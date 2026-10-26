LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Mon 26th Oct 2026) - Agenda
Good morning! The main headlines at the moment are all to do with elections:
US: midterm elections on November 3rd are interacting with President Trump’s willingness to bomb Iran. He says it’s “getting to be decision time”.
Brazil: left-wing President Lula has won a fourth term. His opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, says that the result should be annulled.
Israel: a general election is happening tomorrow. On Polymarket, Benjamin Netanyahu is predicted to have just a 26% chance of remaining Prime Minister.
Serbia: president Aleksandar Vučić has lost to a “student-led protest movement” in snap parliamentary elections.
With oil holding firm at $115 per barrel, the US election and how it impacts Trump’s willingness to negotiate with Iran is the one I’ll be looking at most closely.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.4% at 10,710
S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,630
Brent crude (December) is down 1.4% at $115.00/bbl
Gold is up 0.3% at $4,005oz
Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $80,000
The table is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
Summary
Our view (Author)
GSK (LON:GSK) (£77bn | SR80)
Positive Mo-Rez Phase Ib data in ovarian cancer & Jemperli data show 76% complete response rate
Positive data for Mo-Rez in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and positive interim results from the phase II trial evaluating Jemperli (dostarlimab) monotherapy as a standalone treatment approach in adults with rectal cancer.
Computacenter (LON:CCC) (£4.9bn | SR88)
Following the excellent performance in Q3 and a strong start to Q4, now expects adjusted profit before tax for FY 2026 to be no less than £425m (consensus £387.1m with a range of £380.8m to £395.3m).
Airtel Mobile Commerce NV (LON:AMC) (£4.8bn | SR27)
Reiterates near-to-mid-term guidance. For FY’27, has guided to revenue growth of mid-20s% in constant currency, with underlying EBITDA margins expected to moderate by up to c.2 percentage points relative to FY’26.
Man (LON:EMG) (£3.6bn | SR87)
Meiji Yasuda intends to increase its capital commitment to Man Group's investment strategies to JPY 200bn (approximately $1.25 billion), focused on Man Group's private credit capabilities. Meiji Yasuda and Man Group to co-develop products. Meiji Yasuda to consider acquiring an equity stake of approximately 5% in Man Group.
Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) (£3.1bn | SR85)
September quarter production of 70,131oz Au and 2,927t Cu at an AISC of $2,925/oz Au. On track for FY27 full year production guidance of 260,000 – 300,000oz Au at an AISC of $2,900 – $3,330/oz Au.
Plus500 (LON:PLUS) (£2.3bn | SR68)
FY 2026 revenue and EBITDA expected to be ahead of current market expectations. Cash $775m. Q3 new customer growth of 27% year-on-year, revenue +11%.
HUTCHMED (China) (LON:HCM) (£1.88bn | SR31)
ORPATHYS® plus TAGRISSO® reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45% and the risk of death by 32% in MET-driven EGFR-mutated lung cancer after progression on TAGRISSO®.
Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) (£1.16bn | SR75)
NAV per share expected to be up 14% to circa 869p. Cash £76m. Fair value uplift generated by strong performance in the Core Portfolio, primarily driven by ICEYE, and Revolut, and the Fund of Funds programme.
Auction Technology (LON:ATG) (£586m | SR49)
FitzWalter Capital own 27.2% of ATG. They wish to remove Scott Forbes as a director and appoint Richard Campbell-Breeden in his place. They want a comprehensive strategic review, including consideration of a full competitive sale process.
Restore (LON:RST) (£410m | SR57)
New CFO joining from Victrex. Begins January 2027. Two new NEDs.
Avacta (LON:AVCT) (£310m | SR3)
Updated data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial of faridoxorubicin (AVA6000) with median progression-free survival of 11.4 months in a defined subset of patients with salivary gland cancer, compared with published historical benchmarks of 6-6.7 months.
Big Technologies (LON:BIG) (£273m | SR66)
BIG was served with Particulars of Claim on Friday 23 October 2026. The defamation claim is in respect of allegations of forgery made by the BIG against Sara Murray in the RNS dated 12 September 2025.
Puretech Health (LON:PRTC) (£270m | SR54)
As previously disclosed, topline results of the Phase 1b clinical trial of LYT-200 showed encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety in a heavily pretreated patient population. The oral presentation at ESMO provided further detail on the depth of responses observed.
CLS Holdings (LON:CLI) (£189m | SR25)
Following recent changes in CLI's share ownership, CLI no longer meets the requirement to not be a "close company" and accordingly expects to exit the REIT regime on 31 December 2026.
Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) (£172m | SR N/A)
Capital allocation policy & Quarterly trading update and NAV announcement
NAV £271m, equating to NAV per share of 450.5p. The 4.7% decrease in NAV was driven by Cubo Work (disposed). The focus to generate cash from the portfolio and to reduce borrowings is expected to continue for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. The share price is currently considered to be at an excessive discount to reported NAV; buybacks, tenders offers and B share schemes may be used to manage this discount.
Pensana (LON:PRE) (£129m | SR7)
The proposed Ozango equity financing is expected to be in the range of US$75-90 million of which Cascade expects to deploy a significant tranche within the next 14 days. Commissioning is planned for January 2028 with conditional deployment of equity shortly, and binding offtakes and debt approvals by February 2027, for full production by September 2028.
Castings (LON:CGS) (£120m | SR91)
Whilst the order book remains strong across the group, the third-party power supply issue at the William Lee site continued to impact results in the first half of the year. Whilst revenue expectations remain in line with market consensus, with production arrears not yet resolved the Board are reducing its expectations for adjusted profit before tax for FY27 to a level broadly consistent with the profit in the previous year.
PROFIT WARNING
Bioventix (LON:BVXP) (£105m | SR66)
Revenue down 0.8% to £13.0 million. Profit before tax up 1% to £10.2 million. "We expect that the year to 30 June 2027 will follow a similar pattern to this year. Revenue generation from our historic core business will be subject to headwinds and be replaced and increasingly augmented by sales from our growing Tau and neurology portfolio of antibodies."
Software Circle (LON:SFT) (£70m | SR30)
Max cost of £4.5m will be paid in cash. £2.6m is paid upfront. Gintech provides specialist practice management software to the UK private healthcare market.
Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) (£61m | SR26)
US$1.58 billion claim against India. India filed its Rejoinder on Merits and Principles of Compensation on 23 October 2026, in line with the procedural calendar. This completes the written phase of Phase One.
Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) (£49m | SR5)
As at the date of these results and including the funds raised in the private placement, OMI had a cash balance of US$16.8m. The company will focus on Colombia and Argentina whilst also looking for new opportunities in South America. No revenues in the quarter, net loss for continuing operations $545k.
One Health (LON:OHGR) (£40m | SR81)
Revenue +17%. Underlying EBITDA for H1 27 is expected to be ahead of the £1.18 million reported for H1 FY26. The Group remains on track to deliver expected revenue growth and underlying EBITDA for FY27, both in line with current market expectations
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) (£31m | SR4)
New CEO appointed with immediate effect. Outgoing CEO becomes Non-Executive Deputy Chairman with immediate effect.
Quadrise (LON:QED) (£20m | SR6)
Loss after tax £4.2m. Cash £2.1m (June 2026), with £1.6m raised in July 2026. Cash runway expected to extend to September 2027. Strategic Review launched to identify and assess strategic, corporate, commercial and financing options, including potential partnerships.
Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) (£15m | SR35)
Saltfleetby production of 467 million standard cubic feet of natural gas and 8,281 barrels of gas condensate during the quarter, with production reflecting the planned annual maintenance shutdown and subsurface data acquisition programme. Oustanding borrowings under senior debt facility reduced to £21.5 million as at 30 September 2026.
Energypathways (LON:EPP) (£15m | SR1)
Signed Heads of Terms to purchase land at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, for its nationally significant MESH project. The commercial terms of the purchase are confidential.
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16 comments
SIG (LON:SHI) Does anyone have any thoughts on why SIG has dropped by 9.4% this morning? (Sheffield Insulation Group)
One Health (LON:OHGR) I have this on my watch list as it has potential to be very good. The update highlights yet another NHS re-organisation which will likely see some impact. The next event is opening of the first small private operating unit which is key to future growth and there is clear demand for this
My view is currently rather expensively rated for what it has achieved but it is my idea of quality owner managed business.
Airtel Mobile Commerce NV (LON:AMC) these numbers look decent, with a well covered dividend yield. Any thoughts welcome as to why so poorly rated by Stocko? Unless it’s just the algorithm lacking data due to it being a recent new issue?
Something in my memory says that it takes a while for newly listed companies to move up the stock rankings (if it is deserved). I think the lack of historical data counts against it at this stage.
Bioventix (LON:BVXP) I hold
Results for year ended 6/26 show the resilience of this company. It's not an easy business to understand because of the deep medical science behind it and the long lead times involved. Nevertheless good progress is being made in exciting new fields where techniques for the detection of neurological conditions like Alzheimers are beginning to have an impact.
The company says "Conclusion and Outlook
This year has been particularly noteworthy as our historic core business has faced some challenges in downstream markets, particularly in China. Despite these headwinds, we have delivered a marginally better set of results whilst maintaining dividend levels and a healthy cash balance, demonstrating the robustness of the business.
Meanwhile, our research and commercialisation of antibodies in the field of neurology have yielded significant progress. The vision of our customers for growth in this exciting field together with the performance of our antibodies at many of our customers points to future success in this area.
We expect that the year to 30 June 2027 will follow a similar pattern to this year. Revenue generation from our historic core business will be subject to headwinds and be replaced and increasingly augmented by sales from our growing Tau and neurology portfolio of antibodies. Longer term we expect the neurology portfolio to deliver growth to offset the challenges that our legacy antibodies will continue to face. The timing of that growth is difficult to forecast but our level of confidence in the opportunity is undiminished."
A maintained dividend is useful too. Hopefully the team will have time to cover this popular share.
Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) I hold . Share buy back announced today.
Could anyone with a lot more understanding of these matters than I provide some explanation of why businesses do these buy backs and in particular, why they do them at a particular time please ?
I get that their share price has fallen by 10% over the last month , but it is still 40% up over the last year.
Wouldn’t a growing company be better off using the cash to invest in its business or, failing that, paying dividends to their shareholders ?
Many thanks for your help
Re: Eagle Eye
"Could anyone with a lot more understanding of these matters than I provide some explanation of why businesses do these buy backs and in particular, why they do them at a particular time please ?"
I am not an expert in buy backs, they do however occur in different guises. For Eagle Eye the reason is given as..
"All shares acquired under the Buyback Programme will be held in treasury and are expected to be used, inter alia, to satisfy future obligations arising under Eagle Eye's staff share schemes, thus partially reducing future dilution for shareholders, and to provide flexibility to reissue the treasury shares if required to satisfy investor demand."
A key point here is that the shares are not being cancelled but held in treasury for the reasons stated. Is there any reason to doubt this explanation?
No position
Thanks intuitive
It's still Airtel Mobile Commerce NV (LON:AMC) not AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYQ:AMC) ...
On a quick scan the results look OK, the scale of dividend is a bit of a surprise, but probably reflects the need of the parent company for cash.
timarr
Airtel Mobile Commerce NV (LON:AMC)
Hi Timarr
I haven't looked at the RNS this morning, but on the dividend I recall reading in the IPO prospectus that the plan was to set this at 80% of profits.
A
One Health Group (OHGR) - Another re assuring update with all seeming to be going to plan. In a niche spot given the ongoing backlog in patients waiting to be seen and successive governments inability to resolve the issue. New hub to open next year to drive growth further and are also looking at another potential hub. A great long term hold in a sector where there is always going to be demand. A P/E of around 21 is slightly high but with the growth planned doesn't seem to onerous in my opinion plus it pays a 2% divi will we wait. Not bad for a growth stock. I hold.
We're long term CGS holders now braced for a momentum drop after today's mild profit warning due to lagging production arrears at their William Lee site. I notice Ruffers dumped shares last week just ahead of the TU. We'll hold.
I'm out. Don't like profit warnings. Oneward and (hopefully) upward
Morning Graham
I would be interested in your thoughts on Auction Technology (LON:ATG) where a board battle and activist shareholder is trying to stimulate more value recognition in the share price. As a holder I certainly would like to see an uplift but don't necessarily want to see it becoming another US listing.
Also any comment on Computacenter (LON:CCC) who appear to have up graded 2026 profits by nearly 20%. Hopefully the share-price will reflect a good deal of this!
In the last few weeks every positive announcement in my portfolio has seen a share price fall, so I am not getting too excited.
best wishes
Greyster
I am also a holder of Auction Technology (LON:ATG) and this is shaping up to be a major distraction for the new CEO who i have some faith in. Any views welcome. I will not be voting to support the Yankees
This isn't a forum for politics but I enjoy your initial roundups Graham. Fwiw, I agree on the renewed Qatari negotiations with Iran, Trump needs a deal. I also welcome news that Trump won't, e.g, The Student List and Lula,