Optimism around the post-Trump era turned to despair yesterday with the Nasdaq composite falling 5.5%, the worst day for the Nasdaq in 19 months.

Bloomberg says it was the worst day for US stocks since 2020. The S&P 500 fell 4.4%.

It was very much a tech-focused fall. The FTSE, by contrast, fell only 0.4% (although it is set to open down another 1.3% this morning).

The fall has been blamed on fears that Democrats will regulate and otherwise impede artificial intelligence, and in particular the rollout of data centres. About 40 local votes on data centre moratoriums were passed.

Market sentiment is always a curious thing. We already knew that the Democrats were likely to win these elections. But yesterday was the day that tech investors suddenly started to focus on the downside risk.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is down 1.3% at 10,635

S&P 500 is down 0.2% at 7,335

Brent crude (January) is up 1% at $99.30/bbl

Gold is down 1% at $4,045/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $75,300

Ed Sheldon joins me today!

The table is complete.

Companies Reporting