 4) – albeit with a lag, given that they all hedge future fuel costs to some degree to reduce the volatility and to improve the predictability of their cost bases.
Source: Platts, RBS, Digital Look
The near-halving in jet fuel costs since mid-2014 will continue to gradually flow through to…
Disclaimer:My opinions only, not investment recommendations: Please Do Your Own Research
Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise. Ryanair markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website. It provides hotel and accommodation services. Ryanair provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport. As of June 30, 2016, Ryanair had a principal fleet of over 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and offered over 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports throughout Europe. more »
easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts. The Company's total fleet of aircrafts is split between 156-seat Airbus A319s, 180-seat A320s and 186-seat A320s. It is also focused on operating its fleet of A320neo aircrafts. The Company's bases include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, France (Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Lyon and Toulouse), Amsterdam, Venice, Oporto, Lisbon and Barcelona. It operates in airports, such as Gatwick, Edinburgh, Nice, Milan Malpensa, Venice Marco Polo, Naples, Basel and Geneva. The Company offers a mobile application-only proposition, targeting customers wishing to switch flights at short notice on the day of travel, and also offers pre-purchased in-flight vouchers. more »
Dart Group PLC is a leisure travel and distribution, and logistics company. The Company is engaged in the provision of air travel organizer licensing (ATOL) licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays Limited, and scheduled leisure flights by its airline, Jet2.com Limited (Jet2.com). It distributes temperature-controlled and ambient products on behalf of retailers, processors, growers and importers in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Leisure Travel, and Distribution & Logistics. The Leisure Travel business focuses on scheduled leisure flights by Jet2.com to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European Leisure Cities. The Distribution & Logistics business includes the operations of Fowler Welch-Coolchain Limited, a distribution and logistics services provider. Its temperature-controlled operations are in Spalding in Lincolnshire, Teynham and Paddock Wood in Kent, and Hilsea near Portsmouth. more »